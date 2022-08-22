Homepage Equities Argentina Buenos Aires Stock Exchange Pampa Energía S.A. News Summary PAMP ARP432631215 PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A. (PAMP) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 2022-08-18 292.85 ARS -1.48% 04:16p PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : REVIEW REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K PU 08/15 Pampa Energia S.A. - Acquisition of 50% of Greenwind S.A., change of control AQ 08/13 Pampa Energía S.A. acquired remaining 50% stakes in Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm. CI Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Pampa Energía S A : REVIEW REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 08/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REVIEW REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the President and Directors of Pampa Energía S.A. Legal address: Maipú, 1 Autonomous City of Buenos Aires Tax Code No.: 30-52655265-9 Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Pampa Energía S.A. and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2022, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2022, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six months then ended and selected explanatory notes. The balances and other information for the fiscal year 2021 and its interim periods are an integral part of the aforementioned financial statements and should be considered in connection with such financial statements. Board's responsibility The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, adopted by the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (FACPCE, for its acronym in Spanish) as professional accounting standards and included by the National Securities Commission (CNV, for its acronym in Spanish) in its regulations, as approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and is therefore responsible for the preparation and presentation of the consolidated condensed interim financial statements mentioned in the first paragraph, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Information" (IAS 34). Scope of our review Our review was limited to the application of the procedures established under International Standards on Review Engagements ISRE 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, adopted as a review standard in Argentina by Technical Pronouncement No. 33 of the FACPCE and approved by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB). A review of interim financial information consists of inquiries of Company staff responsible for preparing the information included in the consolidated condensed interim Financial Statements and of analytical and other review procedures. This review is substantially less in scope than an audit examination conducted in accordance with international standards on auditing and consequently it does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the financial position, the consolidated comprehensive income, or the consolidated cash flows of the Company. Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., Bouchard 557, floor 8°, C1106ABG - City of Buenos Aires T: +(54.11) 4850.6000, www.pwc.com/ar 2 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina Conclusion On the basis of our review, nothing has come to our attention that makes us think that the consolidated condensed interim Financial Statements mentioned in the first paragraph of this report have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34. Report on compliance with current regulations In accordance with current regulations, we report, in connection with Pampa Energía S.A., that: a) the consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Pampa Energía S.A. are recorded to the "Inventory and Balance Sheet" book, and complies in what is a matter of our competence, with the provisions of the General Companies Law and in the pertinent resolutions of the National Securities Commission; b) the individual condensed interim financial statements of Pampa Energía S.A. arise from accounting records kept in their formal aspects in accordance with legal regulations, c) we have read the Summary of Activity ("Reseña Informativa"), on which, as regards those matters that are within our competence, we have no observations to make; d) as of June 30, 2022, the debt accrued by Pampa Energía S.A. in favor of the Argentine Integrated Social Security System according to the Company's accounting records and calculations amounted to $ 370.3 millions, none of which was claimable at that date; Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 11, 2022. PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L. (Partner) Carlos Martín Barbafina Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., Bouchard 557, floor 8°, C1106ABG - City of Buenos Aires T: +(54.11) 4850.6000, www.pwc.com/ar 3 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina GLOSSARY OF TERMS The following are not technical definitions, but they are helpful for the reader's understanding of some terms used in the notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company. Terms Definitions ADR American Depositary Receipt BCRA Central Bank of the Argentine Republic BO Official Gazette CAMMESA Compañía Administradora del Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista S.A. CB Corporate Bonds CIESA Compañía de inversiones de energía S.A. CISA Comercializadora e Inversora S.A. (former Pampa Comercializadora S.A.) Citelec Compañía Inversora en Transmisión Eléctrica Citelec S.A. CNV Comisión Nacional de Valores - Argentine Securities Commission CTB Central Térmica Barragán S.A Edenor Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ENRE National Regulatory Authority of Electricity EISA Energía Inversora S.A. Greenwind Greenwind S.A. HIDISA Hidroeléctrica Diamante S.A. HINISA Hidroeléctrica Los Nihuiles S.A. IASB International Accounting Standards Board IEASA Integración Energética Argentina S.A. MLC Foreign Exchange Market MW Megawatt NIC/IAS International Accounting Standards NIIF/IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards NYSE New York Stock Exchange OCP Oleoductos de Crudos Pesados Ltd 4 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina GLOSSARY OF TERMS: (Continuation) Terms Definitions PB18 Pampa Bloque 18 S.A. (former Ecuador TLC S.A.) PEB Pampa Energía Bolivia S.A. PEN National Executive Branch PISA Pampa Inversiones S.A. Refinor Refinería del Norte S.A. SACDE Sociedad Argentina de Construcción y Desarrollo Estratégico SE Secretary of Energy TGS Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGU Transporte y Servicios de Gas en Uruguay S.A. TJSM Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. TMB Termoeléctrica Manuel Belgrano S.A. The Company / Pampa Pampa Energía S.A. The Group Pampa Energía S.A. and its subsidiaries Transba Empresa de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica por Distribución Troncal de la Provincia de Buenos Aires Transba S.A. Transener Compañía de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica en Alta Tensión Transener S.A. US$ U.S. dollar 5 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Six-month Three-month Note 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Revenue 8 99,523 61,211 55,512 32,576 Cost of sales 9 (61,259) (35,343) (34,872) (18,990) Gross profit 38,264 25,868 20,640 13,586 Selling expenses 10.1 (3,358) (1,083) (1,438) (541) Administrative expenses 10.2 (7,326) (4,043) (3,797) (2,027) Exploration expenses 10.3 (15) (44) (7) (37) Other operating income 10.4 4,357 4,846 3,057 3,870 Other operating expenses 10.4 (2,632) (3,831) (964) (781) Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories (4,384) (172) (4,375) (172) Impairment of financial assets (519) (196) (392) (93) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 5.2.2 6,861 3,101 4,179 875 Operating income 31,248 24,446 16,903 14,680 Financial income 10.5 450 337 204 172 Financial costs 10.5 (8,794) (7,841) (4,599) (3,855) Other financial results 10.5 (4,170) 2,931 (3,881) 4,992 Financial results, net (12,514) (4,573) (8,276) 1,309 Profit before income tax 18,734 19,873 8,627 15,989 Income tax 10.6 (29) (6,106) (376) (5,391) Profit of the period from continuing operations 18,705 13,767 8,251 10,598 Loss of the period from discontinued operations 5.1 - (7,129) - (7,654) Profit of the period 18,705 6,638 8,251 2,944 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 42,435 15,155 27,064 4,899 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 8,051 3,665 3,650 2,500 Other comprehensive income of the period from continuing operations 50,486 18,820 30,714 7,399 Other comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 5.1 - 11,375 - 6,940 Other comprehensive income of the period 50,486 30,195 30,714 14,339 Total comprehensive income of the period 69,191 36,833 38,965 17,283 6 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continuation) For the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Six-month Three-month Note 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Total income (loss) of the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 18,469 9,773 8,165 6,621 Non - controlling interest 236 (3,135) 86 (3,677) 18,705 6,638 8,251 2,944 Total income (loss) of the period attributable to owners of the Company: Continuing operations 18,469 13,499 8,165 10,349 Discontinued operations - (3,726) - (3,728) 18,469 9,773 8,165 6,621 Total comprehensive income (loss) of the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 68,806 32,793 38,782 17,476 Non - controlling interest 385 4,040 183 (193) 69,191 36,833 38,965 17,283 Total comprehensive income (loss) of the period attributable to owners of the Company: Continuing operations 68,806 32,263 38,782 17,733 Discontinued operations - 530 - (257) 68,806 32,793 38,782 17,476 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company during the period Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 13.2 13.37 9.45 Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations 13.2 - (2.61) Total basic and diluted earnings per share 13.2 13.37 6.84 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 7 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 11.1 213,941 170,390 Intangible assets 11.2 5,732 3,956 Right-of-use assets 1,070 1,231 Deferred tax assets 11.3 26,073 8,675 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5.2.2 109,591 79,500 Financial assets at amortized cost 12.1 12,585 10,821 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 12.2 3,654 2,998 Other assets 69 61 Trade and other receivables 12.3 3,284 3,379 Total non-current assets 375,999 281,011 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11.4 21,590 15,888 Financial assets at amortized cost 12.1 1,276 537 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 12.2 56,428 47,026 Derivative financial instruments 172 16 Trade and other receivables 12.3 59,654 40,892 Cash and cash equivalents 12.4 13,172 11,283 Total current assets 152,292 115,642 Assets classified as held for sale 5.1 1,544 - Total assets 529,835 396,653 8 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continuation) As of June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY Share capital 13.1 1,380 1,382 Share capital adjustment 7,231 7,245 Share premium 19,950 19,950 Treasury shares 13.1 4 4 Treasury shares adjustment 21 21 Treasury shares cost (1,200) (238) Legal reserve 4,718 5,203 Voluntary reserve 99,274 54,528 Other reserves (663) (550) Other comprehensive income 74,343 51,432 Retained earnings 45,895 44,454 Equity attributable to owners of the company 250,953 183,431 Non-controlling interest 968 609 Total equity 251,921 184,040 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Investments in joint ventures 5.2.2 424 386 Provisions 11.5 17,758 14,444 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 11.6 26,405 19,287 Defined benefit plans 3,210 2,419 Borrowings 12.5 175,046 139,630 Other liabilities 12.6 1,894 1,340 Total non-current liabilities 224,737 177,506 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 11.5 594 560 Income tax liabilities 11.6 10,256 2,098 Tax liabilities 4,499 2,314 Defined benefit plans 403 515 Salaries and social security payable 2,411 2,876 Derivative financial instruments - 18 Borrowings 12.5 8,746 8,165 Trade and other payables 12.6 26,268 18,561 Total current