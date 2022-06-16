Pampa Energía S A : UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD THEN ENDED AS OF MARCH 31, 2022
PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORMAT
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
6
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements
8
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
9
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022
presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 1: GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1General information of the Company
The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina, which directly and through its subsidiaries, participates in the electric energy and gas value chains.
In the generation segment, the Company, directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has a 4,970 MW installed capacity, which represents approximately 12% of Argentina's installed capacity, and being one of the four largest independent generators in the country. Additionally, the Company is currently undergoing a process to expand its capacity by 361 MW.
In the oil and gas segment, the Company develops an important activity in gas and oil exploration and production, with operations in 13 production areas and 5 exploratory areas reaching a production level of 9 million m3/day of natural gas and 5.1 barrels/day of oil equivalent for oil in Argentina, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Its main natural gas production blocks are located in the Provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro.
In the petrochemicals segment, operations are located in Argentina, where the Company operates three high-complexity plants producing styrene, synthetic rubber and polystyrene, with a domestic market share ranging between 86% and 99%.
Finally, through the holding and others segment, the Company participates in the transmission and gas transportation businesses. In the transmission business, the Company jointly controls Citelec, which has a controlling interest in Transener, a company engaged in the operation and maintenance of a 21,426 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina with an 86% share in the Argentine electricity transmission market. In the gas transportation business, the Company jointly controls CIESA, which has a controlling interest in TGS, a company holding a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,231 km of gas pipelines in the center, west and south of Argentina, and which is also engaged in the processing and sale of natural gas liquids through the Cerri Complex, located in Bahía Blanca, in the Province of Buenos Aires. Besides, the Company owns a 30.1% indirect interest in OCP, licensee company of an oil pipeline in Ecuador that has a transportation capacity of 450,000 barrels/day and a 28.5% direct interest in Refinor, which has a refinery with an installed capacity of 25.8 kb of oil per day and 92 gas stations. Additionally, the segment includes advisory services provided to related companies.
10
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 2: REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
2.1
Generation
2.1.1
Remuneration scheme for the spot market
On April 21, 2022, SE Resolution No. 238/22 was published in the BO. This resolution provided a 30% increase in spot generation remuneration values from the February 2022 economic transaction, and an additional 10% increase from the June 2022 economic transaction, which involves a cumulative 43% increase from June 2022. It also abrogated the application of the utilization factor; therefore, 100% of the power capacity remuneration will be settled.
Lastly, it canceled, effective from the February 2022 economic transaction, the transitory additional remuneration set by SE Resolution No. 1037/21 and instrumented through Note No. NO-2021-108163338-APN-SE#MEC.
2.1.2
Seasonal Programming
On April 18, 2022, through Resolutions No. 235/22 and 236/22, the SE convened public hearings to address the segmentation of energy and natural gas prices subsidies by the Federal Government for the 2022-2023 biennium and the seasonal prices for energy applicable from June 1, 2022, respectively. The public hearings will be held virtually on May 12 and 11, 2022, respectively.
Subsequently, on April 29, 2022, Resolution SE No. 305/22 was published, approving the seasonal winter programming (May 2022 - October 2022) that eliminated subsidies to the energy and power availability reference prices for Distributor´s Large Users, maintained energy reference prices for public health and educational entities, general and residential demand and maintained the stabilized price for the high-voltage and main distribution electricity transmission service approved by Resolution SE No. 105/22 and approved new reference unsubsidized prices.
2.2
Oil and Gas
2.2.1
Natural gas for the residential segment and CNG
On April 18, 2022, through Resolution No. 237/22, the SE convened a public hearing to address natural gas prices at the Transportation System Entry Point ("PIST") applicable from June 1, 2022. The public hearing was held virtually on May 10, 2022.
11
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 2: (Continuation)
2.3
Transmission
Transener and Transba's tariff situation
On February 25, 2022, the ENRE issued Resolutions No. 68/22 and 69/22 approving the new hourly remuneration effective from February 1, 2022, and establishing a 25% and 23% increase compared to the remuneration effective from August 2019 for Transener and Transba, respectively. Considering the difference between the financial economic projections presented and the values finally approved by the ENRE, the Company has submitted a motion to review the file and a preliminary challenge. Moreover, on March 15, 2022, the corresponding Motions for Reconsideration against Resolutions No. 68/22 and 69/22 were filed. The ENRE through Resolutions No. 147/22 and 148/22, communicated on May 10, 2022, partially granted the Motions for Reconsideration filed by Transener and Transba, respectively, establishing a 67% and 69% increase, effective from February 1, 2022, in comparison to the remuneration in force as of August 2019 for each company.
2.4
Regulations on access to the MLC
The main regulations on MLC inflows and outflows issued by the BCRA in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 are summarized below:
The need for BCRA's prior authorization to access the MLC was extended until December 31, 2022 inclusive in the following cases: (i) the cancellation of principal of foreign financial debts with foreign affiliates, and (ii) payments for the import of certain goods, unless certain conditions are met, such as the presentation of an affidavit by the customer declaring that the total amount of payments associated with the goods imports transacted through the MLC does not exceed US$ 250 thousand; or in the case of a deferred payment for the import of goods for transactions shipped from July 1, 2020, or which, having been previously shipped, had not arrived in the country before that date; or a sight payment or payment of commercial debts without a customs entry registration for the import of supplies to manufacture goods in the country. Moreover, in early March 2022, BCRA's intervention was incorporated into the Integrated Imports Monitoring System (SIMI). Under it, the BCRA can assign categories different from the SIMI affidavits for imports when the conditions outlined in the applicable regulations are verified, which will define the minimum terms to access the MLC to pay such imports.
