Pan American Silver : 2022 First Quarter Report v2

Q1 2022 NEWS RELEASE

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted.

Pan American Silver reports revenue of $439.9 million in Q1 2022

Vancouver, B.C. - May 11, 2022 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

"Pan American reported strong financial performance in the quarter, enabling us to declare a dividend of $0.12 per common share for Q1, in line with the new dividend policy announced in February 2022," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in our February 23, 2022 news release, our operations experienced high levels of workforce absenteeism in January and early February due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Workforce deployment is now back to more normal levels, and we are maintaining our guidance for 2022 with production weighted to the second half of the year."

Consolidated Q1 2022 Highlights: