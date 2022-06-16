Pampa Energía S A : UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 06/16/2022 | 12:23pm EDT Send by mail :

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD THEN ENDED AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORMAT GLOSSARY OF TERMS The following are not technical definitions, but they are helpful for the reader's understanding of some terms used in the notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company. Terms Definitions ADR American Depositary Receipt BCRA Central Bank of the Argentine Republic BO Official Gazette CAMMESA Compañía Administradora del Mercado Eléctrico Mayorista S.A. CB Corporate Bonds CIESA Compañía de inversiones de energía S.A. CISA Comercializadora e Inversora S.A. (former Pampa Comercializadora S.A.) Citelec Compañía Inversora en Transmisión Eléctrica Citelec S.A. CNV Comisión Nacional de Valores - Argentine Securities Commission CTB Central Térmica Barragán S.A Edenor Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ENRE National Regulatory Authority of Electricity Greenwind Greenwind S.A. HIDISA Hidroeléctrica Diamante S.A. HINISA Hidroeléctrica Los Nihuiles S.A. IASB International Accounting Standards Board IEASA Integración Energética Argentina S.A. MLC Foreign Exchange Market MW Megawatt NIC/IAS International Accounting Standards NIIF/IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards NYSE New York Stock Exchange OCP Oleoductos de Crudo Pesados Ltd 1 GLOSSARY OF TERMS: (Continuation) Terms Definitions PB18 Pampa Bloque 18 S.A. (former Ecuador TLC S.A.) PEB Pampa Energía Bolivia S.A. PEN National Executive Branch PISA Pampa Inversiones S.A. Refinor Refinería del Norte S.A. SACDE Sociedad Argentina de Construcción y Desarrollo Estratégico SE Secretary of Energy TGS Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TJSM Termoeléctrica José de San Martín S.A. TMB Termoeléctrica Manuel Belgrano S.A. The Company / Pampa Pampa Energía S.A. The Group Pampa Energía S.A. and its subsidiaries Transba Empresa de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica por Distribución Troncal de la Provincia de Buenos Aires Transba S.A. Transener Compañía de Transporte de Energía Eléctrica en Alta Tensión Transener S.A. US$ U.S. dollar 2 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Revenue 8 44,011 28,635 Cost of sales 9 (26,387) (16,353) Gross profit 17,624 12,282 Selling expenses 10.1 (1,920) (542) Administrative expenses 10.2 (3,529) (2,016) Exploration expenses 10.3 (8) (7) Other operating income 10.4 1,300 976 Other operating expenses 10.4 (1,668) (3,050) Impairment of inventories (9) - Impairment of financial assets (127) (103) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 5.2.2 2,682 2,226 Operating income 14,345 9,766 Finance income 10.5 246 165 Finance costs 10.5 (4,195) (3,986) Other financial results 10.5 (289) (2,061) Financial results, net (4,238) (5,882) Profit before income tax 10,107 3,884 Income tax 10.6 347 (715) Profit of the period from continuing operations 10,454 3,169 Profit of the period from discontinued operations 5.1 - 525 Profit of the period 10,454 3,694 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 15,371 10,256 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 4,401 1,165 Other comprehensive income of the period from continuing operations 19,772 11,421 Other comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 5.1 - 4,435 Other comprehensive income of the period 19,772 15,856 Total comprehensive income of the period 30,226 19,550 3 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Total income of the period attributable to: Owners of the company 10,304 3,152 Non - controlling interest 150 542 10,454 3,694 Total income of the period attributable to owners of the Company: Continuing operations 10,304 3,150 Discontinued operations - 2 10,304 3,152 Total comprehensive income of the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 30,024 15,317 Non - controlling interest 202 4,233 30,226 19,550 Total comprehensive income of the period attributable to owners of the Company: Continuing operations 30,024 14,530 Discontinued operations - 787 30,024 15,317 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company during the period Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations 13.2 7.46 2.17 Basic and diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations 13.2 - 0.001 Total basic and diluted earnings per share 13.2 7.46 2.17 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 4 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 11.1 186,940 170,390 Intangible assets 11.2 4,262 3,956 Right-of-use assets 1,107 1,231 Deferred tax assets 11.3 15,477 8,675 Investments in joint ventures and associates 5.2.2 92,220 79,500 Financial assets at amortized cost 12.1 11,700 10,821 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 12.2 3,239 2,998 Other assets 64 61 Trade and other receivables 12.3 3,203 3,379 Total non-current assets 318,212 281,011 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11.4 19,973 15,888 Financial assets at amortized cost 12.1 580 537 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 12.2 52,192 47,026 Derivative financial instruments 126 16 Trade and other receivables 12.3 45,082 40,892 Cash and cash equivalents 12.4 14,624 11,283 Total current assets 132,577 115,642 Total assets 450,789 396,653 5 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continuation) As of March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 SHAREHOLDERS´ EQUITY Share capital 13.1 1,382 1,382 Share capital adjustment 7,245 7,245 Share premium 19,950 19,950 Treasury shares 4 4 Treasury shares adjustment 21 21 Treasury shares cost (421) (238) Legal reserve 5,203 5,203 Voluntary reserve 54,528 54,528 Other reserves (609) (550) Other comprehensive income 60,903 51,432 Retained earnings 65,007 44,454 Equity attributable to owners of the company 213,213 183,431 Non-controlling interest 811 609 Total equity 214,024 184,040 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Investments in joint ventures 5.2.2 385 386 Provisions 11.5 15,622 14,444 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 11.6 19,685 19,287 Defined benefit plans 2,822 2,419 Borrowings 12.5 153,448 139,630 Other payables 12.6 2,177 1,340 Total non-current liabilities 194,139 177,506 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions 11.5 599 560 Income tax 11.6 7,589 2,098 Taxes payables 2,831 2,314 Defined benefit plans 472 515 Salaries and social security payable 1,983 2,876 Derivative financial instruments - 18 Borrowings 12.5 7,746 8,165 Trade and other payables 12.6 21,406 18,561 Total current liabilities 42,626 35,107 Total liabilities 236,765 212,613 Total liabilities and equity 450,789 396,653 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 6 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Attributable to owners Equity holders of the company Retained earnings Share capital Share capital adjustment Share premium Treasury shares Treasury shares adjustment Treasury shares cost Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserves Other comprehensive income Retained earnings (Accumulated losses) Subtotal Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as of December 31, 2020 1,451 7,605 19,950 4 24 (235) 3,703 60,899 (759) 29,430 (1,825) 120,247 28,631 148,878 Stock compensation plans - - - - - 20 - - 66 - - 86 - 86 Acquisition of own shares - - - - - (2,148) - - - - - (2,148) - (2,148) Profit for the three-month period - - - - - - - - - - 3,152 3,152 542 3,694 Other comprehensive income for the three-month period - - - - - - - - - 5,849 6,316 12,165 3,691 15,856 Balance as of March 31, 2021 1,451 7,605 19,950 4 24 (2,363) 3,703 60,899 (693) 35,279 7,643 133,502 32,864 166,366 Constitution of legal and voluntary reserve - - - - - - 1,500 (3,325) - - 1,825 - - - Capital reduction - - - (69) (363) 3,478 - (3,046) - - - - - - Acquisition of own shares (69) (362) - 69 362 (1,358) - - - - - (1,358) - (1,358) Stock compensation plans - 2 - - (2) 5 - - 143 - - 148 - 148 Sale of subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - - (31,928) (31,928) Profit (Loss) for the complementary nine-month period - - - - - - - - - - 23,945 23,945 (3,853) 20,092 Other comprehensive income for the complementary nine-month period - - - - - - - - - 16,153 11,041 27,194 3,526 30,720 Balance as of December 31, 2021 1,382 7,245 19,950 4 21 (238) 5,203 54,528 (550) 51,432 44,454 183,431 609 184,040 7 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Attributable to owners Equity holders of the company Retained earnings Share capital Share capital adjustment Share premium Treasury shares Treasury shares adjustment Treasury shares cost Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserves Other comprehensive income Retained earnings Subtotal Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance as of December 31, 2021 1,382 7,245 19,950 4 21 (238) 5,203 54,528 (550) 51,432 44,454 183,431 609 184,040 Acquisition of own shares - - - - - (183) - - - - - (183) - (183) Stock compensation plans - - - - - - - - (59) - - (59) - (59) Profit for the three-month period - - - - - - - - - - 10,304 10,304 150 10,454 Other comprehensive income for the three-month period - - - - - - - - - 9,471 10,249 19,720 52 19,772 Balance as of March 31, 2022 1,382 7,245 19,950 4 21 (421) 5,203 54,528 (609) 60,903 65,007 213,213 811 214,024 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements 8 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit of the period from continuing operations 10,454 3,169 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities: 14.1 7,733 10,872 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 14.2 (5,545) (2,630) Net cash generated by operating activities from discontinued operations 5.1 - 4,096 Net cash generated by operating activities 12,642 15,507 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for property, plant and equipment (7,848) (2,204) Payment for public securities and shares, net (1,972) (2,570) (Suscription) Recovery of investment funds, net (215) 1,496 Payments for associates acquisition (62) (772) Collections for sale of subsidiary 216 - Collections for sales of property, plant and equipment and other assets 256 2 Dividends received 446 - Collected (Granted) loans, net 1,172 (71) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations 5.1 - (2,113) Net cash used in investing activities (8,007) (6,232) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 2,564 2,503 Payment of borrowings - (4,616) Payment of borrowings interests (4,327) (4,687) Payment for acquisition of own shares (183) (2,148) Payments of leases (183) (43) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations 5.1 - (114) Net cash used in financing activities (2,129) (9,105) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,506 170 Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of the year 12.4 11,283 11,900 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year reclasified to assets classified as held for sale - 4,362 Exchange and conversion difference generated by cash and cash equivalents 835 (280) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year reclasified to assets classified as held for sale - (6,898) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,506 170 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12.4 14,624 9,254 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 9 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 1 : GENERAL INFORMATION 1.1General information of the Company The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina, which directly and through its subsidiaries, participates in the electric energy and gas value chains. In the generation segment, the Company, directly and through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, has a 4,970 MW installed capacity, which represents approximately 12% of Argentina's installed capacity, and being one of the four largest independent generators in the country. Additionally, the Company is currently undergoing a process to expand its capacity by 361 MW. In the oil and gas segment, the Company develops an important activity in gas and oil exploration and production, with operations in 13 production areas and 5 exploratory areas reaching a production level of 9 million m3/day of natural gas and 5.1 barrels/day of oil equivalent for oil in Argentina, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Its main natural gas production blocks are located in the Provinces of Neuquén and Río Negro. In the petrochemicals segment, operations are located in Argentina, where the Company operates three high-complexity plants producing styrene, synthetic rubber and polystyrene, with a domestic market share ranging between 86% and 99%. Finally, through the holding and others segment, the Company participates in the transmission and gas transportation businesses. In the transmission business, the Company jointly controls Citelec, which has a controlling interest in Transener, a company engaged in the operation and maintenance of a 21,426 km high-voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina with an 86% share in the Argentine electricity transmission market. In the gas transportation business, the Company jointly controls CIESA, which has a controlling interest in TGS, a company holding a concession for the transportation of natural gas with 9,231 km of gas pipelines in the center, west and south of Argentina, and which is also engaged in the processing and sale of natural gas liquids through the Cerri Complex, located in Bahía Blanca, in the Province of Buenos Aires. Besides, the Company owns a 30.1% indirect interest in OCP, licensee company of an oil pipeline in Ecuador that has a transportation capacity of 450,000 barrels/day and a 28.5% direct interest in Refinor, which has a refinery with an installed capacity of 25.8 kb of oil per day and 92 gas stations. Additionally, the segment includes advisory services provided to related companies. 