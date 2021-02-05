Pan Andean Minerals Announces Dr. Park, Former LG Chem Senior Researcher, as Chief Science Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("Pan Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jong Hyeok Park as Chief Science Officer ("CSO") of the Company.

Dr. Park served as a Senior Researcher for LG Chem (Market Cap: $81.9B CAD), currently the largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer in the world. Dr. Park was among the core researchers for more than 40 patents at LG Chem and the co-developers of LG Chem's core innovative technology of the safety-reinforced separator (SRS). LG Chem stated SRS was crucial to being chosen as the provider of lithium-ion batteries to global carmakers such as Tesla, Volkswagen Group, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Dr. Park owns an additional 52 patents, including patents relating to cathode materials.

Dr. Park is currently a technology advisor for next-generation batteries at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

Dr. Park serves on the Board of Directors of L&F Co., Ltd. (Market Cap: $2.8B CAD), a global top-tier cathode supplier, since 2012. In December 2020, L&F signed a 2-year contract worth $1.66B CAD to supply cathode to LG Chem.

Dr. Park has achieved numerous notable awards and honors since 2011, including the Award of Excellence (2017) from the Korean Academy of Science and Technology, where he was selected as one of the top 100 leading scientists for renewable energy technology innovation. Dr. Park also has published over 300 scientific articles, published in reputable peer-reviewed journals such as Nature Communications and Advanced Materials.

"On behalf of the Board, I am excited to welcome Dr. Park as the CSO of Pan Andean," said Spencer Sung Bum Huh, President and CEO. "Dr. Park's career and valuable network as a top-tier battery materials developer, including experience at LG Chem and L&F, will be extremely valuable to the Company's position in the mineral exploration of battery metals and the materials industry. We are glad to work with Dr. Park to create significant value for our shareholders."

"I am eager to join Pan Andean as the CSO and work alongside our CEO and the rest of our very talented team," said Dr. Park. "I believe Pan Andean will be an emerging player in the global battery supply value chain. I will strongly commit to Pan Andean in achieving its goal with my talented R&D team."

Dr. Park is currently a Professor for the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering of Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Dr. Park received his Ph.D. with the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in South Korea in 2004.

About LG Chem Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd. is a chemical manufacturer. The Company's products include petrochemicals, plastic resins, and engineering plastics. LG Chem also produces industrial and electronic materials. LG Chem is currently one of the largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers in the world, and produces batteries for global carmakers.

About L&F Co. Ltd.

L&F Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures battery materials, and markets its products throughout Korea. The Company produces and sells cathode active materials to LG Chem as tier one supplier.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. is Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.panandeanminerals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-681-2626

shuh@panandeanminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWS WIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73800