liabilities 53,177 35,107 Total liabilities 277,914 212,613 Total liabilities and equity 529,835 396,653 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 9 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Attributable to owners Equity holders of the company Retained earnings Share capital Share capital adjustment Share premium Treasury shares Treasury shares adjustment Treasury shares cost Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserves Other comprehensive income Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) Subtotal Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as of December 31, 2020 1,451 7,605 19,950 4 24 (235) 3,703 60,899 (759) 29,430 (1,825) 120,247 28,631 148,878 Legal and voluntary reserve constitution - - - - - - 1,500 (3,325) - - 1,825 - - - Capital reduction - - - (57) (297) 2,795 - (2,441) - - - - - - Stock compensation plans - 2 - - (2) 25 - - 83 - - 108 - 108 Treasury shares acquisition (57) (297) - 57 297 (3,209) - - - - - (3,209) - (3,209) Sale of subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - - (31,928) (31,928) Profit (loss) for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - - 9,773 9,773 (3,135) 6,638 Other comprehensive income for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - 12,816 10,204 23,020 7,175 30,195 Balance as of June 30, 2021 1,394 7,310 19,950 4 22 (624) 5,203 55,133 (676) 42,246 19,977 149,939 743 150,682 Capital reduction - - - (12) (66) 683 - (605) - - - - - - Treasury shares acquisition (12) (65) - 12 65 (297) - - - - - (297) - (297) Stock compensation plans - - - - - - - - 126 - - 126 - 126 Profit (Loss) for the complementary six-month period - - - - - - - - - - 17,324 17,324 (176) 17,148 Other comprehensive income for the complementary six-month period - - - - - - - - - 9,186 7,153 16,339 42 16,381 Balance as of December 31, 2021 1,382 7,245 19,950 4 21 (238) 5,203 54,528 (550) 51,432 44,454 183,431 609 184,040 10 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Attributable to owners Equity holders of the company Retained earnings Share capital Share capital adjustment Share premium Treasury shares Treasury shares adjustment Treasury shares cost Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserves Other comprehensive income Retained earnings Subtotal Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as of December 31, 2021 1,382 7,245 19,950 4 21 (238) 5,203 54,528 (550) 51,432 44,454 183,431 609 184,040 Legal and voluntary reserve constitution - - - - - - (485) 44,939 - - (44,454) - - - Capital reduction - - - (2) (14) 209 - (193) - - - - - - Treasury shares acquisition (2) (14) - 2 14 (1,171) - - - - - (1,171) - (1,171) Stock compensation plans - - - - - - - - (113) - - (113) - (113) Dividens ditribution - - - - - - - - - - - - (26) (26) Profit for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - - 18,469 18,469 236 18,705 Other comprehensive income for the six-month period - - - - - - - - - 22,911 27,426 50,337 149 50,486 Balance as of June 30, 2022 1,380 7,231 19,950 4 21 (1,200) 4,718 99,274 (663) 74,343 45,895 250,953 968 251,921 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 11 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit of the period from continuing operations 18,705 13,767 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities: 14.1 23,759 17,315 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14.2 (17,286) (8,970) Net cash generated by operating activities from discontinued operations 5.1 - 11,051 Net cash generated by operating activities 25,178 33,163 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment acquisitions (19,645) (6,551) Payments for intangible assets acquisitions (3,312) (359) Payment for public securities and shares, net (6,969) (2,720) Recovery of investment funds, net 2,125 3,136 Payment for associates acquisition (62) (954) Collection for equity interests in companies sales 2,842 4,786 Collections for property, plant and equipment and other assets sales 2,080 19 Dividends received 523 13 Collected loans, net 1,172 34 Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations 5.1 - (7,300) Net cash used in investing activities (21,246) (9,896) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 12.5 3,946 3,504 Payment of borrowings 12.5 (459) (11,396) Payment of borrowings interests 12.5 (6,257) (7,340) Payment for treasury shares acquisition (1,171) (3,209) Payments of leases (281) (123) Payments of dividends (30) - Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations 5.1 - (701) Net cash used in financing activities (4,252) (19,265) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (320) 4,002 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 12.4 11,283 11,900 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year reclasified to assets classified as held for sale - 4,362 Exchange and conversion difference generated by cash and cash equivalents 2,209 239 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period reclasified to assets classified as held for sale - (8,557) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (320) 4,002 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12.4 13,172 11,946 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 12 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 1 : GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1General information of the Company The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina, which directly and through its subsidiaries, participates in the electric energy and gas value chains. In the generation segment, the Company, directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has a 4,970 MW installed capacity, which represents approximately 12% of Argentina's installed capacity, and being one of the four largest independent generators in the country. Additionally, the Company is currently undergoing a process to expand its capacity by 361 MW. In the oil and gas segment, the Company develops an important activity in gas and oil exploration and production, with operations in 13 production areas and 5 exploratory areas reaching a production level of 9.5 million m3/day of natural gas and 5.1 thousand boe/day of oil in Argentina, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Its main natural gas production blocks are located in the Provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro. In the petrochemicals segment, operations are located in Argentina, where the Company operates three high-complexity plants producing styrene, synthetic rubber and polystyrene, with a domestic market share ranging between 91% and 100%. Finally, through the holding and others segment, the Company participates in the transmission and oil and gas transportation businesses. In the transmission business, the Company jointly controls Citelec, which has a controlling interest in Transener, a company engaged in the operation and maintenance of a 21,697 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina with an 86% share in the Argentine electricity transmission market. In the gas transportation business, the Company jointly controls CIESA, which has a controlling interest in TGS, a company holding a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,233 km of gas pipelines in the center, west and south of Argentina, and which is also engaged in the processing and sale of natural gas liquids through the Cerri Complex, located in Bahía Blanca, in the Province of Buenos Aires,besides shale gas transportation and conditioning at Vaca Muerta. Besides, the Company owns a 30.1% indirect interest in OCP, licensee company of an oil pipeline in Ecuador that has a transportation capacity of 450,000 barrels/day and a 28.5% direct interest in Refinor, which has a refinery with an installed capacity of 25.8 kb of oil per day and 92 gas stations (see Note 5.1). Additionally, the segment includes advisory services provided to related companies. 13 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 1 : (Continuation) 1.2Economic context The Company operates in an economic context which main variables are experiencing volatility due to political and economic events both in the domestic and international spheres. At the domestic level, in the first quarter of 2022 Argentina and the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement defining tax and monetary goals for the country and agreeing on the refinancing of debt maturities. However, monthly inflation levels have remained high, reaching a cumulative 36.2% (IPC) for the first six months of 2022 and a 21.9% depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar for the same period according to the BNA (Banco de la Nación Argentina, a national bank) exchange rate. Furthermore, exchange restrictions have remained in force and even tightened (see Note 2.4), continuing to affect the foreign currency value. At the international level, Russia's invasion to Ukraine in early 2022 entailed an important global destabilization factor, which mainly resulted in lower growth expectations and increased inflation due to increased prices of food and energy (mainly oil and natural gas). The increase in international energy prices may adversely affect Argentina's fiscal balance. In this respect, it is worth highlighting that the Argentine Government, aiming to substitute fuel imports and strengthen the domestic supply, has promoted a project of the construction of the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline, which would allow for increasing transportation capacity by 24 million cubic meters of gas per day through the installation and mounting of a total 1,020 km pipeline, in two stages: the first one, providing for the construction of 553 kilometers to supply the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, and the second, for the construction of 467 additional kilometers to supply large urban centers in central and northern Argentina with unconventional gas generated in the Vaca Muerta block, in the Province of Neuquén. In 2022, ENARSA launched a national and international bidding process for the construction of the pipeline's first stage, with an estimated US$ 1,500 million cost to be financed with national treasury funds and the wealthiest segment's solidarity contribution. As of the issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the different tranches making up the first stage of the gas pipeline have been awarded to the companies that will be in charge of their construction. Regarding the energy industry, the sustained inflation increase and increased political-economic uncertainty have affected the electricity distribution company's payment chain, added to deferrals in the National Treasury contributions, as a result of which CAMMESA has recorded a growing delay in payment terms, of approximately 100 days, to generators and hydrocarbon producers. Moreover, on June 16, 2022, PEN Executive Order No. 332/22 established a subsidies segmentation system for electricity and natural gas utility residential customers. Under it, the Argentine Government, which currently covers an average of 70% of the cost of energy, has launched an initiative to reach fairer and more reasonable tariffs with a subsidies reduction and distribution scheme based on each household's economic capacity, providing that the highest-income segment should verify a gradual subsidies' reduction until fully covering the cost of energy by the end of 2022. 