10 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 2 : REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 2.1 Generation 2.1.1 Remuneration scheme for the spot market On April 21, 2022, SE Resolution No. 238/22 was published in the BO. This resolution provided a 30% increase in spot generation remuneration values from the February 2022 economic transaction, and an additional 10% increase from the June 2022 economic transaction, which involves a cumulative 43% increase from June 2022. It also abrogated the application of the utilization factor; therefore, 100% of the power capacity remuneration will be settled. Lastly, it canceled, effective from the February 2022 economic transaction, the transitory additional remuneration set by SE Resolution No. 1037/21 and instrumented through Note No. NO-2021-108163338-APN-SE#MEC. 2.1.2 Seasonal Programming On April 18, 2022, through Resolutions No. 235/22 and 236/22, the SE convened public hearings to address the segmentation of energy and natural gas prices subsidies by the Federal Government for the 2022-2023 biennium and the seasonal prices for energy applicable from June 1, 2022, respectively. The public hearings will be held virtually on May 12 and 11, 2022, respectively. Subsequently, on April 29, 2022, Resolution SE No. 305/22 was published, approving the seasonal winter programming (May 2022 - October 2022) that eliminated subsidies to the energy and power availability reference prices for Distributor´s Large Users, maintained energy reference prices for public health and educational entities, general and residential demand and maintained the stabilized price for the high-voltage and main distribution electricity transmission service approved by Resolution SE No. 105/22 and approved new reference unsubsidized prices. 2.2 Oil and Gas 2.2.1 Natural gas for the residential segment and CNG On April 18, 2022, through Resolution No. 237/22, the SE convened a public hearing to address natural gas prices at the Transportation System Entry Point ("PIST") applicable from June 1, 2022. The public hearing was held virtually on May 10, 2022. 11 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 2 : (Continuation) 2.3 Transmission Transener and Transba's tariff situation On February 25, 2022, the ENRE issued Resolutions No. 68/22 and 69/22 approving the new hourly remuneration effective from February 1, 2022, and establishing a 25% and 23% increase compared to the remuneration effective from August 2019 for Transener and Transba, respectively. Considering the difference between the financial economic projections presented and the values finally approved by the ENRE, the Company has submitted a motion to review the file and a preliminary challenge. Moreover, on March 15, 2022, the corresponding Motions for Reconsideration against Resolutions No. 68/22 and 69/22 were filed. The ENRE through Resolutions No. 147/22 and 148/22, communicated on May 10, 2022, partially granted the Motions for Reconsideration filed by Transener and Transba, respectively, establishing a 67% and 69% increase, effective from February 1, 2022, in comparison to the remuneration in force as of August 2019 for each company. 2.4 Regulations on access to the MLC The main regulations on MLC inflows and outflows issued by the BCRA in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 are summarized below: The need for BCRA's prior authorization to access the MLC was extended until December 31, 2022 inclusive in the following cases: (i) the cancellation of principal of foreign financial debts with foreign affiliates, and (ii) payments for the import of certain goods, unless certain conditions are met, such as the presentation of an affidavit by the customer declaring that the total amount of payments associated with the goods imports transacted through the MLC does not exceed US$ 250 thousand; or in the case of a deferred payment for the import of goods for transactions shipped from July 1, 2020, or which, having been previously shipped, had not arrived in the country before that date; or a sight payment or payment of commercial debts without a customs entry registration for the import of supplies to manufacture goods in the country. Moreover, in early March 2022, BCRA's intervention was incorporated into the Integrated Imports Monitoring System (SIMI). Under it, the BCRA can assign categories different from the SIMI affidavits for imports when the conditions outlined in the applicable regulations are verified, which will define the minimum terms to access the MLC to pay such imports. Furthermore, the BCRA extended the obligation to submit a refinancing plan for certain debts and principal maturities scheduled until December 31, 2022, maintaining the following criteria: (i) access to the MLC for up to 40% of the principal amount, within the original term; and (ii) the refinancing of the principal balance, through new foreign indebtedness with an average life of 2 years. Within the framework of this refinancing process, access to the MLC is allowed for the early cancellation of principal, interest or debt swaps up to 45 calendar days before the maturity date, provided all requirements set forth by the regulation have been verified. More information on Argentina's foreign exchange regulations can be found at the Central Bank's website: www.bcra.gov.ar. 12 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 3 : BASIS OF PREPARATION These Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared pursuant to the provisions of IAS 34, "Interim Financial Information", are expressed in million pesos and were approved for their issuance by the Company's Board of Directors on May 11, 2022. The information included in the consolidated condensed interim financial statements is recorded in US dollars, which is the Company's functional currency and, in accordance with CNV requirements, is presented in pesos, the legal currency in Argentina. This condensed interim financial information had been prepared under the historical cost convention, modified by the measurement of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. These financial statements do not include all the information that would be required for complete annual financial statements and, therefore, they should be read together with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which have been prepared under IFRS. These consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 have not been audited. The Company's management estimates they include all the necessary adjustments to state fairly the results of operations for the period. The results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, does not necessarily reflect in proportion the Company's results for the complete year. The accounting policies have been consistently applied to all entities within the Group. Comparative information The information as of December 31, 2021 and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, disclosed for comparative purposes arises from the consolidated financial statements as of those dates. Additionally, certain non-significant reclassifications have been made to those financial statements´ figures to keep the consistency in the presentation with the figures of the current period. 13 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 4 : ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied in these consolidated condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the consolidated financial statements for the last fiscal year, which ended on December 31, 2021. 4.1 New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB effective as of December 31, 2022 and adopted by the Company The Company has applied the following standards and / or amendments for the first time as of January 1, 2022: - IFRS 3 "Business combination" (amended in May 2020) - Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards - 2018-2020 cycle (issued in May 2020) - IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment " (amended in May 2020) - IAS 37 "Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets" (amended in May 2020) The application of the detailed standards and amendments did not have any impact on the results of the operations or the financial position of the Company. NOTE 5 : GROUP STRUCTURE 5.1 Sale of controlling stake in Edenor The results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 associated with Edenor's operations, prior to Edenor's control transfer, dated June 30, 2021, have been disclosed within "Discontinued operations" in the Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income. 14 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) The statement of comprehensive income associated with the discontinued operations is disclosed below: Distribution of energy 03.31.2021 Revenue 21,023 Cost of sales (16,599) Gross profit 4,424 Selling expenses (1,548) Administrative expenses (1,080) Other operating income 550 Other operating expenses (751) Impairment of property, plant and equipment (696) Impairment of financial assets (667) Operating income 232 Gain on monetary position, net 5,417 Finance imcome 14 Finance costs (4,431) Other financial results 134 Financial results, net 1,134 Profit before income tax 1,366 Income tax (841) Profit of the period from discontinued operations 525 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 4,435 Other comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 4,435 Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations 4,960 Profit of the period from discontinued operations attributable to: Owners of the company 2 Non - controlling interest 523 525 Total comprehensive income of the period from discontinued operations attributable to: Owners of the company 787 Non - controlling interest 4,173 4,960 15 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5 : (Continuation) The consolidated statement of cash flows related to discontinued operations as of March 31, 2021 is presented below: 03.31.2021 Net cash generated by operating activities 4,096 Net cash used in investing activities (2,113) Net cash used in financing activities (114) Increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations 1,869 Cash and cash equivalents at the begining of the year 4,362 Effect of devaluation and inflation on cash and cash equivalents 667 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,869 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 6,898 16 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) 5.2 Interest in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 5.2.1 Subsidiaries information 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Company Country (1) Main activity Direct and indirect participation % Direct and indirect participation % Generación Argentina S.A.U Argentina Generation 100.00% 100.00% Enecor S.A. Argentina Transportation of electricity 70.00% 70.00% Fideicomiso CIESA Argentina Investment 100.00% 100.00% HIDISA Argentina Generation 61.00% 61.00% HINISA Argentina Generation 52.04% 52.04% CISA Argentina Trader & investment 100.00% 100.00% PEB Bolivia Investment 100.00% 100.00% PB18 Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% Energía Operaciones ENOPSA S.A. Ecuador Oil 100.00% 100.00% Pampa Ecuador Inc Ecuador Investment 100.00% 100.00% PE Energía Ecuador LTD Gran Cayman Investment 100.00% 100.00% EISA Uruguay Investment 100.00% 100.00% PISA Uruguay Investment 100.00% 100.00% TGU Uruguay Gas transportation 51.00% 51.00% Corod Venezuela Oil 100.00% 100.00% Petrolera San Carlos S.A. Venezuela Oil 100.00% 100.00% (1) The country of the registered office is also the principal place where the subsidiary develops its activities. 