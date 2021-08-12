Log in
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 08/11
111.9 ARS   -0.58%
05:41pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q2 21 Videoconference Presentation
PU
05:05aPAMPA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q2 21 Earnings Release
PU
Pampa Energía S A : Q2 21 Videoconference Presentation

08/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Q2 2021 results videoconference

Disclaimer

Pampa Energía 2

The main highlights of the quarter

  • +50% YoY increase in sales: Plan Gas, Genelba & commodities
  • All-time-highrecord gas production at El Mangrullo
  • Oil, gas & petchem prices back to 2018 trends
  • AR$ increase for legacy energy
  • Closing of Edenor sale
  • Continuing deleveraging of balance sheet

Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm

Pampa Energía 3

Q2 2021's key takeaways - consolidated figures, in US$ million

Another solid quarter, boosted by seasonality and operating performance

Revenues1

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1

420

456

+52% yoy

+79% yoy

+9% qoq

241

+18% qoq

299

204

135

Q2 21

Q2 21

Capex1

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakdown1,2

91

+105% yoy

48%

+64% qoq

44

55

Q2 21

2%

30%

%

50%

7%

11%

52%

Pampa Energía 4

Power generation

A resilient business that helps to anchor our performance

Adjusted EBITDA1, in US$ million

Generation performance, in GWh

+26% yoy

4,442

+10% yoy

115

121 +5% qoq

3,461

3,808

-14% qoq

96

63%

63%

68%

Q2 21

Q2 21

Availability performance, in % to installed capacity

98.6%

95.8%

-3% yoy

94.9%

+1% qoq

Q2 21

Pampa Energía 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 217 B 2 244 M 2 244 M
Net income 2021 22 468 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2021 96 900 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 B 1 605 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
