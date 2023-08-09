PEMC is consolidated since Pampa holds full ownership on August 2022; in process of divestment. PEA was acquired on December 2022.

It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$97 million. Under IFRS, affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

The information is based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina.

The profit attributable to the Company's shareholders rose 156%, reaching US$166 million, mainly due to gains from holding financial securities and, to a lesser extent, depreciation over the monetary liability net position in AR$, partially offset by increased financial interests due to higher stock ofAR$-debtand higher income tax charges.

Adjusted EBITDA4 reached US$222 million, 13% lower than Q2 22, explained by reductions of 53% in holding and others, 48% in petrochemicals, 4% in oil and gas, and 1% in power generation.

Sales amounted to US$464 million2, similar to Q2 22, explained by improved natural gas prices and sold volumes, the incorporation of PEMC and PEA3and higher sales of reforming volumes, offset by lower petrochemical and crude oil prices and lesser legacy energy income.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, which is then translated into AR$ at transactional FX. However, for our affiliates Transener and TGS, their figures are adjusted for inflation as of June 30, 2023, and then translated into US$ at the period's closing FX. The reported figures in US$ from previous periods remain unchanged.

Pampa Energía, an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2023.

1. Relevant Events

1.1 Oil and gas segment

Asset swap with Total Austral and the beginning of shale oil development

On June 23, 2023, Pampa agreed with Total Austral S.A. (Argentine Branch) to acquire a 45% stake in the Rincón de Aranda block. In exchange, Pampa will transfer its 100% equity stake in Greenwind, which solely owns the PEMC. As a result, Pampa will become the sole owner of Rincón de Aranda.

Rincón de Aranda is a 59,154-acre exploratory block located in the Neuquina Basin, at the heart of the Vaca Muerta's shale oil window in the Province of Neuquén. It currently has one shut-in productive well and another uncompleted well, both drilled in 2019. Although the block is not currently producing, its proximity to important productive blocks of the Vaca Muerta formation makes it highly promising from a technical standpoint.

The closing of this swap is subject to fulfilling certain precedent conditions, including granting the CENCH to Rincón de Aranda, which will extend its exploitation rights for 35 years. On July 31, 2023, the Province of Neuquén approved the stake transfer and granted the CENCH to Pampa (Executive Order No. 1,435/23). The transfer of the block's rights and the CENCH will take effect upon closing the swap, which is still pending.

PEMC, inaugurated by Pampa in May 2018, is a 100 MW wind farm located in Bahía Blanca, Province of Buenos Aires. It was Pampa's first wind project and the largest within the RenovAr 1 program. The annual average EBITDA amounts to US$21 million. The swap also includes the transfer of Greenwind's debt, amounting to US$79 million as of June 30, 2023.

While this swap represents a significant milestone, Pampa remains fully committed to renewable energy, which is essential to our mission of being a leading and efficient energy supplier. Since 2018, Pampa has actively developed wind energy, establishing itself as one of Argentina's leading renewable energy companies. Recently, we successfully commissioned PEPE IV, and we began building PEPE VI. It is worth highlighting that this project's total expansion amounts to 300 MW, with an estimated total investment of US$500 million.

With the full incorporation of Rincón de Aranda into Pampa, we are diversifying our presence in the energy sector and reinforcing our commitment to developing Vaca Muerta reserves, in a shale oil block with significant upside potential. Pampa is currently the third-largest gas producer in the Neuquina Basin and holds an interest in 8% of Vaca Muerta's acreage. Over the period from 2020 to 2023, Pampa will complete over US$1.1 billion in investments to enhance its gas production.

New record of peak gas production

Aligned with our production commitment under Plan Gas.Ar, on June 30, 2023, we achieved a record production of 13.5 million m3/day, representing a 18% increase vs. 2022 record.

Unlike previous years, this remarkable growth is primarily attributed to Vaca Muerta's shale gas production, which drilling began in the 2022-2023 campaign. Moreover, El Mangrullo contributed 60% of the

13.5 million m3/day production, and 25% came from Sierra Chata, both ranked among the best gas- producing blocks in the Neuquina Basin.

