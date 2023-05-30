Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pan African Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAFRY   US69774R1095

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAFRY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:07:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
3.040 USD   -6.46%
02:02aPan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aPan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/26FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 0.7% on Commodities Rebound, Signs of Debt Deal Progress
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/30/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

(“Pan African Resources” or the “Company”)

 

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

 

 

 

DIRECTOR’S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

 

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

 

The Company announces it has received notification that Financial Director, Deon Louw, bought 230,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 26 May 2023.

Following this transaction, which is detailed in the PDMR Notification Dealing Form below, Mr Louw has an indirect beneficial interest of 3,122,349 ordinary shares, representing 0.1405% of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficial interest of 988,112 ordinary shares, representing 0.0445% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

 

1.                    

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name:

Deon Louw

2.                    

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status:

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.                    

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Company name:

Pan African Resources PLC

b)

LEI:

213800EAXURCXMX6RL85

4.                    

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification code: GB0004300496

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

 

 

 

Price(s)

(ZA cents per share)

Volume(s)

325.00

3,000

326.00

50,000

327.00

10,000

327.00

15,000

330.00

100,000

330.00

20,000

332.00

15,000

333.00

7,000

334.00

10,000

 

 

d)

Aggregated information:

230,000 ordinary shares

VWAP ZA 329.13 cents per share

 

e)

Dates of the transaction:

26 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction:

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

 

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)

Nature of interest of executive:

Direct beneficial

b)

On-market or off-market:

On-market

c)

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:

Yes

d)

Total value of transaction

ZAR 757,010.00

e)

Holding following transactions:

Indirect beneficial 3,122,349 ordinary shares,

Direct beneficial 988,112 ordinary shares

 

 

Johannesburg

 

30 May 2023

 

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Office Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer 

Cobus Loots     

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900                                         

Financial director 

Deon Louw     

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900                                         

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/David McKeown

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

 

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

 

 



© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
02:02aPan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aPan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/26FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up 0.7% on Commodities Rebound, Signs of Debt Deal Progress
DJ
05/26UK Retail Sales Proved Bright Spot Amid Inflation Pain
DJ
05/26Pan African Resources confident in tailwinds after revising production guidance
AQ
05/26South African Rate Hike Cheer Wanes as Shares Back in Red Midday
MT
05/26AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Rockfire boasts record zinc grades at Molaoi
AN
05/26Pan African Resources Set to Begin Construction of Mintails Project in South Africa
MT
05/26Pan African Resources Trims FY23 Production Guidance
MT
05/26Pan African Resources cuts annual production guidance as Eskom weighs
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer