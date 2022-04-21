Pan African Resources : transaction in own shares

Pan African Resources PLC transaction in own shares
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 20 April 2022, in accordance with the
terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased
the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through
Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be
cancelled.
Date of purchases 20 April 2022
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased 1,070,081
London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE 1,044,654
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2
Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.3
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2
Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE 25,427
Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 424.0
Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 425.0
Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share): 425.0
Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,232,013,543 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue,
of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.
The above figure of 2,232,013,543 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to
their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of
UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed
information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same
information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.
Individual transactions on LSE:
Number of shares Transaction price Time of transaction Execution venue
purchased (pence per share)
100,000 22.25 08:09:42 LSE
170,000 22.25 08:11:33 LSE
111,518 22.25 08:31:38 LSE
166,419 22.25 08:38:02 LSE
496,717 22.20 08:47:41 LSE
Individual transactions on JSE:
Number of shares Transaction price Time of transaction Execution venue
purchased (ZAr per share)
12,153 425.00 09:46:11 JSE
13,274 424.00 09:46:11 JSE
The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and
has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.
Rosebank
21 April 2022