14 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 1 : (Continuación) The context of volatility and uncertainty continues as of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. The Company's Management permanently monitors the evolution of the variables affecting its business to define its course of action and identify potential impacts on its assets and financial position. The Company's financial statements should be read in the light of these circumstances. NOTE 2 : REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 2.1 Generation 2.1.1 Remuneration scheme for the spot market On April 21, 2022, SE Resolution No. 238/22 was published in the BO. This resolution provided a 30% increase in spot generation remuneration values from the February 2022 economic transaction, and an additional 10% increase from the June 2022 economic transaction, which involves a cumulative 43% increase from June 2022. It also abrogated the application of the utilization factor; therefore, 100% of the power capacity remuneration will be settled. Lastly, it canceled, effective from the February 2022 economic transaction, the transitory additional remuneration set by SE Resolution No. 1037/21 and instrumented through Note No. NO-2021-108163338-APN-SE#MEC. 2.1.2 Seasonal Programming On April 18, 2022, through Resolutions No. 235/22 and 236/22, the SE convened public hearings to address the segmentation of energy and natural gas prices subsidies by the Federal Government for the 2022-2023 biennium and the seasonal prices for energy applicable from June 1, 2022, respectively.The public hearings were held virtually on May 12 and 11, 2022, respectively. On May 28, 2022, SE Resolution No. 405/22 was published, which provided for 36.6% and 26.1% increases in the seasonal prices for energy applicable to the general non-residential demand and Wholesale Electricity Market's ("WEM") residential demand, respectively, applicable from June 1, 2022, and maintained the power capacity reference price for these user categories. Regarding Tierra del Fuego's WEM system, there was a 31.3% increase in energy reference prices for Large Distribution Company Users ("GUDI") ≥ 300 kW (except for crypto) and for the distributor's general demand applicable between June 1 and October 31, 2022. 15 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) Furthermore, on April 29, 2022, Resolution SE No. 305/22 was published, approving the seasonal winter programming (May 2022 - October 2022) that eliminated subsidies to the energy and power availability reference prices for GUDI, maintained power and energy reference prices for public health and educational entities, general and residential demand, maintained the stabilized price of transportation approved by Resolution SE No. 105/22 and approved new power and energy reference unsubsidized prices. 2.1.3 SE Resolution No. 370/22 - Distribution's Term Market from Renewable Energy Sources ("MATER") Resolution No. 370/22 was passed on May 16, 2022, which modified the MATER system allowing for the sale of renewable energy under this system to meet the GUDI and distribution utility company's demand. Under the approved sales guidelines, distributors would execute contracts under conditions to be freely agreed by the parties. The contracts' execution will not imply the exclusion from the joint purchases mechanism for GUDIs qualified as authorized large users. The total energy volume under contracts may not exceed each distribution company's GUDI segment demand reported to CAMMESA. Billings will be made directly by the generation to the distribution company. 2.2 Oil and Gas 2.2.1 Natural gas for the residential segment and CNG On April 18, 2022, through Resolution No. 237/22, the SE convened a public hearing to address natural gas prices at the Transportation System Entry Point ("PIST") applicable from June 1, 2022. The public hearing was held virtually on May 10, 2022. Moreover, SE Resolution No. 403/22 passed on May 27, 2022 provided for the update of new PIST natural gas prices under the existing contracts executed according to the natural gas production promotion scheme ("GasAr Plan"), resulting in a reduction of the subsidy payable by the Federal Government. This modification does not impact the final price collectible by the Company. 2.2.2. Currency access for incremental oil and natural gas production systems and regional and national supplier's employment, labor and development promotion system On May 28, 2022, PEN Executive Order No. 277/22 was published, which established currency access systems for the incremental production of oil ("RADPIP") and natural gas ("RADPIGN"), as well as the regional and national supplier's employment, labor and development promotion system ("RPEPNIH"). This executive order mainly provided for eased access to the MLC for beneficiaries increasing their gas and/or oil production. 16 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) Beneficiaries must meet the following requirements to access the RADPIP and the RADPIGN: (i) be registered with the SE's oil companies registry; (ii) accede to the system; (iii) attain an incremental oil production or natural gas incremental injection levels; (iv) comply with the RPEPNIH; and (v) be an awardee and fulfill the obligations provided under the Gas.Ar Plan (exclusively for the RADPIGN). Beneficiaries under these systems may access the MLC to make principal and interest payments of commercial or financial liabilities abroad, including liabilities with non-resident affiliates, and to pay earnings and dividends for closed and audited balance sheets and/or the repatriation of direct investments by non-residents. This benefit may be transmitted to direct suppliers. Moreover, access to the MLC under this system will not be subject to BCRA's prior authorization requirement in case exchange regulations so require. Currency access benefits for acceding the RADPIP and/or RADPIGN will be taken into consideration and timely discounted. Regarding the RPEPNIH, supplier development plans guaranteeing regional and national integration will be controlled. Moreover, a hiring scheme is contemplated granting preferences to regional and national goods and/or services suppliers. As of the date of presentation of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, PEN Executive Order No. 277/22 has not been regulated by the SE or the BCRA and, consequently, has had no impact on the Company. 2.3 Transmission Transener and Transba's tariff situation On February 25, 2022, the ENRE issued Resolutions No. 68/22 and 69/22 approving the new hourly remuneration effective from February 1, 2022 and establishing a 25% and 23% increase compared to the remuneration effective from August 2019 for Transener and Transba, respectively. Considering the difference between the financial economic projections presented and the values finally approved by the ENRE, the Company has submitted a motion to review the file and a preliminary challenge. Moreover, on March 15, 2022, the corresponding Motions for Reconsideration against Resolutions No. 68/22 and 69/22 were filed. The ENRE through Resolutions No. 147/22 and 148/22, communicated on May 10, 2022, partially granted the Motions for Reconsideration filed by Transener and Transba, respectively, establishing a 67% and 69% increase, effective from February 1, 2022, in comparison to the remuneration in force as of August 2019 for each company. 17 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) 2.4 Regulations on access to the MLC The main regulations on MLC inflows and outflows issued by the BCRA in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 are summarized below: The need for BCRA's prior authorization to access the MLC was extended until December 31, 2022 inclusive in the following cases: (i) the cancellation of principal of foreign financial debts with foreign affiliates, and (ii) payments for the import of certain goods, unless certain conditions are met, such as the presentation of an affidavit by the customer declaring that the total amount of payments associated with the goods imports transacted through the MLC does not exceed US$ 250 thousand; or in the case of a deferred payment for the import of goods for transactions shipped from July 1, 2020, or which, having been previously shipped, had not arrived in the country before that date; or a sight payment or payment of commercial debts without a customs entry registration for the import of supplies to manufacture goods in the country. Furthermore, the BCRA extended the obligation to submit a refinancing plan for certain debts and principal maturities scheduled until December 31, 2022, maintaining the following criteria: (i) access to the MLC for up to 40% of the principal amount, within the original term; and (ii) the refinancing of the principal balance, through new foreign indebtedness with an average life of 2 years. Within the framework of this refinancing process, access to the MLC is allowed for the early cancellation of principal, interest or debt swaps up to 45 calendar days before the maturity date, provided all requirements set forth by the regulation have been verified. Moreover, in early March 2022, BCRA's intervention was incorporated into the Integrated Imports Monitoring System (SIMI). Under it, the BCRA can assign categories different from the SIMI affidavits for imports when the conditions outlined in the applicable regulations are verified, which defines the minimum terms to access the MLC to pay such imports. Besides, from the issuance of Communication "A" 7532, the BCRA introduced changes, effective until September 30, 2022, regarding access to the MLC to pay goods imports under the categories declared in the SIMI. Furthermore, under the supplementary provisions applicable to MLC access for the payment of goods imports, it establishes that, until September 30, 2022, in addition to the requirements specified in each case, entities should submit an affidavit by the customer declaring that when adding the total amount of payment being requested to the total payments made as from January 1, 2022, and not corresponding to the transactions outlined in item 2.2. of this Communication, an amount equivalent to the lower of US$ 250 thousand and a pro rata portion of the SIMI-Category A annual limit stipulated in item 10.14.1. accrued until the current month (inclusive) may not be exceeded. Lastly, it incorporates an additional provision regarding requirements to access the MLC to pay for services hired by non-residents. 18 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 2 : (Continuation) Additionally, on July 21, 2022, the BCRA issued Communication "A" 7552, which introduced the following modifications to foreign exchange regulations: (i) it included the holding of Argentine certificates of deposit ("CEDEARs") within the US$ 100,000 availability limit allowed to access the MLC and provided that, until August 19, 2022 (inclusive), entities may exceed such limit considering the holding of CEDEARs acquired until July 21, 2022; (ii) it provided for the presentation of an affidavit declaring that, on the date of access to the MLC and in the previous 90 calendar days, no domestic sales of securities to be settled in foreign currency, exchanges of securities issued by foreign active residents, transfers of securities to foreign depositary entities, local acquisitions of securities issued by non-residents and settled in pesos, acquisitions of CEDEARs representing foreign shares (from July 22, 2022), acquisitions of private debt securities issued in a foreign jurisdiction, or deliveries of funds in domestic currency or other domestic assets (except for foreign-currency funds deposited with local financial entities) to any natural or legal, resident or non-resident person, and whether or not affiliated, receiving as prior or subsequent consideration, whether directly or indirectly, on its own or through any affiliate, controlled or controlling entity, foreign assets, crypto-assets or securities deposited abroad and, lastly, the commitment not to perform any of the detailed transactions for 90 calendar days following the request for access to the MLC should be evidenced. More information on Argentina's foreign exchange regulations can be found at the Central Bank's website: www.bcra.gov.ar. NOTE 3 : BASIS OF PREPARATION These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared pursuant to the provisions of IAS 34, "Interim Financial Information", are expressed in million pesos and were approved for their issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on August 11, 2022. The information included in the Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements is recorded in US dollars, which is the Company's functional currency and, in accordance with CNV requirements, is presented in pesos, the legal currency in Argentina. This consolidated condensed interim financial information had been prepared under the historical cost convention, modified by the measurement of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. These financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for complete annual financial statements and, therefore, they should be read together with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which have been prepared under IFRS. These Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 have not been audited. The Company's management estimates they include all the necessary adjustments to state fairly the results of operations for the period. The results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, does not necessarily reflect in proportion the Company's results for the complete year. The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all entities within the Group. 