  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pan African Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAF   GB0004300496

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:14:08 2023-03-13 am EDT
14.20 GBX   +8.20%
06:00aPan African Resources Shares Rise on $21.8 Million Funding for Mintails Project
DJ
02/15Pan African Resources interim profit slips as Barberton mines weigh
AN
02/15Pan African Resources Maintains Gold Output Target for FY23
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pan African Resources Shares Rise on $21.8 Million Funding for Mintails Project

03/13/2023 | 06:00am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Pan African Resources PLC shares rose Monday after the company said it will recieve 400 million South African ($21.8 million) in a gold-supply agreement with FirstRand Bank, which it will use to fund the Mintails tailing project in South Africa.

Shares at 0911 GMT were up 1.2 pence, or 9.2%, at 14.32 pence.

The South Africa-focused mining company said that under the terms of the agreement, the company will sell FirstRand Bank 4,846 ounces of gold a month for 24 months starting from March, at a fixed price of ZAR1.03 million a kilogram, and receive an upfront premium of ZAR400 million.

The company has now secured a total of ZAR2.5 billion for the funding of the project, it said.

The company said it is in the process of finalizing detailed engineering optimization studies for the project, with environmental authorization and permitting expected within the next four months. Construction is expected to begin by June, with steady state production forecast by December, 2024.

"We are pleased that Pan African has managed to capitalize on the current attractive rand gold price to secure the full funding package for Mintails, without any dilution to our shareholders," csaid.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0559ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 441.38 Real-time Quote.-3.20%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.09% 1970.77 Real-time Quote.1.68%
FIRSTRAND LIMITED -1.26% 67.18 End-of-day quote.8.15%
GOLD 0.45% 1886.01 Delayed Quote.2.41%
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 8.08% 14.1956 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.85% 143.51 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
Financials
Sales 2023 288 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2023 59,3 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net Debt 2023 55,1 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,50x
Yield 2023 6,07%
Capitalization 251 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 198
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Cobus Loots Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gideon Petrus Louw Finance Director & Executive Director
Keith Cousens Spencer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thabo Felix Mosololi Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Denby Stockton Needham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC-20.68%303
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.68%33 496
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.17%28 044
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.64%20 743
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.77%18 370
POLYUS0.00%14 920