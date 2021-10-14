Pampa Energía S A : Change in the Executive Committee of Pampa Energía

Release

Buenos Aires, October 14, 2021. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that, after sharing an 18-year journey that traces before Pampa was founded, Mr. Gabriel Cohen decided to step down as CFO and begin a new personal and professional chapter.

Mr. Cohen has been an important cornerstone for Pampa. The respect and credibility he earned within the investment community paved the needed financing that fostered our ambitious growth, leaving us with a solid and highly professional finance team.

Although he leaves the executive position, Mr. Cohen will continue to serve on our Board of Directors. His resignation will be addressed in the next Board meeting, to be held on next November 10. For his replacement, the Management proposes to appoint Mr. Nicolás Mindlin. Mr. Mindlin is an industrial engineer who graduated from the Technological Institute of Buenos Aires (ITBA). He started his career in Pampa 8 years ago in the Strategy and Special Projects (M&A) department, where he played a leading role in acquiring the former Petrobras Argentina. In recent years, Mr. Mindlin led the petrochemicals business, the M&A division and our subsidiary in Ecuador. He will continue to be in charge of the last two areas. Before joining Pampa, Mr. Mindlin worked at the Deutsche Bank Argentina branch.

We sincerely appreciate Mr. Cohen's exceptional contribution to the Company over these years, which will go on but from another place inside the family of Pampa. We would also like to congratulate and fully support Mr. Mindlin and his team in this new endeavor.