19 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 3 : (Continuation) Comparative information The information as of December 31, 2021 and for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2021, disclosed for comparative purposes arises from the consolidated financial statements as of those dates. Additionally, certain non-significant reclassifications have been made to those financial statements´ figures to keep the consistency in the presentation with the figures of the current period. NOTE 4 : ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied in these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those used in the consolidated financial statements for the last fiscal year, which ended on December 31, 2021. New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB effective as of December 31, 2022 and adopted by the Company The Company has applied the following standards and / or amendments for the first time as of January 1, 2022: - IFRS 3 "Business combination" (amended in May 2020). - Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards - 2018-2020 cycle (issued in May 2020). - IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment" (amended in May 2020). - IAS 37 "Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets" (amended in May 2020). The application of the detailed standards and amendments did not have any impact on the results of the operations or the financial position of the Company. NOTE 5 : GROUP STRUCTURE 5.1 Sale of equity interests 5.1.1 Sale of controlling stake in Edenor The results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 associated with Edenor's operations, prior to Edenor's control transfer, dated June 30, 2021, have been disclosed within "Discontinued operations" in the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income. 20 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) The statement of comprehensive income associated with the discontinued operations is disclosed below: Distribution of energy 06.30.2021 Revenue 47,148 Cost of sales (38,054) Gross profit 9,094 Selling expenses (3,482) Administrative expenses (2,532) Other operating income 2,053 Other operating expenses (1,672) Reversal of property, plant and equipment impairment 1,572 Impairment of financial assets (1,057) Operating income 3,976 Gain on monetary position, net 11,474 Financial imcome 22 Financial costs (10,194) Other financial results 784 Financial results, net 2,086 Profit before income tax 6,062 Income tax (13,191) Loss of the period from discontinued operations (7,129) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 8,484 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 2,891 Other comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 11,375 Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 4,246 Loss of the period from discontinued operations attributable to: Owners of the company (3,726) Non - controlling interest (3,403) (7,129) Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations attributable to: Owners of the company 530 Non - controlling interest 3,716 4,246 21 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) The consolidated statement of cash flows related to discontinued operations as of June 30, 2021 is presented below: Distribution of energy 06.30.2021 Net cash generated by operating activities 11,051 Net cash used in investing activities (7,300) Net cash used in financing activities (701) Increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations 3,050 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 4,362 Effect of devaluation and inflation on cash and cash equivalents 1,145 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,050 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8,557 5.1.2 Asset available for sale - Interest in Refinor The Company accepted an offer for the sale of its Class A shares representing 28.5% of Refinor's capital stock and voting rights, which closing is subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions, and which interest has been classified as assets held for sale under IFRS 5. 22 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) 5.2 Interest in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 5.2.1 Subsidiaries information 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Company Country (1) Main activity Direct and indirect participation % Direct and indirect participation % Generación Argentina S.A.U. Argentina Generation 100.00% 100.00% Enecor S.A. Argentina Electricity transportation 70.00% 70.00% Fideicomiso CIESA Argentina Investment 100.00% 100.00% HIDISA Argentina Generation 61.00% 61.00% HINISA Argentina Generation 52.04% 52.04% CISA Argentina Trader & investment 100.00% 100.00% PEB Bolivia Investment 100.00% 100.00% PB18 Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% Energía Operaciones ENOPSA S.A. Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% Pampa Ecuador Inc Ecuador Investment 100.00% 100.00% PE Energía Ecuador LTD Gran Cayman Investment 100.00% 100.00% EISA Uruguay Investment 100.00% 100.00% PISA Uruguay Investment 100.00% 100.00% TGU Uruguay Gas transportation 51.00% 51.00% Corod (2) Venezuela Oil - 100.00% Petrolera San Carlos S.A. Venezuela Oil 100.00% 100.00% (1) The country of the registered office is also the principal place where the subsidiary develops its activities. (2) Interest assigned under the assignment of the indirect interest in the capital stock of mixed companies in Venezuela. See Note 5.3. 23 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) 5.2.2 Associates and joint ventures information The following table presents the main activity and the financial information used for valuation and percentages of participation in associates and joint ventures: Information about the issuer Main activity Date Share capital Profit (loss) of the period Equity Direct and indirect participation % Associates Refinor (1) Refinery 03.31.2022 92 12 7,969 28.50% OCP Investment 06.30.2022 12,580 (529) 11,753 30.06% TGS (2) Gas transportation 06.30.2022 753 14,937 179,290 3.764% Joint ventures CIESA (2) Investment 06.30.2022 639 7,595 91,516 50.00% Citelec (3) Investment 06.30.2022 556 837 29,434 50.00% CTB Generation 06.30.2022 8,558 7,314 65,219 50.00% Greenwind Generation 06.30.2022 5 80 (1,143) 50.00% (1) See Note 5.1.2. (2) The Company holds a 3.764% direct and indirect interest in TGS and a 50% interest in CIESA, a company that holds a 51% interest in the share capital of TGS. Therefore, the Company has an additional indirect participation of 25.50% in TGS. As of June 30, 2022 the quotation of TGS´s ordinary shares and ADR published on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the NYSE was $ 260.5 and U$S 5.14 per share, respectively, granting to Pampa (direct and indirect) ownership an approximate stake market value of $ 60,566 million. (3) Through a 50% interest, the company jointly controls Citelec, company that controls Transener with 52.65% of the shares and votes. As a result, the Company has an indirect participation of 26.33% in Transener. 24 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) The detail of the balances of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows: 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Disclosed in non-current assets Associates Refinor (1) - 2,306 OCP 1,799 2,479 TGS 7,971 5,373 Other 1 1 Total associates 9,771 10,159 Joint ventures CIESA 52,494 35,520 Citelec 14,717 10,491 CTB 32,609 23,330 Total joint ventures 99,820 69,341 Total associates and joint ventures 109,591 79,500 Disclosed in non-current liabilities Joint ventures Greenwind (2) (424) (386) Total joint ventures (424) (386) (1) See Note 5.1.2. (2) It receives financial assistance from the partners. The following table shows the breakdown of the result from investments in associates and joint ventures: 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Associates Refinor (1,328) 17 OCP (157) 67 TGS 561 243 Total associates (924) 327 Joint ventures CIESA 3,672 1,887 Citelec 419 (360) CTB 3,657 1,469 Greenwind 37 (222) Total joint ventures 7,785 2,774 Total associates and joint ventures 6,861 3,101 25 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) The evolution of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows: 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 At the beginning of the year 79,114 46,068 Dividends reversal - 1,645 Dividends (854) (1,025) Increases 62 954 Reclassified to assets classified as held for sale (1) (1,544) - Share of profit 8,103 3,101 Impairment (1) (1,242) - Exchange differences on translation 25,528 10,385 At the end of the period 109,167 61,128 (1) During April 2022, the Company received an offer to sell its 28.5% minority equity stake in Refinor, with a price below its book value. The Management of the Company has assessed the probability of occurrence of this transaction and, on behalf of this, as of March 31, 2022, has recognized a pre-tax impairment loss of $ 1,242 million (US$ 11 million), which is disclosed under "Share of profit from associates and joint ventures", before its classification as assets held for sale in the Statement of Financial Position under IFRS 5. 5.2.3 Investment in CTB Syndicated loan Regarding the syndicated loan granted to CTB on June 25, 2019 to partially finance the obligations undertaken under the award and execution of the closing to combined cycle works, on March 25, 2022 CTB and lenders Citibank, N.A., Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Santander Río S.A., HSBC Bank Argentina S.A. e Industrial, and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A. executed a new amendment to the agreement modifying the loan repayment scheme in its variable interest rate tranche, with a new maturity on October 1, 2022, and changing the reference rate from LIBOR to SOFR. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, CTB has repaid at maturity the amount of US$ 66,4 million of the syndicated loan. Post-closing, CTB has repaid US$ 4 million at maturity. Issuance of Series 6 and 7 CBs On May 16, 2022, CTB issued: (i) Class 6 CBs for a total amount of US$ 25 million at a fixed annual 0% rate maturing on May 16, 2025; and (ii) Class 7 CBs for a total amount of $ 1,754 million accruing interest at a variable BADLAR rate plus an annual 2.98% spread and maturing on November 16, 2023. Class 6 and Class 7 CBs are secured by a personal guarantee subject to a precedent and subsequent condition granted by YPF and Pampa. 26 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) Closing to combined cycle project CTB is moving forward with the execution of the works to increase its installed capacity from 567 MW to 847 MW. Given the problems in the normal execution of the project affecting the works' terms and costs, on July 1, 2022, CTB and the Joint Venture made up by SACDE and Techint Compañía Técnica Internacional S.A.C.E I., entered into a new addendum to the construction agreement, stipulating: (i) a new work schedule establishing November 6, 2022 as the new combined cycle's commissioning date; (ii) that CTB will recognize to the Joint Venture a US$8 million compensation on account of term and cost variations; and (iii) a new penalties and bonuses scheme, mainly associated with the stipulated commissioning date. As a result of the modification of the combined cycle's commissioning schedule, CTB has updated, as of June 30, 2022, its recoverable amount estimates as of December 31, 2021, and no impairment losses have been recorded as a result of the performed recoverability assessment. 5.3 Oil and gas participations Río Atuel On April 6, 2022, Phoenix Global Resources, Petrolera El Trébol's controlling company, and the Company, through a note to the Department of Hydrocarbons of the Province of Mendoza, requested the granting of an Evaluation Area. On July 15, 2022, in response to the request made by the enforcement authority, the block's work plan associated with the grant of an evaluation lot until August 2023 was submitted. Investment plan readjustment at the Sierra Chata block On June 29, 2022, Provincial Executive Order No. 1,262/22 was published, which approved the new investment schedule for the Sierra Chata block's Hydrocarbon Unconventional Exploitation Concession (CENCH). Under it, the consortium made up by the Company and Mobil Argentina S.A. undertakes to execute 14 horizontal wells targeting the Vaca Muerta formation by July 26, 2023. The Company has a 45.55% interest in this CENCH, whereas Mobil Argentina S.A. holds the remaining 54.45% stake. 