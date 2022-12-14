Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

New copper horizon intersected 100 meters above the main La Romana mineralization

Near-surface copper mineralization expanded to the south

Polymetallic massive sulphides intersected in step-outs to the east

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2022) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 drill holes from the outer extent of the La Romana copper-tin discovery mineralization at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"The new results expand the near-surface copper mineralization at La Romana to the south and continues to indicate the mineralization is wide open along strike and downdip," said Tim Moody, Pan Global President and CEO. "These results also highlight a new copper horizon in the hanging wall approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana mineralization. In addition, large step-out holes confirmed the prospective geology and mineralization continues to the east. As the drilling targeted the edges of known mineralization, these results were largely as expected. Based on our geologic understanding of the mineralization to date, La Romana has excellent potential to grow further with additional drilling planned for 2023. The company is well positioned for a strong exploration program in 2023 with the latest quarterly financial statements showing a balance of CAD$ 11.2 million."

While working on remaining access permissions to the west and east of La Romana, three drill rigs are turning at new targets in the Escacena Project. One rig is currently focused on Romana Deep to the north of the La Romana deposit; the second rig at the Zarcita target approximately 3km north of La Romana; and a third drill rig has begun drilling the first hole on the Cañada Honda gravity target to the southwest of Zarcita.

Drill highlights - La Romana

LRD135 - 3.9m at 1.04% Cu and 5.2g/t Ag (new copper horizon, from 149.3m)

LRD139 - 10m at 0.5% Cu, 0.06% Sn and 2.5g/t Ag, including 2.5m at 1.3% Cu, 0.17% Sn, 6.6g/t Ag

LRD136 - 1.9m at 1.9% Cu and 6.7g/t Ag

LRD132 intersected 18m at 0.4% Cu, 0.02% Sn and 2.0g/t Ag, including 0.5m at 2.1% Cu, 0.03% Sn and 12.6 g/t Ag 1.35m at 1.3% Cu, 0.05% Sn and 7.2g/t Ag

LRD130 - 22.5m at 0.3% Cu, 0.02% Sn and 1.1g/t Ag, including 0.7m at 2.3% Cu, 0.04% Sn and 8.2g/t Ag; and 0.5m at 2.3% Cu, 0.19% Sn and 19.3g/t Ag







Figure 1 - La Romana copper mineralization footprint, drill hole locations with selected results for newly reported holes and the new Romana Deep target location. A-A' and B-B' indicate cross section locations in Figures 2 and 3 respectively.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/147954_9111de57942e691d_001full.jpg

New drill results

The 14 new drill hole assay results include eight holes testing the southern extent of the La Romana mineralization, three holes testing down-dip to the north and three large step-out drill holes along strike to the east of La Romana. These are the remaining holes from the much larger drill program completed in 2022 that successfully expanded the La Romana copper and tin mineralization and continues to show the mineralization remains open along strike and downdip. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Assay results are summarized in Table 1 and drill collar details provided in Table 2.

Southern Extent - near-surface mineralization expanded

The new assay results for drill holes LRD127, 129, 133, 134, 136, 137, 138 and 139 have confirmed additional near-surface copper, as well as some tin mineralization in the footwall, and expands the La Romana target to the south. The holes intersected copper mineralization from immediately beneath or near the contact with the shallow cover (Figure 2), including supergene chalcocite overprinting primary sulphides. The results show narrow intercepts with high copper grades (>1% Cu) associated with semi-massive to massive sulphides and wider intervals of lower grade mineralization in the footwall to the main La Romana mineralization.





Figure 2 - Cross Section showing new drill hole LRD136 and additional copper intercepts in the footwall to the main La Romana mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/147954_9111de57942e691d_002full.jpg

Down-dip extensions - new copper horizon

Drill holes LRD130, 132 and 135 continue to show the copper mineralization and associated alteration remain open down-dip to the North and a new high-grade zone identified approximately 100 meters stratigraphically above the main La Romana copper-tin mineralization with 3.9m at 1.04% Cu and 5.2 g/t Ag from 149.3m in hole LRD135 (Figure 3).





