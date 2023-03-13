Pan African Resources Shares Rise on $21.8 Million Funding for Mintails Project

By Joe Hoppe

Pan African Resources PLC shares rose Monday after the company said it will recieve 400 million South African ($21.8 million) in a gold-supply agreement with FirstRand Bank, which it will use to fund the Mintails tailing project in South Africa.

Shares at 0911 GMT were up 1.2 pence, or 9.2%, at 14.32 pence.

The South Africa-focused mining company said that under the terms of the agreement, the company will sell FirstRand Bank 4,846 ounces of gold a month for 24 months starting from March, at a fixed price of ZAR1.03 million a kilogram, and receive an upfront premium of ZAR400 million.

The company has now secured a total of ZAR2.5 billion for the funding of the project, it said.

The company said it is in the process of finalizing detailed engineering optimization studies for the project, with environmental authorization and permitting expected within the next four months. Construction is expected to begin by June, with steady state production forecast by December, 2024.

"We are pleased that Pan African has managed to capitalize on the current attractive rand gold price to secure the full funding package for Mintails, without any dilution to our shareholders," csaid.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0559ET