Furthermore, the BCRA extended the obligation to submit a refinancing plan for certain debts and principal maturities scheduled until December 31, 2022, maintaining the following criteria: (i) access to the MLC for up to 40% of the principal amount, within the original term; and (ii) the refinancing of the principal balance, through new foreign indebtedness with an average life of 2 years. Within the framework of this refinancing process, access to the MLC is allowed for the early cancellation of principal, interest or debt swaps up to 45 calendar days before the maturity date, provided all requirements set forth by the regulation have been verified.
More information on Argentina's foreign exchange regulations can be found at the Central Bank's website: www.bcra.gov.ar.
12
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 3: BASIS OF PREPARATION
These Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared pursuant to the provisions of IAS 34, "Interim Financial Information", are expressed in million pesos and were approved for their issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on May 11, 2022.
The information included in the consolidated condensed interim financial statements is recorded in US dollars, which is the Company's functional currency and, in accordance with CNV requirements, is presented in pesos, the legal currency in Argentina.
This condensed interim financial information had been prepared under the historical cost convention, modified by the measurement of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. These financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for complete annual financial statements and, therefore, they should be read together with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which have been prepared under IFRS.
These consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 have not been audited. The Company's management estimates they include all the necessary adjustments to state fairly the results of operations for the period. The results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, does not necessarily reflect in proportion the Company's results for the complete year.
The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all entities within the Group.
Comparative information
The information as of December 31, 2021 and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, disclosed for comparative purposes arises from the consolidated financial statements as of those dates.
Additionally, certain non-significant reclassifications have been made to those financial statements´ figures to keep the consistency in the presentation with the figures of the current period.
13
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 4: ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies applied in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the consolidated financial statements for the last fiscal year, which ended on December 31, 2021.
4.1 New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB effective as of December 31, 2022 and adopted by the Company
The Company has applied the following standards and / or amendments for the first time as of January 1, 2022:
-
IFRS 3 "Business combination" (amended in May 2020)
-
Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards - 2018-2020 cycle (issued in May 2020)
-
IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment " (amended in May 2020)
-
IAS 37 "Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets" (amended in May 2020)
The application of the detailed standards and amendments did not have any impact on the results of the operations or the financial position of the Company.
NOTE 5: GROUP STRUCTURE
5.1
Sale of controlling stake in Edenor
The results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 associated with Edenor's operations, prior to Edenor's control transfer, dated June 30, 2021, have been disclosed within "Discontinued operations" in the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income.
14
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 5: (Continuation)
The statement of comprehensive income associated with the discontinued operations is disclosed below:
Distribution of energy
03.31.2021
Revenue
21,023
Cost of sales
(16,599)
Gross profit
4,424
Selling expenses
(1,548)
Administrative expenses
(1,080)
Other operating income
550
Other operating expenses
(751)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
(696)
Impairment of financial assets
(667)
Operating income
232
Gain on monetary position, net
5,417
Finance imcome
14
Finance costs
(4,431)
Other financial results
134
Financial results, net
1,134
Profit before income tax
1,366
Income tax
(841)
Profit of the period from discontinued operations
525
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation
4,435
Other comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations
4,435
Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations
4,960
Profit of the period from discontinued operations attributable to:
Owners of the company
2
Non - controlling interest
523
525
Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations attributable to:
Owners of the company
787
Non - controlling interest
4,173
4,960
15
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 5: (Continuation)
The consolidated statement of cash flows related to discontinued operations as of March 31, 2021 is presented below:
03.31.2021
Net cash generated by operating activities
4,096
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,113)
Net cash used in financing activities
(114)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
1,869
Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of the year
4,362
Effect of devaluation and inflation on cash and cash equivalents
667
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,869
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
6,898
16
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 5: (Continuation)
5.2
Interest in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures
5.2.1
Subsidiaries information
17
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 5: (Continuation)
5.2.2
Associates and joint ventures information
The following table presents the main activity and the financial information used for valuation and percentages of participation in associates and joint ventures:
19
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 5: (Continuation)
The following table shows the breakdown of the result from investments in associates and joint ventures:
The evolution of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows:
(1)
During April 2022, the Company received an offer to sell its 28.5% minority equity stake in Refinor, with a price below its book value. The Management of the Company has assessed the probability of occurrence of this transaction and, on behalf of this, as of March 31, 2022, has recognized a pre-tax impairment loss of $ 1,242 million (US$ 11 million), which is disclosed under "Share of profit from associates and joint ventures."
5.2.3
Investment in CTB
Syndicated loan
Regarding the syndicated loan granted to CTB on June 25, 2019 to partially finance the obligations undertaken under the award and execution of the closing to combined cycle works, on March 25, 2022 CTB and lenders Citibank, N.A., Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Santander Río S.A., HSBC Bank Argentina S.A. e Industrial, and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A. executed a new amendment to the agreement modifying the loan repayment scheme in its variable interest rate tranche, with a new maturity on October 1, 2022, and changing the reference rate from LIBOR to SOFR.
20
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 5: (Continuation)
As of March 31, 2022, CTB has repaid at maturity the amount of US$ 128.8 million of the syndicated loan. Post-closing, CTB has repaid US$ 4 million at maturity.