27 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) Assignment of mixed companies in Venezuela On May 6, 2022, the Company transferred to Integra Petróleo y Gas S.A. (the "Assignee") all the rights and obligations of the Company for its direct and indirect interest in the capital of the following mixed companies in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela: Petroritupano S.A., Petroven-Bras S.A., Petrowayú S.A. and Petrokariña S.A. (the "Mixed Companies") that exploit four hydrocarbon production areas in that country: Oritupano Leona, La Concepción, Acema and Mata (the "Areas"). As consideration for the assignment, the Assignee will pay to the Company 50% of any payment it obtains, whether monetary or in kind (including, without limitation, an indemnity, compensation, reparation or similar) related to the direct or indirect interest in the Mixed Companies and the Areas. This transaction is subject to the change of control approval by the Minister of Popular Power of Petroleum of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the Company considers contingent the collection right associated with the assignment, in terms of IAS 37, taking into consideration that it is subject to the change of control approval and subsequent collection of payments by the Assignee. NOTE 6 : RISKS 6.1 Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements requires the Company's Management to make future estimates and assessments, to apply critical judgment and to establish assumptions affecting the application of accounting policies and the amounts of disclosed assets and liabilities, and income and expenses. Those estimates and judgments are evaluated on a continuous basis and are based on past experiences and other reasonable factors under the existing circumstances. Actual future results might differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. In the preparation of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial statements, management judgements on applying the Company's accounting policies and sources of information used for the respective estimates are the same as those applied in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. 28 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 6 : (Continuation) 6.1.1 Impairment in the value of non-financial assets The Company regularly monitors the existence of events or changes in circumstances which may indicate that its non-financial assets' book value may not be recoverable. As of June 30, 2022, due to Company's strategic reasons and aiming to focus its investments in the development and exploitation of its unconventional gas reserves, and also in line with the Rincón del Mangrullo block's Joint Venture members' strategy, future drilling and workover activities were rescheduled for the next few years, which involves a 2.7 MMBoe recategorization of reserves to contingent resources. Therefore, and considering a 12.4% after-tax discount rate, the Company has updated, as of June 30, 2022, its recoverable amount estimates as of December 31, 2021. The recoverability assessment for this CGU resulted in the recognition of impairment losses for $ 3,682 million (US$ 29.4 million). 6.2 Financial risk management The Company's activities are subject to several financial risks: market risk (including the exchange rate risk, the interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. No significant changes have arisen in risk management policies since last year. NOTE 7 : SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina, which participates in the electricity and oil and gas value chains. Through its own activities, subsidiaries and share holdings in joint ventures, and based on the business nature, customer portfolio and risks involved, we were able to identify the following business segments: Electricity Generation, principally consisting of the Company's direct and indirect interests in HINISA, HIDISA, Greenwind, CTB, TMB, TJSM and through its own electricity generation activities through thermal plants Güemes, Piedra Buena, Piquirenda, Loma de la Lata, Genelba and Ecoenergía, Pilar, I. White, the Pichi Picún Leufú hydroelectric complex and Pampa Energía II and III wind farms. 29 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) Electricity Distribution, consisting of the Company's direct interest in Edenor until its disposal. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has classified the results corresponding to the divestment mentioned in Note 5.1 as discontinued operations. Oil and Gas, principally consisting of the Company's interests in oil and gas areas and through its direct interest in CISA. Petrochemicals, comprising of the Company's own styrenics operations and the catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in local plants. Holding and Other Business, principally consisting of interests in joint businesses CITELEC and CIESA and their respective subsidiaries, which hold the concession over the high voltage electricity transmission nationwide and over gas transportation in the South of the country, respectively, interests in the associates OCP and Refinor, holding activities and financial investment transactions. The Company manages its operating segment based on its individual net result in U.S. dollars. 30 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 Generation Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Revenue 331 247 284 12 - 874 99,523 Intersegment revenue - 55 - - (55) - - Cost of sales (184) (163) (250) - 54 (543) (61,259) Gross profit 147 139 34 12 (1) 331 38,264 Selling expenses (1) (21) (8) - - (30) (3,358) Administrative expenses (19) (28) (2) (14) - (63) (7,326) Exploration expenses - - - - - - (15) Other operating income 7 24 - 5 - 36 4,357 Other operating expenses (2) (16) (1) (4) - (23) (2,632) Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories - (29) - (6) - (35) (4,384) Impairment of financial assets - (1) - (3) - (4) (519) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 34 - - 23 - 57 6,861 Operating income 166 68 23 13 (1) 269 31,248 Financial income 1 1 - 6 (3) 5 450 Financial costs (27) (43) (1) (10) 3 (78) (8,794) Other financial results (42) (5) - 12 - (35) (4,170) Financial results, net (68) (47) (1) 8 - (108) (12,514) Profit (loss) before income tax 98 21 22 21 (1) 161 18,734 Income tax (17) 27 (3) (1) - 6 (29) Profit (loss) of the period 81 48 19 20 (1) 167 18,705 Depreciation and amortization 43 61 2 - - 106 11,910 31 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 Generation Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Total profit (loss) of the period attributable to: Owners of the company 79 48 19 20 (1) 165 18,469 Non - controlling interest 2 - - - - 2 236 Consolidated financial position information as of June 30, 2022 Assets 2,002 1,059 205 1,138 (172) 4,232 529,835 Liabilities 664 1,238 151 337 (171) 2,219 277,914 Net book values of property, plant and equipment 957 697 22 32 - 1,708 213,941 Additional consolidated information as of June 30, 2022 Increases in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 30 148 2 31 - 211 24,002 32 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended june 30, 2021 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Revenue 328 - 126 202 11 - 667 61,211 Intersegment revenue - - 60 - - (60) - - Cost of sales (171) - (115) (160) - 60 (386) (35,343) Gross profit 157 - 71 42 11 - 281 25,868 Selling expenses (1) - (5) (6) - - (12) (1,083) Administrative expenses (13) - (20) (2) (9) - (44) (4,043) Exploration expenses - - - - - - - (44) Other operating income 26 - 23 - 1 - 50 4,846 Other operating expenses (2) - (20) (2) (18) - (42) (3,831) Impairment of intangible assets (2) - - - - - (2) (172) Impairment of financial assets - - (1) - (1) - (2) (196) Share of profit from joint ventures and associates 14 - - - 20 - 34 3,101 Operating income 179 - 48 32 4 - 263 24,446 Financial income 1 - 2 - - - 3 337 Financial costs (22) - (62) (1) (1) - (86) (7,841) Other financial results 13 - (3) (3) 22 - 29 2,931 Financial results, net (8) - (63) (4) 21 - (54) (4,573) Profit (loss) before income tax 171 - (15) 28 25 - 209 19,873 Income tax (55) - 10 (10) (9) - (64) (6,106) Profit (loss) of the period from continuing operations 116 - (5) 18 16 - 145 13,767 Loss of the period from discontinued operations - (75) - - - - (75) (7,129) Profit (loss) of the period 116 (75) (5) 18 16 - 70 6,638 Depreciation and amortization 43 - 46 2 - - 91 8,324 33 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the six-month period ended june 30, 2021 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Total profit (loss) of the period attributable to: Owners of the company 113 (39) (5) 18 16 - 103 9,773 Non - controlling interest 3 (36) - - - - (33) (3,135) Consolidated financial position information as of December 31, 2021 Assets 1,670 - 1,157 176 1,067 (209) 3,861 396,653 Liabilities 525 - 1,324 166 264 (209) 2,070 212,613 Net book values of property, plant and equipment 969 - 636 22 32 - 1,659 170,390 Additional consolidated information as of june 30, 2021 Increases in property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets 4 - 84 4 5 - 97 8,887 34 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 8 : REVENUE 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Energy sales in Spot Market 12,287 7,243 Energy sales by supply contracts 19,416 17,519 Fuel supply 5,569 5,128 Other sales 351 234 Generation sales subtotal 37,623 30,124 Oil, gas and liquid sales 27,475 11,248 Other sales 690 378 Oil and gas sales subtotal 28,165 11,626 Petrochemicals products sales 32,310 18,442 Petrochemicals sales subtotal 32,310 18,442 Technical assistance and administration services sales 1,404 1,001 Other sales 21 18 Holding and others subtotal 1,425 1,019 Total revenue 99,523 61,211 35 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 9 : COST OF SALES 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Inventories at the beginning of the year 15,888 9,766 Plus: Charges of the period Purchases of inventories, energy and gas 27,918 17,039 Salaries and social security charges 4,415 2,356 Employees benefits 802 492 Accrual of defined benefit plans 320 214 Works contracts, fees and compensation for services 4,077 2,358 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 11,256 7,942 Intangible assets amortization 26 46 Right-of-use assets amortization 325 101 Energy transportation 421 265 Transportation and freights 1,668 963 Consumption of materials 1,578 892 Penalties 20 59 Maintenance 3,750 2,337 Canons and royalties 4,798 2,552 Environmental control 243 155 Rental and insurance 1,737 1,130 Surveillance and security 202 106 Taxes, rates and contributions 260 171 Other 174 124 Subtotal 63,990 39,302 Exchange differences on translation 2,971 1,169 Less: Inventories at the end of the period (21,590) (14,894) Total cost of sales 61,259 35,343 36 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10 : OTHER ITEMS OF THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 10.1 Selling expenses 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Salaries and social security charges 247 129 Employees benefits 23 11 Fees and compensation for services 223 141 Compensation agreements - 49 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 2 2 Taxes, rates and contributions 700 443 Transportation and freights 2,090 280 Other 73 28 Total selling expenses 3,358 1,083 10.2 Administrative expenses 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Salaries and social security charges 2,777 1,275 Employees benefits 361 185 Accrual of defined benefit plans 560 346 Fees and compensation for services 1,865 1,240 Compensation agreements 547 157 Directors' and Syndicates' fees 344 280 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 301 233 Consumption of materials 14 15 Maintenance 122 53 Transport and per diem 70 18 Rental and insurance 25 33 Surveillance and security 50 16 Taxes, rates and contributions 127 71 Communications 66 49 Other 97 72 Total administrative expenses 7,326 4,043 37 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.3 Exploration expenses 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Geological and geophysical expenses 15 12 Decrease in unproductive wells - 32 Total exploration expenses 15 44 10.4 Other operating income and expenses 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Other operating income Insurance recovery 15 41 Services to third parties 88 74 Profit from property, plant and equipment sale 23 70 Dividends received - 13 Result from other assets sale 252 - Contingency recovery 10 1,197 Tax charges recovery 23 - Commercial interests 895 1,329 Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan 2,849 1,856 Other 202 266 Total other operating income 4,357 4,846 Other operating expenses Provision for contingencies (131) (1,373) Provision for environmental remediation - (1,317) Tax credits´ impairment (11) - Tax on bank transactions (666) (475) Donations and contributions (137) (79) Institutional promotion (167) (119) Readjustment of investment plan (1) (1,011) - Royalties of Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan (412) (279) Other (97) (189) Total other operating expenses (2,632) (3,831) (1) Corresponding to the investment plan's readjustment bond at the Sierra Chata block (see Note 5.3). 