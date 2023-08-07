Transportadora de Gas del Sur ("tgs", "the Company", "us", "our", or "we") is the leader in Argentina in the transportation of natural gas, transporting approximately 60% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a firm-contracted capacity of 83.4 MMm3/d. We are one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, our infrastructure investments in the Vaca Muerta formation place us as one of the main Midstreamers in Argentina.

Our shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.).

Our controlling company is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i) Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) led by the Sielecki family, Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (GIP), and PCT L.L.C. hold the remaining 50%.

For further information, see our website https://www.tgs.com.ar/inversores/servicio-para-inversores?lang=EN

Stock Information

BYMA Symbol: TGSU2

NYSE Symbol: TGS (1 ADS = 5 ordinary shares)

Shareholding structure as of June 30, 2023 tgsholds 794,495,283 issued shares and 752,761,058 outstanding shares.