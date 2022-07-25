Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pan African Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAFRY   US69774R1095

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAFRY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:41 2022-06-13 am EDT
4.950 USD   -2.56%
10:46aPan African Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/14PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Operational update for FY2022 - Record annual gold production and significant reduction in net senior debt
PU
07/14Pan African Resources Plc - Operational Update for year-ended 30 June 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pan African Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

07/25/2022 | 10:46am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable) PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 22/07/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 25/07/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.269% 9.269%    206 042 173
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 8.362% 8.362%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
   206 042 173 9.269%
SUBTOTAL 8. A    206 042 173 9.269%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 NIL          NIL
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
Settlement xii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 NIL NIL

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION SOC
LIMITED		 9.269% 9.269%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional information xvi

   

Place of completion PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
Date of completion 25 July 2022

© PRNewswire 2022
