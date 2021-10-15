Log in
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 10/14
152.75 ARS   +1.06%
Ref.: Relevant Event. Resignation of CFO - Form 6-K
PU
PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Change in the Executive Committee of Pampa Energía
PU
PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
Ref.: Relevant Event. Resignation of CFO - Form 6-K

10/15/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Ref.: Relevant Event. Resignation of CFO.

Dear Sirs,

As Head of Market Relations of Pampa Energía S.A. (the "Company" or "Pampa"), I hereby inform you that, on the date hereof, the Company received the letter of resignation from Mr. Gabriel Cohen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, due to personal reasons.

We also inform that such notice will be effective when the Board of Directors accepts and designate the new CFO at its next meeting in November. Finally, the Management has proposed to the Board to appoint Mr. Nicolás Mindlin as his replacement.

Although Mr. Cohen is stepping down as CFO, he will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Sincerely,

María Agustina Montes

Head of Market Relations

Pampa Energía S.A.

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 146 B 1 478 M 1 478 M
Net income 2021 27 002 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2021 102 B 1 031 M 1 031 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 212 B 2 138 M 2 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration & IT
Miguel Ricardo Bein Independent Director