38 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.5 Financial results 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Financial income Financial interest 37 21 Other interest 413 316 Total financial income 450 337 Financial costs Financial interest (1) (6,955) (7,165) Commercial interests (33) (17) Fiscal interests (1,339) (212) Other interests (170) (145) Bank and other financial expenses (297) (302) Total financial costs (8,794) (7,841) Other financial results Foreign currency exchange difference, net 1,353 1,189 Changes in the fair value of financial instruments (4,762) 1,571 (Loss) Profit from present value measurement (767) 176 Other financial results 6 (5) Total other financial results (4,170) 2,931 Total financial results, net (12,514) (4,573) (1) Net of $ 123 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. There are no finance costs capitalized for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. 39 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.6 Income tax The breakdown of income tax charge is: 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Current tax 16,091 53 Deferred tax (13,948) 6,035 Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement (2,114) 18 Total income tax - loss 29 6,106 Below is a reconciliation between income tax expense and the amount resulting from application of the tax rate on the profit before taxes: 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Profit before income tax 18,734 19,873 Current income tax rate 35% 35% Income tax at the statutary tax rate 6,557 6,956 Share of profit from companies (2,333) (1,073) Non-taxable results (103) - Effects of exchange differences and other results associated with the valuation of the currency, net 8,752 4,343 Effects of valuation of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and financial assets (27,350) (11,564) Effect of change in tax rate - (547) Effect for tax inflation adjustment 16,455 7,760 Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement (2,366) 83 Non-deductible cost 412 147 Other 5 1 Total income tax - loss 29 6,106 40 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11 : NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS ANF LIABILITIES 11.1 Property, plant and equipment Original values Type of good At the beginning Increases Transfers Decreases Impairment Traslation effect At the end Lands 1,352 - - - - 297 1,649 Buildings 14,365 - 42 - - 3,151 17,558 Equipment and machinery 149,670 510 3,425 - - 33,315 186,920 Wells 89,091 184 8,616 - (3,494) 20,176 114,573 Mining property 25,960 - - - (8,975) 5,689 22,674 Vehicles 566 48 1 (14) - 131 732 Furniture and fixtures and software equipment 5,778 102 27 (3) - 1,276 7,180 Communication equipments 128 - - - - 28 156 Materials, spare parts and tools 3,008 1,435 (1,524) - - 926 3,845 Petrochemical industrial complex 2,374 11 309 - - 533 3,227 Work in progress 13,625 16,432 (9,178) (6) - 3,449 24,322 Advances to suppliers 5,514 1,968 (1,718) - - 1,335 7,099 Other goods 257 - - - - 56 313 Total at 06.30.2022 311,688 20,690 - (23) (12,469) 70,362 390,248 Total at 06.30.2021 234,426 7,824 - (64) - 32,559 274,745 Net of $ 123 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. There are no capitalized financial costs for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. 41 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) Depreciation Net book values Type of good At the beginning Decreases For the period Impairment Traslation effect At the end At the end At 12.31.2021 Lands - - - - - - 1,649 1,352 Buildings (6,978) - (407) - (1,575) (8,960) 8,598 7,387 Equipment and machinery (55,015) - (5,843) - (12,730) (73,588) 113,332 94,655 Wells (54,632) - (4,172) 2,522 (12,417) (68,699) 45,874 34,459 Mining property (17,892) - (652) 6,265 (3,994) (16,273) 6,401 8,068 Vehicles (468) 14 (33) - (104) (591) 141 98 Furniture and fixtures and software equipment (4,879) 4 (216) - (1,093) (6,184) 996 899 Communication equipments (87) - (7) - (20) (114) 42 41 Materials, spare parts and tools (129) - (11) - (30) (170) 3,675 2,879 Petrochemical industrial complex (1,112) - (212) - (267) (1,591) 1,636 1,262 Work in progress - - - - - - 24,322 13,625 Advances to suppliers - - - - - - 7,099 5,514 Other goods (106) - (6) - (25) (137) 176 151 Total at 06.30.2022 (141,298) 18 (11,559) 8,787 (32,255) (176,307) 213,941 Total at 06.30.2021 (98,981) 31 (8,177) - (13,979) (121,106) 153,639 Total at 12.31.2021 170,390 42 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11 : (Continuation) 11.2 Intangible assets Original values Type of good At the beginning Increase Decrease Impairment Traslate Effect At the end Concession agreements 258 - - - 56 314 Goodwill 3,555 - - - 779 4,334 Intangible identified in acquisitions of companies 717 - - - 157 874 Other - 3,312 (1,808) (695) 128 937 Total at 06.30.2022 4,530 3,312 (1,808) (695) 1,120 6,459 Total at 06.30.2021 5,107 359 - (1,589) 709 4,586 Amortization Type of good At the beginning Impairment Traslate Effect For the period At the end Concession agreements (234) - (4) (51) (289) Intangible identified in acquisitions of companies (340) - (22) (76) (438) Total at 06.30.2022 (574) - (26) (127) (727) Total at 06.30.2021 (1,652) 1,417 (46) (230) (511) Net book values Type of good At the end At 12.31.2021 Concession agreements 25 24 Goodwill 4,334 3,555 Intangible identified in acquisitions of companies 436 377 Other 937 - Total at 06.30.2022 5,732 Total at 06.30.2021 4,075 Total at 12.31.2021 3,956 43 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11 : (Continuation) 11.3 Deferred tax assets The composition of the deferred tax assets and liabilities is as follows: 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Tax loss carryforwards 3,423 1,307 Property, plant and equipment 21,042 8,299 Intangible assets 3 4 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 1,554 284 Trade and other receivables 442 471 Provisions 6,975 5,812 Salaries and social security payable 58 31 Defined benefit plans 1,090 912 Trade and other payables 40 24 Tax inflation adjustment 5 4 Other 87 32 Deferred tax assets 34,719 17,180 Property, plant and equipment (16) (17) Intangible assets (1,641) (1,347) Investments in companies (1,572) (1,124) Inventories (1,704) (1,009) Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (893) (1,428) Trade and other receivables (2,437) (3,154) Taxes payables (322) (322) Tax inflation adjustment (61) (104) Deferred tax liabilities (8,646) (8,505) Deferred tax assets, net 26,073 8,675 Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset only when there is a legally enforceable right to offset tax assets and liabilities; and when deferred income tax charges are associated with the same fiscal authority. 44 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.4 Inventories 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Current Materials and spare parts 11,314 8,972 Advances to suppliers 413 798 In process and finished products 9,863 6,118 Total 21,590 15,888 11.5 Provisions 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Contingencies 13,350 10,859 Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines 2,580 2,007 Environmental remediation 1,828 1,485 Other provisions - 93 Total Non-Current 17,758 14,444 Current Contingencies 11 28 Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines 258 210 Environmental remediation 324 320 Other provisions 1 2 Total Current 594 560 45 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) The evolution of provisions is shown below: 06.30.2022 Contingencies Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines Environmental remediation At the beginning of the year 10,887 2,217 1,805 Increases 262 126 31 Decreases (34) (5) (65) Exchange differences on translation 2,255 500 381 Reversal of unused amounts (9) - - At the end of the period 13,361 2,838 2,152 06.30.2021 Contingencies Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines Environmental remediation At the beginning of the year 8,660 1,798 216 Increases 1,375 97 1,326 Decreases (32) - (4) Exchange differences on translation 1,161 254 78 Reversal of unused amounts (1,197) - - At the end of the period 9,967 2,149 1,616 The main events taking place in the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 regarding provision for legal proceedings and contingencies reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021. Regarding the international arbitration claims that the Company maintains with Petrobras Operación S.A. ("POSA") and Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. ("PIB BV") whose actions were suspended for a period of 45 days from February 7, 2022, as of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the parties decided to continue pursuing the proceeding. 46 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.6 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-current Income tax 22,840 16,163 Minimum notional income tax 3,565 3,124 Total non-current 26,405 19,287 Current Income tax, net of witholdings and advances 10,256 2,098 Total current 10,256 2,098 Income tax liability The tax inflation adjustment mechanism set out in Title VI and different supplementary sections of the Income Tax Law is inconsistent in certain aspects generating a confiscatory lien, including, but not limited to, the failure to update tax losses and the cost of acquisitions or investments made before January 1, 2018, which bears resemblance with the parameters in re "Candy S.A.," where the CSJN ordered the application of the inflation adjustment mechanism. As of June 30, 2022, the Company and its subsidiaries hold a provision for the additional income tax liabilities that should have been assessed for the periods ended until December 31, 2021 for the stated reasons. The provisioned amount, including compensatory interest, is disclosed under "Non-current income tax liabilities." NOTE 12 : FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 12.1 Financial assets at amortized cost 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-current Term deposit 12,585 10,311 Documents to collect - 510 Total non-current 12,585 10,821 Current Documents to collect 1,276 537 Total current 1,276 537 47 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.2 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-current Shares 3,654 2,998 Total non-current 3,654 2,998 Current Government securities 35,806 28,464 Corporate bonds 3,152 1,990 Shares 15,064 12,363 Investment funds 2,406 4,209 Total current 56,428 47,026 12.3 Trade and other receivables Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Other 9 7 Trade receivables, net 9 7 Non-Current Related parties 16 2,562 2,394 Tax credits 660 922 Prepaid expenses 39 55 Other 14 1 Other receivables, net 3,275 3,372 Total non-current 3,284 3,379 48 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Current Receivables from MAT sales 2,596 2,429 CAMMESA 17,528 9,180 Receivables from oil and gas sales 12,309 7,120 Receivables from petrochemistry sales 10,379 7,280 Related parties 16 1,031 786 Other 332 373 Impairment of financial assets (1,045) (963) Trade receivables, net 43,130 26,205 Current Related parties 16 1,415 830 Tax credits 354 503 Receivables for complementary activities 90 160 Prepaid expenses 2,177 1,066 Financial credit - 1,044 Guarantee deposits 3,863 3,054 Insurance to be recovered 9 78 Expenses to be recovered 1,663 1,247 Receivables for the sale of subsidiary 2,567 4,213 Receivables for financial instruments sale 469 566 Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan 3,447 1,479 Other 518 459 Allowance for doubtful other receivables (48) (12) Other receivables, net 16,524 14,687 Total current 59,654 40,892 Due to the short-term nature of trade and other receivables, its book value is not considered to differ from its fair value. For non-current trade and other receivables, fair values do not significantly differ from book values. 