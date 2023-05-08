Pampa Energía S A : Q1 23 Earnings Release

Results for three-month period ended on March 31st, 2023
Compañía de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica en Alta Tensión Transener S.A. ("Transener" or the "Company") announces the results for three-month period ended on March 31st, 2023
Transener, Argentina's leading electricity transmission company, announces the results for three-month period ended on March 31st, 2023.
Main results for three-month period ended on March 31st, 2023, restated in constant currency at March, 20231
Consolidated revenues of AR$ 15,667 million, 75.5% higher than the AR$ 8,929 million for same period last year, due to the tariff adjustments (154.5% for Transener and 154.1% for Transba) as from January 2023 over the tariff values of February 2022.
Consolidated EBITDA2 of AR$ 7,891 million, 293.7% higher than the AR$ 2,004 million for same period last year, mainly due to the increase of 75.5% in revenues, measured in constant currency.
Consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company of AR$ 4,301 million, 1.893% higher than the AR$ 216 million for same period last year, mainly due to the increase of 75.5% in revenues, measured in constant currency.
1Expressed in constant currency, in accordance with IAS 29.
2Consolidated EBITDA represents consolidated operating results before depreciation.
1. Financial Situation
As of March 31st, 2023, Transener maintains a principal balance of AR$ 444 million from a loan for working capital of AR$ 1,000 million, entered into with the Banco de la Nación Argentina in July 2021.
Regarding Transener's ratings, Fix Scr S.A. Credit Rating Agency maintained the long-term issuer rating of A+ (arg) with stable outlook.
2. Tariff Situation
On December 29th, 2022, the ENRE, in order to maintain in 2023 the purchasing power of the revenues granted by Resolutions No. 147/2022 y 148/2022, through Resolutions No. 698/2022 and 702/2022 set the hourly values of remuneration as from January 1st, 2023, establishing an increase of 154.5% and 154.1% for Transener and Transba, respectively, over the tariff values of February 2022.
On April 20th, 2023, the ENRE, under Resolution No. 364/2023, initiated the Full Tariff Review (FTR) for the electricity transmission companies, in compliance with Laws No. 24,065 and 27,541, setting a term of 30 days for the elaboration of guidelines and of the schedule for its development, which will begin on June 1st, 2023.
3. Operating Information
The Company continues to carry out the execution of the investment plan, maintaining as of March 31st, 2023 commitments for the acquisition of capital expenditures for an amount of approximately AR$ 5,200 million.
Transener, as the concessionaire of the extra high voltage electric power transmission network, is in charge of the supervision of the expansions of the network.
Here follows the most significant works in progress under Transener's supervision:
Federal Plan for Transmission Works
Electrical Interconnection in 500kV Bahía Blanca - Mar del Plata, Connection in 132kV to Villa Gesell and Complementary Works - North Trench
Construction and assembly of the new Vivoratá 500/132kV Substation, with eight 132kV outputs and expansion of Bahía Blanca Substation. Construction of the 500kV EHVL.
Works under the SE Resolutions No. 1/2003 and 821/2006
New 25 de Mayo Substation
Civil works and electromechanical assembly of the new 500/132kV Substation.
Ezeiza Substation - Installation of shunt capacitive compensation banks
Output on Transener's side in 220 kV to EDESUR's side, where the banks will be installed.
Other works to be undertaken by the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) Agents
Río Santa Cruz Hydroelectric Exploitation
Cóndor Cliff and La Barrancosa Hydroelectric Power Plants- 500kV EHVL and Complementary Works Anticipated detailed engineering revision and inspections in factories.
Resistencia Substation - Fields 01 and 02 outputs in 132kV Adequacy of both line outputs with equipment update.
Cobos Substation - DAG Hub Node (Puna Solar-AltiplanoSolar-Cauchari Solar Generators) Installation required by DAG (Automatic Generation Disconnection) system and covered by the photovoltaic generators mentioned above.
Puerto Madryn Substation Expansion - Transformation Capacity (Goldwing Loma Blanca VI Eolic Park)
Installation of 600 MVA of 500/138/34.5 kV transformers bank (T3PY).
Rosario Oeste Substation Expansion (for EPESF) - Output 132 kV DT HVL to Godoy Substation Commissioning of the Field N° 4 of the 132kV Rosario Oeste Substation yard for line output to Provincias Unidas, by armored cable.
Business Development
Given its position as a leader in electricity transmission, Transener is involved in the supply of operation and maintenance services, engineering, testing and commissioning of lines and substations for new works or for the expansion of existing works in the 500kV system.
Transener maintains its main contracts with the following customers:
Minera Alumbrera Ltd.
Transportadora del Norte S.A.
Transportadora Cuyana S.A.
AES Argentina Generación S.A.
Nucleoeléctrica Argentina S.A.
Transportel Minera II S.A.
Rate of failures
The following charts show the rate of failures of Transener and Transba as from December 2018.
Transener and Transba Concession Agreements state a maximum rate of failures of 2.5 and 7.0 outages per 100 km over a 12-month period, respectively.
Transener
4. Significant Financial Information
4.1 Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three-month period ended on
In AR$ MM
March 31st
2023
2022
Revenues
15,667
8,929
Operating costs
(8,037)
(7,679)
Gross profit
7,630
1,250
Administrative expenses
(993)
(876)
Other operating (expenses)/income, net
(406)
4
Operating income
6,231
378
Finance income
2,035
1,094
Finance costs
(1,030)
(1,022)
Other financial results
(79)
(7)
Loss on net monetary position
(572)
(157)
Profit before tax
6,585
286
Income tax
(2,284)
(70)
Profit for the period from continuing operations
4,301
216
Profit for the period attributable to :
Owners of the company
4,301
216
Total for the period
4,301
216
Other comprehensive results
Profit for the period
4,301
216
Other comprehensive results for the period, net of taxes
0
0
Comprehensive profit for the period
4,301
216
Comprehensive profit for the period attributable to :