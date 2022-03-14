Pampa Metals : Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

Vancouver-March07, 2022-Pampa MetalsCorp.("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE: PM/ FSE: FIRA / OTCQX®: PMMCF)a junior mining exploration company focusedonChile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions,announces the launch of a12-monthonline marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investorswhowould be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engagingwithcurrent shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for theprogram due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program."Copper is in short supply and copper prices are climbing.Pampa Metals is currently drilling ononeproject through a Joint Venture with Austral GoldLtd.andislooking forwardtofurther exploration andresults on its other prospectiveprojects" said A. Paul Gill, CEO.



SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK



AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences , and investor relations services to North American small and mid - cap public companies, with more than 3 5 0 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years , exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% . The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.



APampa Metals HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful informationthat will be updated in real-time over the next 12 months,will be live on March 7, 2022 and can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp



The PampaMetalsHUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, contentmarketing, search engine marketing,and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap'marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressionsper month in 2019.



MODERAT

ED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS



The Company has launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated env ironment. The Pampa Metal s discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp/forums/discussion SHARES FOR SERVICE S

Pampa Metals and AGORACOM have agreed to a marketing campaign which will significantly increase the profile of the company, with the following terms and compensation:



TERM:March 7, 2022-March 6, 2023

FEES:CAD$100,000 + HSTtobepaidviaaSharesfor ServicesAgreement underCSE Policy 6 (Distributions).

Upon commencement of the agreement, 75,333 common shares equal to $20,000 + HST Shares f or Services with review and updating of Custom HUB

Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff

Profile Page

Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges)

Custom Zoom Background

Multimedia Marketing Materials

Messaging (Short, Medium and Long)

Marketing Plan



Subsequent tranches of shares will be issued on the specific dates below and be based on the share price at th at time:

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of third month May 1, 2022

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of sixth month August 1, 2022

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of ninth month November 1, 2022

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services a t end of term January 30, 2023





The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to

advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on

eachof the dates as stated above.



ABOUT PAMPA METALS



Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 62,000 - hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including complete d and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd. , with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company has also recently signed an agreement with VerAI Discoveries Inc. giving Pamp a Metals access to the latest in artificial intelligence technology in relation to mineral exploration, as well as a further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productive mineral belts of northern Chile .



The Company hasa vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' websitewww.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



Paul Gill | CEO & Director

www.pampametals.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director

[email protected]



TheCSEnor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FORWARD

-

LOOKING STATEMENT

S