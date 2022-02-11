Pan Asia Chemical : Announcement of the company's financial status and financial asset evaluation adjustments in January 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Company name:PAN ASIA CHEMICAL CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The company's financial status and other matters that have a significant impact on shareholders' equity or securities prices in January 2022. 6.Countermeasures:Monthly evaluation adjustment 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 一.Cash and cash equivalents(thousand NTD):615,924 二. Securities holding costs(thousand NTD):4,442,449 1.Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss -current holding costs (thousand NTD)：46,000 Evaluation adjustment(thousand NTD):26,088 2.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-non- current holding costs (thousand NTD):2,614,446 Evaluation adjustment(thousand NTD):273,671 3.Debt instrument investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income-non-current holding costs (thousand NTD):200,000 4.Investment accounted for using the equity method holding costs (thousand NTD):1,582,003 5.Pledge changes: Pledged stocks as of this month: Holding costs (thousand NTD):776,420 Book value(thousand NTD):784,379 三.Long-term loan balance(thousand NTD):1,167,000 四.Short-term loan balance(thousand NTD):1,460,000 (Including short-term payable coupons)