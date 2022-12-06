Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pan African Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAF   GB0004300496

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:17 2022-12-06 am EST
16.63 GBX   -1.69%
IN BRIEF: Pan African Resources unit ZAR5-billion bond plan approved

12/06/2022 | 10:52am EST
Pan African Resources PLC - Rosebank-headquartered gold producer - Says Johannesburg Stock Exchange formally approves the ZAR5-billion domestic medium term note programme for its subsidiary Pan African Resources Funding Company Ltd.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR3.51, down 0.6% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 0.6%

London current stock price: 16.68 pence, down 1.4%

12-month change: up 1.7%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.24% 1992.05 Real-time Quote.1.13%
JSE LIMITED -0.13% 102.16 End-of-day quote.-8.79%
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC -1.69% 16.6336 Delayed Quote.1.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 309 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2023 66,9 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2023 16,3 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,98x
Yield 2023 5,25%
Capitalization 324 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 198
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Pan African Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,92 GBX
Average target price 25,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cobus Loots Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gideon Petrus Louw Finance Director & Executive Director
Keith Cousens Spencer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thabo Felix Mosololi Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Denby Stockton Needham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC1.32%395
NEWMONT CORPORATION-21.53%38 631
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-6.53%29 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.58%23 560
POLYUS-35.94%18 163
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.63%17 802