Pan American Silver : to announce third quarter 2021 unaudited results on November 9 and host conference call and webcast on November 10 - Form 6-K

10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Pan American Silver to announce third quarter 2021 unaudited results on November 9
and host conference call and webcast on November 10
Vancouver, B.C. - October 12, 2021 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021 ("Q3 2021") after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Pan American will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 2021 results:
Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Time: 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT)
Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)
The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q3 2021 report will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

About Pan American Silver
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.
1


Disclaimer

Pan American Silver Corporation published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
