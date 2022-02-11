Pan Asia Chemical : Announcement of the company's financial status and financial asset evaluation adjustments in January 2022

|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:PAN ASIA CHEMICAL CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's financial status and other matters that
have a significant impact on shareholders' equity or securities prices in
January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:Monthly evaluation adjustment
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
一.Cash and cash equivalents(thousand NTD):615,924
二. Securities holding costs(thousand NTD):4,442,449
1.Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss -current
holding costs (thousand NTD)：46,000
Evaluation adjustment(thousand NTD):26,088
2.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-non-
current holding costs (thousand NTD):2,614,446
Evaluation adjustment(thousand NTD):273,671
3.Debt instrument investments measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income-non-current holding costs (thousand NTD):200,000
4.Investment accounted for using the equity method holding costs
(thousand NTD):1,582,003
5.Pledge changes:
Pledged stocks as of this month: Holding costs (thousand NTD):776,420
Book value(thousand NTD):784,379
三.Long-term loan balance(thousand NTD):1,167,000
四.Short-term loan balance(thousand NTD):1,460,000
(Including short-term payable coupons)