Figure 3 – Cross-section showing new hole LRD135 with 3.9m at 1.04% Cu and 5.2g/t Ag at a new copper horizon above the main La Romana copper mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5190/147954_9111de57942e691d_003full.jpg

Eastern Step-out drill holes

Holes LRD123, 128 and 131 were drilled on 150m to 300m step-outs to the east of La Romana and confirmed continuation of the prospective host rocks and associated hydrothermal sericite-chlorite alteration. The holes intersected broad intervals of anomalous levels of Pb and Zn plus narrow intervals of higher grade polymetallic massive sulphides indicative of the outer 'halo' zone to the copper mineralization and further exploration potential to the east and downdip. Notable polymetallic massive sulphide intercepts include:

LRD123 - 0.25m at 0.12% Cu, 1.6% Pb, 2.6% Zn, 9.4g/t Ag , 0.2g/t Au

, 0.2g/t Au LRD128 - 0.5m at 0.1% Cu, 1.7% Pb, 2.2% Zn, 7.9g/t Ag

LRD131 - 0.5m at 0.15% Cu, 0.4% Pb, 3.3% Zn, 12.8g/t Ag and 0.5m at 0.1% Cu, 1.3% Pb, 1.2% Zn and 4.5g/t Ag

Table 1 - Escacena Project, La Romana drill results summary

Hole From To Int.1 Cu Sn Ag Co Au Pb Zn m m m % ppm g/t ppm g/t ppm ppm Southern holes LRD127 62.50 70.00 7.50 0.20 57 0.3 58 0.01 2 79 inc. 65.00 68.00 3.00 0.29 62 0.4 55 0.01 3 93 LRD129 19.50 28.00 8.50 0.25 240 0.4 51 0.00 39 176 and 62.00 66.00 4.00 0.39 115 0.9 67 0.00 4 86 LRD133 29.00 54.00 25.00 0.17 469 0.6 73 0.01 15 88 inc. 38.50 44.25 5.75 0.35 829 1.5 114 0.01 31 105 inc. 49.00 53.10 4.10 0.16 1267 0.8 91 0.01 13 95 and 89.15 89.50 0.35 1.19 272 1.5 111 0.02 14 62 and 115.70 115.95 0.25 1.81 3130 1.3 98 0.04 19 54 LRD134 96.00 96.50 0.50 2.16 135 13.0 46 0.03 2500 3620 and 112.40 113.00 0.60 0.65 64 2.4 58 0.06 140 486 LRD136 37.30 51.00 13.70 0.16 55 0.7 28 0.01 48 327 inc. 49.00 51.00 2.00 0.35 56 1.2 36 0.01 24 217 and 87.80 89.70 1.90 1.89 89 6.7 54 0.02 73 345 and 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.32 62 4.4 19 0.00 604 3180 LRD137 39.00 62.00 23.00 0.24 262 2.0 65 0.01 164 290 inc. 55.00 58.00 3.00 0.72 697 6.4 113 0.04 736 472 inc. 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.02 953 7.9 84 0.02 673 651 LRD138 17.55 39.00 21.45 0.15 90 1.3 34 0.00 196 291 and 54.00 59.00 5.00 0.19 147 0.4 54 0.02 64 221 and 65.00 75.00 10.00 0.2 498 0.7 49 0.02 164 191 inc. 68.00 69.00 1.00 0.14 1850 0.6 122 0.03 31 91 LRD139 17.00 27.00 10.00 0.48 553 2.5 100 0.01 188 271 inc. 18.00 20.50 2.50 1.32 1650 6.6 190 0.02 180 243 inc. 19.00 19.60 0.60 4.72 1895 23.4 555 0.05 506 471 and 42.00 44.00 2.00 0.36 32 2.5 48 0.01 288 439 and 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.31 23 1.4 30 0.04 432 519 and 66.00 69.00 3.00 0.5 39 2.5 26 0.01 87 185 Down-dip holes

