Pampa Energía S A : Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina (Form 6-K)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND FOR THE SIX AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS THEN ENDED PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORMAT Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina REVIEW REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the President and Directors of Pampa Energía S.A. Legal address: Maipú, 1 Autonomous City of Buenos Aires Tax Code No.: 30-52655265-9 Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Pampa Energía S.A. (hereinafter called 'the Company') and its subsidiaries, including the consolidated condensed interim statement of financial position at June 30, 2021, the consolidated condensed interim statement of comprehensive income for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the consolidated condensed interim statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the selected explanatory notes. The balances and other information for the fiscal year 2020 and its interim periods is an integral part of the Financial Statements mentioned above; therefore, they must be considered in connection with those Financial Statements. Board's responsibility The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, adopted by the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (FACPCE, for its acronym in Spanish) as professional accounting standards and included by the National Securities Commission (CNV, for its acronym in Spanish) in its regulations, as approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and is therefore responsible for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated condensed interim financial statements mentioned in the first paragraph, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Information' (IAS 34). Scope of our review Our review was limited to the application of the procedures established under International Standards on Review Engagements ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, adopted as a review standard in Argentina by Technical Pronouncement No. 33 of the FACPCE and approved by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB). A review of interim financial information consists of inquiries of Company staff responsible for preparing the information included in the consolidated condensed interim Financial Statements and of analytical and other review procedures. This review is substantially less in scope than an audit examination conducted in accordance with international standards on auditing and consequently it does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the financial position, the consolidated comprehensive income, or the consolidated cash flows of the Company. Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Conclusion On the basis of our review, nothing has come to our attention that make us think that the consolidated condensed interim Financial Statements mentioned in the first paragraph of this report have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34. Report on compliance with current regulations In accordance with current regulations, we report, in connection with Pampa Energía S.A., that: a)the consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Pampa Energía S.A. are recorded to the 'Inventory and Balance Sheet' book, and complies in what is a matter of our competence, with the provisions of the General Companies Law and in the pertinent resolutions of the National Securities Commission; b) the individual condensed interim financial statements of Pampa Energía S.A. arise from accounting records kept in their formal aspects in accordance with legal regulations, c)we have read the Summary of Activity ('Reseña Informativa'), on which, as regards those matters that are within our competence, we have no observations to make; d) as of June 30, 2021, the debt accrued by Pampa Energía S.A. in favor of the Argentine Integrated Social Security System according to the Company's accounting records amounted to $ 207.9 millions, none of which was claimable at that date; Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 10, 2021. PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L. (Partner) Carlos Martín Barbafina 2 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina GLOSSARY OF TERMS The following are not technical definitions, but they are helpful for the reader's understanding of some terms used in the notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements of the Company. Terms Definitions ADR American Depositary Receipt BCRA Central Bank of the Argentine Republic BO Official Gazette CAMMESA Compañía Administradora del Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista S.A. CB Corporate Bonds CIESA Compañía de inversiones de energía S.A. Citelec Compañía Inversora en Transmisión Eléctrica Citelec S.A. CNV Comisión Nacional de Valores - Argentine Securities Commission CTB Central Térmica Barragán S.A CTEB Central Térmica Ensenada Barragán DNU Decree of necessity and urgency Ecuador TLC Ecuador TLC S.A. Edenor Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ENARGAS National Regulator of Gas ENRE National Regulatory Authority of Electricity Greenwind Greenwind S.A. HIDISA Hidroeléctrica Diamante S.A. HINISA Hidroeléctrica Los Nihuiles S.A. IASB International Accounting Standards Board IEASA Integración Energética Argentina S.A. MATER Renewable Energy Term Market MLC Foreign Exchange Market MW Megaewatt NIC International Accounting Standards NIIF International Financial Reporting Standards NYSE New York Stock Exchange OCP Oleductos de Crudo Pesados Ltd 1 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina GLOSSARY OF TERMS: (Continuation) Terms Definitions PACOSA Pampa Comercializadora S.A. PEB Pampa Energía Bolivia S.A. PEN National Executive Branch PISA Pampa Inversiones S.A. Refinor Refinería del Norte S.A. RTI Tariff Structure Review RTT Transitional Tariff Regime SACDE Sociedad Argentina de Construcción y Desarrollo Estratégico SE Secretary of Energy SEC Security and Exchange Comission SEE Secretary of Electrical Energy SGE Secretary of Government of Energy TGS Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TSM Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. TMB Termoeléctrica Manuel Belgrano S.A. The Company / Pampa Pampa Energía S.A. The Group Pampa Energía S.A. and its subsidiaries Transba Empresa de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica por Distribución Troncal de la Provincia de Buenos Aires Transba S.A. Transener Compañía de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica en Alta Tensión Transener S.A. US$ U.S. dollar 2 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (see Note 5.1) (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Six-month Three-month Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Revenue 8 61,211 32,154 32,576 14,118 Cost of sales 9 (35,343) (20,309) (18,990) (9,148) Gross profit 25,868 11,845 13,586 4,970 Selling expenses 10.1 (1,083) (1,000) (541) (401) Administrative expenses 10.2 (4,043) (3,174) (2,027) (1,638) Exploration expenses 10.3 (44) (9) (37) (5) Other operating income 10.4 4,846 1,261 3,870 552 Other operating expenses 10.4 (3,831) (1,276) (781) (818) Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories (172) (4,316) (172) - Impairment of financial assets (196) 12 (93) 81 Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 5.2.2 3,101 3,158 875 1,089 Operating income 24,446 6,501 14,680 3,830 Finance income 10.5 337 295 172 153 Finance costs 10.5 (7,841) (5,348) (3,855) (2,705) Other financial results 10.5 2,931 1,760 4,992 2,169 Financial results, net (4,573) (3,293) 1,309 (383) Profit before income tax 19,873 3,208 15,989 3,447 Income tax 10.6 (6,106) (1,399) (5,391) (1,838) Profit of the period from continuing operations 13,767 1,809 10,598 1,609 Loss of the period from discontinued operations 5.1 (7,129) (1,748) (7,654) (2,491) Profit (loss) of the period 6,638 61 2,944 (882) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 15,155 14,049 4,899 7,614 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 3,665 (685) 2,500 (747) Other comprehensive income of the period from continuing operations 18,820 13,364 7,399 6,867 Other comprehensive income of the year from discontinued operations 5.1 11,375 8,642 6,940 3,920 Other comprehensive income of the period 30,195 22,006 14,339 10,787 Total comprehensive income of the period 36,833 22,067 17,283 9,905 3 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continuation) For the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (see Note 5.1) (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Six-month Three-month Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Total income of the period attributable to: Owners of the company 9,773 995 6,621 220 Non - controlling interest (3,135) (934) (3,677) (1,102) 6,638 61 2,944 (882) Total income of the period attributable to owners of the Company: Continuing operations 13,499 1,942 10,349 1,582 Discontinued operations (3,726) (947) (3,728) (1,362) 9,773 995 6,621 220 Total comprehensive income of the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 32,793 19,021 17,476 9,226 Non - controlling interest 4,040 3,046 (193) 679 36,833 22,067 17,283 9,905 Total comprehensive income (loss) of the period attributable to owners of the Company: Continuing operations 32,263 11,326 17,733 6,668 Discontinued operations 530 7,695 (257) 2,558 32,793 19,021 17,476 9,226 Earnings (losses) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company during the period Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 13.2 9.45 1.21 Basic and diluted losses per share from discontinued operations 13.2 (2.61) (0.59) Total basic and diluted earnings per share 13.2 6.84 0.62 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 4 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Note 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 11.1 153,639 135,445 Intangible assets 11.2 4,075 3,455 Right-of-use assets 1,595 867 Deferred tax assets 11.3 7,146 9,082 Investments in joint ventures and associates 5.2.2 61,544 46,229 Financial assets at amortized cost 12.1 9,598 8,428 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 12.2 3,811 942 Other assets 61 57 Trade and other receivables 12.3 3,249 3,631 Total non-current assets 244,718 208,136 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11.4 14,894 9,766 Financial assets at amortized cost 12.1 - 2,062 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 12.2 32,324 27,382 Derivative financial instruments 1 1 Trade and other receivables 12.3 45,275 28,678 Cash and cash equivalents 12.4 11,946 11,900 Total current assets 104,440 79,789 Assets classified as held for sale 5.1 - 123,603 Total assets 349,158 411,528 5 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continuation) As of June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Note 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY Share capital 13 1,394 1,451 Share capital adjustment 7,310 7,605 Share premium 19,950 19,950 Treasury shares 4 4 Treasury shares adjustment 22 24 Treasury shares cost (624) (235) Legal reserve 5,203 3,703 Voluntary reserve 55,133 60,899 Other reserves (676) (759) Other comprehensive income 42,246 29,430 Retained earnings 19,977 (1,825) Equity attributable to owners of the company 149,939 120,247 Non-controlling interest 743 28,631 Total equity 150,682 148,878 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Investments in joint ventures and associates 5.2.2 416 161 Provisions 11.5 13,428 9,326 Income tax 11.6 15,750 11,004 Taxes payables 138 128 Deferred tax liabilities 11.3 - 93 Defined benefit plans 1,944 1,460 Borrowings 12.5 130,932 115,428 Trade and other payables 12.6 1,593 1,418 Total non-current liabilities 164,201 139,018 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 11.5 363 1,379 Income tax 11.6 49 897 Taxes payables 4,295 3,030 Defined benefit plans 298 298 Salaries and social security payable 1,372 1,935 Derivative financial instruments 27 40 Borrowings 12.5 13,094 20,377 Trade and other payables 12.6 14,777 9,778 Total current liabilities 34,275 37,734 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale 5.1 - 85,898 Total liabilities 198,476 262,650 Total liabilities and equity 349,158 411,528 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 6 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Attributable to owners Equity holders of the company Retained earnings Share capital Share capital adjustment Share premium Treasury shares Treasury shares adjustment Treasury shares cost Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserves (1) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) Subtotal Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as of December 31, 2019 1,677 9,826 19,570 71 27 (2,527) 1,753 17,727 (771) 15,668 51,844 114,865 29,397 144,262 Constitution of legal and voluntary reserve - - - - - - 1,950 49,894 - - (51,844) - - - Capital reduction - - - (152) - 4,800 - (4,648) - - - - - - Stock compensation plans 1 3 (12) (1) (3) 46 - - (4) - - 30 - 30 Acquisition of own shares (125) - 392 125 - (3,614) - - - - - (3,222) (492) (3,714) Dividends provided for pay - - - - - - - - - - - - (519) (519) Profit for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - - 995 995 (934) 61 Other comprehensive income for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - 6,345 11,681 18,026 3,980 22,006 Balance as of June 30, 2020 1,553 9,829 19,950 43 24 (1,295) 3,703 62,973 (775) 22,013 12,676 130,694 31,432 162,126 Constitution of legal and voluntary reserve - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Capital reduction - - - (141) (2,224) 4,439 - (2,074) - - - - (1,546) (1,546) Stock compensation plans - - - - - (1) - - 16 - - 15 - 15 Acquisition of own shares (102) (2,224) - 102 2,224 (3,378) - - - - - (3,378) - (3,378) Dividends provided for pay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Loss for the complementary six-month period - - - - - - - - - - (32,442) (32,442) (7,587) (40,029) Other comprehensive income for the complementary six-month period - - - - - - - - - 7,417 17,941 25,358 6,332 31,690 Balance as of December 31, 2020 1,451 7,605 19,950 4 24 (235) 3,703 60,899 (759) 29,430 (1,825) 120,247 28,631 148,878 7 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Attributable