17 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) 5.2.2 Associates and joint ventures information The following table presents the main activity and the financial information used for valuation and percentages of participation in associates and joint ventures: Information about the issuer Main activity Date Share capital Profit (loss) of the period/year Equity Direct and indirect participation % Associates Refinor Refinery 12.31.2021 92 (813) 6,856 28.50% OCP Investment 03.31.2022 11,151 (2,348) 8,704 30.06% TGS (1) Gas transportation 03.31.2022 753 8,198 148,170 3.764% Joint ventures CIESA (1) Investment 03.31.2022 639 4,181 75,653 50.00% Citelec (2) Investment 03.31.2022 556 41 24,396 50.00% CTB Generation 03.31.2022 8,558 4,629 55,239 50.00% Greenwind Generation 03.31.2022 5 68 (1,034) 50.00% (1) The Company holds a 3.764% direct and indirect interest in TGS and a 50% interest in CIESA, a company that holds a 51% interest in the share capital of TGS. therefore, the Company has an additional indirect participation of 25.50% in TGS As of March 31, 2022 the quotation of TGS´s ordinary shares and ADR published on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the NYSE was $ 266 and U$S 7.01 per share, respectively, granting to Pampa (direct and indirect) ownership an approximate stake market value of $ 61,651 million. (2) Through a 50% interest, the company jointly controls Citelec, company that controls Transener with 52.65% of the shares and votes. As a result, the Company has an indirect participation of 26.33% in Transener. 18 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) The detail of the balances of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows: 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Disclosed in non-current assets Associates Refinor 1,369 2,306 OCP 1,080 2,479 TGS 6,618 5,373 Other - 1 Total associates 9,067 10,159 Joint ventures CIESA 43,335 35,520 Citelec 12,198 10,491 CTB 27,620 23,330 Total joint ventures 83,153 69,341 Total associates and joint ventures 92,220 79,500 Disclosed in non-current liabilities Joint ventures Greenwind (1) (385) (386) Total joint ventures (385) (386) (1) It receives financial assistance from the partners. 19 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) The following table shows the breakdown of the result from investments in associates and joint ventures: 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Associates Refinor (1,328) 5 OCP (703) 73 TGS 308 113 Total associates (1,723) 191 Joint ventures CIESA 2,037 960 Citelec 21 116 CTB 2,315 946 Greenwind 32 13 Total joint ventures 4,405 2,035 Total associates and joint ventures 2,682 2,226 The evolution of investments in associates and joint ventures is as follows: 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 At the beginning of the year 79,114 46,068 Dividend reversal - 1,645 Dividends (844) - Increases 62 772 Share of profit 3,924 2,226 Impairment (1) (1,242) - Exchange differences on translation 10,821 5,692 At the end of the period 91,835 56,403 (1) During April 2022, the Company received an offer to sell its 28.5% minority equity stake in Refinor, with a price below its book value. The Management of the Company has assessed the probability of occurrence of this transaction and, on behalf of this, as of March 31, 2022, has recognized a pre-tax impairment loss of $ 1,242 million (US$ 11 million), which is disclosed under "Share of profit from associates and joint ventures." 5.2.3 Investment in CTB Syndicated loan Regarding the syndicated loan granted to CTB on June 25, 2019 to partially finance the obligations undertaken under the award and execution of the closing to combined cycle works, on March 25, 2022 CTB and lenders Citibank, N.A., Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U., Banco Santander Río S.A., HSBC Bank Argentina S.A. e Industrial, and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A. executed a new amendment to the agreement modifying the loan repayment scheme in its variable interest rate tranche, with a new maturity on October 1, 2022, and changing the reference rate from LIBOR to SOFR. 20 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 5: (Continuation) As of March 31, 2022, CTB has repaid at maturity the amount of US$ 128.8 million of the syndicated loan. Post-closing, CTB has repaid US$ 4 million at maturity. Closing to combined cycle project CTB is moving forward with the execution of the works to increase its installed capacity from 567 MW to 847 MW. As of the date of issuance of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, CTB estimates to make a total investment of US$ 233 million and the commercial commissioning of the steam turbine in the fourth quarter of 2022. 5.3 Oil and gas participations Río Atuel In April 2022, Phoenix Global Resources, Petrolera El Trébol's controlling company, and the Company, through a note to the Department of Hydrocarbons of the Province of Mendoza, requested the granting of an Evaluation Area and a 45-day term perior to submit the activity to be committed and agree on the term of the new period. Assignment of mixed companies in Venezuela On May 6, 2022, the Company transferred to Integra Petróleo y Gas S.A. (the "Assignee") all the rights and obligations of the Company for its direct and indirect interest in the capital of the following mixed companies in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela: Petroritupano S.A., Petroven-Bras S.A., Petrowayú S.A. and Petrokariña S.A. (the "Mixed Companies") that exploit four hydrocarbon production areas in that country: Oritupano Leona, La Concepción, Acema and Mata (the "Areas"). As consideration for the assignment, the Assignee will pay to the Company 50% of any payment it obtains, whether monetary or in kind (including, without limitation, an indemnity, compensation, reparation or similar) related to the direct or indirect interest in the Mixed Companies and the Areas. This transaction is subject to the change of control approval by the Minister of Popular Power of Petroleum of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. As of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the Company considers contingent the collection right associated with the assignment, in terms of IAS 37, taking into consideration that it is subject to the change of control approval and subsequent collection of payments by the Assignee. NOTE 6 : RISKS 6.1 Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements requires the Company's Management to make future estimates and assessments, to apply critical judgment and to establish assumptions affecting the application of accounting policies and the amounts of disclosed assets and liabilities, and income and expenses. 21 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 6: (Continuation) Those estimates and judgments are evaluated on a continuous basis and are based on past experiences and other reasonable factors under the existing circumstances. Actual future results might differ from the estimates and evaluations made at the date of preparation of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements. In the preparation of these Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial statements, management judgements on applying the Company's accounting policies and sources of information used for the respective estimates are the same as those applied in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. 6.2 Financial risk management The Company's activities are subject to several financial risks: market risk (including the exchange rate risk, the interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. No significant changes have arisen in risk management policies since last year. NOTE 7 : SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company is a fully integrated power company in Argentina, which participates in the electricity and oil and gas value chains. Through its own activities, subsidiaries and share holdings in joint ventures, and based on the business nature, customer portfolio and risks involved, we were able to identify the following business segments: Electricity Generation, principally consisting of the Company's direct and indirect interests in HINISA, HIDISA, Greenwind, CTB, TMB, TJSM and through its own electricity generation activities through thermal plants Güemes, Piedra Buena, Piquirenda, Loma de la Lata, Genelba and Ecoenergía, Pilar, I. White, the Pichi Picún Leufú hydroelectric complex and Pampa Energía II and III wind farms. Electricity Distribution, consisting of the Company's direct interest in Edenor. As of March 31, 2021, the Company has classified the results corresponding to the divestment mentioned in Note 5.1 as discontinued operations. Oil and Gas, principally consisting of the Company's interests in oil and gas areas and through its direct interest in CISA. Petrochemicals, comprising of the Company's own styrenics operations and the catalytic reformer plant operations conducted in local plants. Holding and Other Business, principally consisting of interests in joint businesses CITELEC and CIESA and their respective subsidiaries, which hold the concession over the high voltage electricity transmission nationwide and over gas transportation in the South of the country, respectively, interests in the associates OCP and Refinor, holding activities and financial investment transactions. The Company manages its operating segment based on its individual net result in U.S. dollars. 22 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 Generation Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Revenue 166 113 126 7 - 412 44,011 Intersegment revenue - 24 - - (24) - - Cost of sales (84) (72) (116) - 24 (248) (26,387) Gross profit 82 65 10 7 - 164 17,624 Selling expenses (1) (14) (4) - - (19) (1,920) Administrative expenses (9) (14) (1) (8) - (32) (3,529) Exploration expenses - - - - - - (8) Other operating income 4 4 - 3 - 11 1,300 Other operating expenses (1) (12) - (2) - (15) (1,668) Impairment of inventories - - - - - - (9) Impairment of financial assets - - - (1) - (1) (127) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 22 - - 3 - 25 2,682 Operating income 97 29 5 2 - 133 14,345 Finance income 1 1 - 3 (2) 3 246 Finance costs (13) (24) (1) (3) 2 (39) (4,195) Other financial results 9 (12) 1 - - (2) (289) Financial results, net (3) (35) - - - (38) (4,238) Profit (loss) before income tax 94 (6) 5 2 - 95 10,107 Income tax 4 2 - (1) - 5 347 Profit (loss) for the period 98 (4) 5 1 - 100 10,454 Depreciation and amortization 22 27 1 - - 50 5,374 23 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 Generation Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Total profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company 97 (4) 5 1 - 99 10,304 Non - controlling interest 1 - - - - 1 150 Consolidated financial position information as of March 31, 2022 Assets 1,707 1,143 184 1,157 (131) 4,060 450,789 Liabilities 506 1,305 165 289 (131) 2,134 236,765 Net book values of property, plant and equipment 957 673 22 32 - 1,684 186,940 Additional consolidated information as of March 31, 2022 Increases in property, plant and equipment 10 63 - 1 - 74 7,878 24 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Revenue 161 - 51 103 6 - 321 28,635 Intersegment revenue - - 28 - - (28) - - Cost of sales (79) - (52) (82) - 28 (185) (16,353) Gross profit 82 - 27 21 6 - 136 12,282 Selling expenses - - (4) (3) - - (7) (542) Administrative expenses (7) - (10) (1) (5) - (23) (2,016) Exploration expenses - - - - - - - (7) Other operating income 6 - 4 - 1 - 11 976 Other operating expenses (1) - (16) - (16) - (33) (3,050) Impairment of financial assets - - (1) - - - (1) (103) Share of profit from joint ventures and associates 11 - - - 15 - 26 2,226 Operating income 91 - - 17 1 - 109 9,766 Finance income 1 - 1 - - - 2 165 Finance costs (12) - (32) (1) - - (45) (3,986) Other financial results (17) - (21) (1) 15 - (24) (2,061) Financial results, net (28) - (52) (2) 15 - (67) (5,882) Profit (loss) before income tax 63 - (52) 15 16 - 42 3,884 Income tax (16) - 17 (4) (5) - (8) (715) Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 47 - (35) 11 11 - 34 3,169 Profit for the period from discontinued operations - 5 - - - - 5 525 Profit (loss) for the period 47 5 (35) 11 11 - 39 3,694 Depreciation and amortization 22 - 20 1 - - 43 3,838 25 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 7 : (Continuation) in million of US$ in million of $ Consolidated profit and loss information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 Generation Distribution

