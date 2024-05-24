CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the year ended January 31, 2024

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of Pan Global Resources Inc. Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Pan Global Resources Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at January 31, 2024 and 2023, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information. In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at January 31, 2024 and 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company has not achieved profitable operations and has accumulated losses since inception. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year ended. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our auditor's report. Assessment of Impairment Indicators of Exploration and Evaluation Assets ("E&E Assets") As described in Note 5 to the consolidated financial statements, the carrying amount of the Company's E&E Assets was $2,694,000 as of January 31, 2024. As more fully described in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, the E&E assets are tested for recoverability whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that its carrying amount may not be recoverable.

The principal considerations for our determination that the assessment of impairment indicators of the E&E Assets is a key audit matter is that there was judgment made by management when assessing whether there were indicators of impairment for the E&E Assets, specifically relating to the assets' carrying amount which is impacted by the Company's intent and ability to continue to explore and evaluate these assets. This in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures to evaluate audit evidence relating to the judgments made by management in their assessment of indicators of impairment that could give rise to the requirement to prepare an estimate of the recoverable amount of the E&E Assets. Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. Our audit procedures included, among others: Evaluating management's assessment of impairment indicators.

Evaluating the intent for the E&E Assets through discussion and communication with management.

Reviewing the Company's recent expenditure activity.

Evaluating on a test basis, confirmation of title to ensure mineral rights underlying the E&E Assets are in good standing. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year ended and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Michael MacLaren. Vancouver, Canada Chartered Professional Accountants May 23, 2024

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) $ 4,735 $ 6,862 Short-term investment (Note 3) - 2,000 Receivables (Note 4) 268 397 Prepaid expenses 83 264 Total current assets 5,086 9,523 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5) 2,694 2,694 Reclamation deposits (Note 6) 118 30 Total non-current assets 2,812 2,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,898 $ 12,247 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) $ 529 $ 1,237 Total liabilities 529 1,237 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 8) 52,251 47,070 Reserves (Note 8) 9,010 7,055 Accumulated deficit (53,892) (43,115) Total shareholders' equity 7,369 11,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,898 $ 12,247 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Subsequent event (Note 13) These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 23, 2024. Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors ____"Robert Parsons" Director ____"Patrick Evans"__Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 3 -

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, except share and per share amounts) Year ended January 31, 2024 2023 Exploration expenditures (Note 5 & 9) $ 7,501 $ 8,014 General and administrative expenses Accounting, tax, and audit 73 129 Consulting fees 73 153 Depreciation - 7 Directors' fees (Note 9) 121 82 Investor relations 771 491 Legal Fees (Note 9) 60 104 Management fees (Note 9) 396 402 Office and rent 142 115 Regulatory and transfer agent 138 69 Share-based compensation (Note 8 & 9) 1,387 492 Travel and related 196 199 3,357 2,243 Loss from operations (10,858) (10,257) Interest income 93 171 Foreign exchange and other (12) (67) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (10,777) $ (10,153) Loss per common shares - basic and diluted $ (0.05) $ (0.05) Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 220,009,432 209,025,607 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 4 -

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) Year ended January 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year $ (10,777) $ (10,153) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents: Depreciation - 7 Share-based compensation 1,387 492 Interest income (93) (170) Unrealized foreign exchange effect 1 - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables 80 192 Prepaid expenses 182 (172) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (709) 464 Net cash used in operating activities (9,929) (9,340) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Short-term investment (Note 3) 2,000 (2,000) Interest earned 141 101 Reclamation deposits (88) 82 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,053 (1,817) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of shares (Note 8) 6,070 - Exercise of stock options (Note 8) 46 - Exercise of warrants (Note 8) - 2,532 Share issue costs (Note 8) (367) (5) Lease payments - (7) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,749 2,520 Change during the year (2,127) (8,637) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 6,862 15,499 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 4,735 $ 6,862 Supplemental disclosure Reallocation from reserves on warrant and stock option exercise $ 39 $ 858 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 5 -

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, except share amounts) Number of common Share Accumulated shares capital Reserves deficit Total Balance, January 31, 2022 203,101,114 $ 43,684 $ 7,421 $ (32,962) $ 18,143 Share issue costs - (5) - - (5) Exercise of warrants (Note 8) 9,043,386 3,391 (858) - 2,533 Share-based compensation - - 492 - 492 Loss for the year - - - (10,153) (10,153) Balance, January 31, 2023 212,144,500 $ 47,070 $ 7,055 $ (43,115) $ 11,010 Private placement (Note 8) 30,350,000 5,463 607 - 6,070 Share issue costs (Note 8) - (367) - - (367) Exercise of options (Note 8) 250,000 85 (39) - 46 Share-based compensation - - 1,387 - 1,387 Loss for the year - - - (10,777) (10,777) Balance, January 31, 2024 242,744,500 $ 52,251 $ 9,010 $ (53,892) $ 7,369 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 6 -

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Pan Global Resources Inc. (hereafter referred to as the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and was established as a legal entity on February 1, 2006.

The Company's principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Pan Global Resources Inc. is targeting copper-rich mineral deposits and the Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the trading symbol "PGZ", on the OTCQX under the symbol "PGZFF" and on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol "2EU". The

Company's principal office is located at 1150 - 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2G8.

These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue operations, which assumes that the Company will be able to meet its obligations and continue its operations for its next fiscal year. Realization values may be substantially different from the carrying values shown and these consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. The Company's continuing operations and the ability of the Company to meet exploration and evaluation assets and other commitments may be dependent upon the ability of the Company to continue to raise additional equity or debt financing and to seek joint venture partners. At the date of these consolidated financial statements, the Company has not identified a known body of commercial- grade mineral on any of its properties. The Company has not achieved profitable operations and has accumulated losses since inception. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. SUMMARY OF MATERTIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Preparation and Measurement

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss, which are stated at their fair value. In addition, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting except for cash flow information. - 7 -