LRD130 25.00 27.00 2.00 0.26 66 0.3 16 0.04 43 182 and 32.00 32.50 0.50 0.35 57 1.3 28 0.01 80 326 and 152.00 174.50 22.50 0.25 222 1.1 60 0.00 61 250 inc. 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.09 2180 0.3 55 0.00 19 178 inc. 159.30 160.00 0.70 2.29 375 8.2 105 0.01 121 464 and 199.00 206.80 7.80 0.39 390 2.8 76 0.01 100 644 inc. 202.00 202.50 0.50 2.32 1895 19.3 231 0.03 493 2450 LRD132 107.70 108.25 0.55 1.0 82 18.6 109 0.05 2150 1830 and 141.00 159.00 18.00 0.37 189 2.0 63 0.01 85 353 inc. 145.00 145.50 0.50 2.1 264 12.6 164 0.02 539 1690 inc. 150.65 152.00 1.35 1.32 532 7.2 102 0.01 184 457 LRD135 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.52 28 2.9 28 0.00 76 400 and 60.00 61.75 1.75 0.38 21 2.3 28 0.01 32 104 and 149.30 153.20 3.90 1.04 57 5.2 54 0.03 584 532 inc. 149.30 150.30 1.00 1.68 66 8.9 42 0.04 723 1000 inc. 152.10 153.20 1.10 2.12 52 7.2 116 0.04 103 149 and 247.00 253.00 6.00 0.19 549 1.6 52 0.01 237 814 inc. 251.00 252.00 1.00 0.09 1800 0.5 49 0.00 66 250 Eastern step-out holes

LRD123 199.00 229.00 30.00 0.01 30 0.8 14 0.01 1483 2690 and 343.90 344.15 0.25 0.12 101 9.4 32 0.20 16400 25600 LRD128 80.00 84.90 4.90 0.01 25 0.9 7 0.00 2211 2301 and 195.00 207.90 12.90 0.01 15 0.6 14 0.01 1264 1962 inc. 207.40 207.90 0.50 0.12 34 7.9 23 0.05 16500 22000 and 228.00 230.00 2.00 0.02 na2 3.1 15 na 5060 7830 and 326.00 343.00 17.00 0.02 30 0.8 16 0.003 1102 2449 LRD131 152.00 158.50 6.50 0.02 na 1.6 17 na 1568 4365 inc. 155.00 155.50 0.50 0.15 na 12.8 16 na 4110 32700 and 278.00 278.50 0.50 0.10 na 4.5 18 na 12700 12250 and 334.00 334.50 0.50 0.04 na 3.5 15 na 3380 7810

1 Interval - drill core length, approximately true thickness.

2 No assay.

Table 2 - Escacena Project, La Romana hole collar information (Total 2,973.6m)

Hole_ID Easting1 Northing1 Azimuth (º) Dip (º) Depth (m) LRD123 737165 4152809 180 -65 386.7 LRD127 736235 4152625 180 -55 97.65 LRD128 737340 4152658 180 -55 347.2 LRD129 736276 4152624 180 -55 131.3 LRD130 736629 4152791 180 -60 265.2 LRD131 737561 4152810 180 -60 353.15 LRD132 736684 4152763 180 -55 242.2 LRD133 736088 4152702 215 -45 183.05 LRD134 737030 4152557 180 -50 131 LRD135 736322 4152969 180 -55 365.7 LRD136 736933 4152546 180 -55 125 LRD137 736635 4152584 180 -57 140 LRD138 736533 4152576 180 -50 104.25 LRD139 736384 4152622 180 -55 101.25



1Coordinates are in ERTZ89 datum UTM29N

QA/QC Procedures

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Tin was analyzed in selected intervals using Lithium borate fusion and ICP MS finish (method ME-MS81). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x).

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Rio Tinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the permitting stage to restart mining. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including La Jarosa, Hornitos, Zarcita, Romana Deep, Pilar, Bravo and Barbacena.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

