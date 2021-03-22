Pampa Energía S A : Call for meeting, agenda and Board's proposal for the Meeting on April 29, 2021

Call to General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on

April 29, 2021.

Pampa Energía S.A. calls a General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held on April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the first call, and in the case of the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, at noon, a second call to be held (i) on-site at the Company offices located in Maipú 1, City of Buenos Aires; or (ii) virtually according to the terms of the article 30 of the Company's bylaws by Microsoft Teams to deal with the following Agenda:

1) Appointment of shareholders to approve and sign the Meeting minutes.

2) Consideration of the Company's Balance Sheet, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes, Independent Auditor's Report, Supervisory Committee's Report, Annual Report and Report on Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, Management's Discussion and Analysis required by the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, and the additional information required by applicable rules, all for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

3) Consideration of the results for the year and allocation thereof.

4) Consideration of the Director's and Supervisory Committee's performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

5) Consideration of the Director's and Supervisory Committee's fees (in the amount of $436,400,019.33 for the Directors and $4,187,835 for the Supervisory Committee) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, according to the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, the result for this fiscal year is a computable loss.

6) Consideration of fees payable to the Independent Auditor.

7) Appointment of Regular and Alternate Directors.

8) Appointment of the Supervisory Committee's Regular and Alternate members.

9) Regular Independent Auditor and Alternate Independent Auditor's appointment who shall render an opinion on the fiscal year's financial statements started on January 1, 2021.

10) Determination of fees payable to the Regular Independent Auditor and Alternate Independent Auditor who shall render an opinion on the fiscal year's financial statements commenced on January 1, 2021.

11) Consideration of allocation of a budgetary item for the Audit Committee's operation.

12) Consideration of stock capital reduction of up to $145,550,125 and cancellation of up to 145,550,125 ordinary, book-entry shares of $1 par value each and entitled to 1 vote per share, held in the Company and its subsidiary's treasury. (upon dealing with this item, the Meeting will qualify as an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting).

13)Grant of authorizations to carry out the proceedings and filings necessary to obtain the relevant registrations.

NOTE 1: Shareholders shall send the relevant certificates evidencing the balance of their book-entry accounts, issued to such effect by Caja de Valores S.A., to Maipú 1,

Ground Floor, City of Buenos Aires or by e-mail tolegalcorporativo@pampaenergia.com, on any business day from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. until and including April 23, 2021. NOTE 2: According to the provisions of the

Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, as amended in 2013, when enrolling to participate at the Meeting, the Shareholder shall report the following data: first and last name or complete corporate name; type and personal identity document number in the case of natural persons or registration data in the case of legal entities, expressly indicating the Registry where they are registered with and its jurisdiction, domicile and type of address and phone and e-mail. The same information must be filed by any person who attends the Meeting as representative of a shareholder. NOTE 3: if the Meeting is virtually celebrated, it will be done by Microsoft Teams that guarantees:

1. Accessibility to all registered shareholders, with voice and vote; 2. Simultaneous transmission of sound, images and words thought the Meeting; 3. The recording of theMeeting with digital support. We will send the instructions to connect to the Meeting to those who registered to the e-mail informed. Proxys must be sent FIVE (5) working days in advance of the Meeting to our e-mail informed in NOTE 1. NOTE 4: Shareholders are hereby reminded that, following the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, as amended in 2013, in the event of shareholders that are entities organized abroad, (i) information shall be given about the ultimate beneficial owners of the shares that comprise the capital stock of the foreign Company and the number of shares that they shall vote, stating first and last name, nationality, actual domicile, date of birth, national identity document or passport number, taxpayer identification number (CUIT), worker's identification number (CUIL) or any other form of tax identification and occupation, and (ii) proof shall be submitted of their registration under the terms of Sections 118 or 123 of the Business Companies Law No. 19,550, as amended, and the representative appointed to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting shall be duly registered with the relevant Public Registry or provide evidence of its capacity as duly appointed proxy. NOTE 5: In addition, if the Shareholder is a trust or any other similar entity, or a foundation or any other similar entity, whether public or private, it shall be required to comply with Section 26, Chapter II, Title II of the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission, as amended in 2013. NOTE 6: The Shareholders are hereby required to be present at least 15 minutes in advance of the time scheduled for holding the Meeting.

Board proposals regarding the various items on the Agenda for the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for April 29, 2021.

The Board of Directors resolved to put forward to the Shareholders the following proposals in respect of the items to be dealt with at the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 29, 2021:

1. Regarding the first Agenda item, i.e., "Appointment of shareholders to approve and sign the Meeting minutes," the Board of Directors proposed that the Shareholders'

Meeting appoint the representatives of JP Morgan and the Sustainability GuarantyFund under the charge of the Social Security Office (Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social - ANSES) to sign the minutes.

2. As concerns the second Agenda item, i.e., "Consideration of the Company's

Balance Sheet, Statement of Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes, Independent Auditor's

Report, Supervisory Committee's Report, Annual Report and Report on Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, Management's Discussion and Analysis

required by the Regulations of the Argentine Securities Commission and the additional information required by the applicable rules, all for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020," the Board of Directors resolved, by unanimous vote, to abstain from making any proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting regarding the

approval of the Financial Statements and supplementary documents to avoid a potential conflict of interests in that the preparation of the financial statements is among the duties of the Board of Directors.

3. As concerns the third Agenda item, i.e., "Consideration of the results for the year and allocation thereof," it was informed that the fiscal year showed a loss of $31,447,041,491 as of December 31, 2020, the retained earnings amounted to a loss of $1,824,699,287. Consequently, the Board of Directors unanimously proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting the following allocation:

-The amount of $1,499,975,532 of the conversion difference allocated to retained earnings to the statutory reserve and $27,589,046,595 to the optional reserve;

-And the remaining balance, i.e., the amount of $30,913,721,414 is to set up an optional reserve to absorb the retained earnings' negative balance.

Likewise, it was informed that the Company does not expect to declare dividends to retain all the funds to allocate them to and/or have them available for: