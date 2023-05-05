Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Pampa Energía S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
588.35 ARS   -1.22%
Pampa Energía S A : Redemption of the 2023 Notes

05/05/2023 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Buenos Aires, May 5, 2023. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) announces the full redemption of the Series T Notes due on July 21, 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), which were initially issued by Petrobras Argentina S.A. (Pampa as the continuing company). As of today, the remaining outstanding amounts to US$92.9 million.

The redemption will take place on June 8, 2023 (the "Redemption Date") at 100% of the 2023 Notes' principal amount (U.S.$1,000 per each U.S.$1,000 of the 2023 Notes' face value). Moreover, we will pay the accrued and unpaid interest to (but not including) the Redemption Date and Additional Amounts, if any, as defined in the bond indenture.

Please click here to access the translated summary of the notification sent by Pampa to The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee, paying agent, registrar and transfer agent of the 2023 Notes.

For more information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani - CEO
Nicolás Mindlin - CFO
Lida Wang - Investor relations and sustainability officer - investor@pampaenergia.com
Josefina Espinoza Paz - Press officer - prensa@pampaenergia.com

The Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
ri.pampaenergia.com/en

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 458 B 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net income 2023 70 319 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2023 381 B 1 687 M 1 687 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 814 B 3 607 M 3 607 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 588,35 ARS
Average target price 672,88 ARS
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Mariani Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Nicolás Mindlin Chief Financial Officer, Head-M&A
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration, IT & Supply
Dario Epstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.33.75%3 607
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.68%152 789
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.37%82 073
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.69%80 962
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.50%75 608
ENEL S.P.A.21.01%68 047
