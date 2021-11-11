Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Pampa Energía S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 11/10
159.25 ARS   -0.44%
06:37pQ3 21 Videoconference Script
PU
06:37pQ3 21 Videoconference Presentation
PU
11/10PAMPA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 21 Videoconference Presentation

11/11/2021 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 2021 results videoconference

Disclaimer

Pampa Energía 2

The main highlights of the quarter

  • All-time-high record gas production

Monthly, production since 2017

Pampa Energía 3

The main highlights of the quarter

  • Plan Gas GSA third round award

Total gas production @ WI, in mcfpd

Winter gas production @ WI1, in mcfpd

350

388

+43%

+56%

Pampa Energía 4

The main highlights of the quarter

  • All-time-high record gas production
  • Plan Gas GSA third round award
  • PEPE III brownfield expansion
  • Remarkable reduction of the net debt during the quarter - 1.4x ND/EBITDA
  • 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report

Pampa Energía 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
06:37pQ3 21 Videoconference Script
PU
06:37pQ3 21 Videoconference Presentation
PU
11/10PAMPA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Letter dated November 10th, 2021, addressed to Comisión Nacional de Valores and Bolsas ..
PU
11/10Q3 21 Earnings Release
PU
11/08Q3 21 Earnings Release
PU
10/15PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. : - Change in the Executive Committee of Pampa Energia
AQ
10/15PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Energia Chief Financial Officer Gabriel Cohen Resign
MT
10/15REF. : Relevant Event. Resignation of CFO - Form 6-K
PU
10/15Pampa Energía S.A. Announces Resignation of Gabriel Cohen as Chief Financial Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 200 B 2 001 M 1 496 M
Net income 2021 16 624 M 166 M 124 M
Net Debt 2021 105 B 1 053 M 787 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 221 B 2 206 M 1 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 159,25 ARS
Average target price 102,83 ARS
Spread / Average Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration & IT
Miguel Ricardo Bein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.105.09%2 207
NEXTERA ENERGY10.43%167 174
ENEL S.P.A.-13.48%83 920
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.36%78 181
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.16%72 366
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.13%67 679