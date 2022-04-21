Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pan African Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAF   GB0004300496

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC

(PAF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:35:20 am EDT
22.30 GBX   -0.45%
02:15aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : transaction in own shares
PU
04/12PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Transaction in own shares
PU
04/12PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Transaction in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pan African Resources : transaction in own shares

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Pan African Resources PLC transaction in own shares

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")


PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 20 April 2022, in accordance with the
terms of its share buyback programme announced on 1 April 2022 (the "Programme") it purchased
the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through
Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and RMB Morgan Stanley ("RMBMS"). The shares purchased will be
cancelled.

 Date of purchases                                                                         20 April 2022

 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased                                                 1,070,081

 London Stock Exchange ("LSE") purchases
 Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE                                                    1,044,654
 Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):                                                     22.2
 Highest price paid per share (pence per share):                                                    22.3
 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):                                    22.2

 Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") purchases
 Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on JSE                                                       25,427
 Lowest price paid per share (ZAr per share):                                                      424.0
 Highest price paid per share (ZAr per share):                                                     425.0
 Volume weighted average price paid per share (ZAr per share):                                     425.0


Following the purchase, the Company will have 2,232,013,543 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue,
of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,232,013,543 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to
their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of
UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed
information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme. The same
information is also included for the trades made by RMBMS.

Individual transactions on LSE:




                                                                                                        
          Number of shares          Transaction price      Time of transaction            Execution venue
                 purchased          (pence per share)
                   100,000                      22.25                 08:09:42                        LSE
                   170,000                      22.25                 08:11:33                        LSE
                   111,518                      22.25                 08:31:38                        LSE
                   166,419                      22.25                 08:38:02                        LSE
                   496,717                      22.20                 08:47:41                        LSE


   Individual transactions on JSE:
          Number of shares          Transaction price       Time of transaction           Execution venue
                 purchased            (ZAr per share)
                    12,153                     425.00                  09:46:11                       JSE
                    13,274                     424.00                  09:46:11                       JSE


   The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and
   has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

   Rosebank

   21 April 2022

   For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

   www.panafricanresources.com



Corporate information

Corporate office                                         Registered Office

The Firs Office Building                                 Suite 31

2nd Floor, Office 204                                    Second Floor

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues                      107 Cheapside

Rosebank, Johannesburg                                   London

South Africa                                             EC2V 6DN

Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900                             United Kingdom

info@paf.co.za                                           Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644

Chief executive officer                                  Financial director

Cobus Loots                                              Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900                             Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations                                 Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Hethen Hira

Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Company secretary                                       Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton                                 Ross Allister/Alexander Allen

St James's Corporate Services Limited                   Peel Hunt LLP

Office: + 44 (0) 20 7796 8644                           Office: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor                                             Joint Broker

Ciska Kloppers                                          Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited          BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 11 011 9200                            Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1010




                                                                                     

Date: 21-04-2022 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Pan African Resources plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
02:15aPAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : transaction in own shares
PU
04/12PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Transaction in own shares
PU
04/12PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Transaction in own shares
PU
04/11TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
04/07PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : transaction in own shares
PU
04/04PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Transaction in own shares
PU
04/04PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES : Transaction in own shares
PU
04/01FTSE Rises, OnTheMarket Shares Look Cheap Given Strong Business
DJ
04/01FTSE 100 Edges Higher as US Jobs Data Eyed
DJ
04/01Pan African Resources Launches Share Buyback on London, Johannesburg Exchanges
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 289 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2022 69,3 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net Debt 2022 14,3 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 430 M 561 M 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 104
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Pan African Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,30 GBX
Average target price 28,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cobus Loots Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gideon Petrus Louw Finance Director & Executive Director
Keith Cousens Spencer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thabo Felix Mosololi Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Denby Stockton Needham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC33.53%561
NEWMONT CORPORATION33.17%65 671
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION31.19%44 459
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED22.11%29 184
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.17.94%22 880
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS5.91%22 814