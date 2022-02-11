Log in
Pan Asia Chemical : Announcement of the company's financial status and financial asset evaluation adjustments in January 2022

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PAN ASIA CHEMICAL CO.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 17:22:40
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's financial status
and financial asset evaluation adjustments in January
2022
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:PAN ASIA CHEMICAL CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The company's financial status and other matters that
have a significant impact on shareholders' equity or securities prices in
 January 2022.
6.Countermeasures:Monthly evaluation adjustment
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
一.Cash and cash equivalents(thousand NTD):615,924
二. Securities holding costs(thousand NTD):4,442,449
1.Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss -current
holding costs (thousand NTD)：46,000
Evaluation adjustment(thousand NTD):26,088
2.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-non-
current holding costs (thousand NTD):2,614,446
Evaluation adjustment(thousand NTD):273,671
3.Debt instrument investments measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income-non-current holding costs (thousand NTD):200,000
4.Investment accounted for using the equity method holding costs
(thousand NTD):1,582,003
5.Pledge changes:
Pledged stocks as of this month: Holding costs (thousand NTD):776,420
Book value(thousand NTD):784,379
三.Long-term loan balance(thousand NTD):1,167,000
四.Short-term loan balance(thousand NTD):1,460,000
(Including short-term payable coupons)

Disclaimer

PACC - Pan Asia Chemical Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
