Pampa Metals : Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
Vancouver-March07, 2022-Pampa MetalsCorp.("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE: PM/ FSE: FIRA /OTCQX®: PMMCF)a junior mining exploration company focusedonChile, one of the world's top miningjurisdictions,announces the launch of a12-monthonline marketing campaign through AGORACOM for thepurposes of targeting new potential investorswhowould be specifically interested in the Company's businessmodel, as well as engagingwithcurrent shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for theprogram due toAGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program."Copper is in short supply and copper prices are climbing.Pampa Metals is currently drilling ononeproject througha Joint Venture with Austral GoldLtd.andislooking forwardtofurther exploration andresults on its otherprospectiveprojects" said A. Paul Gill, CEO.
SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK AGORACOMis the pioneer of online marketing,broadcasting, conferences,and investor relations services toNorth American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 350 companies served. AGORACOM is thehome of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600million pages ofinformation over the last 10 years,exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400%. The average visit of 8min43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation andenforcement of thestrongest moderation rules in the industry.
APampa Metals HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful informationthat will beupdated in real-time over the next 12 months,will be live on March 7, 2022 and can be found at:https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp
The PampaMetalsHUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, contentmarketing,search engine marketing,and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOMis the only small cap'marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressionsper month in 2019.
MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS The Company has launched a "CEO Verified"Discussion Forumon AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primarysocial media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderatedenvironment.The Pampa Metalsdiscussion forum can be found at:https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp/forums/discussionSHARES FOR SERVICES PampaMetalsandAGORACOMhave agreed to a marketing campaign which will significantly increase the profileof the company, withthefollowing terms and compensation:
Subsequent tranches of shares will be issued on the specific dates below and be based on the share priceat that time:
$20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of third month May 1, 2022
$20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of sixth month August 1, 2022
$20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of ninth month November 1, 2022
$20,000 + HST SharesforServices at end of term January 30, 2023
The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on eachof the dates as stated above.
ABOUT PAMPA METALS Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt(FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highlyprospective, wholly owned,62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one ofthe world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completedand planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd.,with Austral already drilltesting its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company hasalsorecently signed an agreement with VerAIDiscoveries Inc. giving Pampa Metals access tothe latest in artificial intelligence technology in relation to mineralexploration, as well asa further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productivemineral belts of northern Chile.
The Company hasa vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copperor gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. Formore information, please visit Pampa Metals' websitewww.pampametals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Paul Gill|CEO & Director www.pampametals.com INVESTOR CONTACT Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos|Director [email protected]
TheCSEnor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other thanstatements of historical fact, that address events or developments thatPampa Metalsexpects to occur, are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects","plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events orconditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. AlthoughPampa Metalsbelieves the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are notguaranteeingof future performance and actual resultsmay differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