to owners Equity holders of the company Retained earnings Share capital Share capital adjustment Share premium Treasury shares Treasury shares adjustment Treasury shares cost Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserves (1) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) Subtotal Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as of December 31, 2020 1,451 7,605 19,950 4 24 (235) 3,703 60,899 (759) 29,430 (1,825) 120,247 28,631 148,878 Constitution of legal and voluntary reserve - - - - - - 1,500 (3,325) - - 1,825 - - - Capital reduction - - - (57) (297) 2,795 - (2,441) - - - - - - Acquisition of own shares (57) (297) - 57 297 (3,209) - - - - - (3,209) - (3,209) Stock compensation plans - 2 - - (2) 25 - - 83 - - 108 - 108 Sale of subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - - (31,928) (31,928) Profit (Loss) for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - - 9,773 9,773 (3,135) 6,638 Other comprehensive income for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - 12,816 10,204 23,020 7,175 30,195 Balance as of June 30, 2021 1,394 7,310 19,950 4 22 (624) 5,203 55,133 (676) 42,246 19,977 149,939 743 150,682 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements 8 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (see Note 5.1) (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit of the period from continuing operations 13,767 1,809 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities: 14.1 17,315 12,052 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14.2 (8,936) (684) Net cash generated by operating activities from discontinued operations 5.1 11,051 7,276 Net cash generated by operating activities 33,197 20,453 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for property, plant and equipment (6,551) (5,954) Payment for intangible assets (359) - Payment for public securities and shares, net (2,720) 5,290 Recovery of investment funds, net 3,136 14,435 Payments for capital integration in associates (954) (190) Collections for sales of shares in companies and property, plant and equipment 4,805 38 Dividends received 13 189 (Pay) Colletionfrom loans, net - 342 Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations 5.1 (7,300) (844) Net cash (used in) generated by investing activities (9,930) 13,306 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 3,504 8,146 Payment of borrowings (11,396) (10,421) Payment of borrowings interests (7,340) (6,093) Payment for acquisition of own shares (3,209) (3,714) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds - (3,978) Payments of dividends from subsidiaries to third parties - (437) Payments of leases (123) (170) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations 5.1 (701) (1,727) Net cash used in financing activities (19,265) (18,394) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,002 15,365 Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of the year 12.4 11,900 13,496 Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of the year reclasified to assets classified as held for sale 4,362 - Exchange difference generated by cash and cash equivalents 239 290 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period reclasified to assets classified as held for sale (8,557) - Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,002 15,365 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12.4 11,946 29,151 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements 9 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 1 : GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1General information of the Company The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina which directly and through its subsidiaries, participates in the electric energy and gas value chains. In the generation segment, the Company, directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has a 4,955 MW installed capacity, which represents approximately 12% of Argentina's installed capacity, being one of the fourth largest independent generator in the country. Additionally, the Company is currently undergoing a process to expand its capacity by 295 MW. In the oil and gas segment, the Company is one of the leading oil and natural gas producers in Argentina, with operations in 13 production areas and 5 exploratory areas and a production level of 7.0 million m3/day of natural gas and 4.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for oil during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Its main natural gas production blocks are located in the Provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro. In the petrochemical segment the operations are based in the Argentine Republic, where the Company operates three high-complexity plants that produce styrene, synthetic rubber and polystyrene, with a local market share between 89% and 100%. Finally, through its holding and others segment, the Company participates in the electricity and gas transportation businesses. In the transmission business, the Company jointly controls Citelec, which has a controlling interest in Transener, a company engaged in the operation and maintenance of a 21,104 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina with an 85% share in the Argentine electricity transmission market. In the gas transportation business, the Company jointly controls CIESA, which has a controlling interest in TGS, a company holding a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,231 km of gas pipelines in the center, west and south of Argentina, and which is also engaged in the processing and sale of natural gas liquids through the Cerri Complex, located in Bahía Blanca, in the Province of Buenos Aires. Besides, the Company owns a 28.5% direct interest in Refinor, which has a refinery with an installed capacity of 25.8 kb of oil per day and 93 gas stations. Additionally, the segment includes advisory services provided to related companies. 10 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 1 : (Continuation) 1.2Economic context in which the Company operates The Company operates in a complex economic context, which volatility was deepened by the outbreak of the COVID-19 locally and internationally. In 2021, as a result of the new increase in infection levels, the governments of different countries in the world, including the Argentine Government, temporarily reimplemented some measures, such as restrictions on movement of the population. As regards measures directly affecting the generation sector's economic and financial situation, it is worth highlighting that SE Resolution No. 440/21, passed in the second quarter, provided for a 29% increase in spot remuneration values (see Note 2.1 for details), which update had been suspended as from March 2020. Besides, during the second quarter certain social conflicts and wage protest demonstrations mostly during the month of April, prevented the freedom of movement on routes in the Province of Neuquén during the month of April 2021and, even though no significant impact has been verified on the production by the Company's assets in this basin during the protest roadblocks, they have affected the ordinary execution of the works committed by the Company under the GasAr Plan, and hindering the timely and proper compliance with the agreed investment plan necessary to achieve committed gas production. The Company has sent the respective Force Majeure communications to the SE, CAMMESA and the Gas Distribution Companies with which it has executed gas supply agreements for the volumes awarded under the GasAr Plan. It is impossible to foresee how measures will continue evolving and their impact on the economy in general and the Company in particular, or to which extent the Company's business and the results of its operations will be affected in the future. The Company's Management permanently monitors the evolution of the variables affecting its business to define its course of action and identify potential impacts on its assets and financial position. The Company's Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements should be read in the light of these circumstances. 11 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 2.1 Generation 2.1.1 Fuel supply for thermal power plants As from the application of the GasAr Plan, an operating assignment scheme was established for firm transportation and gas contracts entered into by generators. Under this assignment, agents should waive all claims regarding the application of SE Resolution No. 354/20, which established a new dispatch order for generation units based on the fuel supplied for their operation in accordance with a centralized dispatch scheme. The Company executed this assignment with CAMMESA, setting certain guidelines for the calculation of fuel costs to support their Energía Plus contracts. 2.1.2 Seasonal Programming SE Resolution No. 24/21, published in the BO on January 15, 2021, approved the seasonal programming for the November 2020-April 2021 period. Seasonal prices remained unchanged until the month of April 2021, with reference prices being those in effect since 2019. In turn, the stabilized price set by SSEE Provision No. 75/18 for transmission in the extra high voltage system and the distributor-based main distribution price have remained unchanged. As from April 2021, pursuant to SE Resolution No. 131/21 (amended by SE Resolutions No. 154/21 and 204/21), the reference price for power for the Distributor's Large Users peak demand increases by 89% (except for public health and education organizations and agencies), reducing the gap with the actual cost and, consequently, subsidies. The remaining prices for electricity applicable to the end demand have not been modified. On May 11, 2021, SE Resolution No. 408/21 was published, which approved the final winter seasonal reprogramming for the May 2021 - November 2021 period, keeping unchanged the reference prices current as of April 30, 2021, and the stabilized price for the high-voltage and main distribution electricity transmission service established by SSEE Provision No. 75/18. 2.1.3 Remuneration scheme for the spot market On May 19, 2021, SE Resolution No. 440/21 provided for a 29% increase in spot generation remuneration values, and repealed the automatic adjustment mechanism established by SE Resolution No. 31/20. This increase will be applicable as from the economic transaction for February 2021, provided the generator waives/dismisses all administrative/judicial claims filed on account of the failure to apply the automatic adjustment formula provided for by SE Resolution No. 31/20 within 30 days as from its publication. If such requirement is not met within this term, the remuneration adjustment will be applicable as from the month in which the generator submits its waiver/dismissal, and the remuneration established by SE Resolution No. 31/20 for that generator will be applicable until then. The waiver includes the obligation to withdraw any claim brought by the generating agent's shareholders on account of the failure to apply the automatic adjustment mechanism provided for by SE Resolution No. 31/20, whether in Argentina or abroad. The Company and its subsidiaries filed the waiver/dismissal within the previously indicated 30-day period. The impact of the application of this resolution in the months of February and March generated a $ 555.6 million increase in revenue from sales as of June 30, 2021. 12 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) 2.1.4 Restructuring of Federal Government's assets in the energy sector The Federal Government has modified the policy adopted by the previous administration regarding the restructuring of assets in the energy sector, and has abrogated DNU No. 882/17, which provided for the sale of CTEB, CT Brigadier López, CT Manuel Belgrano II, IEASA's stake in CITELEC, the Federal Government's stake in Central Dique; CTG, Central Puerto, CT Patagónicas, TRANSPA, Dioxitek, and the Federal Government's rights in TMB, TSM, Termoeléctrica Vuelta de Obligado and Termoeléctrica Guillermo Brown. In the opinion of the Company's Management, this abrogation would not affect the rights acquired by the Company under CTEB's goodwill transfer process. Additionally, it provided for the transfer to IEASA of TMB and TSM's shares held by the Federal Government. Earnings received by IEASA must be invested in energy infrastructure projects. Finally, it granted to IEASA the exploratory permits for the MLO_115 and MLO_116 offshore areas and provided for the issuance of National Treasury guarantees as collateral for the contract for the acquisition of natural gas entered into with Bolivia. 2.1.5 MATER dispatch priority SE Resolution No. 551/21 published on June 16, 2021 modified the dispatch priority maintenance system established by Resolution No. 281/17. Overall, it replaces the granting of a security for the maintenance of the dispatch priority by the payment of a quarterly installment of US$ 500/MW until commissioning within the declared term or a maximum term of 24 months as from the priority assignment. Additionally, it allows projects with an assigned dispatch priority but not yet commissioned to continue their execution keeping the dispatch priority, or such priority may be waived, thus releasing the transmission capacity. The Company, as owner of the PEPE IV Wind Farm project, located in Las Armas, Province of Buenos Aires, notified its decision to waive the timely granted dispatch priority, and recovered the security it had provided. As a result, CAMMESA notified that the already initiated execution of the security was determined to be moot as it had no further claim against the Company; therefore, as of June 30, 2021, the amount of US$ 12.5 million provided for to such effect was recovered and recognized in earnings, under the item 'Other operating income' of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income. 13 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) 2.2 Natural Gas Market 2.2.1 Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan ('GasAr Plan') On March 9, 2021 Resolution No. 169/21 was published in the BO, which awarded natural gas volumes offered under the GasAr Plan, Round II Tender. In this sense, the Company was awarded a volume of 0.70 million m3/day, 0.90 million m3/day and 1 million m3/day for the months of June, July and August-September 2021, respectively, and 0.86 million m3/day to meet the winter peak demand for the years 2022 through 2024, at a price of US$ 4.68 MMbtu. With this tender, Pampa's injection commitment increases to 9 million m3 per day for the 2021-2024 winter periods which, compared to 2020, represents a 15% year-on-year production increase and a 28% increase in the winter period, the months with the largest gas supply needs in the country. 