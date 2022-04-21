Pan African Resources : transaction in own shares

Pan African Resources PLC transaction in own shares Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on AIM: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group") PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 20 April 2022, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be cancelled. Date of purchases 20 April 2022 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased 1,070,081 London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE 1,044,654 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 22.3 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 22.2 Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE 25,427 Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 424.0 Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share): 425.0 Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share): 425.0 Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,232,013,543 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The above figure of 2,232,013,543 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS. Individual transactions on LSE: Number of shares Transaction price Time of transaction Execution venue purchased (pence per share) 100,000 22.25 08:09:42 LSE 170,000 22.25 08:11:33 LSE 111,518 22.25 08:31:38 LSE 166,419 22.25 08:38:02 LSE 496,717 22.20 08:47:41 LSE Individual transactions on JSE: Number of shares Transaction price Time of transaction Execution venue purchased (ZAr per share) 12,153 425.00 09:46:11 JSE 13,274 424.00 09:46:11 JSE The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors. Rosebank 21 April 2022 For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com Corporate information Corporate office Registered Office The Firs Office Building Suite 31 2nd Floor, Office 204 Second Floor Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues 107 Cheapside Rosebank, Johannesburg London South Africa EC2V 6DN Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900 United Kingdom info@paf.co.za Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644 Chief executive officer Financial director Cobus Loots Deon Louw Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900 Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900 Head: Investor relations Website: www.panafricanresources.com Hethen Hira Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900 E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za Company secretary Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton Ross Allister/Alexander Allen St James's Corporate Services Limited Peel Hunt LLP Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644 Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 JSE Sponsor Joint Broker Ciska Kloppers Thomas Rider/Nick Macann Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited BMO Capital Markets Limited Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200 Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 Date: 21-04-2022 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.