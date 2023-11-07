Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

(“Pan African Resources” or the “Company”)

 

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

 

 

 

PRESCRIBED OFFICER’S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

 

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

 

The Company announces it has received notification that Group Mining Engineer, Edmund Thorne, bought 6,900 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 3 November 2023.

Following this transaction, which is detailed in the PDMR Notification Dealing Form below, Mr Thorne has a direct beneficial interest of 6,900 ordinary shares, representing 0.0003% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

 

1.                    

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name:

Edmund Thorne

2.                    

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status:

Group Mining Engineer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.                    

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Company name:

Pan African Resources PLC

b)

LEI:

213800EAXURCXMX6RL85

4.                    

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification code: GB0004300496

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

 

 

6,900 ordinary shares at ZA 355.00 cents per share

 

d)

Aggregated information:

6,900 ordinary shares

VWAP ZA 355.00 cents per share

e)

Dates of the transaction:

3 November 2023

f)

Place of the transaction:

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

 

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)

Nature of interest of executive:

Direct beneficial

b)

On-market or off-market:

On-market

c)

Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:

Yes

d)

Total value of transaction

ZAR 24,495

e)

Holding following transactions:

Direct beneficial 6,900 ordinary shares

 

 

Johannesburg

 

7 November 2023

 