2.2.2 Natural Gas Export Procedure On April 27, 2021, pursuant to SE Resolution No. 360/21, a new procedure was regulated for the authorization of natural gas exports that contemplates the firm condition and the preferential order for GasAr Plan's awardees and abrogates the previous procedure established by SGE Resolution No. 417/19 and SHC Provision No. 284/19. Furthermore, prior to the granting of each permit, the enforcement authority will perform a comprehensive and systemic analysis safeguarding the supply to the Argentine domestic market since, once authorized on a firm basis, it may not be further reviewed. 2.3 Gas transportation TGS's tariff situation The public hearing called by ENARGAS to discuss the RTT pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order No. 1,020/20 took place on March 16, 2021. In this respect, TGS, without waiving the whole of its percentage share, alternatively submitted in the hearing its tariff increase proposal, assessed at 58.6% as from April 1, 2021. This increase was assessed based on the financial needs to meet operating and financial costs, capital expenditures and taxes, which were calculated taking into consideration the evolution of the inflation rate over a 12-month period as from its beginning. The requested increase only contemplates the funds necessary to meet its obligations as licensee. Additionally, TGS denied and dismissed the arguments raised in the public hearing, which considered that the current natural gas transportation tariff is not fair or reasonable given the alleged existence of serious flaws in the administrative acts resulting from the proceedings for the last Comprehensive Tariff Regime established for TGS. On April 28, 2021, ENARGAS submitted to TGS the 2021 Transitional Agreement pursuant to Executive Order No. 1,020/20, which: (i) does not grant a transitory tariff update, keeping unchanged the tariff schemes approved by ENARGAS in April 2019; (ii) provides that, as from May 2021 and until the Final Renegotiation Agreement enters into effect, ENARGAS will recalculate the transportation tariffs effective at the time, with validity as from April 1, 2022.; (iii) does not establish a mandatory investment plan; and (iv) establishes the prohibition to distribute dividends, early cancel financial and commercial debts taken on with shareholders, acquire other companies, or grant loans. 14 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) On April 30, 2021 and through a note sent to this body, TGS expressed that, given the context in which it develops its activities and the proposed terms and conditions, it is not feasible for TGS to enter into the 2021 Transitional Agreement Project. Later, on June 2, 2021, ENARGAS issued Resolution No. 149/21 approving an RTT for TGS effective as from that date and under the same terms of the project timely submitted on April 28, 2021. In July 2021, TGS filed motions for reconsideration, subsidiarity filing a hierarchical appeal, before the PEN, the National Ministry of Economy and ENARGAS according to the respective jurisdictions of each of these bodies in the passing of the regulations associated with Resolution No. 149/21, requesting the declaration of nullity of the RTT and the reinstatement of the RTI. The challenges are based on: (i) the illegality of Executive Order No. 1,020/20, as it does not observe the delegation lines provided for by Act No. 27,541 and, as a DNU, does not meet the requirements established by the National Constitution; (ii) the extension of the emergency period beyond that established by the Congress; (iii) the fact that the renegotiation is not made pursuant to Act No. 24,076; (iv) the disregard for the principle of fair and reasonable tariffs, and the rights acquired by TGS under the License, the Contractual Adjustment Memorandum of Understanding and the RTI; and (v) the suspension of the RTI for reasons of public interest, which merits the recognition of the compensations provided for by both the Administrative Procedures Act and the License Basic Rules. In turn, the restrictions on the management and administration of TGS have been challenged for lacking legal justification, as the emergency declared by Act No. 27,541 only empowered the PEN to renegotiate the RTI, but not the License. The challenges and the motion for reinstatement of the RTI have been filed notwithstanding TGS's right to the payment of the compensations it is entitled to on account of the breach of the RTI as from April 2019. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, TGS has not received an answer to the filed motions, and is evaluating other measures to take to continue safeguarding its rights and thus attain a fair and reasonable tariff for the natural gas transportation segment. 15 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) 2.4 Transmission Transener and Transba's tariff situation On January 19, 2021, pursuant to Resolution No. 17/21 the ENRE launched the proceeding for the transitory adjustment of tariffs of the transmission public utility aiming to establish a RTT until reaching a Final Renegotiation Agreement, and summoning Transportation Companies. In this sense, a request for the information necessary to begin this process was received, and Transener has complied with this requirement, prioritizing the operating costs and capital expenditures required to maintain service quality. On March 3, 2021, pursuant to Resolutions No. 54/21 and 55/21, the ENRE convened a Public Hearing for March 29, 2021 to provide information and gather feedback on the RTT for Transener and Transba, respectively, within the RTI Process and prior to the definition of tariffs. On April 14, 2021 the Public Hearing Closing Report was published in the BO. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the negotiations with the ENRE to reach a Renegotiation Transitional Agreement for the RTI continue under way. Besides, on July 3, 2018 the ENRE informed of the launching of the proceeding for the determination of the remuneration to Independent Transmission Companies in the exploitation stage: TIBA (Transba), the Fourth Line (Transener), YACYLEC and LITSA. In this respect, on October 8, 2018, information on costs, investments and tariff claims corresponding to the Fourth Line and TIBA were submitted to the ENRE. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements., the ENRE has not issued a resolution with the results of the analysis of the requested information. 2.5 Regulations on access to the MLC The main regulations on MLC inflows and outflows issued by the BCRA in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 are summarized below: The need for BCRA's prior authorization to access the MLC is extended until December 31, 2021 inclusive in the following cases: (i) the cancellation of principal of foreign financial debts with foreign affiliates, and (ii) payments for the import of goods or the cancellation of principal of debts arising from the import of goods. The BCRA extended the obligation to submit a refinancing plan for certain debts and principal maturities scheduled until December 31, 2021, maintaining the following criteria: (i) access to the MLC for up to 40% of the principal amount, within the original term; and (ii) the refinancing of the principal balance, through new foreign indebtedness with an average life of 2 years. Debts with principal maturities for amounts up to US$ 2,000,000 are exempted from the obligation to submit such indebtedness plan, and will have access to the MLC. 16 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) BCRA Communication 'A' 7196 established, among other modifications, a series of measures aiming to make regulations more flexible so as to facilitate the exchange or financing of private-sector liabilities abroad that have been entered and settled through the MLC and concerted as from January 7, 2021, such as: (i) the extension of the term before the maturity date to access the MLC for the cancellation of principal and interest of foreign financial debts or debt securities publicly registered in the country and denominated in foreign currency; and (ii) the possibility to accumulate funds originating from the collection of goods and services exports in foreign and/or domestic accounts destined to guarantee the payment of maturities of debts concerted as from January 2021, among others. Furthermore, the BCRA created a Registry of Foreign Exchange Information of Exporters and Importers of Goods as a requirement to access the MLC as from May 1, 2021 for forex outflow transactions, including swaps and arbitrations. This requirement will not apply in case of access to the MLC for the cancellation of financing denominated in foreign currency granted by local financial entities. Obliged subjects should enroll in this registry by March 31 each year and report any change in the recorded information within 15 business days of its occurrence. The Company has been declared an obliged subject by the BCRA, and has already enrolled in this registry. On April 8, 2021, the BCRA regulated the Investment Promotion Regime for Exports created by DNU No. 234/21 which, among other issues, establishes the possibility to apply foreign exchange collections to projects under such regime for certain transactions, as long as the requirements set forth by the provision are met. Additionally, on July 10, 2021 the BCRA, pursuant to Communication 'A' 7327, adopted new restrictions to access the MLC, including the following additional requirements effective as from July 12, 2021: (i) the filing of a new affidavit stating that no exchange of securities for other foreign assets has been made within 90 calendar days prior to the access to the MLC, and the commitment not to make them within 90 calendar days after such access; and (ii) if the customer is a legal entity, the filing of an additional affidavit stating: (a) details of the individuals or legal entities exercising a direct control relationship over the customer, according to BCRA's regulations on Large Exposures to Credit Risk; and (b) that on the day that access to the MLC is requested and in the previous 90 calendar days, no local-currency funds or other liquid domestic assets have been delivered to any individual or legal entity exercising a direct control relationship over it, except for those directly associated with regular transactions for the acquisition of goods and/or services. The requirement stated in item (ii) (b) will be deemed duly met if the customer submits an affidavit regarding transactions with securities of each of these individuals or legal entities pursuant to the current exchange regulations in force. More information on Argentina's foreign exchange regulations can be found at the Central Bank's website: www.bcra.gov.ar. 17 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) 2.6 Tax regulations 2.6.1 Income tax rate On June 16, 2021, Act No. 27,630 was published in the BO, which modified the income tax rate effective for fiscal years starting as from January 1, 2021 inclusive. This modification provides for the application of a tiered rate scheme and, if applicable, a fixed tax according to the accumulated net taxable income tier: (i) for accumulated net income of up to $ 5 million, it establishes a 25% rate; (ii) for accumulated net income between $ 5 and $ 50 million, it establishes a fixed tax of $1.25 million plus a 30% rate over the surplus of $ 5 million; and (iii) for accumulated net income above $ 50 million, it establishes a fixed tax of $ 14.75 million plus a 35% rate over the surplus of $50 million. The accumulated net income amount will be adjusted yearly, as from January 1, 2022, taking into consideration the annual CPI variation published by the INDEC. The impacts of this change on the current and deferred tax have been recorded in these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements considering the effective rate expected to be applicable on the probable date of reversal of such deferred assets and liabilities. 2.6.2 Dividend tax Pursuant to the provisions of Act No. 27,430, dividends from earnings accrued during fiscal years beginning as from January 1, 2020 would be subject to a 13% withholding. However, after the modifications introduced by Acts No. 27,541 and 27,630, the 7% withholding rate remains in effect as from December 31, 2019, with no modifications for future fiscal years. NOTE 3 : BASIS OF PREPARATION The Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission (CNV), under Title IV: 'Periodic Reporting System'- Chapter III: 'Provisions applicable to the form of presentation and valuation of financial statements' - Section 1 of its Rules, has provided for the application of Technical Resolution No. 26 (TR 26) of the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (FACPCE), as amended, which adopts International Financing Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) for certain entities covered by the public offering regime set forth by Act No. 17811, whether on account of their capital stock or corporate bonds, or because they have requested an authorization to be covered by such regime. These Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 have been prepared pursuant to the provisions of IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Information', are expressed in million pesos and were approved for their issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on August 10, 2021. The information included in the consolidated condensed interim financial statements is recorded in US dollars, which is the Company's functional currency and, in accordance with CNV requirements, is presented in pesos, the legal currency in Argentina. 18 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 3 : (Continuation) This condensed interim financial information had been prepared under the historical cost convention, modified by the measurement of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. These financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for complete annual financial statements and, therefore, they should be read together with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2020, which have been prepared under IFRS. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 have not been audited. The Company's management estimates they include all the necessary adjustments to state fairly the results of operations for each period. The results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, does not necessarily reflect in proportion the Company's results for the complete year. The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all entities within the Group. Comparative information The information as of December 31, 2020 and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, disclosed for comparative purposes arises from the consolidated financial statements as of that date and the figures, with the exception of: (i) The results corresponding to the electricity distribution segment have been disclosed under 'Discontinued operations' in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income on account on occasion of the sale of the 51% interest in Edenor (see Note 5.1). (ii) Commercial interest figures have been reclassified from financial income to the other operating income to maintain consistency with this period's figures in accordance with the change of policy detailed in Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020. (iii) The presentation in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of the losses from the impairment of financial assets (including the reversal of losses or profits from the value impairment, if applicable), made pursuant to IAS 1, has been calculated in accordance with the policy described in Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020. Additionally, certain non-significant reclassifications have been made to those financial statements´ figures to keep the consistency in the presentation with the figures of the current period. 19 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 4 : ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the consolidated financial statements for the last fiscal year, which ended on December 31, 2020. New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB adopted by the Company The Company has applied the following standards and / or amendments for the first time as of January 1, 2021: - Amendments to IFRS 9 - 'Financial Instruments', IAS 39 - 'Financial instruments: Presentation', IFRS 7 - 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures', IFRS 4 - 'Insurance Contracts' and IFRS 16 - 'Leases' (amended in August 2020). The application of the detailed standards and amendments did not have any impact on the results of the operations or the financial position of the Company. NOTE 5 : GROUP STRUCTURE 5.1 Sale of controlling stake in Edenor On June 24, 2021, ENRE Resolution No. 207/21 was published in the BO, which authorized the Company to transfer all Class A common shares, representing 51% of the capital stock and votes of Edenor, to Cono Sur S.A. On June 30, 2021, the transaction was closed after the meeting of the precedent conditions it was subject to. The Company transferred all of its Edenor's Class A shares, as approved by the Company's General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on February 17, 2021, and there was a change in the controlling shareholder. Moreover, the Company collected the amount of US$ 50 million, whereas, pursuant to the share purchase agreement entered into on December 28, 2020, the third milestone of the cash purchase price, in the amount of US$ 40 million and with one-year financing as from the closing date at a nominal annual fixed interest rate of 10%, is pending collection. The transaction did not include the transfer of Class B shares and, therefore, the Company keeps a 4.1% stake in Edenor's capital stock and voting rights, which has been classified under financial assets at fair value through profit and loss in the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position. The results for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 corresponding to the divestment of the stake in Edenor have been disclosed under 'Discontinued operations' of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income. As of December 31, 2020, all Edenor's assets and liabilities have been classified as held for sale. As of the date of issuance of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the approval by the ENRE necessary for the closing of the sale of the Company's 51% stake in Edenor is still pending. 20 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) The statement of comprehensive income associated with the discontinued operations is disclosed below: Distribution of energy 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Revenue 47,148 39,695 Cost of sales (38,054) (33,817) Gross profit 9,094 5,878 Selling expenses (3,482) (2,642) Administrative expenses (2,532) (1,891) Other operating income 2,053 597 Other operating expenses (1,672) (765) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 1,572 - Impairment of financial assets (1,057) (1,905) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures - (1) Operating income 3,976 (729) Gain on monetary position, net 11,474 3,261 Finance income 22 550 Finance costs (10,194) (2,944) Other financial results 784 (1,328) Financial results, net 2,086 (461) Income before income tax 6,062 (1,190) Income tax (13,191) (558) Loss of the period from discontinued operations (7,129) (1,748) 21 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) Distribution of energy 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 8,484 10,095 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 2,891 (1,453) Other comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 11,375 8,642 Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 4,246 6,894 Total loss of the period from discontinued operations attributable to: Owners of the company (3,726) (947) Non - controlling interest (3,403) (801) (7,129) (1,748) Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations attributable to: Owners of the company 530 7,695 Non - controlling interest 3,716 (801) 4,246 6,894 22 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) The consolidated statement of cash flows related to discontinued operations as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 is presented below: 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Net cash generated by operating activities 11,051 7,276 Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (7,300) (844) Net cash used in financing activities (701) (1,727) Increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations 3,050 4,705 Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of the year 4,362 466 Effect of devaluation and inflation on cash and cash equivalents 1,145 (78) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,050 4,705 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8,557 5,093 23 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) As of December 31, 2020, the assets and liabilities that comprise the assets held for sale and associated liabilities are: 12.31.2020 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 99,721 Right-of-use assets 280 Investments in joint ventures and associates 11 Financial assets at amortized cost 239 Trade and other receivables 42 Total non-current assets 100,293 Inventories 1,873 Financial assets at amortized cost 78 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 2,222 Trade and other receivables 14,775 Cash and cash equivalents 4,362 Total current assets 23,310 Assets classified as held for sale 123,603 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 2,431 Deferred revenue 1,471 Deferred tax liabilities 23,709 Defined benefit plans 749 Salaries and social security payable 303 Borrowings 8,261 Trade and other payables 6,806 Total non-current liabilities 43,730 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 358 Deferred revenue 37 Taxes payables 1,793 Defined benefit plans 84 Salaries and social security payable 3,734 Derivative financial instruments 1 Borrowings 143 Trade and other payables 36,018 Total current liabilities 42,168 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale 85,898 24 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5: (Continuation) 5.2 Interest in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 5.2.1 Subsidiaries information Unless otherwise indicated, the capital stock of the subsidiaries consists of common shares, each granting the right to one vote. The country of the registered office is also the principal place where the subsidiary develops its activities. 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Company Country Main activity Direct and indirect participation % Direct and indirect participation % Generación Argentina S.A.U Argentina Generation 100.00% 100.00% Edenor (1) Argentina Distribution of energy - 57.12% Enecor S.A. Argentina Transportation of electricity 70.00% 70.00% HIDISA Argentina Generation 61.00% 61.00% HINISA Argentina Generation 52.04% 52.04% PACOSA Argentina Trader 100.00% 100.00% PEB Bolivia Investment 100.00% 100.00% EcuadorTLC Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% Energía Operaciones ENOPSA S.A. Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% Trenerec S.A. Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% PE Energía Ecuador LTD Gran Cayman Investment 100.00% 100.00% EISA Uruguay Investment 100.00% 100.00% PISA Uruguay Investment 100.00% 100.00% TGU Uruguay Gas transportation 51.00% 51.00% Corod Venezuela Oil 100.00% 100.00% Petrolera San Carlos S.A. Venezuela Oil 100.00% 100.00% (1) Corresponds to effective interest considering treasury shares in Edenor's effect. As of December 31, 2020, this stake in Edenor is disclosed under assets classified as held for sale (See Note 5.1). 25 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5: (Continuation) 5.2.2 Associates and joint ventures information The following table presents the main activity and information from the financial statements used for valuation and percentages of participation in associates and joint ventures: Information about the issuer Main activity Date Share capital Profit (loss) of the period Equity Direct and indirect participation % Associates Refinor Refinery 03.31.2021 92 74 5,813 28.50% OCP Investment 06.30.2021 9,615 420 12,769 15.91% TGS (1) Transport of gas 06.30.2021 756 7,725 90,413 3.185% Joint ventures CIESA (1) Investment 06.30.2021 639 3,929 46,180 50% Citelec (2) Investment 06.30.2021 556 (721) 17,300 50% CTB Generation 06.30.2021 8,558 2,938 37,232 50% Greenwind Generation 06.30.2021 5 (440) (1,067) 50% (1) The Company holds a 3.185% directan and indirect interest in TGS and a 50% interest in CIESA, a company that holds a 51% interest in the share capital of TGS. therefore, the Company has an indirect participation of 25.50% in TGS As of June 30, 2021 the quotation of TGS´s ordinary shares and ADR published on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the NYSE was $ 156.65 and U$S 4.63 per share, respectively, granting to Pampa (direct and indirect) ownership an approximate stake market value of $ 36.041 million. (2) Through a 50% interest, the company jointly controls Citelec, company that controls Transener with 52.65% of the shares and votes. As a result, the Company has an indirect participation of 26.33% in Transener. 26 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5: (Continuation) The details of the balances of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows: 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Disclosed in non-current assets Associates Refinor 2,076 1,626 OCP 1,140 195 TGS 3,968 2,076 Other 1 - Total associates 7,185 3,897 Joint ventures CIESA 27,093 20,138 Citelec 8,650 7,195 CTB 18,616 14,999 Total joint ventures 54,359 42,332 Total associates and joint ventures 61,544 46,229 Disclosed in non-current liabilities Joint ventures Greenwind (1) (416) (161) Total joint ventures (416) (161) (1) It receives financial assistance from the partners. The following table shows the breakdown of the result from investments in associates and joint ventures: 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Associates Refinor 17 (105) OCP 67 (300) TGS 243 105 Total associates 327 (300) Joint ventures CIESA 1,887 1,503 CTB 1,469 1,295 Citelec (360) 566 Greenwind (222) 94 Total joint ventures 2,774 3,458 Total associates and joint ventures 3,101 3,158 27 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 5: (Continuation) The evolution of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows: 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 At the beginning of the year 46,068 30,373 Dividend reversal 1,645 - Dividends (1,025) (1,274) Increases (1) 954 190 Share of profit 3,101 3,158 Exchange differences on translation 10,385 4,671 At the end of the period 61,128 37,118 (1) Corresponding to the acquisition of 100,000 shares and 2,149,608 ADRs of TGS at an acquisition cost of US$ 10.7 million and 635,380 ADRs at an acquisition cost of US$ 3 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 5.2.3 Investment in CTB Financial Trust Agreement On April 13, 2021, the ninth amendment to the Enarsa-Barragán Trust Agreement was entered into among CTB, in its capacity as trustor, BICE Fideicomisos S.A., in its capacity as trustee, and CAMMESA, in its capacity as assigned debtor, in order to include the new payment schedule effective as from the partial early redemption of the VRDs issued under the Enarsa-Barragán Financial Trust for a total amount of US$ 130 million executed on October 16, 2020. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the total outstanding VRDs (amortization installments plus deferred interest, pursuant to the definition of these terms in the Trust Agreement) amount to US$ 93.7 million. Issuance of Corporate Bonds On June 4, 2021, CTB issued: (i) Class 1 Corporate Bonds for a total amount of US$ 27.3 million, accruing interest at an annual fixed rate of 4% and maturing on June 4, 2023; and (ii) Class 2 Corporate Bonds for a total amount of 37,504,954 units of purchasing power ('UVAs'), adjustable by the Reference Stabilization Coefficient (CER), equivalent to $2,928 million, accruing interest at a fixed 4% rate and maturing on June 4, 2024. Class 1 and Class 2 Corporate Bonds are secured by a personal guarantee subject to a condition precedent and subsequent granted by YPF and Pampa. