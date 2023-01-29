2023 METALS INVESTOR FORUM PRESENTATION: EXPANDING COPPER DISCOVERY, ESCACENA PROJECT January 2023
01/29/2023 | 05:34pm EST
EXPANDING COPPER DISCOVERY
ESCACENA PROJECT
Iberian Pyrite Belt
Spain
TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF
METALS INVESTOR FORUM JANUARY 28, 2023
TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF
FORWARD
LOOKING STATEMENT
&
QUALIFIED
PERSON
This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.
Qualified Person
James Royall is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.
2
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Underpinning Value - La Romana
Copper/Tin Discovery
Ongoing exploration, open along-strike and down dip, near-surface mineralization
Metallurgy studies and modelling underway
Compelling Discovery Potential
at Escacena
Multiple indicators of mineralization potential from geophysics, geochemistry, historical mines, geology
20,000m multi-target drill program underway
Major copper operations nearby
Iberian Pyrite Belt - an Established
Mining District
Major international mine operators with seven established operating mines
Established mine permitting regime
Favourable jurisdiction, excellent infrastructure and skilled labour force
Experienced Management & Board
Experience in exploration, discovery, development, permitting, operations and capital markets
9% Insider ownership (14% fully diluted)
Portfolio Expansion Potential -
an Eye For Opportunity
Discovery track record
Deep copper exploration expertise - local and regional
Plugged-into opportunity network
Cash - Significant Runway for 2023
Exploration Spend
Q3 2022: $11.2M CAD as at October 31
2023 exploration budget - $8.5M CAD
Since 2019 - approx. $19M CAD exploration spend in Spain
TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF
3
TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF
COPPER DEMAND FOR ENERGY TRANSITION: THE NEXT DECADE IS CRITICAL
"Between today and 2035, achieving the Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 goals will translate into a rapid ramp-up of copper demand, increasing by more than 82% between 2021 and 2035."
- S&P Global, 2022
FORECAST WORLD COPPER CONSUMPTION - 2021 to 2050
Source: BMO Capital Markets
4
TSXV: PGZ | OTC: PGNRF
ESCACENA
PROJECT:
IN THE WORLD'S
MOST PROLIFIC VMS DISTRICT
Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB)
Prolific 250km long metallogenic belt
Hosts large number of Tier One VMS deposits (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au, Sn, Co)
7 active mines and major operators:
Riotinto (Atalaya)
Las Cruces (First Quantum)
Neves Corvo (Lundin)
Sotiel, Aguas Teñidas, and Magdalena (Sandfire
MATSA)
Aljustrel (Almina)
A number of advanced projects, includes adjacent Aznalcóllar-Los Frailes (Grupo Mexico)
5
