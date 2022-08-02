Pampa Metals : Notice of Annual Meeting

July 29, 2022

Filed via SEDAR

To All Applicable Exchanges and Securities Administrators

Subject: Pampa Metals Corp. (the "Issuer")

Notice of Meeting and Record Date

Dear Sir/Madam:

We are pleased to confirm the following information with respect to the Issuer's upcoming meeting of securityholders:

Meeting Type: Annual Meeting Meeting Date: September 30, 2022 Record Date for Notice of Meeting: August 25, 2022 Record Date for Voting (if applicable): August 25, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: August 25, 2022 Class of Securities Entitled to Vote: Common ISIN: CA6976701079 Issuer sending proxy materials directly to NOBOs: No Issuer paying for delivery to OBOs: No Notice and Access for Beneficial Holders: No Notice and Access for Registered Holders: No

In accordance with applicable securities regulations we are filing this information with you in our capacity as agent of the Issuer.

Yours truly,

Odyssey Trust Company

as agent for Pampa Metals Corp.