of energy Oil and gas Petrochemicals Holding and others Eliminations Consolidated Consolidated Total profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the company 47 (1) (35) 11 11 - 33 3,152 Non - controlling interest - 6 - - - - 6 542 Consolidated financial position information as of December 31, 2021 Assets 1,670 - 1,157 176 1,067 (209) 3,861 396,653 Liabilities 525 - 1,324 166 264 (209) 2,070 212,613 Net book values of property, plant and equipment 969 - 636 22 32 - 1,659 170,390 Additional consolidated information as of March 31, 2021 Increases in property, plant and equipment 1 - 29 1 - - 31 2,736 26 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 8 : REVENUE 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Energy sales to the Spot Market 5,983 3,138 Energy sales by supply contracts 9,138 8,685 Fuel supply 2,511 2,462 Other sales 121 85 Generation sales subtotal 17,753 14,370 Oil, gas and liquid sales 11,724 4,305 Other sales 321 173 Oil and gas sales subtotal 12,045 4,478 Petrochemicals products 13,494 9,196 Petrochemicals sales subtotal 13,494 9,196 Technical assistance services and administration sales 715 588 Other 4 3 Holding and others subtotal 719 591 Total revenue 44,011 28,635 27 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 9 : COST OF SALES 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Inventories at the beginning of the year 15,888 9,766 Plus: Charges for the period Purchases of inventories, energy and gas 14,455 8,407 Salaries and social security charges 1,917 1,100 Benefits to employees 366 229 Accrual of defined benefit plans 160 107 Works contracts, fees and compensation for services 1,577 1,080 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,007 3,683 Intangible assets amortization 12 22 Right-of-use assets amortization 215 21 Transport of energy 172 119 Transportation and freights 650 506 Consumption of materials 553 369 Penalties 14 22 Maintenance 1,245 755 Canons and royalties 1,921 1,119 Environmental control 104 68 Rental and insurance 811 547 Surveillance and security 90 52 Taxes, rates and contributions 126 66 Other 41 38 Subtotal 29,436 18,310 Exchange differences on translation 1,036 748 Less: Inventories at the end of the period (19,973) (12,471) Total cost of sales 26,387 16,353 28 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10 : OTHER ITEMS OF THE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 10.1 Selling expenses 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Salaries and social security charges 139 68 Benefits to employees 8 4 Fees and compensation for services 90 79 Compensation agreements - 7 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1 1 Taxes, rates and contributions 271 213 Transport 1,375 157 Other 36 13 Total selling expenses 1,920 542 10.2 Administrative expenses 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Salaries and social security charges 1,344 675 Benefits to employees 136 81 Accrual of defined benefit plans 280 173 Fees and compensation for services 882 585 Compensation agreements 310 93 Directors' and Syndicates' fees 149 131 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 139 111 Consumption of materials 12 9 Maintenance 65 36 Transport and per diem 26 6 Rental and insurance 8 18 Surveillance and security 22 6 Taxes, rates and contributions 55 31 Communications 27 22 Other 74 39 Total administrative expenses 3,529 2,016 29 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.3 Exploration expenses 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Geological and geophysical expenses 8 7 Total exploration expenses 8 7 10.4 Other operating income and expenses 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Other operating income Insurrance recovery 15 - Services to third parties 45 37 Profit from property, plant and equipment sale 3 13 Result from the sale of other assets 252 - Contingency recovery 1 - Recovery of tax charges 8 - Commercial interests 445 651 Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan 396 226 Other 135 49 Total other operating income 1,300 976 Other operating expenses Provision for contingencies (53) (1,367) Provision for environmental remediation - (1,317) Decrease in property, plant and equipment (34) - Impairment on tax credits (1) - Tax on bank transactions (325) (206) Donations and contributions (47) (18) Institutional promotion (87) (63) Readjustment of investment plan (1,011) - Royalties of Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan (57) - Other (53) (79) Total other operating expenses (1,668) (3,050) 30 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$"))

NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.5 Financial results Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Finance income Financial interest 17 12 Other interest 229 153 Total finance income 246 165 Finance cost Financial interest (3,502) (3,741) Commercial interest (19) (6) Fiscal interest (408) (58) Other interest (75) (67) Bank and other financial expenses (191) (114) Total finance cost (4,195) (3,986) Other financial results Foreign currency exchange difference, net 241 849 Changes in the fair value of financial instruments (129) (3,039) (Losses) Gains from present value measurement (410) 139 Other financial results 9 (10) Total other financial results (289) (2,061) Total financial results, net (4,238) (5,882) (1) Net of $ 12 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. There are no finance costs capitalized for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. 31 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 10: (Continuation) 10.6 Income tax and minimum notional income tax The breakdown of income tax charge is: 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Current tax 5,504 7 Deferred tax (5,853) 720 Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement 2 (12) Total income tax - (income) loss (347) 715 Below is a reconciliation between income tax expense and the amount resulting from application of the tax rate on the profit before taxes: 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Profit before income tax 10,107 3,884 Current tax rate 35% 30% Result at the tax rate 3,537 1,165 Share of profit from associates and joint ventures (856) (663) Non-taxable results (131) (4) Effects of exchange differences and other results associated with the valuation of the currency, net 3,631 2,146 Effects of valuation of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and financial assets (12,018) (5,206) Effect of tax rate change in deferred tax - 45 Adjustment effect for tax inflation 4,741 3,073 Difference in the estimate of previous fiscal year income tax and the income tax statement 175 66 Non-deductible cost 580 67 Other (6) 26 Total income tax - (income) loss (347) 715 32 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11 : NON-FINANCIAL ASSETS ANF LIABILITIES 11.1 Property, plant and equipment Original values Type of good At the beginning Increases Transfers Decreases Traslation effect At the end Land 1,352 - - - 110 1,462 Buildings 14,365 - - - 1,159 15,524 Equipment and machinery 149,670 486 2,219 - 12,176 164,551 Wells 89,091 26 2,256 - 7,283 98,656 Mining property 25,960 - - - 2,095 28,055 Vehicles 566 48 - (8) 49 655 Furniture and fixtures and software equipment 5,778 30 4 (2) 467 6,277 Communication equipments 128 - - - 10 138 Materials, spare and tools 3,008 704 (659) - 367 3,420 Petrochemical industrial complex 2,374 11 12 - 193 2,590 Work in progress 13,625 5,893 (3,111) (6) 1,046 17,447 Advances to suppliers 5,514 680 (721) - 469 5,942 Other goods 257 - - - 21 278 Total at 03.31.2022 311,688 7,878 - (16) 25,445 344,995 Total at 03.31.2021 234,426 2,736 - (24) 22,003 259,141 Net of $ 12 million capitalized in property, plant and equipment for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. There are no capitalized financial costs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021. 33 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) Depreciation Net book values Type of good At the beginning Decreases For the period Traslation effect At the end At the end At 12.31.2021 Land - - - - - 1,462 1,352 Buildings (6,978) - (191) (571) (7,740) 7,784 7,387 Equipment and machinery (55,015) - (2,713) (4,556) (62,284) 102,267 94,655 Wells (54,632) - (1,729) (4,479) (60,840) 37,816 34,459 Mining property (17,892) - (290) (1,456) (19,638) 8,417 8,068 Vehicles (468) 8 (16) (39) (515) 140 98 Furniture and fixtures and software equipment (4,879) 2 (100) (397) (5,374) 903 899 Communication equipments (87) - (3) (7) (97) 41 41 Materials, spare and tools (129) - (5) (12) (146) 3,274 2,879 Petrochemical industrial complex (1,112) - (97) (94) (1,303) 1,287 1,262 Work in progress - - - - - 17,447 13,625 Advances to suppliers - - - - - 5,942 5,514 Other goods (106) - (3) (9) (118) 160 151 Total at 03.31.2022 (141,298) 10 (5,147) (11,620) (158,055) 186,940 Total at 03.31.2021 (98,981) 24 (3,795) (9,371) (112,123) 147,018 Total at 12.31.2021 170,390 34 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11 : (Continuation) 11.2 Intangible assets Original values Type of good At the beginning Traslate Effect At the end Concession agreements 258 21 279 Goodwill 3,555 287 3,842 Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies 717 58 775 Total at 03.31.2022 4,530 366 4,896 Total at 03.31.2021 5,107 476 5,583 Depreciation Type of good At the beginning Traslate Effect For the period At the end Concession agreements (234) (2) (20) (256) Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies (340) (10) (28) (378) Total at 03.31.2022 (574) (12) (48) (634) Total at 03.31.2021 (1,652) (22) (155) (1,829) Net book values Type of good At the end At 12.31.2021 Concession agreements 23 24 Goodwill 3,842 3,555 Intangibles identified in acquisitions of companies 397 377 Total at 03.31.2022 4,262 Total at 03.31.2021 3,754 Total at 12.31.2021 3,956 35 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11 : (Continuation) 11.3 Deferred tax assets and liabilities The composition of the deferred tax assets and liabilities is as follows: 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 Tax loss carryforwards 1,727 1,307 Properties, plant and equipment 14,264 8,299 Intangible assets 4 4 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 179 284 Trade and other receivables 484 471 Provisions 6,287 5,812 Salaries and social security payable 31 31 Defined benefit plans 1,038 912 Trade and other payables 24 24 Adjustment for tax inflation 5 4 Other 62 32 Deferred tax assets 24,105 17,180 Property, plant and equipment (16) (17) Intangible assets (1,455) (1,347) Investments in companies (1,366) (1,124) Inventory (1,284) (1,009) Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (1,013) (1,428) Trade and other receivables (3,094) (3,154) Taxes payables (322) (322) Adjustment for tax inflation (78) (104) Deferred tax liabilities (8,628) (8,505) Deferred tax assets (liabilities) 15,477 8,675 Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset in the following cases: a) when there is a legally enforceable right to offset tax assets and liabilities; and b) when deferred income tax charges are associated with the same fiscal authority. 36 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.4 Inventories 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Current Materials and spare parts 9,951 8,972 Advances to suppliers 1,295 798 In process and finished products 8,727 6,118 Total 19,973 15,888 11.5 Provisions 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Contingencies 11,780 10,859 Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines 2,229 2,007 Environmental remediation 1,613 1,485 Other provisions - 93 Total Non-Current 15,622 14,444 Current Contingencies 20 28 Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines 227 210 Environmental remediation 351 320 Other provisions 1 2 Total Current 599 560 37 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) The evolution of provisions is shown below: 03.31.2022 Contingencies Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines Environmental remediation At the beginning of the year 10,887 2,217 1,805 Increases 111 58 22 Decreases (13) - (5) Exchange differences on translation 815 181 142 At the end of the period 11,800 2,456 1,964 03.31.2021 Contingencies Asset retirement obligation and decommisioning of wind turbines For environmental remediation At the beginning of the year 8,660 1,798 216 Increases 1,312 46 1,319 Decreases (13) - (2) Exchange differences on translation 753 171 17 Reversal of unused amounts - - (1) At the end of the period 10,712 2,015 1,549 The main events taking place in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 regarding provision for legal proceedings and contingencies reported in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 are detailed below: Regarding the international arbitration claims that the Company maintains with Petrobras Operación S.A. ("POSA") and Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. ("PIB BV") whose actions were suspended for a period of 45 days from February 7, 2022, as of the date of issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the parties decided to continue pursuing the proceeding. 38 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 11: (Continuation) 11.6 Income tax and minimum presumed income tax provision 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-current Income tax 16,369 16,163 Minimum notional income tax 3,316 3,124 Total non-current 19,685 19,287 Current Income tax, net of witholdings and advances 7,589 2,098 Total current 7,589 2,098 NOTE 12 : FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 12.1 Financial assets at amortized cost 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-current Term deposit 11,150 10,311 Other 550 510 Total non-current 11,700 10,821 Current Other 580 537 Total current 580 537 12.2 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-current Shares 3,239 2,998 Total non-current 3,239 2,998 Current Government securities 30,016 28,464 Corporate bonds 2,029 1,990 Shares 15,700 12,363 Investment funds 4,447 4,209 Total current 52,192 47,026 39 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.3 Trade and other receivables Note 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Other 7 7 Trade receivables, net 7 7 Non-Current Related parties 16 2,430 2,394 Tax credits 703 922 Prepaid expenses 58 55 Other 5 1 Other receivables, net 3,196 3,372 Total non-current 3,203 3,379 40 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) Note 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Current Receivables from MAT 2,011 2,429 CAMMESA 13,111 9,180 Receivables from oil and gas sales 8,061 7,120 Receivables from petrochemistry sales 6,379 7,280 Related parties 16 1,062 786 Other 514 373 Impairment of trade receivables (1,013) (963) Trade receivables, net 30,125 26,205 Current Related parties 16 1,309 830 Tax credits 323 503 Receivables for complementary activities 122 160 Prepaid expenses 2,227 1,066 Financial credit - 1,044 Guarantee deposits 3,401 3,054 Insurance to recover 19 78 Expenses to be recovered 1,032 1,247 Credits for the sale of subsidiary 4,440 4,213 Credit for sale of financial instruments - 566 Argentine Natural Gas Production Promotion Plan 1,554 1,479 Other 546 459 Allowance for doubtful other receivables (16) (12) Other receivables, net 14,957 14,687 Total current 45,082 40,892 Due to the short-term nature of trade and other receivables, its book value is not considered to differ from its fair value. For non-current trade and other receivables, fair values do not significantly differ from book values. 41 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) The movements in the impairment of financial assets are as follows: Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 At the beginning 4.1 963 1,352 Impairment 44 80 Exchange differences on translation 6 39 At the end of the period 1,013 1,471 The movements in the impairment of other receivables are as follows: Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 At the beginning 4.1 12 14 Impairment 5 6 Reversal of unused amounts - (2) Exchange differences on translation (1) - At the end of the period 16 18 12.4 Cash and cash equivalents 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Cash 17 16 Banks 3,498 2,618 Investment funds 11,109 8,649 Total 14,624 11,283 42 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.5 Borrowings 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Financial borrowings 5,737 5,968 Corporate bonds 147,711 133,662 Total Non-Current 153,448 139,630 Current Bank overdrafts - 1,156 Financial borrowings 4,655 3,033 Corporate bonds 3,091 3,976 Total Current 7,746 8,165 Total 161,194 147,795 As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 the fair value of the Company's CB amount approximately to $ 141,912 million and $ 126,645 million, respectively. Such values were calculated on the basis of the determined market price of the Company's CB at the end of each period (fair value level 1). The carrying amounts of short-term borrowings approximate their fair value due to their short-term maturity. As of the issuance of these financial statements, the Company is in compliance with the covenants provided for in their loans contracts. The evolution of the consolidated loans over the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is disclosed below. 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 At the beginning of the year 147,795 135,805 Proceeds from borrowings 2,564 2,503 Payment of borrowings - (4,616) Accrued interest 3,504 3,740 Payment of interests (4,327) (4,687) Net foreign currency exchange difference (472) (1,284) Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment 12 - Exchange differences on translation 12,118 12,285 At the end of the period 161,194 143,746 43 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.5.1 Issuance of Corporate Bonds Class 8 On January 18, 2022, the Company issued Class 8 CB in the amount of $ 3,107 million at a Badlar rate + 2%, maturing in 18 months. This is the first green bond issued by Pampa, which reflects the commitment to finance projects with a positive impact on the environment and to diversify the country's energy generation matrix. The issue was recognized by Fix Ratings, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, with the rating of Green Bond (BV1), the best possible grade, since it is aligned with the four main components of ICMA's (International Capital Market Association) Green Bond Principles (GBP). It was issued in observance of the "Guidelines for the Issuance of Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds in Argentina" of the CNV Rules and the provisions of BYMA's Social, Green and Sustainable Guide and the BYMA Rules, and also makes up BYMA's Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds Panel. The Company will allocate the issue's proceeds to finance the expansion of PEPE III wind farm. 12.5.2 Financial loans During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company took on new short-term financing with domestic financial entities, net of cancellations and early cancellations, for a total $ 148 million. After the end of the period, the Company paid $ 1,304 million at maturity for bank debt with local financial entities. 44 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.6 Trade and other payables Note 03.31.2022 12.31.2021 Non-Current Compensation agreements 790 379 Finance lease liability 1,020 954 Readjustment of investment plan liability 253 - Other 114 7 Other payables 2,177 1,340 Total non-current 2,177 1,340 Current Suppliers 17,307 15,807 Customer advances 362 396 Related parties 16 2,229 1,524 Trade payables 19,898 17,727 Compensation agreements 135 136 Finance lease liability 278 386 Readjustment of investment plan liability 759 - Other 336 312 Other payables 1,508 834 Total current 21,406 18,561 Due to the short-term nature of trade and other payables, their carrying amount is considered to be the same as their fair value. For most other non-current liabilities, fair values are not significantly different from their book values either. 45 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 12: (Continuation) 12.7 Fair value of financial instruments The following table shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: As of March 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at fair value through

