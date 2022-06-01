Log in
    PAFRY   US69774R1095

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAFRY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01/31 02:11:11 pm EST
5.080 USD   +8.55%
Pan African Resources Plc - Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

(“Pan African” or the “Company” or the “Group”)

Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

Pan African is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (“Berenberg”) as Joint Broker to the Company alongside its existing brokers with immediate effect.

Rosebank

1 June 2022

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office:   + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		 Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots     
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900                                         		 Financial director
Deon Louw
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		 Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644		 Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Alexander Allen
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200		 Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

