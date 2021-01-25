Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Pampa Energía S.A.    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pampa Energía S A : Presentation of the sale of Edenor

01/25/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sale of Edenor

February 17, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Pampa Energía S.A. ("Pampa" or the "Company") in order to be shared with its shareholders to facilitate their deliberation of the proposed sale by Pampa of all of the issued and outstanding Class A common shares issued by Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("Edenor"), representing 51% of Edenor's capital stock and voting rights (the "Transaction"). This presentation does not in any manner address the Company's shareholders' underlying business decision to proceed with or effect the Transaction or the likelihood of consummation of the Transaction, nor constitutes a recommendation to Pampa's shareholders (including, but not limited to, as to whether any such shareholder should vote in favor of the consummation of the Transaction). Further, it does not address the relative merits of the Transaction as compared to any other transactions or business strategies in which Pampa might engage, or the relative merits of the Transaction as compared to any strategic alternatives that may be available to Pampa; nor does it address any legal, regulatory, tax or accounting matters.

In preparing this presentation, we reviewed and analyzed: (1) the stock purchase agreement relating to the Transaction; (2) the behavior of the electricity market in Argentina and its regulatory framework; (3) information about Edenor, including updated financial and operating information with respect to its business, operations and prospects; (4) a trading history of Edenor ADRs and Class B common shares stock from January 2020 to January 2021; and (5) a comparison of the historical financial results and present financial condition of Edenor.

This presentation is not, and should not be construed to be, a fairness opinion, an expert's report or a valuation opinion under the requirements of any applicable laws.

This presentation contains information and statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include, without limitation, all financial projections of Edenor outlined in this presentation. These statements are only predictions based on our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'target', or similar expressions. While Pampa's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors (including its shareholders) are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Pampa, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changing business, economic, financial, regulatory, political or other market conditions in Argentina and elsewhere, the completion of Edenor's tariff revision process, Edenor's prospects for growth anticipated by our management, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in our reports and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, Pampa undertakes no obligation to publicly update Edenor's nor its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, nor makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation that any such forward looking statements will be achieved. Management is not making and you should not infer any representation about the likely existence of any particular future set of facts or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, or invitation, or solicitation of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the Securities Act. Any offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus or offering prepared in connection with any such offering.

2

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Electricity Market Overview
  3. Company Overview
  4. Market Capitalization
  5. Conclusions

Introduction

Transaction snapshot

Brief summary of the transaction

  • 51% of Edenor at US$ 99.1 million
    • 21% premium to market(1)
    • US$ 23m net financial debt forecasted as of Dec-20(2)
    • US$ 70m CAPEX commitment from 2019's settlement of Cammesa regulatory debt

Implicit equity

194

F-20 net debt

23

Capex committed

70

EV

287

F-20 EBITDA(2)

61

EV / F-20 EBITDA

4.7x

    • Use of proceeds: enhance power and gas business, specially Plan Gas
    • Timeline:
      • Shareholders' meeting 2/17 + Regulator approval → closing and change of control
      • 1 year form closing: seller financing of 40% of purchase price @10% interest rate
  • Pampa will remain with a minority stake of 4.1%

EBITDA, US$ million

11%

19%

18%

10%

n.a.

212

161

115

61

% Edenor / Pampa Consolidated EBITDA

(68)

2017

2018

2019

F-2020(2)

F-2021(2)

Disbursed investments, US$ million

Cumulative total: US$ 2.6

billion

272

250 271

210

221

199

179

183

120

135

110

106

108

99

105

70

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011

2012 2013

2014 2015

2016 2017 2018

2019 F- F-

2020 2021

Source: Bloomberg, Edenor´s financial statements and approved 2021 budget - FX convertion at average official exchange rate of each period. (1) As of January 20th, 2020 - (2) According to Edenor's 2021 approved budget

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 22:47:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
05:48pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Presentation of the sale of Edenor
PU
01/20PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Extract of December 28, 2020 Board Meeting Minutes
PU
01/04PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meetin..
PU
2020PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Sale of controlling stake in Edenor
AQ
2020PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Amendment to the VIII Share Buyback Program
AQ
2020PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Amendment to the VIII Share Buyback Program
PU
2020PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Sale of controlling stake in Edenor
PU
2020PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Tender award under the Plan to Promote Argentine Natural Gas..
PU
2020PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Investor presentation
PU
2020PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : VIII Share Buyback Program
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 B 2 079 M 2 079 M
Net income 2020 10 862 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2020 111 B 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 B 1 256 M 1 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,18 ARS
Last Close Price 75,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Gabriel Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Damián Miguel Mindlin Non-Independent Director, VP & Marketing Director
Ricardo Alejandro Torres Non-Independent Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.-3.99%1 254
NEXTERA ENERGY9.15%164 974
ENEL S.P.A.0.83%103 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.34%86 962
ORSTED A/S0.80%86 171
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.39%66 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