Closing to combined cycle project
CTB is moving forward with the execution of the works to increase its installed capacity from 567 MW to 847 MW. As of the date of issuance of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, CTB estimates to make a total investment of US$ 233 million and the commercial commissioning of the steam turbine in the fourth quarter of 2022.
5.3
Oil and gas participations
Río Atuel
In April 2022, Phoenix Global Resources, Petrolera El Trébol's controlling company, and the Company, through a note to the Department of Hydrocarbons of the Province of Mendoza, requested the granting of an Evaluation Area and a 45-day term perior to submit the activity to be committed and agree on the term of the new period.
Assignment of mixed companies in Venezuela
On May 6, 2022, the Company transferred to Integra Petróleo y Gas S.A. (the "Assignee") all the rights and obligations of the Company for its direct and indirect interest in the capital of the following mixed companies in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela: Petroritupano S.A., Petroven-Bras S.A., Petrowayú S.A. and Petrokariña S.A. (the "Mixed Companies") that exploit four hydrocarbon production areas in that country: Oritupano Leona, La Concepción, Acema and Mata (the "Areas"). As consideration for the assignment, the Assignee will pay to the Company 50% of any payment it obtains, whether monetary or in kind (including, without limitation, an indemnity, compensation, reparation or similar) related to the direct or indirect interest in the Mixed Companies and the Areas. This transaction is subject to the change of control approval by the Minister of Popular Power of Petroleum of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the Company considers contingent the collection right associated with the assignment, in terms of IAS 37, taking into consideration that it is subject to the change of control approval and subsequent collection of payments by the Assignee.
NOTE 6: RISKS
6.1 Critical accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements requires the Company's Management to make future estimates and assessments, to apply critical judgment and to establish assumptions affecting the application of accounting policies and the amounts of disclosed assets and liabilities, and income and expenses.
21
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 6: (Continuation)
Those estimates and judgments are evaluated on a continuous basis and are based on past experiences and other reasonable factors under the existing circumstances. Actual future results might differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
In the preparation of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial statements, management judgements on applying the Company's accounting policies and sources of information used for the respective estimates are the same as those applied in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
6.2 Financial risk management
The Company's activities are subject to several financial risks: market risk (including the exchange rate risk, the interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
No significant changes have arisen in risk management policies since last year.
NOTE 7: SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina, which participates in the electricity and oil and gas value chains.
Through its own activities, subsidiaries and share holdings in joint ventures, and based on the business nature, customer portfolio and risks involved, we were able to identify the following business segments:
Electricity Generation, principally consisting of the Company's direct and indirect interests in HINISA, HIDISA, Greenwind, CTB, TMB, TJSM and through its own electricity generation activities through thermal plants Güemes, Piedra Buena, Piquirenda, Loma de la Lata, Genelba and Ecoenergía, Pilar, I. White, the Pichi Picún Leufú hydroelectric complex and Pampa Energía II and III wind farms.
Electricity Distribution, consisting of the Company's direct interest in Edenor. As of March 31, 2021, the Company has classified the results corresponding to the divestment mentioned in Note 5.1 as discontinued operations.
Oil and Gas, principally consisting of the Company's interests in oil and gas areas and through its direct interest in CISA.
Petrochemicals, comprising of the Company's own styrenics operations and the catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in local plants.
Holding and Other Business, principally consisting of interests in joint businesses CITELEC and CIESA and their respective subsidiaries, which hold the concession over the high voltage electricity transmission nationwide and over gas transportation in the South of the country, respectively, interests in the associates OCP and Refinor, holding activities and financial investment transactions.
The Company manages its operating segment based on its individual net result in U.S. dollars.
22
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 7: (Continuation)
24
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 7: (Continuation)
26
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 8: REVENUE
Consumption of materials
553
369
Penalties
14
22
Maintenance
1,245
755
Canons and royalties
1,921
1,119
Environmental control
104
68
Rental and insurance
811
547
Surveillance and security
90
52
Taxes, rates and contributions
126
66
Other
41
38
Subtotal
29,436
18,310
Exchange differences on translation
1,036
748
Less: Inventories at the end of the period
(19,973)
(12,471)
Total cost of sales
26,387
16,353
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 10: OTHER ITEMS OF THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
10.1 Selling expenses
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Salaries and social security charges
139
68
Benefits to employees
8
4
Fees and compensation for services
90
79
Compensation agreements
-
7
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1
1
Taxes, rates and contributions
271
213
Transport
1,375
157
Other
36
13
Total selling expenses
1,920
542
10.2 Administrative expenses
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Salaries and social security charges
1,344
675
Benefits to employees
136
81
Accrual of defined benefit plans
280
173
Fees and compensation for services
882
585
Compensation agreements
310
93
Directors' and Syndicates' fees
149
131
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
139
111
Consumption of materials
12
9
Maintenance
65
36
Transport and per diem
26
6
Rental and insurance
8
18
Surveillance and security
22
6
Taxes, rates and contributions
55
31
Communications
27
22
Other
74
39
Total administrative expenses
3,529
2,016
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 10: (Continuation)
10.3 Exploration expenses
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Geological and geophysical expenses
8
7
Total exploration expenses
8
7
10.4 Other operating income and expenses
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Other operating income
Insurrance recovery
15
-
Services to third parties
45
37
Profit from property, plant and equipment sale
3
13
Result from the sale of other assets
252
-
Contingency recovery
1
-
Recovery of tax charges
8
-
Commercial interests
445
651
Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan
396
226
Other
135
49
Total other operating income
1,300
976
Other operating expenses
Provision for contingencies
(53)
(1,367)
Provision for environmental remediation
-
(1,317)
Decrease in property, plant and equipment
(34)
-
Impairment on tax credits
(1)
-
Tax on bank transactions
(325)
(206)
Donations and contributions
(47)
(18)
Institutional promotion
(87)
(63)
Readjustment of investment plan
(1,011)
-
Royalties of Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan
(57)
-
Other
(53)
(79)
Total other operating expenses
(1,668)
(3,050)
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 10: (Continuation)
10.5 Financial results
Note
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Finance income
Financial interest
17
12
Other interest
229
153
Total finance income
246
165
Finance cost
Financial interest
(3,502)
(3,741)
Commercial interest
(19)
(6)
Fiscal interest
(408)
(58)
Other interest
(75)
(67)
Bank and other financial expenses
(191)
(114)
Total finance cost
(4,195)
(3,986)
Other financial results
Foreign currency exchange difference, net
241
849
Changes in the fair value of financial instruments
(129)
(3,039)
(Losses) Gains from present value measurement
(410)
139
Other financial results
9
(10)
Total other financial results
(289)
(2,061)
Total financial results, net
(4,238)
(5,882)
(1)
Net of $ 12 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. There are no finance costs capitalized for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 10: (Continuation)
10.6 Income tax and minimum notional income tax
The breakdown of income tax charge is:
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Current tax
5,504
7
Deferred tax
(5,853)
720
Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement
2
(12)
Total income tax - (income) loss
(347)
715
Below is a reconciliation between income tax expense and the amount resulting from application of the tax rate on the profit before taxes:
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Profit before income tax
10,107
3,884
Current tax rate
35%
30%
Result at the tax rate
3,537
1,165
Share of profit from associates and joint ventures
(856)
(663)
Non-taxable results
(131)
(4)
Effects of exchange differences and other results associated with the valuation of the currency, net
3,631
2,146
Effects of valuation of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and financial assets
(12,018)
(5,206)
Effect of tax rate change in deferred tax
-
45
Adjustment effect for tax inflation
4,741
3,073
Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement
175
66
Non-deductible cost
580
67
Other
(6)
26
Total income tax - (income) loss
(347)
715
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS ANF LIABILITIES
11.1 Property, plant and equipment
Original values
Type of good
At the beginning
Increases
Transfers
Decreases
Traslation effect
At the end
Land
1,352
-
-
-
110
1,462
Buildings
14,365
-
-
-
1,159
15,524
Equipment and machinery
149,670
486
2,219
-
12,176
164,551
Wells
89,091
26
2,256
-
7,283
98,656
Mining property
25,960
-
-
-
2,095
28,055
Vehicles
566
48
-
(8)
49
655
Furniture and fixtures and software equipment
5,778
30
4
(2)
467
6,277
Communication equipments
128
-
-
-
10
138
Materials, spare and tools
3,008
704
(659)
-
367
3,420
Petrochemical industrial complex
2,374
11
12
-
193
2,590
Work in progress
13,625
5,893
(3,111)
(6)
1,046
17,447
Advances to suppliers
5,514
680
(721)
-
469
5,942
Other goods
257
-
-
-
21
278
Total at 03.31.2022
311,688
7,878
-
(16)
25,445
344,995
Total at 03.31.2021
234,426
2,736
-
(24)
22,003
259,141
Net of $ 12 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. There are no capitalized financial costs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: (Continuation)
Depreciation
Net book values
Type of good
At the beginning
Decreases
For the period
Traslation effect
At the end
At the end
At 12.31.2021
Land
-
-
-
-
-
1,462
1,352
Buildings
(6,978)
-
(191)
(571)
(7,740)
7,784
7,387
Equipment and machinery
(55,015)
-
(2,713)
(4,556)
(62,284)
102,267
94,655
Wells
(54,632)
-
(1,729)
(4,479)
(60,840)
37,816
34,459
Mining property
(17,892)
-
(290)
(1,456)
(19,638)
8,417
8,068
Vehicles
(468)
8
(16)
(39)
(515)
140
98
Furniture and fixtures and software equipment
(4,879)
2
(100)
(397)
(5,374)
903
899
Communication equipments
(87)
-
(3)
(7)
(97)
41
41
Materials, spare and tools
(129)
-
(5)
(12)
(146)
3,274
2,879
Petrochemical industrial complex
(1,112)
-
(97)
(94)
(1,303)
1,287
1,262
Work in progress
-
-
-
-
-
17,447
13,625
Advances to suppliers
-
-
-
-
-
5,942
5,514
Other goods
(106)
-
(3)
(9)
(118)
160
151
Total at 03.31.2022
(141,298)
10
(5,147)
(11,620)
(158,055)
186,940
Total at 03.31.2021
(98,981)
24
(3,795)
(9,371)
(112,123)
147,018
Total at 12.31.2021
170,390
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: (Continuation)
11.2 Intangible assets
Original values
Type of good
At the beginning
Traslate Effect
At the end
Concession agreements
258
21
279
Goodwill
3,555
287
3,842
Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies
717
58
775
Total at 03.31.2022
4,530
366
4,896
Total at 03.31.2021
5,107
476
5,583
Depreciation
Type of good
At the beginning
Traslate Effect
For the period
At the end
Concession agreements
(234)
(2)
(20)
(256)
Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies
(340)
(10)
(28)
(378)
Total at 03.31.2022
(574)
(12)
(48)
(634)
Total at 03.31.2021
(1,652)
(22)
(155)
(1,829)
Net book values
Type of good
At the end
At 12.31.2021
Concession agreements
23
24
Goodwill
3,842
3,555
Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies
397
377
Total at 03.31.2022
4,262
Total at 03.31.2021
3,754
Total at 12.31.2021
3,956
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: (Continuation)
11.3 Deferred tax assets and liabilities
The composition of the deferred tax assets and liabilities is as follows:
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
Tax loss carryforwards
1,727
1,307
Properties, plant and equipment
14,264
8,299
Intangible assets
4
4
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
179
284
Trade and other receivables
484
471
Provisions
6,287
5,812
Salaries and social security payable
31
31
Defined benefit plans
1,038
912
Trade and other payables
24
24
Adjustment for tax inflation
5
4
Other
62
32
Deferred tax assets
24,105
17,180
Property, plant and equipment
(16)
(17)
Intangible assets
(1,455)
(1,347)
Investments in companies
(1,366)
(1,124)
Inventory
(1,284)
(1,009)
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
(1,013)
(1,428)
Trade and other receivables
(3,094)
(3,154)
Taxes payables
(322)
(322)
Adjustment for tax inflation
(78)
(104)
Deferred tax liabilities
(8,628)
(8,505)
Deferred tax assets (liabilities)
15,477
8,675
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset in the following cases: a) when there is a legally enforceable right to offset tax assets and liabilities; and b) when deferred income tax charges are associated with the same fiscal authority.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: (Continuation)
11.4 Inventories
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Current
Materials and spare parts
9,951
8,972
Advances to suppliers
1,295
798
In process and finished products
8,727
6,118
Total
19,973
15,888
11.5 Provisions
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-Current
Contingencies
11,780
10,859
Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines
2,229
2,007
Environmental remediation
1,613
1,485
Other provisions
-
93
Total Non-Current
15,622
14,444
Current
Contingencies
20
28
Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines
227
210
Environmental remediation
351
320
Other provisions
1
2
Total Current
599
560
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: (Continuation)
The evolution of provisions is shown below:
03.31.2022
Contingencies
Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines
Environmental remediation
At the beginning of the year
10,887
2,217
1,805
Increases
111
58
22
Decreases
(13)
-
(5)
Exchange differences on translation
815
181
142
At the end of the period
11,800
2,456
1,964
03.31.2021
Contingencies
Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines
For environmental remediation
At the beginning of the year
8,660
1,798
216
Increases
1,312
46
1,319
Decreases
(13)
-
(2)
Exchange differences on translation
753
171
17
Reversal of unused amounts
-
-
(1)
At the end of the period
10,712
2,015
1,549
The main events taking place in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 regarding provision for legal proceedings and contingencies reported in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 are detailed below:
Regarding the international arbitration claims that the Company maintains with Petrobras Operación S.A. ("POSA") and Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. ("PIB BV") whose actions were suspended for a period of 45 days from February 7, 2022, as of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the parties decided to continue pursuing the proceeding.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 11: (Continuation)
11.6 Income tax and minimum presumed income tax provision
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-current
Income tax
16,369
16,163
Minimum notional income tax
3,316
3,124
Total non-current
19,685
19,287
Current
Income tax, net of witholdings and advances
7,589
2,098
Total current
7,589
2,098
NOTE 12: FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
12.1
Financial assets at amortized cost
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-current
Term deposit
11,150
10,311
Other
550
510
Total non-current
11,700
10,821
Current
Other
580
537
Total current
580
537
12.2
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-current
Shares
3,239
2,998
Total non-current
3,239
2,998
Current
Government securities
30,016
28,464
Corporate bonds
2,029
1,990
Shares
15,700
12,363
Investment funds
4,447
4,209
Total current
52,192
47,026
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
12.3
Trade and other receivables
Note
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-Current
Other
7
7
Trade receivables, net
7
7
Non-Current
Related parties
16
2,430
2,394
Tax credits
703
922
Prepaid expenses
58
55
Other
5
1
Other receivables, net
3,196
3,372
Total non-current
3,203
3,379
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
Note
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Current
Receivables from MAT
2,011
2,429
CAMMESA
13,111
9,180
Receivables from oil and gas sales
8,061
7,120
Receivables from petrochemistry sales
6,379
7,280
Related parties
16
1,062
786
Other
514
373
Impairment of trade receivables
(1,013)
(963)
Trade receivables, net
30,125
26,205
Current
Related parties
16
1,309
830
Tax credits
323
503
Receivables for complementary activities
122
160
Prepaid expenses
2,227
1,066
Financial credit
-
1,044
Guarantee deposits
3,401
3,054
Insurance to recover
19
78
Expenses to be recovered
1,032
1,247
Credits for the sale of subsidiary
4,440
4,213
Credit for sale of financial instruments
-
566
Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan
1,554
1,479
Other
546
459
Allowance for doubtful other receivables
(16)
(12)
Other receivables, net
14,957
14,687
Total current
45,082
40,892
Due to the short-term nature of trade and other receivables, its book value is not considered to differ from its fair value. For non-current trade and other receivables, fair values do not significantly differ from book values.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
The movements in the impairment of financial assets are as follows:
Note
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
At the beginning
4.1
963
1,352
Impairment
44
80
Exchange differences on translation
6
39
At the end of the period
1,013
1,471
The movements in the impairment of other receivables are as follows:
Note
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
At the beginning
4.1
12
14
Impairment
5
6
Reversal of unused amounts
-
(2)
Exchange differences on translation
(1)
-
At the end of the period
16
18
12.4
Cash and cash equivalents
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Cash
17
16
Banks
3,498
2,618
Investment funds
11,109
8,649
Total
14,624
11,283
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
12.5
Borrowings
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-Current
Financial borrowings
5,737
5,968
Corporate bonds
147,711
133,662
Total Non-Current
153,448
139,630
Current
Bank overdrafts
-
1,156
Financial borrowings
4,655
3,033
Corporate bonds
3,091
3,976
Total Current
7,746
8,165
Total
161,194
147,795
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 the fair value of the Company's CB amount approximately to $ 141,912 million and $ 126,645 million, respectively. Such values were calculated on the basis of the determined market price of the Company's CB at the end of each period (fair value level 1).
The carrying amounts of short-term borrowings approximate their fair value due to their short-term maturity.
As of the issuance of these financial statements, the Company is in compliance with the covenants provided for in their loans contracts.
The evolution of the consolidated loans over the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is disclosed below.
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
At the beginning of the year
147,795
135,805
Proceeds from borrowings
2,564
2,503
Payment of borrowings
-
(4,616)
Accrued interest
3,504
3,740
Payment of interests
(4,327)
(4,687)
Net foreign currency exchange difference
(472)
(1,284)
Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment
12
-
Exchange differences on translation
12,118
12,285
At the end of the period
161,194
143,746
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
12.5.1 Issuance of Corporate Bonds Class 8
On January 18, 2022, the Company issued Class 8 CB in the amount of $ 3,107 million at a Badlar rate + 2%, maturing in 18 months. This is the first green bond issued by Pampa, which reflects the commitment to finance projects with a positive impact on the environment and to diversify the country's energy generation matrix. The issue was recognized by Fix Ratings, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, with the rating of Green Bond (BV1), the best possible grade, since it is aligned with the four main components of ICMA's (International Capital Market Association) Green Bond Principles (GBP). It was issued in observance of the "Guidelines for the Issuance of Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds in Argentina" of the CNV Rules and the provisions of BYMA's Social, Green and Sustainable Guide and the BYMA Rules, and also makes up BYMA's Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds Panel.
The Company will allocate the issue's proceeds to finance the expansion of PEPE III wind farm.
12.5.2 Financial loans
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company took on new short-term financing with domestic financial entities, net of cancellations and early cancellations, for a total $ 148 million. After the end of the period, the Company paid $ 1,304 million at maturity for bank debt with local financial entities.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
12.6
Trade and other payables
Note
03.31.2022
12.31.2021
Non-Current
Compensation agreements
790
379
Finance lease liability
1,020
954
Readjustment of investment plan liability
253
-
Other
114
7
Other payables
2,177
1,340
Total non-current
2,177
1,340
Current
Suppliers
17,307
15,807
Customer advances
362
396
Related parties
16
2,229
1,524
Trade payables
19,898
17,727
Compensation agreements
135
136
Finance lease liability
278
386
Readjustment of investment plan liability
759
-
Other
336
312
Other payables
1,508
834
Total current
21,406
18,561
Due to the short-term nature of trade and other payables, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. For most other non-current liabilities, fair values are not significantly different from their book values either.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 12: (Continuation)
12.7
Fair value of financial instruments
The following table shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
As of March 31, 2022
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets
Financial assets at fair value through
profit and losss
Government securities
30,016
-
-
30,016
Corporate bonds
2,029
-
-
2,029
Investment funds
4,447
-
-
4,447
Shares
15,700
-
3,239
18,939
Cash and cash equivalents
Investment funds
11,109
-
-
11,109
Derivative financial instruments
-
126
-
126
Other receivables
3,393
-
-
3,393
Total assets
66,694
126
3,239
70,059
As of December 31, 2021
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Assets
Financial assets at fair value through
profit and losss
Government securities
28,464
-
-
28,464
Corporate bonds
1,990
-
-
1,990
Investment funds
4,209
-
-
4,209
Shares
12,363
-
2,998
15,361
Cash and cash equivalents
Investment funds
8,649
-
-
8,649
Derivative financial instruments
-
16
-
16
Other receivables
3,047
-
-
3,047
Total assets
58,722
16
2,998
61,736
Liabilities
Derivative financial instruments
-
18
-
18
Total liabilities
-
18
-
18
The techniques used for the measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value through profit and loss, classified as Level 2 and 3, are detailed below:
-
Derivative Financial Instruments: calculated from variations between market prices at the closing date of the period, and the amount at the time of the contract.
-
Shares: it was determined using the income-based approach through the "Indirect Cash Flow" method, that is, the net present value of expected future cash flows, mainly through the collection of dividends taking into consideration the 4.04% and 4.55% equity interest, direct and indirect, in TJSM and TMB, respectively.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 13: EQUITY COMPONENTS
13.1
Share Capital
As of March 31, 2022, the capital stock amounts to $ 1,386 million, including $ 4 million of treasury shares.
Acquisition of the Company's own shares
On March 10, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to suspend Program 11, approved on December 1, 2021 for a maximum amount of US$ 30 million, an initial term of 120 calendar days, and a maximum price of US$ 19 per ADR and $ 167 per common share, as the Company's share and ADR prices exceeded the set repurchase limit values. As of the issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, this program has already expired.
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company directly and indirectly acquired 0.1 million ADRs for a value of US$ 1.8 million.
13.2
Earning per share
Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the result attributable to the Company's equity holders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares during the year. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average of outstanding common shares to reflect the conversion of all dilutive potential common shares.
Potential common shares will be deemed dilutive only when their conversion into common shares may reduce the earnings per share or increase losses per share of the continuing business. Potential common shares will be deemed anti-dilutive when their conversion into common shares may result in an increase in the earnings per share or a decrease in the losses per share of the continuing operations.
The calculation of diluted earnings per share does not entail a conversion, the exercise or another issuance of shares which may have an anti-dilutive effect on the losses per share, or where the option exercise price is higher than the average price of ordinary shares during the period, no dilutive effect is recorded, being the diluted earning per share equal to the basic. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company does not hold any significant potential dilutive shares, therefore there are no differences with the basic earnings per share.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 13: (Continuation)
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Earning for continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Company
10,304
3,150
Weighted average amount of outstanding shares
1,382
1,451
Basic and diluted earnings per share from continued operations
7.46
2.17
Earnings for discontinued operations attributable to the equity holders of the Company
-
2
Weighted average amount of outstanding shares
1,382
1,451
Basic and diluted earnings per share from
discontinued operations
-
0.001
Earning attributable to the equity holders of the Company
10,304
3,152
Weighted average amount of outstanding shares
1,382
1,451
Basic and diluted earnings per share
7.46
2.17
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 14: STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS' COMPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
14.1
Adjustments to reconcilie net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities
Note
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Income tax
10.6
(347)
715
Accrued interest
3,333
3,057
Depreciations and amortizations
9, 10.1 and 10.2
5,374
3,838
Share of profit from joint ventures and associates
5.2.2
(2,682)
(2,226)
Results from property, plant and equipment sale and decresease
10.4 and 10.3
31
(13)
Result from the sale of other assets
10.4
(252)
-
Impairment of inventories
11.1 and 11.2
9
-
Impairment of financial assets
127
103
Result from measurement at present value
10.5
410
(139)
Changes in the fair value of financial instruments
164
3,310
Net exchange differences
10.5
(241)
(849)
Readjustment of investment plan
10.4
1,011
-
Constitution of allowances, net
(7)
-
Provision for contingecies
10.4
53
1,367
Provision for environmental remediation
10.4
-
1,317
Accrual of defined benefit plans
9 and 10.2
440
280
Compensation agreements
10.1 and 10.2
310
100
Other
-
12
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities
7,733
10,872
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 14: (Continuation)
14.1
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Increase in trade receivables and other receivables
(2,044)
(353)
Increase in inventories
(3,058)
(1,957)
Increase in trade payables and other payables
333
75
Decrease in salaries and social security payable
(895)
(609)
Decrease in defined benefit plans
(80)
(38)
Increase in tax payables
238
610
Decrease in provisions
(82)
(79)
Income tax paid
(156)
(69)
Proceeds (Payments) from derivative financial instruments, net
199
(210)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(5,545)
(2,630)
14.2
Significant non-cash transactions
03.31.2022
03.31.2021
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through an increase in trade payables
(5,272)
(1,098)
Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment
(12)
-
Increase in interests in associates through a decrease in other loans
-
(1,645)
Dividends pending collection
598
-
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 15: CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND ASSETS
The main changes for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 regarding contingent assets reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 are detailed below:
Administrative claims
Regarding the Preliminary Administrative Claim against the National Ministry of Economy to claim the owed amount, plus the applicable interest, assumed by the Federal Government during the term of validity of PEN Executive Order No. 1,053/18 on account of the exchange difference between the price of the gas purchased by gas distributors and that recognized in their final tariffs during the April 2018 - March 2019 period, as of the date of issuance of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements, a judgment was rendered dismissing the amparo on the grounds of undue delay submitted by the Company seeking that the defendant should state its position in this respect. The Company has filed an appeal against this decision.
NOTA 16: RELATED PARTIES´ TRANSACTIONS
16.1 Balances with related parties
As of March 31, 2022
Trade receivables
Other receivables
Trade payables
Current
Non Current
Current
Current
Associates and joint ventures
CTB
38
-
-
-
Greenwind
37
-
-
-
OCP
-
-
614
-
Refinor
111
-
-
125
TGS
872
2,430
626
941
Transener
-
-
1
4
Other related parties
SACDE
4
-
5
1,159
Other
-
-
63
-
1,062
2,430
1,309
2,229
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 16: (Continuation)
As of December 31, 2021
Trade receivables
Other receivables
Trade payables
Current
Non Current
Current
Current
Associates and joint ventures
CTB
33
-
-
-
Greenwind
38
-
-
-
OCP
-
-
200
-
Refinor
101
-
-
187
TGS
611
2,394
568
311
Transener
-
-
-
25
Other related parties
SACDE
3
-
5
1,001
Other
-
-
57
-
786
2,394
830
1,524
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 16: (Continuation)
16.2 Operations with related parties
Operations for the three-month period
Sales of goods
and services (1)
Purchases of goods
and services (2)
Fees for services (3)
Other operating (expenses)
and income, net (4)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Associates and joint ventures
CTB
43
36
-
-
-
-
-
-
Greenwind
19
15
-
-
-
-
-
-
Refinor
281
166
(1,262)
(104)
-
-
-
(12)
TGS
1,284
738
(997)
(709)
-
-
-
-
Transener
-
-
(3)
(12)
-
-
-
-
Other related parties
Fundación
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27)
-
(18)
SACDE
-
-
(2,539)
(557)
-
-
3
3
Salaverri, Dellatorre, Burgio & Wetzler
-
-
-
-
(18)
-
(7)
-
-
1,627
955
(4,801)
(1,382)
(18)
(7)
(24)
(27)
(1)
Corresponds mainly to advisory services provided in relation with technical assistance and sales of gas and refined products.
