Pan African Resources PLC - Rosebank-headquartered gold producer - Just under 44% of shareholders at Pan African's annual general meeting on Thursday reject the resolution for disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash, meaning this motion fails. All other resolutions are passed. Pan African will consult with dissenting shareholders, including those who voted against four other motions. According to UK corporate governance code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against a resolution, a company is required to engage shareholders. Says 27% voted against an increase of the limit for ordinary aggregate fees payable to the non-executive directors, and 37% opposed the motion to authorise the directors to allot equity securities. Another 33% opposed endorsement of the remuneration policy, while just under 50% voted against the remuneration implementation report.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR3.74, down 1.6% on Friday

12-month change: up 5.8%

Current stock price in London: 16.06 pence

12-month change: down 9.4%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.