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, CTB is in compliance with all the covenants under the CBs, which are the customary ones for this kind of issuances. 28 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTA 5 : (Continuación) Syndicated loan As of June 30, 2021, CTB repaid at maturity the first installment of the syndicated loan in the amount of US$ 29.2 million. As of the date hereof, CTB has paid an additional amount of US$ 4 million. Closing to combined cycle project CTB is moving forward with the execution of the works associated with the closing to combined cycle commitment to increase the installed capacity from 567 MW to 847 MW, with a total investment estimated at US$ 212 million. It is worth highlighting that the Argentine Government's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have affected the works execution progress, delaying the originally planned term for commissioning and generating several instances of review in the schedule and the scope of the tasks necessary to complete the works, with the resulting increase in associated costs. The term and cost of the works may be affected again in the future as a result of the measures that may be imposed regarding the evolution of the country's health situation. Impairment in the value of non-financial assets In the second quarter of 2021, the remuneration scheme for the energy sold in the spot market was modified by SE Resolution No. 440/21 published on May 19, 2021 (see Note 2.1), which impacted on the future income to be collected by CTB after the termination, in the year 2022, of the supply agreement with CAMMESA remunerating the units that are part of the open cycle. Additionally, the progress of works for CTB's closing to combined cycle was affected, in 2020 and 2021, by the measures implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19, delaying the scheduled term for commissioning and increasing the costs associated with the completion of the project. In view of these indications, CTB updated, as of June 30, 2021, the estimation of the recoverable amount determined as of December 31, 2020. The projections used by CTB in the calculation of the recoverable amount as of June 30, 2021 take into consideration 2 scenarios that weigh: i) the entry into effect of the new supply agreement with CAMMESA for the closed cycle; ii) the price restructuring for the spot energy, which is adjusted for inflation on an annual basis; iii) the regularization of the financing term granted to CAMMESA in 2022/2023, after reaching an average term of 100 days; and iv) a 10.3% WACC rate after taxes. 29 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTA 5 : (Continuación) As of June 30, 2021, CTB has not recorded impairment losses as a result of the performed assessment of recoverability. 5.2.4 Investment in OCP Contingent liabilities The constitutional protection proceeding brought against OCP by several organizations and natural persons alleging the infringement of several constitutional rights upon the occurrence of the Force Majeure event in 2020 was denied in the second instance by Orellana's Provincial Court of Justice. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the plaintiffs have filed a constitutional protection proceeding, which has been admitted to be heard by the Constitutional Court. 5.2.5 Investment in Citelec Service outage in the Argentine Electricity Grid ('SADI') The total outage in the SADI service, which took place on June 16, 2019, had an impact in 2020 on the amount of both penalties, which were increased, and awards, which were reduced, pursuant to the Additional Service Quality and Penalties Regime established by Resolutions No. 552/16 and No. 580/16. As a result of this event, Transener set up a provision in the amount of $ 6.6 million plus interest. On May 14, 2021, the ENRE, pursuant to Resolution No. 121/21, imposed a penalty on Transener for the previously described event, which does not significantly differ from the provision held by Transener under liabilities. Moreover, the ENRE filed new charges against Transener on account of its liability for alleged breaches in this event. Transener rejected the charges alleging the illegality and irrationality of the filing of a new summary proceeding after the termination of the proceeding that imposed the applicable penalties. If this proceeding is resolved unfavorably for Transener, any penalty or other monetary fine may have an adverse impact on its results. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, there is uncertainty on the possible imposition of a penalty and its amount. Financial loans In the month of July, 2021, Transener signed a loan agreement with Banco de la Nación Argentina in the amount of $ 1,000 million, for a term of three years and at a BADLAR rate +8%, with the principal being amortized in monthly consecutive installments using the German system, and which will be destined to working capital. In this respect, it is worth highlighting that, according to what has been timely requested by the bank, while the loan remains outstanding, Transener's Board of Directors has committed not to make any proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting regarding the release of Transener's reserves for their distribution as dividends to shareholders or, in case there are negative results affecting reserves and while the loan remains outstanding, not to propose the distribution of earnings until reserves have been replenished up to current levels. 30 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 6 : RISKS 6.1Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements requires the Company's Management to make future estimates and assessments, to apply critical judgment and to establish assumptions affecting the application of accounting policies and the amounts of disclosed assets and liabilities, and income and expenses. Mentioned estimates and judgments are evaluated on a continuous basis and are based on past experiences and other reasonable factors under the existing circumstances. Actual future results might differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements. In the preparation of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements, management judgements on applying the Company's accounting policies and sources of information used for the respective estimates are the same as those applied in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 , except for the following information: 6.1.1 Impairment in the value of non-financial assets The Company regularly monitors the existence of events or changes in circumstances which may indicate that its non-financial assets' book value may not be recoverable, or the possible reversal of losses from the impairment of non-financial assets. In the Power Generation segment, revenues from the energy sold in the spot market were modified by SE Resolution No. 440/21, which provided for a 29% increase in the remuneration applicable as from February 1, 2021 for generators, as the Company and its subsidiaries, meeting the established requirements, and repealed the application of the automatic adjustment mechanism established by SE Resolution No. 31/20 (see Note 2.1.3). It is worth highlighting that the most significant share of revenues in the Power Generation segment comes from energy remunerated under a differential scheme (that is, supply agreements with large users in the MATER, Energía Plus or supply agreements entered into with CAMMESA), which have not been affected by the previously mentioned regulations. In view of the above-mentioned indications, the Company has updated, as of June 30, 2021, its estimates on the recoverable amount of the CGUs making up the Power Generation segment assessed as of December 31, 2020. The methodology used in the estimation of the recoverable amount consisted of calculating the value in use of each CGU based on the present value of future net cash flows expected to be derived from the CGU, discounted with a rate reflecting the weighted average cost of the capital employed. Cash flows were prepared based on estimates on the future behavior of certain variables that are sensitive in the determination of the value in use, including the following: (i) reference prices for energy sold in the spot market; (ii) projections of availability and dispatch by the power plants; (iii) costs evolution; and (iv) macroeconomic variables, such as inflation and exchange rates, etc. 31 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 6 : (Continuation) The projections used in the calculation of the recoverable amount of the CGUs of the Power Generation segment as of June 30, 2021 take into consideration 2 scenarios that weigh: i) the annual price update, ranging between 80% and 100% compared to the annual inflation; ii) the regularization of the financing term granted to CAMMESA in 2022/2023, after reaching an average term of 100 days; and iii) a 10.3% WACC rate after taxes. Actual values may substantially differ from projections, mainly on account of: i) the timeliness and magnitude of the increases in the prices of energy, and/or ii) the date of regularization of the financing term granted to CAMMESA. Even though this variation has been taken into consideration when weighing the scenarios, the Company estimates that any sensitivity analysis that considers changes in any of the estimates taken individually may lead to distorting conclusions, generating an adverse effect on the Company's results. As of June 30, 2021, the value of the assets in the Power Generation segment does not exceed its recoverable amount, with the exception of the Diamante hydroelectric power plant, which assessment of recoverability resulted in the recognition of impairment losses in the amount of $ 172 million (US$ 1.8 million). 6.2 Financial risk management The Company's activities are subject to several financial risks: market risk (including the exchange rate risk, the interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. No significant changes have arisen in risk management policies since last year. It should be noted that the Company operates in an economic context which main variables have recently suffered significant volatility as a result of political and economic events both domestically and internationally, as described in Note 1.2. 32 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 7 : SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company is an integrated energy company in Argentina, which mainly participates in the electricity and oil and gas value chains. Through its own activities, subsidiaries and share holdings in joint ventures and associates, and based on the business nature, customer portfolio and risks involved, the following business segments were identified: Electricity Generation, mainly consisting of the Company's direct and indirect interests in HINISA, HIDISA, Greenwind, CTB, TMB, TJSM and through its own electricity generation activities through Central Térmica Güemes, Piedra Buena, Piquirenda, Loma de la Lata, Genelba, EcoEnergía, Pilar, I. White, the Pichi Picún Leufú hydroelectric complex and the wind power park Pampa Energía II and III. Electricity Distribution, consisting of the Company's direct interest in Edenor. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company has classified the results corresponding to the divestment mentioned in Note 5.1 as discontinued operations Oil and Gas, mainly consisting of the Company's own interests in oil and gas areas and through its direct interest in PACOSA and indirectly in OCP. Petrochemicals, comprising the Company's own styrenics operations and the catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in Argentine plants. Holding and Other Business, principally consisting of interests in joint businesses CITELEC and CIESA and their respective subsidiaries, which hold the concession over the high voltage electricity transmission nationwide and over gas transportation in the South of the country, respectively, interests in the associate Refinor, holding activities and financial investment transactions. The Company manages its operating segment based on its individual net results in U.S. dollars. 33 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Revenue 328 - 126 202 11 - 667 61,211 Intersegment revenue - - 60 - - (60) - - Cost of sales (171) - (115) (160) - 60 (386) (35,343) Gross profit 157 - 71 42 11 - 281 25,868 Selling expenses (1) - (5) (6) - - (12) (1,083) Administrative expenses (13) - (20) (2) (9) - (44) (4,043) Exploration expenses - - - - - - - (44) Other operating income 26 - 23 - 1 - 50 4,846 Other operating expenses (2) - (20) (2) (18) - (42) (3,831) Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories (2) - - - - - (2) (172) Impairment of financial assets - - (1) - (1) - (2) (196) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 14 - 2 - 18 - 34 3,101 Operating income (loss) 179 - 50 32 2 - 263 24,446 Finance income 1 - 2 - - - 3 337 Finance costs (22) - (62) (1) (1) - (86) (7,841) Other financial results 13 - (3) (3) 22 - 29 2,931 Financial results, net (8) - (63) (4) 21 - (54) (4,573) Profit (loss) before income tax 171 - (13) 28 23 - 209 19,873 Income tax (55) - 10 (10) (9) - (64) (6,106) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 116 - (3) 18 14 - 145 13,767 Loss for the period from discontinued operations - (75) - - - - (75) (7,129) Profit (loss) for the period 116 (75) (3) 18 14 - 70 6,638 Depreciation and amortization 43 - 46 2 - - 91 8,324 34 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Total profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company 113 (39) (3) 18 14 - 103 9,773 Non - controlling interest 3 (36) - - - - (33) (3,135) Consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021 Assets 1,725 - 1,048 160 810 (96) 3,647 349,158 Liabilities 519 - 1,289 157 205 (96) 2,074 198,476 Additional consolidated information as of June 30, 2021 Increases in property, plant and equipment, intangibles assets and right-of-use assets 4 - 84 4 5 - 97 8,887 35 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Revenue 249 - 123 113 11 - 496 32,154 Intersegment revenue - - 20 - - (20) - - Cost of sales (113) - (122) (103) - 20 (318) (20,309) Gross profit 136 - 21 10 11 - 178 11,845 Selling expenses (2) - (10) (4) - - (16) (1,000) Administrative expenses (15) - (22) (2) (10) - (49) (3,174) Exploration expenses - - - - - - - (9) Other operating income 14 - 1 - 5 - 20 1,261 Other operating expenses (3) - (8) (4) (4) - (19) (1,276) Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories (56) - - (11) - - (67) (4,316) Impairment of financial assets - - - 1 (1) - - 12 Share of profit (loss) from joint ventures and associates 20 - (4) - 30 - 46 3,158 Operating income 94 - (22) (10) 31 - 93 6,501 Finance income 2 - 3 - - (1) 4 295 Finance costs (28) - (53) (1) (1) 1 (82) (5,348) Other financial results 1 - 12 4 11 - 28 1,760 Financial results, net (25) - (38) 3 10 - (50) (3,293) Profit (loss) before income tax 69 - (60) (7) 41 - 43 3,208 Income tax (18) - 14 2 (12) - (14) (1,399) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 51 - (46) (5) 29 - 29 1,809 Profit for the period from discontinued operations - (24) - - - - (24) (1,748) Profit (loss) for the period 51 (24) (46) (5) 29 - 5 61 Depreciation and amortization 45 41 54 1 - - 141 9,194 36 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Total profit attributable to: Owners of the company 53 (13) (46) (5) 29 - 18 995 Non - controlling interest (2) (11) - - - - (13) (934) Consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31,2020 Assets 1,556 1,478 1,139 94 1,189 (83) 5,373 411,528 Liabilities 610 1,062 1,234 107 144 (84) 3,073 262,650 Additional consolidated information as of June 30, 2020 Increases in property, plant and equipment 39 57 34 - - - 130 8,667 The accounting criteria used by the different subsidiaries for measuring the segments' results, assets and liabilities are consistent with those used in the financial statements. Assets and liabilities are assigned based on the segment's activity. 