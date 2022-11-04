Advanced search
    PAAS   CA6979001089

PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.

(PAAS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-04 pm EDT
20.10 CAD   -3.97%
05:01pMining stocks lead as TSX recoups much of weekly decline
RE
01:29pCorrection to Gold Fields Bid Article
DJ
12:17pToronto Stocks Climb; Yamana Gold Jumps on New Bid From Agnico Eagle, Pan American
DJ
Mining stocks lead as TSX recoups much of weekly decline

11/04/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
(Adds details throughout and updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends up 208.59 points, or 1.1%, at 19,449.81

*

For the week, the index falls 0.1%

*

Materials group climbs 5.9%

*

Yamana Gold surges 18.15

TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, clawing back almost all of its weekly decline, after robust domestic jobs data and as commodity prices jumped on hopes that China would loosen its strict COVID-19 measures.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 208.59 points, or 1.1%, at 19,449.81. For the week, it was down 0.1%.

U.S. stocks also closed higher in volatile trade to snap a four-session losing streak as investors wrestled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Toronto market's materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners, led gains, climbing 5.9% as gold and copper prices rose.

China, a major consumer of commodities, will make substantial changes to its "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy in coming months, a former Chinese disease control official told a conference hosted by Citi.

Among the major gainers was, Yamana Gold Inc. Its shares surged 18.1% after the company received an unsolicited near $5 billion takeover offer from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and Pan American Silver Corp.

Shares of Enbridge Inc gained 1% after the company announced an expansion of the southern segment of its British Columbia pipeline system.

Heavily-weighted financials rose 1.9% but technology was a drag, ending 4.1% lower.

Canada's economy gained 108,300 jobs in October, ten times higher that forecasts, while the jobless rate held steady at 5.2%, bolstering bets of another outsized interest rate from the Bank of Canada in December. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 5.67% 43.41 Delayed Quote.-22.69%
ENBRIDGE INC. 1.03% 54.17 Delayed Quote.8.52%
GOLD 3.08% 1680.2 Delayed Quote.-10.69%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. -3.97% 20.1 Delayed Quote.-33.68%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 2.80% 976.1299 Real-time Quote.-10.76%
SILVER 7.23% 20.8482 Delayed Quote.-17.79%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 18.10% 6.59 Delayed Quote.4.89%
Analyst Recommendations on PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 559 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -169x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 3 208 M 3 260 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pan American Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,24 $
Average target price 21,72 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Steinmann President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ignacio Llerena Couturier Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Dawn Winckler Chairman
Martin Wafforn SVP-Technical Services & Process Optimization
Steven L. Busby Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-33.68%3 208
HECLA MINING COMPANY-17.62%2 560
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-21.18%2 121
MAG SILVER CORP.-8.57%1 303
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-16.45%617
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-31.71%416