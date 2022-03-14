Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pampa Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   CA6976701079

PAMPA METALS CORPORATION

(PM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pampa Metals : Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver-March07, 2022-Pampa MetalsCorp.("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE: PM/ FSE: FIRA / OTCQX®: PMMCF)a junior mining exploration company focusedonChile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions,announces the launch of a12-monthonline marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investorswhowould be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engagingwithcurrent shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for theprogram due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program."Copper is in short supply and copper prices are climbing.Pampa Metals is currently drilling ononeproject through a Joint Venture with Austral GoldLtd.andislooking forwardtofurther exploration andresults on its other prospectiveprojects" said A. Paul Gill, CEO.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK
AGORACOMis the pioneer of online marketing,broadcasting, conferences,and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 350 companies served. AGORACOM is thehome of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600million pages ofinformation over the last 10 years,exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400%. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of thestrongest moderation rules in the industry.

APampa Metals HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful informationthat will be updated in real-time over the next 12 months,will be live on March 7, 2022 and can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp

The PampaMetalsHUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, contentmarketing, search engine marketing,and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap'marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressionsper month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS
The Company has launched a "CEO Verified"Discussion Forumon AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.The Pampa Metalsdiscussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp/forums/discussionSHARES FOR SERVICES
PampaMetalsandAGORACOMhave agreed to a marketing campaign which will significantly increase the profile of the company, withthefollowing terms and compensation:

TERM:March 7, 2022-March 6, 2023

FEES:CAD$100,000 + HSTtobepaidviaaSharesfor ServicesAgreement underCSE Policy 6 (Distributions).

  • Upon commencement of the agreement, 75,333 common shares equal to$20,000 + HST Sharesfor Serviceswithreview and updating of
    • Custom HUB
    • Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff
    • Profile Page
    • Advertising Modules(Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges)
    • Custom Zoom Background
    • Multimedia Marketing Materials
    • Messaging (Short, Medium and Long)
    • Marketing Plan
  • Subsequent tranches of shares will be issued on the specific dates below and be based on the share price at that time:
    • $20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of third month May 1, 2022
    • $20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of sixth month August 1, 2022
    • $20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of ninth month November 1, 2022
    • $20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of term January 30, 2023

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to
advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on
eachof the dates as stated above.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS
Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt(FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highlyprospective, wholly owned, 62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd.,with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company hasalsorecently signed an agreement with VerAIDiscoveries Inc. giving Pampa Metals access tothe latest in artificial intelligence technology in relation to mineral exploration, as well asa further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productive mineral belts of northern Chile.

The Company hasa vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' websitewww.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Paul Gill|CEO & Director
www.pampametals.com
INVESTOR CONTACT
Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos|Director
[email protected]

TheCSEnor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments thatPampa Metalsexpects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects","plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. AlthoughPampa Metalsbelieves the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are notguaranteeingof future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAMPA METALS CORPORATION
06:00pPAMPA METALS : Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion For..
PU
03/07PAMPA METALS : Engages GRIT Capital for Awareness Campaign
PU
03/07PAMPA METALS : Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion For..
PU
03/07Pampa Metals Corp. Launches Agoracom Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discuss..
CI
02/09Pampa Metals Active on Four Copper and Gold Projects in Chile with Drilling, Geophysica..
AQ
02/08Pampa Metals Corp. Active on Four Copper & Gold Projects in Chile with Drilling, Geophy..
CI
02/08PAMPA METALS : Active on Four Copper & Gold Projects in Chile With Drilling, Geophysical &..
PU
01/18Pampa Metals Corp. Announces CEO Changes
CI
01/18Pampa Metals Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/18PAMPA METALS : Announces Appointment of Paul Gill as Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,08 M -3,98 M -3,98 M
Net cash 2020 3,29 M 2,58 M 2,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart PAMPA METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pampa Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amrit Paul Singh Gill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gurdeep Bains Director, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian Manger Chairman
Julian Richard Frank Bavin Non-Executive Director
Timothy J. Beale Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA METALS CORPORATION1.52%11
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO PLC13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188