profit and losss Government securities 30,016 - - 30,016 Corporate bonds 2,029 - - 2,029 Investment funds 4,447 - - 4,447 Shares 15,700 - 3,239 18,939 Cash and cash equivalents Investment funds 11,109 - - 11,109 Derivative financial instruments - 126 - 126 Other receivables 3,393 - - 3,393 Total assets 66,694 126 3,239 70,059 As of December 31, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Financial assets at fair value through

profit and losss Government securities 28,464 - - 28,464 Corporate bonds 1,990 - - 1,990 Investment funds 4,209 - - 4,209 Shares 12,363 - 2,998 15,361 Cash and cash equivalents Investment funds 8,649 - - 8,649 Derivative financial instruments - 16 - 16 Other receivables 3,047 - - 3,047 Total assets 58,722 16 2,998 61,736 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 18 - 18 Total liabilities - 18 - 18 The techniques used for the measurement of assets and liabilities at fair value through profit and loss, classified as Level 2 and 3, are detailed below: - Derivative Financial Instruments: calculated from variations between market prices at the closing date of the period, and the amount at the time of the contract. - Shares: it was determined using the income-based approach through the "Indirect Cash Flow" method, that is, the net present value of expected future cash flows, mainly through the collection of dividends taking into consideration the 4.04% and 4.55% equity interest, direct and indirect, in TJSM and TMB, respectively. 46 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 13 : EQUITY COMPONENTS 13.1 Share Capital As of March 31, 2022, the capital stock amounts to $ 1,386 million, including $ 4 million of treasury shares. Acquisition of the Company's own shares On March 10, 2022, the Board of Directors resolved to suspend Program 11, approved on December 1, 2021 for a maximum amount of US$ 30 million, an initial term of 120 calendar days, and a maximum price of US$ 19 per ADR and $ 167 per common share, as the Company's share and ADR prices exceeded the set repurchase limit values. As of the issuance of these Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements, this program has already expired. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company directly and indirectly acquired 0.1 million ADRs for a value of US$ 1.8 million. 13.2 Earning per share Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the result attributable to the Company's equity holders by the weighted average of outstanding common shares during the year. Diluted earnings per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average of outstanding common shares to reflect the conversion of all dilutive potential common shares. Potential common shares will be deemed dilutive only when their conversion into common shares may reduce the earnings per share or increase losses per share of the continuing business. Potential common shares will be deemed anti-dilutive when their conversion into common shares may result in an increase in the earnings per share or a decrease in the losses per share of the continuing operations. The calculation of diluted earnings per share does not entail a conversion, the exercise or another issuance of shares which may have an anti-dilutive effect on the losses per share, or where the option exercise price is higher than the average price of ordinary shares during the period, no dilutive effect is recorded, being the diluted earning per share equal to the basic. As of March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company does not hold any significant potential dilutive shares, therefore there are no differences with the basic earnings per share. 47 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 13: (Continuation) 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Earning for continuing operations attributable to the equity holders of the Company 10,304 3,150 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,382 1,451 Basic and diluted earnings per share from continued operations 7.46 2.17 Earnings for discontinued operations attributable to the equity holders of the Company - 2 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,382 1,451 Basic and diluted earnings per share from

discontinued operations - 0.001 Earning attributable to the equity holders of the Company 10,304 3,152 Weighted average amount of outstanding shares 1,382 1,451 Basic and diluted earnings per share 7.46 2.17 48 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 14 : STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS' COMPLEMENTARY INFORMATION 14.1 Adjustments to reconcilie net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities Note 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Income tax 10.6 (347) 715 Accrued interest 3,333 3,057 Depreciations and amortizations 9, 10.1 and 10.2 5,374 3,838 Share of profit from joint ventures and associates 5.2.2 (2,682) (2,226) Results from property, plant and equipment sale and decresease 10.4 and 10.3 31 (13) Result from the sale of other assets 10.4 (252) - Impairment of inventories 11.1 and 11.2 9 - Impairment of financial assets 127 103 Result from measurement at present value 10.5 410 (139) Changes in the fair value of financial instruments 164 3,310 Net exchange differences 10.5 (241) (849) Readjustment of investment plan 10.4 1,011 - Constitution of allowances, net (7) - Provision for contingecies 10.4 53 1,367 Provision for environmental remediation 10.4 - 1,317 Accrual of defined benefit plans 9 and 10.2 440 280 Compensation agreements 10.1 and 10.2 310 100 Other - 12 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows generated by operating activities 7,733 10,872 49 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 14: (Continuation) 14.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (2,044) (353) Increase in inventories (3,058) (1,957) Increase in trade payables and other payables 333 75 Decrease in salaries and social security payable (895) (609) Decrease in defined benefit plans (80) (38) Increase in tax payables 238 610 Decrease in provisions (82) (79) Income tax paid (156) (69) Proceeds (Payments) from derivative financial instruments, net 199 (210) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,545) (2,630) 14.2 Significant non-cash transactions 03.31.2022 03.31.2021 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through an increase in trade payables (5,272) (1,098) Borrowing costs capitalized in property, plant and equipment (12) - Increase in interests in associates through a decrease in other loans - (1,645) Dividends pending collection 598 - 50 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 15 : CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND ASSETS The main changes for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 regarding contingent assets reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 are detailed below: Administrative claims Regarding the Preliminary Administrative Claim against the National Ministry of Economy to claim the owed amount, plus the applicable interest, assumed by the Federal Government during the term of validity of PEN Executive Order No. 1,053/18 on account of the exchange difference between the price of the gas purchased by gas distributors and that recognized in their final tariffs during the April 2018 - March 2019 period, as of the date of issuance of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements, a judgment was rendered dismissing the amparo on the grounds of undue delay submitted by the Company seeking that the defendant should state its position in this respect. The Company has filed an appeal against this decision. NOTA 16 : RELATED PARTIES´ TRANSACTIONS 16.1 Balances with related parties As of March 31, 2022 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade payables Current Non Current Current Current Associates and joint ventures CTB 38 - - - Greenwind 37 - - - OCP - - 614 - Refinor 111 - - 125 TGS 872 2,430 626 941 Transener - - 1 4 Other related parties SACDE 4 - 5 1,159 Other - - 63 - 1,062 2,430 1,309 2,229 51 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 16: (Continuation) As of December 31, 2021 Trade receivables Other receivables Trade payables Current Non Current Current Current Associates and joint ventures CTB 33 - - - Greenwind 38 - - - OCP - - 200 - Refinor 101 - - 187 TGS 611 2,394 568 311 Transener - - - 25 Other related parties SACDE 3 - 5 1,001 Other - - 57 - 786 2,394 830 1,524 52 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 16: (Continuation) 16.2 Operations with related parties

Operations for the three-month period

Sales of goods

and services (1)

Purchases of goods

and services (2) Fees for services (3) Other operating (expenses)

and income, net (4) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Associates and joint ventures CTB 43 36 - - - - - - Greenwind 19 15 - - - - - - Refinor 281 166 (1,262) (104) - - - (12) TGS 1,284 738 (997) (709) - - - - Transener - - (3) (12) - - - - Other related parties Fundación - - - - - - (27) - (18) SACDE - - (2,539) (557) - - 3 3 Salaverri, Dellatorre, Burgio & Wetzler - - - - (18) - (7) - - 1,627 955 (4,801) (1,382) (18) (7) (24) (27) (1) Corresponds mainly to advisory services provided in relation with technical assistance and sales of gas and refined products. (2) Correspond to natural gas transportation services, purchases of refined products and other services imputed to cost of sales for $ 2.339 million and $ 825 million and infrastructure works contracted to SACDE imputed in property, plant and equipment for $ 2,462 million and $ 557 million, of which $ 702 million and $ 155 million correspond to fees and general expenses calculated on the costs incurred by SACDE and/or Pampa to carry the works out for the period three-month ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respective (3) Disclosed within administrative expenses. (4) Corresponds mainly to donations.

Operations for the three-month period Finance income (1) Dividends received 2022 2021 2022 2021 Associates and joint ventures OCP - 27 844 - TGS 60 59 - - 60 86 844 - (1) Corresponds mainly to financial leases and accrued interest on loans granted. 53 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 17 : ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN CURRENCIES OTHER THAN PESOS Type Amount in currencies other than pesos Exchange rate (1) Total

03.31.2022 Total

12.31.2021 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at amortized cost US$ 105.4 111.01 11,700 10,821 Other receivables US$ 21.9 111.01 2,431 2,394 Total non-current assets 14,131 13,215 CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss US$ 355.4 111.01 39,452 36,170 Financial assets at amortized cost US$ 5.2 111.01 580 537 Derivative financial instruments US$ 1.0 111.01 114 15 Trade and other receivables US$ 248.5 111.01 27,586 23,540 Cash and cash equivalents US$ 103.2 111.01 11,459 10,701 U$ 3.7 2.70 10 8 Total current assets 79,201 70,971 Total assets 93,332 84,186 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions US$ 133.4 111.01 14,805 13,571 Borrowings US$ 1,354.3 111.01 150,345 139,630 Other payables US$ 18.6 111.01 2,069 1,339 Total non-current liabilities 167,219 154,540 CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions US$ 4.8 111.01 537 512 Taxes payables US$ 0.01 111.01 1 1 Salaries and social security payable US$ 0.1 111.01 14 9 Derivative financial instruments US$ - 111.01 - 1 Borrowings US$ 55.7 111.01 6,187 7,009 Trade and other payables US$ 117.9 111.01 13,091 10,746 EUR 2.1 123.67 256 250 SEK 1.2 11.84 15 60 Total current liabilities 20,101 18,588 Total liabilities 187,320 173,128 Net Position Liability (93,988) (88,942) (1) Exchange rate in force at March 31, 2022 according to the National Bank of Argentine for U.S. dollars (US$), euros (EUR), Swedish crowns (SEK) and Uruguayos pesos (U$). 54 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTA 18 : TERMINATION OF HYDROELECTRIC CONCESSIONS As the hydroelectric concessions timely granted by the Federal Government and, in some cases, by the Provinces approach expiration, on March 10, 2022, SE Resolution No. 130/22 was published, creating a Concessioned Hydroelectric Exploitations Team to evaluate the status of the hydropower concessions under national jurisdiction, including HIDISA, HINISA, and HPPL. This team will be presided over by the Secretary of Energy (or the person appointed by him) and coordinated by a person with proven experience in the field. It will also be made up of representatives of the SE, CAMMESA, the ENRE, and IEASA. Furthermore, the Dam Safety Regulatory Body and water management and environmental protection authorities are invited to appoint a representative in the team. The concessions' status report must be submitted within two years for the HIDISA and HINISA concessions, expiring in 2024, whereas the term for issuing the report for HPPL, which concession expires in 2029, will be later determined. Finally, IEASA is entrusted with the technical audit of the power generation equipment. NOTE 19 : DOCUMENTATION SAFEKEEPING On August 14, 2014, the National Securities Commission issued General Resolution No. 629, which introduced modifications to the provisions applicable to the keeping and conservation of corporate and accounting books and commercial documentation. To such effect, the Company have sent non-sensitive work papers and information corresponding to the periods not covered by the statute of limitations for their keeping in the Administración de Archivos S.A (AdeA)'s data warehouse located at Ruta 36, km 34.5, Florencio Varela, Provincia de Buenos Aires and in the Iron Mountain Argentina S.A.'s data warehouses located at the following addresses: - Azara 1245 -C.A.B.A. - Don Pedro de Mendoza 2163 -C.A.B.A. - Amancio Alcorta 2482 C.A.B.A. - San Miguel de Tucumán 601, Carlos Spegazzini, Municipality of Ezeiza, Province of Buenos Aires. A list of the documentation delivered for storage, as well as the documentation provided for in Article 5.a.3) Section I, Chapter V, Title II of the PROVISIONS (2013 regulatory provisions and amending rules), is available at the Company headquarters. 55 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continuation) For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, presented in comparative format (In millions of Argentine Pesos ("$")) NOTE 20 : SUBSEQUENT EVENTS General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting On April 27, 2022, the Company's General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved: - To approve the allocation of results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which amounted to a $ 27,097 million profit, resolving that: (i) the exchange difference on translation charged to retained earnings should be allocated $ 13,032 million to the voluntary reserve; (ii) disaffect $485 million from the legal reserve for having exceeded the legal limit of 20%; and (iii) the balance, that is, the amount of $ 31,907 million, should be allocated to the voluntary reserve. - To reduce the capital stock through the cancellation of 2.8 million shares, which is pending registration with the Public Registry. 56 Attachments Original Link