37 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 8 : REVENUE 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Energy sales to the Spot Market 7,243 6,685 Energy sales by supply contracts 17,519 8,488 Fuel self-supply 5,128 995 Other sales 234 80 Generation sales subtotal 30,124 16,248 Oil, gas and liquid sales 11,248 7,618 Other sales 378 374 Oil and gas sales subtotal 11,626 7,992 Petrochemicals products 18,442 7,177 Petrochemicals sales subtotal 18,442 7,177 Technical assistance services and administartion sales 1,001 721 Other 18 16 Holding and others subtotal 1,019 737 Total revenue 61,211 32,154 38 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 9 : COST OF SALES 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Inventories at the beginning of the year 9,766 9,175 Plus: Charges for the period Purchases of inventories, energy and gas 17,039 4,511 Salaries and social security charges 2,356 1,588 Benefits to employees 492 334 Accrual of defined benefit plans 214 118 Works contracts, fees and compensation for services 2,358 1,831 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 7,942 6,038 Intangible assets amortization 46 166 Right-of-use assets amortization 101 42 Transport of energy 265 141 Transportation and freights 963 570 Consumption of materials 892 522 Penalties 59 17 Maintenance 2,337 733 Canons and royalties 2,552 1,301 Environmental control 155 165 Rental and insurance 1,130 716 Surveillance and security 106 190 Taxes, rates and contributions 171 98 Other 124 (41) Subtotal 39,302 19,040 Exchange differences on translation 1,169 1,312 Less: Inventories at the end of the period (14,894) (9,218) Total cost of sales 35,343 20,309 39 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 10 : OTHER ITEMS OF THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 10.1 SELLING EXPENSES 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Salaries and social security charges 129 102 Benefits to employees 11 10 Fees and compensation for services 141 78 Compensation agreements 49 35 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2 1 Taxes, rates and contributions 443 266 Transport 280 478 Other 28 30 Total selling expenses 1,083 1,000 10.2 ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Salaries and social security charges 1,261 951 Benefits to employees 185 150 Accrual of defined benefit plans 346 255 Fees and compensation for services 1,240 889 Compensation agreements 157 65 Directors' and Syndicates' fees 294 358 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 233 167 Consumption of materials 15 13 Maintenance 53 65 Transport and per diem 18 28 Rental and insurance 33 26 Surveillance and security 16 21 Taxes, rates and contributions 71 74 Communications 49 45 Other 72 67 Total administrative expenses 4,043 3,174 40 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.3 EXPLORATION EXPENSES 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Geological and geophysical expenses 12 9 Decrease in unproductive wells 32 - Total exploration expenses 44 9 10.4 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Other operating income Insurrance recovery 41 31 Services to third parties 74 71 Profit for property, plant and equipment sale 70 - Dividends received 13 69 Reversal of contingencies 1,197 70 Commercial interests 1,329 948 Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan 1,856 - Other 266 72 Total other operating income 4,846 1,261 Other operating expenses Provision for contingencies (1,373) (163) Provision asset retirement obligation (1,317) - Decrease in property, plant and equipment - (58) Allowance for tax credits - (4) Tax on bank transactions (475) (371) Donations and contributions (79) (102) Institutional promotion (119) (81) Other (468) (497) Total other operating expenses (3,831) (1,276) 41 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.5 FINANCIAL RESULTS Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Finance income Financial interest 21 20 Other interest 316 275 Total finance income 337 295 Finance cost Financial interest (1) (7,165) (4,951) Commercial interest (17) (19) Fiscal interest (212) (80) Other interest (145) (82) Other financial expenses (302) (216) Total financial expenses (7,841) (5,348) Other financial results Foreign currency exchange difference, net 1,189 358 Changes in the fair value of financial instruments 1,571 (642) Gains (losses) from present value measurement 176 10 Results for the repurchase of corporate bonds - 2,050 Other financial results (5) (16) Total other financial results 2,931 1,760 Total financial results, net (4,573) (3,293) (1) Net of $ 633 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. 42 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.6 INCOME TAX AND MINIMUM NOTIONAL INCOME TAX The breakdown of income tax charge is: 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Current tax 53 1,911 Deferred tax 6,035 (372) Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement 18 (140) Total loss income tax 6,106 1,399 Below is a reconciliation between income tax expense and the amount resulting from application of the tax rate on the income before taxes: 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Profit before income tax 19,873 3,208 Current tax rate 35% 30% Result at the tax rate 6,956 962 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,073) (952) Non-taxable results - (809) Effects of exchange differences and other results associated with the valuation of the currency, net 4,343 2,830 Adjustment of valuation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (11,564) (2,669) Effect of tax rate change in deferred tax (547) 845 Adjustment effect for tax inflation 7,760 1,571 Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement 83 (523) Non-deductible cost 147 - Other 1 144 Total loss (income) tax 6,106 1,399 43 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11 : NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 11.1 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Original values Type of good At the beginning Increases (1) Impairment Transfers Decreases Traslation effect At the end Land 1,108 - - - - 152 1,260 Buildings 11,546 - - 23 - 1,589 13,158 Equipment and machinery 114,597 416 - 2,832 - 15,957 133,802 Wells 64,301 94 - 2,980 (32) 8,961 76,304 Mining property 21,267 - - - - 2,924 24,191 Vehicles 450 28 - - (5) 57 530 Furniture and fixtures and software equipment 4,400 20 - 134 (26) 600 5,128 Communication equipments 104 - - - (1) 14 117 Materials and spare parts 2,572 655 - (783) - 558 3,002 Petrochemical industrial complex 1,433 - - 137 - 199 1,769 Work in progress 11,095 5,189 - (4,710) - 1,301 12,875 Advances to suppliers 1,343 1,422 - (613) - 218 2,370 Other goods 210 - - - - 29 239 Total at 06.30.2021 234,426 7,824 - - (64) 32,559 274,745 Total at 06.30.2020 313,337 8,667 (5,550) - (341) 49,685 365,798 (1) Net of $ 633 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. There are no capitalized financial costs in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. 44 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11: (Continuation) Depreciation Net book values Type of good At the beginning Decreases Impairment For the period (1) Traslation effect At the end At the end At 12.31.2020 Land - - - - - - 1,260 1,108 Buildings (5,103) - - (331) (716) (6,150) 7,008 6,443 Equipment and machinery (36,672) - - (4,233) (5,247) (46,152) 87,650 77,925 Wells (38,705) - - (2,698) (5,441) (46,844) 29,460 25,596 Mining property (13,522) - - (580) (1,887) (15,989) 8,202 7,745 Vehicles (346) 5 - (32) (45) (418) 112 104 Furniture and fixtures and software equipment (3,718) 25 - (164) (510) (4,367) 761 682 Communication equipments (61) 1 - (6) (9) (75) 42 43 Materials and spare parts (87) - - (10) (13) (110) 2,892 2,485 Petrochemical industrial complex (690) - - (118) (100) (908) 861 743 Work in progress - - - - - - 12,875 11,095 Advances to suppliers - - - - - - 2,370 1,343 Other goods (77) - - (5) (11) (93) 146 133 Total at 06.30.2021 (98,981) 31 - (8,177) (13,979) (121,106) 153,639 Total at 06.30.2020 (103,281) 223 2,326 (8,942) (17,015) (126,689) 239,109 Total at 12.31.2020 135,445 (1) Includes $ 2.736 million corresponding to discontinued operations for the six-month period for June 30, 2020. 45 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.2 INTANGIBLE ASSETS Original values Type of good At the beginning Increase Impairment (1) Traslate Effect At the end Concession agreements 1,608 - (1,589) 221 240 Goodwill 2,912 - - 401 3,313 Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies 587 - - 81 668 Other - 359 - 6 365 Total at 06.30.2021 5,107 359 (1,589) 709 4,586 Total at 06.30.2020 18,619 - (2,784) 2,783 18,618 Depreciation Type of good At the beginning Impairment (1) For the year (2) Traslate Effect At the end Concession agreements (1,407) 1,417 (28) (195) (213) Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies (245) - (18) (35) (298) Total at 06.30.2021 (1,652) 1,417 (46) (230) (511) Total at 06.30.2020 (9,551) 2,398 (210) (1,443) (8,806) Net book values Type of good At the end At 12.31.2020 Concession agreements 27 201 Goodwill 3,313 2,912 Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies 370 342 Other 365 - Total at 06.30.2021 4,075 Total at 06.30.2020 9,812 Total at 12.31.2020 3,455 (1) As of June 30, 2020, and considering the assumptions detailed in Note 6.1.1, the assessment of recoverability for the Diamante hydroelectric power plant in the Power Generation segment, with income generated in the spot market, resulted in the recognition of impairment losses for $ 172 million. (2) Includes $ 44 million corresponding to discontinued operations for the six-month period for June 30, 2020. 46 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.3 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AND INCOME TAX The composition of the deferred tax assets and liabilities is as follows: 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Tax loss carryforwards 4,363 10,609 Property, plant and equipment 2,863 - Intangible assets 5 260 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 4 - Trade and other receivables 607 519 Cash and cash equivalents - 2 Provisions 4,309 2,373 Salaries and social security payable 31 270 Defined benefit plans 761 442 Trade and other payables 388 217 Adjustment for tax inflation - 288 Other - 109 Deferred tax asset 13,331 15,089 Property, plant and equipment (19) (1,291) Intangible assets (1,260) (917) Other assets (22) - Investments in companies (1,011) (2,155) Inventory (900) (478) Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (672) (340) Trade and other receivables (1,841) (559) Taxes payables (322) (229) Adjustment for tax inflation (138) (131) Deferred tax liabilities (6,185) (6,100) Deferred tax asset, net 7,146 8,989 Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset in the following cases: a) when there is a legally enforceable right to offset tax assets and liabilities; and b) when deferred income tax charges are associated with the same fiscal authority. The following amounts, determined after their adequate offset, are disclosed in the statement of financial position: 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Deferred tax asset 7,146 9,082 Deferred tax liabilities - (93) Deferred tax liabilities, net 7,146 8,989 47 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.4 INVENTORIES 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Current Materials and spare parts 7,871 6,656 Advances to suppliers 473 261 In process and finished products 6,550 2,849 Total 14,894 9,766 11.5 PROVISIONS 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-Current Provisions for contingencies 9,967 7,608 Asset retirement obligation and dismantling of wind turbines 1,947 1,621 Environmental remediation 1,456 67 Other provisions 58 30 Total Non-Current 13,428 9,326 Current Provisions for contingencies - 1,052 Asset retirement obligation and dismantling of wind turbines 202 177 Environmental remediation 160 149 Other provisions 1 1 Total Current 363 1,379 48 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11: (Continuation) The evolution of provisions is shown below: 06.30.2021 Contingencies Asset retirement obligation and dismantling of wind turbines Environmental remediation At the beginning of the year 8,660 1,798 216 Increases 1,375 97 1,326 Decreases (32) - (4) Exchange differences on translation 1,161 254 78 Reversal of unused amounts (1,197) - - At the end of the period 9,967 2,149 1,616 Provision for contingencies As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the Company has recorded provisions at the best estimate of the disbursements necessary to meet the claims associated with the progress of the procedural stages of the following proceedings: (i) On April 30, 2021, Petrobras Operaciones S.A. ('POSA') filed its claim memorial in the international arbitration proceeding brought by POSA against the Company for alleged breaches to the Agreement for the transfer of the 33.6% interest in the 'Río Neuquén' Concession. (ii) On April 29, 2021, the Company submitted its claim memorial and Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. ('PIB BV') filed its counter-memorial in the international arbitration proceeding brought by the Company against PIB BV, and the counterclaim filed by the latter. On July 7, 2021, the Company submitted its answer to the counterclaim, whereas PIB BV filed its answer to the complaint. Provision for environmental remediation expenses The Province of La Pampa has submitted a claim to the Company regarding the abandonment of certain wells and the execution of certain tasks associated with the relinquishment of the Jagüel de los Machos and Medanito blocks (which took place in 2015 and 2016, respectively). The Company has challenged the different administrative acts passed by the provincial authorities (including the governor's executive order) and is addressing claims for the Jagüel de los Machos block in the judicial jurisdiction. Even though the province answered the complaint in the month of March, the Company has started negotiations to resolve the dispute, agreeing on the suspension of procedural time limits. 49 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 11: (Continuation) As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, regarding these claims and based on the progress of the ongoing negotiations, the Company has recorded provisions for the estimate of the remediation work costs to be incurred in these blocks. 06.30.2020 Contingencies Asset retirement obligation and dismantling of wind turbines For environmental remediation At the beginning of the year 8,379 1,327 139 Increases 438 68 32 Decreases (42) - (5) Exchange differences on translation 990 239 23 Reversal of unused amounts (183) - - Gain on monetary position, net 5 - - At the end of the period 9,587 1,634 189 11.6 INCOME TAX 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-current Income tax 15,750 11,004 Total non-current 15,750 11,004 Current Income tax, net of witholdings and advances 49 897 Total current 49 897 NOTE 12 : FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 12.1 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTIZED COST 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-current Term deposit 9,598 8,428 Total non-current 9,598 8,428 Current Public securities (1) - 2,062 Total current - 2,062 (1) Public securities were received pursuant to the mechanism set forth by Resolution SGE No. 54/19 for the settlement of receivables under the Natural Gas Surplus Injection Promotion Programs. 50 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.2 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT AND LOSS 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-current Shares 3,811 942 Total non-current 3,811 942 Current Government securities 22,261 17,223 Shares 4,924 2,442 Investment funds 5,139 7,717 Total current 32,324 27,382 12.3 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES Note 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-Current Other 5 4 Trade receivables, net 5 4 Non-Current Related parties 16 2,493 2,413 Tax credits 714 453 Prepaid expenses 23 38 Allowance for tax credits (5) (5) Other 19 728 Other receivables, net 3,244 3,627 Total non-current 3,249 3,631 51 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) Note 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Current Receivables from MAT 1,339 1,242 CAMMESA 18,362 14,941 Receivables from oil and gas sales 6,784 1,974 Receivables from petrochemistry sales 4,734 3,303 Related parties 16 440 298 Other 387 329 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,165) (1,352) Trade receivables, net 30,881 20,735 Current Related parties 16 3,181 3,474 Tax credits 380 405 Receivables for non-electrical activities 348 449 Prepaid expenses 1,393 304 Financial credit 1,634 926 Guarantee deposits 261 221 Contractual penalty to collect 187 284 Insurance to recover 358 520 Expenses to be recovered 827 720 Credits for the sale of subsidiary 3,829 - Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan 1,697 - Other 318 649 Allowance for other receivables (19) (9) Other receivables, net 14,394 7,943 Total current 45,275 28,678 52 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) The movements in the allowance for the impairment of trade receivables are as follows: Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 At the beginning 4.1 1,352 2,000 Allowance for impairment 92 1,956 Utilizations - (317) Reversal of unused amounts (333) (74) Exchange differences on translation 54 56 Gain on monetary position, net - (16) At the end of the period 1,165 3,605 (1) Includes $ 1,925 million corresponding to discontinued operations for the six-month period for June 30, 2020. The movements in the allowance for the impairment of other receivables are as follows: Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 At the beginning 4.1 14 310 Allowance for impairment 11 90 Reversal of unused amounts (2) (75) Exchange differences on translation 1 44 Other comprehensive income (loss) - 1 At the end of the period 24 370 (1) Including $ 45 million corresponding to discontinued operations for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. 12.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Cash 15 13 Banks 10,086 5,869 Investment funds 1,845 6,018 Total 11,946 11,900 53 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.5 BORROWINGS 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-Current Financial borrowings 6,559 6,285 Corporate bonds 124,373 109,143 Total Non-Current 130,932 115,428 Current Bank overdrafts - 3,059 Financial borrowings 2,819 7,436 Corporate bonds 10,275 9,882 Total Current 13,094 20,377 Total 144,026 135,805 As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 the fair value of the Company's CBs amount approximately to $ 127,220 million and $ 110,193 million, respectively. Such values were calculated on the basis of the determined market price of the Company's CBs at the end of each period (fair value level 1). The carrying amounts of short-term borrowings approximate their fair value due to their short-term maturity. The remaining long-term borrowings were measured at amortized cost, which does not differ significantly from its fair value. As of the issuance of these financial statements, the Company is in compliance with the covenants provided for in their loans contracts. 54 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) The evolution of the consolidated loans over the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are disclosed below. Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 At the beginning 135,805 116,603 Proceeds from borrowings 3,504 8,146 Payment of borrowings (11,396) (11,232) Accrued interest 7,157 5,478 Payment of borrowings' interests (7,340) (6,694) Net foreign currency exchange difference (1,635) 123 Results for the repurchase of corporate bonds - (2,094) Costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment 11.1 - 633 Cancellation through dividend compensation - (840) Gain on monetary position, net - 183 Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds - (4,144) Other comprehensive loss 17,931 16,609 At the end of the period 144,026 122,771 Loans and other financial transactions During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company canceled short-term financing with local financial entities, net of borrowings, for $ 9,336 million. Additionally, the Company repaid at maturity the principal installment for the credit facility sponsored by FINNVERA in the amount of US$ 3.9 million. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company has received disbursements in the amount of US$ 26.6 million under the credit facilities taken out with BNP. 55 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.6 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Non-Current Compensation agreements 638 561 Lease liability 950 852 Other 5 5 Other payables 1,593 1,418 Total non-current 1,593 1,418 Note 06.30.2021 12.31.2020 Current Suppliers 12,997 7,775 Customer advances 337 184 Related parties 16 510 420 Other - 25 Trade payables 13,844 8,404 Compensation agreements 198 86 Lease liability 596 150 Advances received for sales of subsidiary - 1,044 Other 139 94 Other payables 933 1,374 Total current 14,777 9,778 Due to the short-term nature of the payables and other payables, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. For most other non-current liabilities, fair values are not significantly different from their book values either. 56 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.7 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The following table shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: As of June 30, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at fair value through

profit and losss Government securities 22,261 - - 22,261 Investment funds 5,139 - - 5,139 Shares 6,417 - 2,318 8,735 Cash and cash equivalents Investment funds 1,845 - - 1,845 Derivative financial instruments - 1 - 1 Other receivables - 253 - 253 Total assets 35,662 254 2,318 38,234 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 27 - 27 Total liabilities - 27 - 27 As of December 31, 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at fair value through

profit and losss Government securities 17,223 - - 17,223 Investment funds 7,717 - - 7,717 Shares 2,442 - 942 3,384 Cash and cash equivalents Investment funds 6,018 - - 6,018 Derivative financial instruments - 1 - 1 Other receivables - 214 - 214 Assets classified as held for sale (1) 5,148 - - 5,148 Total assets 38,548 215 942 39,705 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 40 - 40 Total liabilities - 40 - 40 (1) Corresponding to the net assets and liabilities held for sale on account of the divestment of Edenor's stake. 57 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 12: (Continuation) The techniques used for the measurement of assets at fair value with changes in income, classified as Level 2 and 3, are detailed below: - Derivative Financial Instruments: calculated from variations between market prices at the closing date of the period, and the amount at the time of the contract. - Shares: it was determined using the income-based approach through the 'Indirect Cash Flow' method, that is, the net present value of expected future cash flows, mainly through the collection of dividends taking into consideration the 4.04% and 4.55% equity interest, both direct and indirect, in TSM and TMB, respectively, resulting from the Federal Government's restructuring of assets in the energy sector detailed in Note 2.1.4 and a 13.3% discount rate. The used projections were prepared based on estimates on the future behavior of certain sensitive variables, including: (i) the dividend distribution policy; (ii) reference prices for energy sold in the spot market; (iii) projections of the availability and dispatch of power plants; (iv) the evolution of structural costs and expenses; (v) macroeconomic variables such as inflation and exchange rates, etc. As of June 30, 2021, the Company recognized profits as a result of changes in the fair value of financial instruments classified as level 3 in the amount of $ 1,247 million (US$ 13 million), under the item 'Other financial results' of the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income and other comprehensive income in the amount of $ 129 million. Actual values may substantially differ from projections, mainly on account of: i) the timeliness and magnitude of the distribution of dividends, ii) the timeliness and magnitude of energy price updates, and/or iii) the evolution of costs. The Company estimates that any sensitivity analysis that considers changes in any of the estimates taken individually may lead to distorting conclusions, generating an adverse effect on the Company's results. NOTE 13 : EQUITY COMPONENTS 13.1 Share Capital As of june 30, 2021, the capital stock amounts to $ 1,399 million, including $ 4 million of treasury shares. 13.1.1 Acquisition of the Company's own shares On March 1, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved Program 9 for a maximum amount of US$ 30 million, under which shares could be acquired up to a maximum price of US$ 16 per ADR and $ 92.16 per common share. The above-mentioned Program 9 terminated on July 1, 2021. On July 6, 2021, the Board of Directors approved Program 10 for a maximum amount of US$ 30 million and an initial term of 120 calendar days, under which shares could be acquired up to a maximum price of US$ 15.5 per ADR and $ 110 per common share. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company directly and indirectly acquired 2.6 million own ADRs for a value of US$ 35.6 million. After June 30, 2021, the Company directly and indirectly acquired 0.1 million own shares for a value of US$ 1.9 million. 58 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 13: (Continuation) 13.1.2 Capital stock reduction On April 29, 2021, the Company's General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved to reduce its capital stock through the cancellation of 57 million shares, which is pending registration with the Public Registry. 13.2 Earning per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the result attributable to the Company's equity interest holders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares during the year. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average of outstanding common shares to reflect the conversion of all dilutive potential common shares. Potential common shares will be deemed dilutive only when their conversion into common shares may reduce the earnings per share or increase losses per share of the continuing business. Potential common shares will be deemed anti-dilutive when their conversion into common shares may result in an increase in the earnings per share or a decrease in the losses per share of the continuing operations. The calculation of diluted earnings per share does not entail a conversion, the exercise or another issuance of shares which may have an anti-dilutive effect on the losses per share, or where the option exercise price is higher than the average price of ordinary shares during the period, no dilutive effect is recorded, being the diluted earning per share equal to the basic. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company does not hold any significant potential dilutive shares, therefore there are no differences with the basic earnings per share. 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Earning for continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Company 13,499 1,942 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,428 1,606 Basic and diluted earnings per share from continued operations 9.45 1.21 Loss for discontinued operations attributable to the equity holders of the Company (3,726) (947) Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,428 1,606 Basic and diluted loss per share from

