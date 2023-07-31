Pan American Silver Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in silver and gold mining and related activities, including exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold, zinc, lead and copper, as well as other related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The Company operates through three segments: Silver Segment, Gold Segment, and Other Segment. Its Silver Segment includes La Colorada, Cerro Moro, Escobal, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, and Manantial Espejo. Its Gold segment includes Jacobina, El Penon, Timmins, Shahuindo, La Arena, Minera Florida, and Dolores. Its Other segment includes Pas Corp, Navidad, Mara, and other.