Pampa Metals : Notice of Annual Meeting

July 29, 2022
Filed via SEDAR
To All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators
Subject: Pampa Metals Corp. (the "Issuer")
Notice of Meeting and Record Date
Dear Sir/Madam:
We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:
|
Meeting Type:
|
Annual Meeting
|
Meeting Date:
|
September 30, 2022
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
|
August 25, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable):
|
August 25, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
August 25, 2022
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|
Common
|
ISIN:
|
CA6976701079
|
Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:
|
No
|
Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
No
|
Notice and Access for Registered Holders:
|
No
In accordance with applicable securities regulations we are filing this information with you in our capacity as agent of the Issuer.
Yours truly,
Odyssey Trust Company
as agent for Pampa Metals Corp.
Disclaimer
Pampa Metals Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:04 UTC.