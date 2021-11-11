Q3 21 Videoconference Presentation

Financials ARS USD GBP Sales 2021 200 B 2 001 M 1 496 M Net income 2021 16 624 M 166 M 124 M Net Debt 2021 105 B 1 053 M 787 M P/E ratio 2021 - Yield 2021 - Capitalization 221 B 2 206 M 1 649 M EV / Sales 2021 1,63x EV / Sales 2022 1,86x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 71,8% Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 159,25 ARS Average target price 102,83 ARS Spread / Average Target -35,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration & IT Miguel Ricardo Bein Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A. 105.09% 2 207 NEXTERA ENERGY 10.43% 167 174 ENEL S.P.A. -13.48% 83 920 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 11.36% 78 181 IBERDROLA, S.A. -13.16% 72 366 SOUTHERN COMPANY 3.13% 67 679