Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Pampa Energía S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-26
416.00 ARS   +0.51%
01:32pPampa Energía S A : Letter dated December 27th, 2022, addressed to Comisión Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., entitled “Relevant Event. Appointment of directors of the Board.” - Form 6-K
PU
12/27Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
RE
12/21Pampa Energía S A : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pampa Energía S A : Letter dated December 27th, 2022, addressed to Comisión Nacional de Valores and Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., entitled “Relevant Event. Appointment of directors of the Board.” - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I am writing to Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. and the National Securities Commission ("Comisión Nacional de Valores") in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Pampa Energía SA ('Pampa' or the 'Company') to inform that, on the date hereof, the Company's Shareholders Meetings appointed (i) María Renata Scafati, as regular director replacing Mr. Santiago Fraschina and (ii) Emilse Juárez, as alternate director replacing Mrs. Paula Platini, until completion of their original mandate dates, i.e. December 31, 2024.

We also inform that Mrs. Sacafati and Mrs. Juárez are independent directors. Therefore, 50% of the Board of Directors is formed by independent directors and the same percentage corresponds to female directors, achieving full gender equality.

Sincerely,

María Agustina Montes

Head of Market Relations

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
01:32pPampa Energía S A : Letter dated December 27th, 2022, addressed to Comisión Nacional de Va..
PU
12/27Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
RE
12/21Pampa Energía S A : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
12/16Pampa Energía S.A. acquired Vientos de Arauco Renovables SAU for $170 million.
CI
12/16Pampa Energía S.A. completed the acquisition of Arauco II Wind Farm from Parque Eólico ..
CI
12/15Pampa Energía S A : New Plan Gas.Ar tender award
PU
12/15Pampa Energía S A : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
12/13Pampa - Acquisition of Arauco II Wind Farm
AQ
12/12Pampa Energía S A : Acquisition of Arauco II Wind Farm
PU
12/12Ref. : Acquisition of the capital stock of Vientos de Arauco Renovables S.A.U - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 248 B 1 408 M 1 408 M
Net income 2022 45 022 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2022 146 B 828 M 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 576 B 3 264 M 3 264 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 416,00 ARS
Average target price 404,63 ARS
Spread / Average Target -2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & EVP
Nicolás Mindlin Chief Financial Officer & Head-M&A
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration, IT & Supply
Dario Epstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.150.30%3 269
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.03%166 922
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.82%79 832
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.61%78 606
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.71%72 789
ENEL S.P.A.-27.93%54 958