49 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) The movements in the impairment of financial assets are as follows: 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 At the beginning of the year 963 1,352 Impairment 115 92 Reversal of unused amounts (50) (333) Exchange differences on translation 17 54 At the end of the period 1,045 1,165 The movements in the impairment of other receivables are as follows: 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 At the beginning of the year 12 14 Impairment 39 11 Reversal of unused amounts (3) (2) Exchange differences on translation - 1 At the end of the period 48 24 12.4 Cash and cash equivalents 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Cash 20 16 Banks 4,536 2,618 Investment funds 8,616 8,649 Total 13,172 11,283 50 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.5 Borrowings 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Financial borrowings 8,745 5,968 Corporate bonds 166,301 133,662 Total Non-Current 175,046 139,630 Current Bank overdrafts 2,695 1,156 Financial borrowings 989 3,033 Corporate bonds 5,062 3,976 Total Current 8,746 8,165 Total 183,792 147,795 As of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 the fair value of the Company's CB amount approximately to $ 156,082 million and $ 126,645 million, respectively. Such values were calculated on the basis of the determined market price of the Company's CB at the end of each period (fair value level 1). The carrying amounts of short-term borrowings approximate their fair value due to their short-term maturity. As of the issuance of these financial statements, the Company is in compliance with the covenants provided for in their loan's contracts. The evolution of the consolidated loans over the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 is disclosed below. 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 At the beginning of the year 147,795 135,805 Proceeds from borrowings 3,946 3,504 Payment of borrowings (459) (11,396) Accrued interest 6,952 7,157 Payment of interests (6,257) (7,340) Net foreign currency exchange difference (878) (1,635) Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment 123 - Exchange differences on translation 32,570 17,931 At the end of the period 183,792 144,026 51 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.5.1 Issuance of CB Class 8 On January 18, 2022, the Company issued Class 8 CB in the amount of $ 3,107 million at a Badlar rate + 2%, maturing in 18 months. This is the first green bond issued by Pampa, which reflects the commitment to finance projects with a positive impact on the environment and to diversify the country's energy generation matrix. The issue was recognized by Fix Ratings, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, with the rating of Green Bond (BV1), the best possible grade, since it is aligned with the four main components of ICMA's (International Capital Market Association) Green Bond Principles (GBP). It was issued in observance of the "Guidelines for the Issuance of Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds in Argentina" of the CNV Rules and the provisions of BYMA's Social, Green and Sustainable Guide and the BYMA Rules, and also makes up BYMA's Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds Panel. The Company will allocate the issue's proceeds to finance the expansion of PEPE III wind farm. 12.5.2 Issuance of Class 10, 11 and 12 CBs On July 15, 2022, the Company issued Class 11 CBs for $ 12,690 million, accruing interest at a variable BADLAR rate plus an annual 0% spread and maturing on January 15, 2024. Class 10 and Class 12 CBs were declared unawarded. 12.5.3 Series T CBs Exchange Offer On June 16, 2022, the Company launched an exchange offer for holders of Series T CBs maturing in 2023 originally issued by Petrobras Argentina S.A. (currently merged with the la Company) dated July 21, 2016 for a face value of US$500 million, under its Global Program authorized pursuant to CNV Resolution No. 17,162 dated August 15, 2013. Once the exchange offer expired on July 29, 2022, the information and exchange agent informed the Company that US$ 193.8 million and US$ 213.3 million, representing 38.8% and 42.7% of the Series T Notes' outstanding principal, had been validly tendered for exchange under Option A and Option B, respectively, totaling a US$ 407.1 million participation and representing approximately 81.4% of the outstanding Series T Notes' capital amount. Consequently, on August 8, 2022, after meeting the conditions established in the exchange offer documents, Pampa issued Class 9 CBs for a face value of US$ 292.8 million, accruing interest at an annual fixed 9.5% rate and maturing on December 8, 2026, payable in three consecutive annual installments starting in 2024, and paid US$ 122.1 million in cash. For each US$1,000 of Series T CBs' capital amount validly tendered and accepted for exchange, eligible holders received, together with the payment of interest accrued on Series T CBs up to the settlement date: (i) Option A: approximately US$ 377.2 in Class 9 CBs and US$ 630.2 in cash; and (ii) Option B: US$ 1,030 in Class 9 CBs. 52 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.5.4 Financial loans During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company took on new short-term financing with domestic financial entities, net of cancellations and early cancellations, for a total $ 1,539 million. After the period's closing, the Company took out short-term bank loans with local financial entities, net of borrowings, for $ 7,125 million. 12.6 Trade and other payables Note 06.30.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Compensation agreements 418 379 Finance lease liability 1,138 954 Investment plan readjustment liability 228 - Other 110 7 Other payables 1,894 1,340 Total non-current 1,894 1,340 Current Suppliers 21,003 15,807 Customer advances 428 396 Related parties 16 2,579 1,524 Trade payables 24,010 17,727 Compensation agreements 763 136 Advances for sale of companies 71 - Finance lease liability 199 386 Investment plan readjustment liability 917 - Other 308 312 Other payables 2,258 834 Total current 26,268 18,561 Due to the short-term nature of trade and other payables, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. For most other non-current liabilities, fair values are not significantly different from their book values either. 53 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.7 Fair value of financial instruments The following table shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021: As of June 30, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at fair value through

profit and losss Government securities 35,806 - - 35,806 Corporate bonds 3,152 - - 3,152 Investment funds 2,406 - - 2,406 Shares 15,064 - 3,654 18,718 Cash and cash equivalents Investment funds 8,616 - - 8,616 Derivative financial instruments - 172 - 172 Other receivables 3,854 - - 3,854 Assets classified as held for sale (1) - 1,544 - 1,544 Total assets 68,898 1,716 3,654 74,268 (1) See Note 5.1.2 As of December 31, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at fair value through

profit and losss Government securities 28,464 - - 28,464 Corporate bonds 1,990 - - 1,990 Investment funds 4,209 - - 4,209 Shares 12,363 - 2,998 15,361 Cash and cash equivalents Investment funds 8,649 - - 8,649 Derivative financial instruments - 16 - 16 Other receivables 3,047 - - 3,047 Total assets 58,722 16 2,998 61,736 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 18 - 18 Total liabilities - 18 - 18 54 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) The techniques used for the measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value through profit and loss, classified as Level 2 and 3, are detailed below: - Derivative Financial Instruments: calculated from variations between market prices at the closing date of the period, and the amount at the time of the contract. - Shares: it was determined using the income-based approach through the "Indirect Cash Flow" method, that is, the net present value of expected future cash flows, mainly through the collection of dividends taking into consideration the 4.04% and 4.55% equity interest, direct and indirect, in TJSM and TMB, respectively. NOTE 13 : EQUITY COMPONENTS 13.1 Share Capital As of June 30, 2022, the capital stock amounts to $ 1,384 million, including $ 4 million of treasury shares. Acquisition of the Company's treasury shares On March 10, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to suspend Program 11, approved on December 1, 2021 for a maximum amount of US$ 30 million, an initial term of 120 calendar days, and a maximum price of US$ 19 per ADR and $ 167 per common share, as the Company's share and ADR prices exceeded the set repurchase limit values. As of the issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, this program has already expired. On May 11, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to approve Program 12 for a maximum amount of US$ 30 million, an initial term of 120 calendar days, and a maximum price of US$ 22 per ADR and $ 194 per common share. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Company indirectly acquired 0.4 million ADRs for a value of US$ 8 million. Moreover, after June 30, 2022, the Company indirectly acquired 0.4 million ADRs for a value of US$ 8.3 million. Capital stock reduction On April 27, 2022, General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved to reduce the Company's capital stock by canceling 2.8 million shares; this reduction is pending registration with the Public Registry. 13.2 Earning per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the result attributable to the Company's equity holders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares during the year. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average of outstanding common shares to reflect the conversion of all dilutive potential common shares. 55 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 13: (Continuation) Potential common shares will be deemed dilutive only when their conversion into common shares may reduce the earnings per share or increase losses per share of the continuing business. Potential common shares will be deemed anti-dilutive when their conversion into common shares may result in an increase in the earnings per share or a decrease in the losses per share of the continuing operations. The calculation of diluted earnings per share does not entail a conversion, the exercise or another issuance of shares which may have an anti-dilutive effect on the losses per share, or where the option exercise price is higher than the average price of ordinary shares during the period, no dilutive effect is recorded, being the diluted earning per share equal to the basic. As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company does not hold any significant potential dilutive shares, therefore there are no differences with the basic earnings per share. 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Earning for continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the Company 18,469 13,499 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,381 1,428 Basic and diluted earnings per share from continued operations 13.37 9.45 Loss for discontinued operations attributable to equity holders of the Company - (3,726) Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,381 1,428 Basic and diluted loss per share from

