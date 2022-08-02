Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pampa Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PM   CA6976701079

PAMPA METALS CORPORATION

(PM)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:43 2022-08-02 pm EDT
0.2000 CAD   -4.76%
03:22pPAMPA METALS : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
07/26PAMPA METALS : Statement of Executive Compensation
PU
06/23Pampa Metals Reports Results from IP Geophysical Program at Buenavista Target in Block 4 Project in Chile
MT
Pampa Metals : Notice of Annual Meeting

08/02/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
July 29, 2022

Filed via SEDAR

To All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators

Subject: Pampa Metals Corp. (the "Issuer")

Notice of Meeting and Record Date

Dear Sir/Madam:

We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:

Meeting Type:

Annual Meeting

Meeting Date:

September 30, 2022

Record Date for Notice of Meeting:

August 25, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable):

August 25, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

August 25, 2022

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common

ISIN:

CA6976701079

Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs:

No

Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders:

No

Notice and Access for Registered Holders:

No

In accordance with applicable securities regulations we are filing this information with you in our capacity as agent of the Issuer.

Yours truly,

Odyssey Trust Company

as agent for Pampa Metals Corp.

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,33 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 8,05 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart PAMPA METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pampa Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amrit Paul Singh Gill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gurdeep Bains Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adrian Manger Chairman
Ioannis Tsitos Independent Director
Julian Richard Frank Bavin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA METALS CORPORATION-36.36%8
BHP GROUP LIMITED-5.78%139 232
RIO TINTO PLC-0.56%100 373
GLENCORE PLC22.87%73 881
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.08%42 219
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)44.97%37 287