(2)
Correspond to natural gas transportation services, purchases of refined products and other services imputed to cost of sales for $ 2.339 million and $ 825 million and infrastructure works contracted to SACDE imputed in property, plant and equipment for $ 2,462 million and $ 557 million, of which $ 702 million and $ 155 million correspond to fees and general expenses calculated on the costs incurred by SACDE and/or Pampa to carry the works out for the period three-month ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respective
(3)
Disclosed within administrative expenses.
(4)
Corresponds mainly to donations.
Operations for the three-month period
Finance income (1)
Dividends received
2022
2021
2022
2021
Associates and joint ventures
OCP
-
27
844
-
TGS
60
59
-
-
60
86
844
-
(1)
Corresponds mainly to financial leases and accrued interest on loans granted.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 17: ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN CURRENCIES OTHER THAN PESOS
Type
Amount in currencies other than pesos
Exchange rate (1)
Total
03.31.2022
Total
12.31.2021
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at amortized cost
US$
105.4
111.01
11,700
10,821
Other receivables
US$
21.9
111.01
2,431
2,394
Total non-current assets
14,131
13,215
CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
US$
355.4
111.01
39,452
36,170
Financial assets at amortized cost
US$
5.2
111.01
580
537
Derivative financial instruments
US$
1.0
111.01
114
15
Trade and other receivables
US$
248.5
111.01
27,586
23,540
Cash and cash equivalents
US$
103.2
111.01
11,459
10,701
U$
3.7
2.70
10
8
Total current assets
79,201
70,971
Total assets
93,332
84,186
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Provisions
US$
133.4
111.01
14,805
13,571
Borrowings
US$
1,354.3
111.01
150,345
139,630
Other payables
US$
18.6
111.01
2,069
1,339
Total non-current liabilities
167,219
154,540
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Provisions
US$
4.8
111.01
537
512
Taxes payables
US$
0.01
111.01
1
1
Salaries and social security payable
US$
0.1
111.01
14
9
Derivative financial instruments
US$
-
111.01
-
1
Borrowings
US$
55.7
111.01
6,187
7,009
Trade and other payables
US$
117.9
111.01
13,091
10,746
EUR
2.1
123.67
256
250
SEK
1.2
11.84
15
60
Total current liabilities
20,101
18,588
Total liabilities
187,320
173,128
Net Position Liability
(93,988)
(88,942)
(1)
Exchange rate in force at March 31, 2022 according to the National Bank of Argentine for U.S. dollars (US$), euros (EUR), Swedish crowns (SEK) and Uruguayos pesos (U$).
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTA 18: TERMINATION OF HYDROELECTRIC CONCESSIONS
As the hydroelectric concessions timely granted by the Federal Government and, in some cases, by the Provinces approach expiration, on March 10, 2022, SE Resolution No. 130/22 was published, creating a Concessioned Hydroelectric Exploitations Team to evaluate the status of the hydropower concessions under national jurisdiction, including HIDISA, HINISA, and HPPL.
This team will be presided over by the Secretary of Energy (or the person appointed by him) and coordinated by a person with proven experience in the field. It will also be made up of representatives of the SE, CAMMESA, the ENRE, and IEASA. Furthermore, the Dam Safety Regulatory Body and water management and environmental protection authorities are invited to appoint a representative in the team.
The concessions' status report must be submitted within two years for the HIDISA and HINISA concessions, expiring in 2024, whereas the term for issuing the report for HPPL, which concession expires in 2029, will be later determined.
Finally, IEASA is entrusted with the technical audit of the power generation equipment.
NOTE 19: DOCUMENTATION SAFEKEEPING
On August 14, 2014, the National Securities Commission issued General Resolution No. 629, which introduced modifications to the provisions applicable to the keeping and conservation of corporate and accounting books and commercial documentation. To such effect, the Company have sent non-sensitive work papers and information corresponding to the periods not covered by the statute of limitations for their keeping in the Administración de Archivos S.A (AdeA)'s data warehouse located at Ruta 36, km 34.5, Florencio Varela, Provincia de Buenos Aires and in the Iron Mountain Argentina S.A.'s data warehouses located at the following addresses:
-
Azara 1245 -C.A.B.A.
-
Don Pedro de Mendoza 2163 -C.A.B.A.
-
Amancio Alcorta 2482 C.A.B.A.
-
San Miguel de Tucumán 601, Carlos Spegazzini, Municipality of Ezeiza, Province of Buenos Aires.
A list of the documentation delivered for storage, as well as the documentation provided for in Article 5.a.3) Section I, Chapter V, Title II of the PROVISIONS (2013 regulatory provisions and amending rules), is available at the Company headquarters.
55
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation)
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format
(In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))
NOTE 20: SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
On April 27, 2022, the Company's General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved:
-
To approve the allocation of results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which amounted to a $ 27,097 million profit, resolving that: (i) the exchange difference on translation charged to retained earnings should be allocated $ 13,032 million to the voluntary reserve; (ii) disaffect $485 million from the legal reserve for having exceeded the legal limit of 20%; and (iii) the balance, that is, the amount of $ 31,907 million, should be allocated to the voluntary reserve.
-
To reduce the capital stock through the cancellation of 2.8 million shares, which is pending registration with the Public Registry.