discontinued operations - (2.61) Earning attributable to equity holders of the Company 18,469 9,773 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,381 1,428 Basic and diluted earnings per share 13.37 6.84 56 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 14 : STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS' COMPLEMENTARY INFORMATION 14.1 Adjustments to reconcilie net profit to cash flows from operating activities Note 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Income tax 10.6 29 6,106 Accrued interest 7,128 5,880 Depreciations and amortizations 9, 10.1 and 10.2 11,910 8,324 Share of profit from joint ventures and associates 5.2.2 (6,861) (3,101) Results from property, plant and equipment sale and disposal 10.3 and 10.4 (23) (38) Result from other assets sale 10.4 (252) - Impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and inventories 4,384 172 Impairment of financial assets 519 196 Result from measurement at present value 10.5 767 (176) Changes in the fair value of financial instruments 4,964 (1,111) Exchange differences, net 10.5 (1,353) (1,189) Readjustment of investment plan 10.4 1,011 - Recovery of tax charges, net 10.4 (12) - Provision for contingecies 10.4 121 176 Provision for environmental remediation 10.4 - 1,317 Accrual of defined benefit plans 9 and 10.2 880 560 Dividends received 10.4 - (13) Compensation agreements 10.1 and 10.2 547 206 Other - 6 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities 23,759 17,315 57 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 14: (Continuation) 14.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (18,856) (7,300) Increase in inventories (2,738) (3,960) Increase in trade payables and other payables 3,605 3,075 Decrease in salaries and social security payable (470) (552) Decrease in defined benefit plans (201) (76) Increase in tax liabilities 1,731 1,018 Decrease in provisions (193) (24) Income tax paid (327) (810) Proceeds (Payments) from derivative financial instruments, net 163 (341) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (17,286) (8,970) 14.3 Significant non-cash transactions 06.30.2022 06.30.2021 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through an increase in trade payables (6,176) (1,839) Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment (123) - Increase in interests in associates through a decrease in other receivables - (1,645) Dividends pending collection 533 1,025 Receivables from sales of companies pending collection - 3,829 Increase in right-of-use assets through an increase in other liabilities - (704) NOTE 15 : CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND ASSETS The main changes for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 regarding contingent liabilities reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 are detailed below: 15.1 Labor Claim - Compensation Fund Regarding one of the claims entertained on account of an alleged underfunding of the "Compensation Fund," the Chamber declared the Federal Extraordinary Appeal filed by the Company inadmissible. Consequently, the Company filed a petition in error before the CSJN and an appeal on the grounds of unconstitutionality before the Higher Court of Justice of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. 58 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 15: (Continuation) 15.2 Environmental claims - In the proceeding where Plaintiff Martinez Lidia and other three plaintiffs claim financial compensation for alleged environmental affectation damages caused by living next to the Puerto General San Martin petrochemical plant (Rosario-Santa Fe), the Public Defender for the deceased plaintiff's heirs was appointed, and he accepted this appointment. - In the proceeding where plaintiff Fundación SurfRider Argentina seeks the recomposition of the alleged environmental damage having a collective impact or the compensation for the alleged damages caused by all companies owning gas stations in the coastal area of the City of Mar del Plata, the parties agreed on a stay of the procedural time limits until August 2022 to evaluate the possibility of reaching an agreement. The main changes for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 regarding contingent assets reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 are detailed below: 15.3 Administrative claims - Regarding the Preliminary Administrative Claim against the National Ministry of Economy to claim the owed amount, plus the applicable interest, assumed by the Federal Government during the term of validity of PEN Executive Order No. 1,053/18 on account of the exchange difference between the price of the gas purchased by gas distributors and that recognized in their final tariffs during the April 2018 - March 2019 period, as of the date of issuance of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements, a judgment was rendered dismissing the amparo on the grounds of undue delay submitted by the Company seeking that the defendant should state its position in this respect. The Company has filed an appeal against this decision, which was dismissed by the Chamber hearing the case. - In the proceeding where Central Térmica Loma la Lata (currently Pampa) brought an administrative litigation complaint against the Federal Government on account of a contractual breach during the January-March 2016 period, the closing of the evidentiary stage was suspended on account of the proceeding's link with the complaint subsequently field for the April 2016- October 2018 period. 59 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 16 : RELATED PARTIES´ BALANCES AND TRANSACTIONS 16.1 Balances with related parties As of June 30, 2022 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade payables Current Non Current Current Current Associates and joint ventures CTB 21 - - - Greenwind 46 - - - OCP - - 618 - Refinor 161 - - 1 TGS 787 2,562 720 1,017 Transener 2 - 2 12 Other related parties SACDE 14 - 6 1,549 Other - - 69 - 1,031 2,562 1,415 2,579 As of December 31, 2021 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade payables Current Non Current Current Current Associates and joint ventures CTB 33 - - - Greenwind 38 - - - OCP - - 200 - Refinor 101 - - 187 TGS 611 2,394 568 311 Transener - - - 25 Other related parties SACDE 3 - 5 1,001 Other - - 57 - 786 2,394 830 1,524 60 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 16: (Continuation) 16.2 Operations with related parties

Operations for the six-month period

Sales of goods and services (1)

Purchases of goods and services (2) Fees for services (3) Other operating (expenses) and income, net (4) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Associates and joint ventures CTB 104 74 - - - - - - Greenwind 40 29 - - - - - - Refinor 702 351 (903) (134) - - - (14) TGS 2,954 1,715 (2,889) (1,542) - - - - Transener - - (21) (13) - - - - Other related parties Fundación - - - - - - (102) - (73) SACDE - - (5,257) (1,025) - - 8 6 Salaverri, Dellatorre, Burgio & Wetzler - - - - (32) - (86) - - 3,800 2,169 (9,070) (2,714) (32) (86) (94) (81) (1) Corresponds mainly to advisory services provided in relation with technical assistance and sales of gas. (2) Correspond to natural gas transportation services, purchases of refined products and other services imputed to cost of sales for $ 3,910 million and $ 1,689 million and infrastructure works contracted to SACDE imputed in property, plant and equipment for $ 5,176 million and $ 1,025 million, of which $ 1,931 million and $ 410 million correspond to fees and general expenses calculated on the costs incurred by SACDE and/or Pampa to carry the works out for the period six-month ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respective. (3) Disclosed within administrative expenses. (4) Corresponds mainly to donations.

Operations for the six-month period Financial income (1) Dividends received 2022 2021 2022 2021 Associates and joint ventures OCP - 55 854 1,025 TGS 124 119 - - Other related parties Oldelval - - - 13 124 174 854 1,038 (1) Corresponds mainly to financial leases and accrued interest on loans granted. 61 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 17 : ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN CURRENCIES OTHER THAN PESOS (1) Type Amount in currencies other than pesos Exchange rate (2) Total

06.30.2022 Total

12.31.2021 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at amortized cost US$ 100.5 125.23 12,585 10,821 Other receivables US$ 20.5 125.23 2,562 2,394 Total non-current assets 15,147 13,215 CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss US$ 356.3 125.23 44,614 36,170 Financial assets at amortized cost US$ 10.2 125.23 1,276 537 Derivative financial instruments US$ 1.2 125.23 151 15 Trade and other receivables US$ 198.1 125.23 24,814 23,540 Cash and cash equivalents US$ 98.3 125.23 12,316 10,701 U$ 3.7 3.14 12 8 Total current assets 83,183 70,971 Assets classified as held for sale US$ 12.3 125.23 1,544 - Total assets 99,874 84,186 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions US$ 137.2 125.23 17,183 13,571 Borrowings US$ 1,373.0 125.23 171,939 139,630 Other payables US$ 14.3 125.23 1,791 1,339 Total non-current liabilities 190,913 154,540 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions US$ 4.3 125.23 537 512 Tax payables US$ 0.01 125.23 1 1 Salaries and social security payable US$ 0.1 125.23 12 9 Derivative financial instruments US$ - - - 1 Borrowings US$ 45.8 125.23 5,738 7,009 Trade and other payables US$ 127.5 125.23 15,967 10,746 EUR 2.1 132.11 281 250 SEK - - - 60 Total current liabilities 22,536 18,588 Total liabilities 213,449 173,128 Net Position Liability (113,575) (88,942) (1) Information presented to comply with CNV Rules. (2) Exchange rate in force on June 30, 2022 according to the National Bank of Argentine for U.S. dollars (US$), euros (EUR), Swedish crowns (SEK) and Uruguayan pesos (U$). 62 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 18 : TERMINATION OF HYDROELECTRIC CONCESSIONS As the hydroelectric concessions timely granted by the Federal Government and, in some cases, by the Provinces approach expiration, on March 10, 2022, SE Resolution No. 130/22 was published, creating a Concessioned Hydroelectric Exploitations Team to evaluate the status of the hydropower concessions under national jurisdiction, including HIDISA, HINISA, and HPPL. This team will be presided over by the Secretary of Energy (or the person appointed by him) and coordinated by a person with proven experience in the field. It will also be made up of representatives of the SE, CAMMESA, the ENRE, and IEASA. Furthermore, the Dam Safety Regulatory Body and water management and environmental protection authorities are invited to appoint a representative in the team. The concessions' status report must be submitted within two years for the HIDISA and HINISA concessions, expiring in 2024, whereas the term for issuing the report for HPPL, which concession expires in 2029, will be later determined. Finally, IEASA is entrusted with the technical audit of the power generation equipment. NOTE 19 : DOCUMENTATION SAFEKEEPING On August 14, 2014, the National Securities Commission issued General Resolution No. 629/14, which introduced modifications to the provisions applicable to the keeping and conservation of corporate and accounting books and commercial documentation. To such effect, the Company have sent non-sensitive work papers and information corresponding to the periods not covered by the statute of limitations for their keeping in the Administración de Archivos S.A (AdeA)'s data warehouse located at Ruta 36, km 34.5, Florencio Varela, Provincia de Buenos Aires and in the Iron Mountain Argentina S.A.'s data warehouses located at the following addresses: - Azara 1245 -C.A.B.A. - Don Pedro de Mendoza 2163 -C.A.B.A. - Amancio Alcorta 2482 C.A.B.A. - San Miguel de Tucumán 601, Carlos Spegazzini, Municipality of Ezeiza, Province of Buenos Aires. A list of the documentation delivered for storage, as well as the documentation provided for in Article 5.a.3) Section I, Chapter V, Title II of the PROVISIONS (2013 regulatory provisions and amending rules), is available at the Company headquarters. 63 Free translation from the original prepared in Spanish for publication in Argentina NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 20 : SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Reopening of Class 11 CBs On August 8, 2022, the Company reopened Class 11 CBs for a total amount of $ 8,963.9 million at a 1.0305 issuance price; as the original Class 11 CBs, they accrue interest at a variable BADLAR rate plus an annual 0% spread, maturing on January 15, 2024. 64 Attachments Original Link

