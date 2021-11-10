Q3 2021 Conference Call Slides

Non-GAAP Measures This presentation of Pan American Silver Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Pan American", "Pan American Silver", the "Company", "we" or "our") refers to various non-GAAP measures, such as "AISC", "cash costs per ounce sold", "adjusted earnings" and "basic adjusted earnings per share", "total debt", "capital", "operating margin", "free cash flow" and "working capital". These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS as an indicator of performance, and may differ from methods used by other companies. Silver segment Cash Costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized revenues from all metals other than silver, and are calculated per ounce of silver sold. Gold segment Cash Costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized silver revenues, and are calculated per ounce of gold sold. Consolidated Cash Costs and AISC are based on total silver ounces sold and are net of by-product credits from all metals other than silver. Readers should refer to the "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended December 31, 2020, available at www.sedar.com. Reporting Currency and Financial Information Unless we have specified otherwise, all references to dollar amounts or $ are to United States dollars. Integration of Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") On February 22, 2019, the Company completed the transaction whereby we acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tahoe ("Acquisition"). Tahoe was a mid-tier publicly traded precious metals mining company with ownership interests in a diverse portfolio of mines and projects including the following principal mines: La Arena and Shahuindo in Peru; Timmins West and Bell Creek in Canada (together "Timmins"); and Escobal in Guatemala, where operations have been suspended since June 2017 (together the "Acquired Mines"). The Company now operates three gold mines as a result of the Acquisition. Consequently, the Company's operations have been divided into

silver and gold segments for the purposes of our financial reporting, as described in the Company's MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020. All 2019 production, operating and financial results of the Acquired Mines (including Cash Costs and AISC amounts) and included in the Company's consolidated results, reflect only the results from February 22, 2019 onwards. Further details of the Acquisition are provided in the "Acquisition of Tahoe" section of the MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Information Certain of the statements and information in this presentation constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this presentation relate to, among other things: future financial and operational performance, including, but not limited to, future financial or operational performance, including our estimated production of silver, gold and other metals in 2021, our estimated Cash Costs, AISC and capital expenditures in 2021 and future operating margins and cash flow; the amount and timing of any future sales of inventory; expectations with respect to the future anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations, the assumptions related to the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines and the roll-out in each country, and the effectiveness and results of any vaccines, the lessening or increase in pandemic-related restrictions, and the anticipated rate and timing for the same; the effects that any reductions or suspensions in our operations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability and timing of Pan American to complete the required ventilation work at La Colorada; the anticipated capital expenditures and the timing thereof; the ability of Pan American to successfully complete any capital and development projects, including the La Colorada skarn project, the expected economic or operational results derived from those projects, and the impacts of any such projects on Pan American; whether the Company is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our credit facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and the presence and impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business. These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American,