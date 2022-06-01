Pan African Resources Plc - Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
(“Pan African” or the “Company” or the “Group”)
Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker
Pan African is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (“Berenberg”) as Joint Broker to the Company alongside its existing brokers with immediate effect.
Rosebank
1 June 2022
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
