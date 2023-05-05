Pampa Energía S A : Redemption of the 2023 Notes

Buenos Aires, May 5, 2023. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) announces the full redemption of the Series T Notes due on July 21, 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), which were initially issued by Petrobras Argentina S.A. (Pampa as the continuing company). As of today, the remaining outstanding amounts to US$92.9 million.

The redemption will take place on June 8, 2023 (the "Redemption Date") at 100% of the 2023 Notes' principal amount (U.S.$1,000 per each U.S.$1,000 of the 2023 Notes' face value). Moreover, we will pay the accrued and unpaid interest to (but not including) the Redemption Date and Additional Amounts, if any, as defined in the bond indenture.

Please click here to access the translated summary of the notification sent by Pampa to The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee, paying agent, registrar and transfer agent of the 2023 Notes.

