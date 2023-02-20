Pan Asia Banking : Interim Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December, 2022

Press Release

Pan Asia Bank's performance for the year 2022 reflects resilience amid adversities

Total Assets reaches Rs. 208 billion, up by 10%

Customer deposit base reaches Rs. 163 billion, up by 11%

Profit for the year Rs. 2 billion, down by 35%

The Bank maintains a Net Interest Margin of 4.70%

The Bank reports a decent Return on Equity of 10.58% and Post Tax Return on Assets of 1%

The Bank remains well capitalised and liquid

Tier 1 Capital ratio 14.09% (regulatory minimum - 8.50%) Total Capital ratio 16.07% (regulatory minimum -12.50%) Rupee LCR 253.11% (regulatory minimum -100%) All Currency LCR 226.09% (regulatory minimum -100%)

Net Interest Income for the year Rs. 9,455 million, down by 2%

Net Fee and Commission Income for the year Rs. 1,719 million, down by 4%

Net Gains from Trading for the year Rs. 111 million, up by 21%

Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC reflected resilience amid multitude of adversities emerging from challenging macroeconomic conditions as the Bank reported its financial performance for the year 2022 which showed judicious portfolio management and prudency exercised in dealing with possible fallout on its asset quality from sharp increase in interest rates.

For the year ended 31st December 2022, the Bank reported a Pre-Tax Profit of Rs. 650 million which was weighed down by higher credit loss expenses and exchange losses on loans and advances and foreign currency denominated financial instruments of the Government of Sri Lanka. The Bank increased its provision buffers for loan losses during the year under review sensibly, through introducing changes to its impairment models taking into consideration of increased level of risks and uncertainties emerged due to the turbulent economic conditions prevailed in the country, including additional provisions on the Bank's investments in foreign currency denominated financial instruments of the Government of Sri Lanka in view sovereign rating downgrades and the impact of the external debt standstill.

The Bank increased the impairment provision buffers on its investments in Sri Lanka International Sovereign Bonds (SLISBs) up to 35% due to the increased level of credit risk emerged as a result of prevailing external public debt service standstill of the government of Sri Lanka and the possible adverse outcomes of the on-going comprehensive debt restructuring programme. As a result of the additional impairment provisions made in lieu of the elevated risks in the macroeconomic environment including steep depreciation of LKR against major foreign currencies, the corresponding provision buffers recorded a sharp increase during the year causing the bank reporting a reduced Net Operating Income in 2022.

The amounts charged to the income statement during the year 2022 includes provisions made on foreign currency exposures to the Government of Sri Lanka amounting to Rs. 3.80 billion. However, when presenting the figures, the management has presented the impact of the currency depreciation on the impairment charges of loans and advances and investments under Other Operating Income/(Losses) where the exchange gains from the corresponding assets have been recognized. The impairment charges arose solely as a result of change in the level of credit risks of financial assets has been classified under the Impairment Charges for the year which is increased by 21% compared to the last year.

The interest income for the year rose by 42% due to increase in market lending rates and re-pricing effect of facilities in response to the market conditions resulted from the policy decisions taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to increase the policy rates and remove the interest rate caps on certain lending products. Further, the significant volume growth in Pawning advances and term Loans also led to the increase in interest income. Interest income from Rupee denominated securities of the Government of Sri Lanka has also gone up due to the rate increases as well as increased investments. Meanwhile the interest expense for the year has also gone up by 88% mainly due to steep increase in deposit rates and re-pricing effect of deposits as respond to the market conditions resulted from the recent monetary policy decisions taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to increase the policy rates. Consequently, the Net Interest Income dropped by 2% to Rs. 9.46 billion during the year under review from Rs. 9.64 billion in the corresponding year due to higher growth in interest expense than the growth in interest income.