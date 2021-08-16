Log in
    PAAS   CA6979001089

PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.

(PAAS)
Pan American Silver : to Host ESG Conference Call and Webcast (Form 6-K)

08/16/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Pan American Silver to Host ESG Conference Call and Webcast
Vancouver, B.C. - Aug. 16, 2021 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ('the Company') will host a call to discuss the Company's environmental, social and governance ('ESG') approach on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT). The Company's Board Chair and senior members of the management team will discuss the performance on key topics, and describe programs and initiatives to address ESG opportunities and challenges. The team will respond to questions from investors and analysts following the formal presentation.
ESG Conference Call and Webcast:
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)
Webcast: panamericansilver.com
The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

About Pan American Silver
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'PAAS'.
Learn more at panamericansilver.com

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.
1


Disclaimer

Pan American Silver Corporation published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:31:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
