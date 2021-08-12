Pampa Energía S A : Q2 21 Videoconference Presentation

Q2 2021 results videoconference
The main highlights of the quarter
-
+50% YoY increase in sales: Plan Gas, Genelba & commodities
-
All-time-highrecord gas production at El Mangrullo
-
Oil, gas & petchem prices back to 2018 trends
-
AR$ increase for legacy energy
-
Closing of Edenor sale
-
Continuing deleveraging of balance sheet
|
Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm
|
Pampa Energía ⚫ 3
Q2 2021's key takeaways - consolidated figures, in US$ million
Another solid quarter, boosted by seasonality and operating performance
|
Revenues1
|
|
|
|
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1
|
|
|
|
420
|
456
|
+52% yoy
|
|
|
+79% yoy
|
+9% qoq
|
|
|
|
|
241
|
+18% qoq
|
299
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
✓
|
|
|
✓
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capex1
|
|
|
|
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakdown1,2
|
|
|
|
91
|
+105% yoy
|
48%
|
|
|
|
|
+64% qoq
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
30%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
11%
|
52%
Power generation
A resilient business that helps to anchor our performance
|
Adjusted EBITDA1, in US$ million
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generation performance, in GWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+26% yoy
|
4,442
|
|
|
+10% yoy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
121 +5% qoq
|
3,461
|
|
3,808
|
|
|
|
|
-14% qoq
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
63%
|
|
63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 21
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Availability performance, in % to installed capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.6%
|
|
95.8%
|
|
-3% yoy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94.9%
|
|
+1% qoq
Q2 21
Pampa Energía ⚫ 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Pampa Energia SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:40:07 UTC.