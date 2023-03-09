Advanced search
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
498.50 ARS   +0.81%
Pampa Energía S A : COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES - Form 6-K
PU
03/08Vestas to Supply 21 Wind Turbines for Argentinian Project
MT
03/07Pampa Energía S A : Q4 22 Earnings Release
PU
Pampa Energía S A : COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES - Form 6-K

03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST
COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS

Ref.: Relevant Event. Convening of a Shareholders' Meeting for April 26th, 2023.

Dear Sirs:

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Pampa Energía S.A. (the "Company") to inform that on the date hereof the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to convene an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting for April 26th, 2023 at 11 am for its first call, and the Ordinary Meeting at 12 pm for its second call. Such meeting will be held virtually by Microsoft Teams.

Sincerely,

María Agustina Montes

Head of Market Relations

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 21:22:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 269 B 1 344 M 1 344 M
Net income 2022 51 234 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2022 174 B 869 M 869 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 690 B 3 442 M 3 442 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,9%
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Mariani Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Nicolás Mindlin Chief Financial Officer, Head-M&A
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration, IT & Supply
Dario Epstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.13.32%3 448
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.18%147 572
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.20%72 904
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.01%72 206
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.91%70 485
ENEL S.P.A.5.77%57 105