discontinued operations (2.61) (0.59) Earning attributable to the equity holders of the Company 9,773 995 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,428 1,606 Basic and diluted earnings per share 6.84 0.62 59 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 14 : STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS' COMPLEMENTARY INFORMATION 14.1 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET PROFIT TO CASH FLOWS GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES Note 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Income tax 10.6 6,106 1,399 Accrued interest 5,880 3,895 Depreciations and amortizations 9, 10.1 and 10.2 8,324 6,414 Share of profit from joint ventures and associates 5.2.2 (3,101) (3,158) Results from property, plant and equipment sale and decreases 10.3 and 10.4 (38) 58 Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories 11.1.1 172 4,316 Result from measurement at present value 10.5 (176) (10) Changes in the fair value of financial instruments (1,111) 983 Net exchange differences 10.5 (1,189) (358) Results for the repurchase of corporate bonds 10.5 - (2,050) Constitution of allowances, net 196 (8) Provision of provisions, net 10.4 176 93 Provisión para remediación ambiental 10.4 1,317 - Accrual of defined benefit plans 9, 10.1 and 10.2 560 373 Dividends received 10.4 (13) (69) Compensation agreements 10.1 and 10.2 206 100 Other 6 74 Total adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities 17,315 12,052 60 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 14: (Continuation) 14.2 CHANGES IN OPERATING ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 (Increase) Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables (7,266) 3,440 (Increase) Decrease in inventories (3,960) 342 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other payables 3,075 (2,509) Decrease in salaries and social security payable (552) (404) Decrease in defined benefit plans (76) (49) Increase (Decrease) in tax payables 1,018 (1,538) (Decrease) Increase in provisions (24) 66 Income tax and minimum notional income tax paid (810) (171) Proceeds (Payments) from derivative financial instruments, net (341) 139 Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,936) (684) 14.3 SIGNIFICANT NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Significant non-cash transactions from continuing operations : Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through an increase in trade payables (1,839) (404) Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment - (633) Receivables from sales of companies pending collection 3,829 - Increase in interests in associates through a decrease in other loans (1,645) - Decrease in interests in associates through a decrease in other payables (704) (88) Dividends pending collection 1,025 - Compensation of loans through the assignment of dividends - 840 61 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 15 : CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND ASSETS The main events taking place in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 regarding contingent liabilities reported in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 are detailed below: Environmental claims - In the case file brought by Fundación SurfRider for alleged signs of environmental affectation in the City of Mar del Plata, the Court sustained the motion for dismissal of the request for submittal of evidence before trial filed by the plaintiff, and ordered the cancellation of the preliminary mediation instance and the service of notice of the complaint to the Company and other defendant companies. - In the proceeding initiated by a neighbor of the Province of Salta seeking environmental protection and restoration for alleged damages caused by the development of hydrocarbon activities in a lot owned by him, the Court of Justice of Salta declared that the First-Instance Administrative Litigation Court has jurisdiction over the claim. Civil and commercial claims - In the proceeding brought by the 'Consumidores Financieros Asociación Civil Para Su Defensa' Association seeking redress for the depreciation of Petrobras Brasil's share price as a result of the 'lava jato operation' and the so-called 'Petrolao', the Company (a co-defendant) was served notice of the upholding of the motion made by the Chamber of Appeals in Commercial Matters and filed a presentation in this respect. The main changes for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 regarding contingent assets reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020 are detailed below: Administrative claims - In the administrative litigation complaint brought by Central Térmica Loma la Lata S.A. (currently Pampa) against the Federal Government regarding the renewal and recognition of costs associated with natural gas supply agreements and, subsidiarily, requesting the redress of the damages sustained on account of the contractual breach during the January-March 2016 period, the evidentiary stage has been closed. In the complaint for the April 2016 through October 2018 period, the evidentiary period started. 62 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 15: (Continuation) In the proceeding whereby the Company filed a declaratory judgment action against the Province of Neuquén upon the determination of the expiration of the Veta Escondida block's concession term, the rendering of judgment was requested and the Supreme Court of Justice of the Republic of Argentina has set a preliminary hearing, which was carried out. Currently, the case has been referred to the National Attorney General. - On March 31, 2021, the Company submitted a Preliminary Administrative Claim against the National Ministry of Economy to claim the owed amount, plus the applicable interest, assumed by the Federal Government during the term of validity of PEN Executive Order No. 1,053/18 on account of the exchange difference between the price of the gas purchased by gas distributors and that recognized in their final tariffs during the April 2018 - March 2019 period. Civil and commercial claims - As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the first stages of the international arbitration proceeding brought by Ecuador TLC, in its capacity as assignee of the Ecuadorian company Petromanabí S.A., against the Republic of Ecuador, have already begun. - Ecuador TLC has brought an arbitration claim against Petroecuador before the arbitration and mediation center of the Chamber of Commerce of Quito as a result of certain breaches to the transportation agreement entered into on December 31, 2008. - The Company has instituted an international arbitration proceeding against High Luck Group Limited - Argentina branch as a result of certain breaches to the Participation Assignment Agreement and the Joint Operation Agreement for the Chirete Block entered into on April 1, 2015. 63 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTA 16 : RELATED PARTIES´ TRANSACTIONS 16.1 Balances with related parties: As of June 30, 2021 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade payables Current Non Current Current Current Associates and joint ventures CTB 31 - - - Greenwind 33 - - 354 OCP - - 2,614 - Refinor 75 - - 18 TGS 298 2,493 509 - Other related parties SACDE 3 - 4 138 Other - - 54 - 440 2,493 3,181 510 As of December 31, 2020 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade payables Current Non Current Current Current Associates and joint ventures CTB 15 - - - Greenwind 20 - - 383 OCP - - 2,993 - Refinor 147 - 1 15 SACME - - - 21 TGS 115 2,413 430 - Transener - - - 1 Other related parties SACDE 1 - 3 - Other - - 47 - 298 2,413 3,474 420 64 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 16: (Continuation) 16.2 Operations with related parties:

Operations for the six-month period

Sales of goods and services (1)

Purchases of goods and services (2) Fees for services (3) Other operating expenses and income (4) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Associates and joint ventures CTB 74 52 - - - - - - Greenwind 29 23 - - - - - - Refinor 351 396 (134) (180) - - (14) (5) TGS 1,715 710 (1,542) (497) - - - - Transener - - (13) (4) - - - - Other related parties Fundación - - - - - - (73) (44) SACDE - - - - - - 6 38 Salaverri, Dellatorre, Burgio & Wetzler - - - - (86) (23) - - 2,169 1,181 (1,689) (681) (86) (23) (81) (11) (1) Corresponds mainly to advisory services provided in the field of technical assistance and sales of gas and refined products. (2) Imputed cost of sales. Correspond mainly to natural gas transportation services, purchases of refined products and other services. (3) Disclosed within administrative expenses. (4) Corresponds mainly to donations. 65 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 16: (Continuation)

Operations for the six-month period Finance income (1) Finance expenses (2) Dividends received Payment of dividends 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Associates and joint ventures Citelec - - - (22) - 856 - - Greenwind - 9 - - - - - - OCP 55 39 - - 1,025 120 - - TGS 119 97 - - - - - - Other related parties EMESA - - - - - - - (519) Oldelval - - - - 13 9 - - SACDE - 1 - - - - - - TSM - - - - - 32 - - TMB - - - - - 28 - - Other - 1 - - - - - - 174 147 - (22) 1,038 1,045 - (519) (1) Corresponds mainly to financial leases and accrued interest on loans granted. (2) Corresponds to accrued interest on loans received. 66 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTE 17 : ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN CURRENCIES OTHER THAN PESOS Type Amount in currencies other than pesos Exchange rate (1) Total

06.30.2021 Total

12.31.2020 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at amortized cost US$ 100.3 95.72 9,598 8,428 Other receivables US$ 26.1 95.72 2,503 3,131 Total non-current assets 12,101 11,559 CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss US$ 260.5 95.72 24,931 16,928 Financial assets at amortized cost US$ - - - 2,062 Trade and other receivables US$ 236.3 95.72 22,617 14,966 EUR - - - 456 Cash and cash equivalents US$ 103.0 95.72 9,859 5,714 U$ 3.7 2.20 8 9 Total current assets 57,415 40,135 Assets classified as held for sale US$ - - - 1,968 EUR - - - 5 CHF - - - 3 JPY - - - 45 - 2,021 Total assets 69,516 53,715 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions US$ 133.1 95.72 12,741 8,694 Borrowings US$ 1,367.9 95.72 130,932 115,428 Trade and other payables US$ 16.7 95.72 1,593 1,418 Total non-current liabilities 145,266 125,540 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions US$ 3.4 95.72 325 1,342 Taxes payables US$ 15.8 95.72 1,508 1,307 Salaries and social security payable US$ 0.1 95.72 9 7 US$ 0.3 95.72 27 40 Borrowings US$ 68.3 95.72 6,541 4,028 Trade and other payables US$ 96.8 95.72 9,267 4,775 EUR 1.3 113.57 152 635 Total current liabilities 17,829 12,134 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale US$ - - - 10,056 EUR - - - 28 - 10,084 Total liabilities 163,095 147,758 Net Position Liability (93,579) (94,043) (1)Exchange rate in force at June 30, 2021 according to the National Bank of Argentine for U.S. dollars (US$), euros (EUR), Swiss francs (CHF), Uruguayos pesos (U$) and yen (JPY). 67 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Notes to the unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements (continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ('$')) NOTA 18 : INCIDENT AT CENTRAL TÉRMICA GENELBA On May 31, 2021 an incident occurred in the GEBATG03 (TG21) unit, which makes up Central Térmica Genelba's Genelba Plus combined cycle, and damage was caused to the unit's turbine. As a result of the incident, the combined-cycle generation capacity was reduced by approximately 50% (280 MW). Jointly with the turbine's manufacturer (SIEMENS), the Company performed the necessary works to dismantle and repair the failure, which were completed in July 2021. Moreover, the Company is making all necessary filings before the insurance companies to collect the compensatory damages for the failure and minimize losses associated with the breach of availability commitments. NOTE 19 : DOCUMENTATION SAFEKEEPING On August 14, 2014, the National Securities Commission issued General Resolution No. 629, which introduced modifications to the provisions applicable to the keeping and conservation of corporate and accounting books and commercial documentation. To such effect, the Company and its subsidiary Edenor, have sent non-sensitive work papers and information corresponding to the periods not covered by the statute of limitations for their keeping in the Administración de Archivos S.A (AdeA)'s data warehouse located at Ruta 36, km 34.5, Florencio Varela, Provincia de Buenos Aires and in the Iron Mountain Argentina S.A.'s data warehouses located at the following addresses: - Azara 1245 -C.A.B.A. - Don Pedro de Mendoza 2163 -C.A.B.A. - Amancio Alcorta 2482 C.A.B.A. - San Miguel de Tucumán 601, Carlos Spegazzini, Municipality of Ezeiza, Province of Buenos Aires. A list of the documentation delivered for storage, as well as the documentation provided for in Article 5.a.3) Section I, Chapter V, Title II of the PROVISIONS (2013 regulatory provisions and amending rules), is available at the Company headquarters. 68 Attachments Original document

