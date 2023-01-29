Advanced search
2023 METALS INVESTOR FORUM PRESENTATION: EXPANDING COPPER DISCOVERY, ESCACENA PROJECT January 2023

01/29/2023 | 05:34pm EST
EXPANDING COPPER DISCOVERY

ESCACENA PROJECT

Iberian Pyrite Belt

Spain

TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF

METALS INVESTOR FORUM JANUARY 28, 2023

TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENT

&

QUALIFIED

PERSON

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.

Qualified Person

James Royall is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

2

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Underpinning Value - La Romana

Copper/Tin Discovery

  • Ongoing exploration, open along-strike and down dip, near-surface mineralization
  • Metallurgy studies and modelling underway

Compelling Discovery Potential

at Escacena

  • Multiple indicators of mineralization potential from geophysics, geochemistry, historical mines, geology
  • 20,000m multi-target drill program underway
  • Major copper operations nearby

Iberian Pyrite Belt - an Established

Mining District

  • Major international mine operators with seven established operating mines
  • Established mine permitting regime
  • Favourable jurisdiction, excellent infrastructure and skilled labour force

Experienced Management & Board

  • Experience in exploration, discovery, development, permitting, operations and capital markets
  • 9% Insider ownership (14% fully diluted)

Portfolio Expansion Potential -

an Eye For Opportunity

  • Discovery track record
  • Deep copper exploration expertise - local and regional
  • Plugged-into opportunity network

Cash - Significant Runway for 2023

Exploration Spend

  • Q3 2022: $11.2M CAD as at October 31
  • 2023 exploration budget - $8.5M CAD
  • Since 2019 - approx. $19M CAD exploration spend in Spain

TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF

3

TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF

COPPER DEMAND FOR ENERGY TRANSITION: THE NEXT DECADE IS CRITICAL

"Between today and 2035, achieving the Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 goals will translate into a rapid ramp-up of copper demand, increasing by more than 82% between 2021 and 2035."

- S&P Global, 2022

FORECAST WORLD COPPER CONSUMPTION - 2021 to 2050

Source: BMO Capital Markets

4

TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF

ESCACENA

PROJECT:

IN THE WORLD'S

MOST PROLIFIC VMS DISTRICT

  • Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB)
  • Prolific 250km long metallogenic belt
  • Hosts large number of Tier One VMS deposits (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au, Sn, Co)
  • 7 active mines and major operators:
    • Riotinto (Atalaya)
    • Las Cruces (First Quantum)
    • Neves Corvo (Lundin)
    • Sotiel, Aguas Teñidas, and Magdalena (Sandfire
      MATSA)
    • Aljustrel (Almina)
  • A number of advanced projects, includes adjacent Aznalcóllar-Los Frailes (Grupo Mexico)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pan Global Resources Inc. published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 22:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
