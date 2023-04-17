Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Pan American Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNRG   CA69783Y1034

PAN AMERICAN ENERGY CORP.

(PNRG)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:59:30 2023-04-17 pm EDT
0.6000 CAD    0.00%
04:50pCse Bulletin : Notice of Distribution and Reclassification - Pan American Energy Corp. (PNRG)
NE
09:31aPan american announces final court approval of plan of arrangement and timeline for closing 'spin-out' of green energy property
AQ
04/03Pan American Energy Completes Magnetic Survey Campaign Fieldwork at the Big Mack Lithium Project
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution and Reclassification - Pan American Energy Corp. (PNRG)

04/17/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 avril/April 2023) - Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” has announced a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”) to “spin-out” its wholly-owned subsidiary, Legacy Lithium Corp. (“Legacy”). The Transaction is expected to close pre-market on April 21, 2023.

Pursuant to the Transaction, the owners of common shares of the Company at the effective time of the Transaction will receive: (i) one new common share of the Company for each common share of the Company held at such time; and (ii) one-fifth of a common share of Legacy for each common share of the Company held at such time.

The existing common shares of the Company will be delisted effective at the close of trading on April 20, 2023. The new common shares of the Company being distributed pursuant to the Transaction will commence trading at market open on April 21, 2023.

_________________________________

Pan American Energy Corp. (la "Société" a annoncé un plan d'arrangement (la "Transaction") pour "séparer" sa filiale en propriété exclusive, Legacy Lithium Corp. ("Legacy"). La transaction devrait être conclue avant la commercialisation le 21 avril 2023.

Aux termes de l'Opération, les propriétaires d'actions ordinaires de la Société au moment de la prise d'effet de l'Opération recevront : (i) une nouvelle action ordinaire de la Société pour chaque action ordinaire de la Société détenue à ce moment ; et (ii) un cinquième d'une action ordinaire de Legacy pour chaque action ordinaire de la Société détenue à ce moment.

Les actions ordinaires existantes de la Société seront radiées de la cote à la clôture des marchés le 20 avril 2023. Les nouvelles actions ordinaires de la Société distribuées dans le cadre de l'Opération commenceront à se négocier à l'ouverture du marché le 21 avril 2023.

Security Name/Nouveau Nom de sécurité: Pan American Energy Corp. - Common Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PNRG
CUSIP & ISIN: 69783Y103/CA69783Y1034
Delist Date/Date de radiation : Le 20 avril/April 2023

 

NEW Security Name/Nouveau Nom de sécurité : Pan American Energy Corp. - Common Shares
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PNRG
NEW/Nouveau CUSIP : 69783Y 20 2
NEW/Nouveau ISIN : CA 69783Y 20 2 4
Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective : Le 21 avril/April 2023

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Chart PAN AMERICAN ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pan American Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jason Latkowcer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul More Chief Financial Officer
Sean A. Kingsley Independent Director
William Gibbs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN AMERICAN ENERGY CORP.-25.00%22
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.80%157 713
RIO TINTO PLC-5.80%114 888
GLENCORE PLC-10.99%76 540
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 733
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.30%40 337
