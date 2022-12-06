IN BRIEF: Pan African Resources unit ZAR5-billion bond plan approved

Pan African Resources PLC - Rosebank-headquartered gold producer - Says Johannesburg Stock Exchange formally approves the ZAR5-billion domestic medium term note programme for its subsidiary Pan African Resources Funding Company Ltd.
Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR3.51, down 0.6% on Tuesday
12-month change: down 0.6%
London current stock price: 16.68 pence, down 1.4%
12-month change: up 1.7%
