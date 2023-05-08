Pampa Energía S A : Q1 23 Earnings Release

Consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company of AR$ 4,301 million, 1.893% higher than the AR$ 216 million for same period last year, mainly due to the increase of 75.5% in revenues, measured in constant currency.

Consolidated EBITDA2 of AR$ 7,891 million, 293.7% higher than the AR$ 2,004 million for same period last year, mainly due to the increase of 75.5% in revenues, measured in constant currency.

Consolidated revenues of AR$ 15,667 million, 75.5% higher than the AR$ 8,929 million for same period last year, due to the tariff adjustments (154.5% for Transener and 154.1% for Transba) as from January 2023 over the tariff values of February 2022.

Main results for three-month period ended on March 31st, 2023, restated in constant currency at March, 20231

Compañía de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica en Alta Tensión Transener S.A. ("Transener" or the "Company") announces the results for three-month period ended on March 31st, 2023

1. Financial Situation

As of March 31st, 2023, Transener maintains a principal balance of AR$ 444 million from a loan for working capital of AR$ 1,000 million, entered into with the Banco de la Nación Argentina in July 2021.

Regarding Transener's ratings, Fix Scr S.A. Credit Rating Agency maintained the long-term issuer rating of A+ (arg) with stable outlook.

2. Tariff Situation

On December 29th, 2022, the ENRE, in order to maintain in 2023 the purchasing power of the revenues granted by Resolutions No. 147/2022 y 148/2022, through Resolutions No. 698/2022 and 702/2022 set the hourly values of remuneration as from January 1st, 2023, establishing an increase of 154.5% and 154.1% for Transener and Transba, respectively, over the tariff values of February 2022.

On April 20th, 2023, the ENRE, under Resolution No. 364/2023, initiated the Full Tariff Review (FTR) for the electricity transmission companies, in compliance with Laws No. 24,065 and 27,541, setting a term of 30 days for the elaboration of guidelines and of the schedule for its development, which will begin on June 1st, 2023.

3. Operating Information

The Company continues to carry out the execution of the investment plan, maintaining as of March 31st, 2023 commitments for the acquisition of capital expenditures for an amount of approximately AR$ 5,200 million.

Transener, as the concessionaire of the extra high voltage electric power transmission network, is in charge of the supervision of the expansions of the network.

Here follows the most significant works in progress under Transener's supervision:

Federal Plan for Transmission Works

Electrical Interconnection in 500kV Bahía Blanca - Mar del Plata, Connection in 132kV to Villa Gesell and Complementary Works - North Trench

Construction and assembly of the new Vivoratá 500/132kV Substation, with eight 132kV outputs and expansion of Bahía Blanca Substation. Construction of the 500kV EHVL.

New 25 de Mayo Substation

Civil works and electromechanical assembly of the new 500/132kV Substation.

Ezeiza Substation - Installation of shunt capacitive compensation banks

Output on Transener's side in 220 kV to EDESUR's side, where the banks will be installed.

Río Santa Cruz Hydroelectric Exploitation

Cóndor Cliff and La Barrancosa Hydroelectric Power Plants- 500kV EHVL and Complementary Works Anticipated detailed engineering revision and inspections in factories.

Resistencia Substation - Fields 01 and 02 outputs in 132kV Adequacy of both line outputs with equipment update.

