CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the year ended January 31, 2024
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the Shareholders of
Pan Global Resources Inc.
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Pan Global Resources Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at January 31, 2024 and 2023, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information.
In our opinion, these consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at January 31, 2024 and 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audit is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company has not achieved profitable operations and has accumulated losses since inception. As stated in Note 1, these events and conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year ended. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our auditor's report.
Assessment of Impairment Indicators of Exploration and Evaluation Assets ("E&E Assets")
As described in Note 5 to the consolidated financial statements, the carrying amount of the Company's E&E Assets was $2,694,000 as of January 31, 2024. As more fully described in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements, the E&E assets are tested for recoverability whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that its carrying amount may not be recoverable.
The principal considerations for our determination that the assessment of impairment indicators of the E&E Assets is a key audit matter is that there was judgment made by management when assessing whether there were indicators of impairment for the E&E Assets, specifically relating to the assets' carrying amount which is impacted by the Company's intent and ability to continue to explore and evaluate these assets. This in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity, and effort in performing procedures to evaluate audit evidence relating to the judgments made by management in their assessment of indicators of impairment that could give rise to the requirement to prepare an estimate of the recoverable amount of the E&E Assets.
Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. Our audit procedures included, among others:
- Evaluating management's assessment of impairment indicators.
- Evaluating the intent for the E&E Assets through discussion and communication with management.
- Reviewing the Company's recent expenditure activity.
- Evaluating on a test basis, confirmation of title to ensure mineral rights underlying the E&E Assets are in good standing.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditor's report includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current year ended and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Michael MacLaren.
Vancouver, Canada
Chartered Professional Accountants
May 23, 2024
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
January 31,
January 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
$
4,735
$
6,862
Short-term investment (Note 3)
-
2,000
Receivables (Note 4)
268
397
Prepaid expenses
83
264
Total current assets
5,086
9,523
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
2,694
2,694
Reclamation deposits (Note 6)
118
30
Total non-current assets
2,812
2,724
TOTAL ASSETS
$
7,898
$
12,247
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
$
529
$
1,237
Total liabilities
529
1,237
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 8)
52,251
47,070
Reserves (Note 8)
9,010
7,055
Accumulated deficit
(53,892)
(43,115)
Total shareholders' equity
7,369
11,010
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
7,898
$
12,247
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 13)
These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 23, 2024.
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
____"Robert Parsons"
Director
____"Patrick Evans"__Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, except share and per share amounts)
Year ended
January 31,
2024
2023
Exploration expenditures (Note 5 & 9)
$
7,501
$
8,014
General and administrative expenses
Accounting, tax, and audit
73
129
Consulting fees
73
153
Depreciation
-
7
Directors' fees (Note 9)
121
82
Investor relations
771
491
Legal Fees (Note 9)
60
104
Management fees (Note 9)
396
402
Office and rent
142
115
Regulatory and transfer agent
138
69
Share-based compensation (Note 8 & 9)
1,387
492
Travel and related
196
199
3,357
2,243
Loss from operations
(10,858)
(10,257)
Interest income
93
171
Foreign exchange and other
(12)
(67)
LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(10,777)
$
(10,153)
Loss per common shares - basic and diluted
$
(0.05)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares -
basic and diluted
220,009,432
209,025,607
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
Year ended
January 31,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the year
$
(10,777)
$
(10,153)
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:
Depreciation
-
7
Share-based compensation
1,387
492
Interest income
(93)
(170)
Unrealized foreign exchange effect
1
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
80
192
Prepaid expenses
182
(172)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(709)
464
Net cash used in operating activities
(9,929)
(9,340)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Short-term investment (Note 3)
2,000
(2,000)
Interest earned
141
101
Reclamation deposits
(88)
82
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
2,053
(1,817)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of shares (Note 8)
6,070
-
Exercise of stock options (Note 8)
46
-
Exercise of warrants (Note 8)
-
2,532
Share issue costs (Note 8)
(367)
(5)
Lease payments
-
(7)
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,749
2,520
Change during the year
(2,127)
(8,637)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
6,862
15,499
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
4,735
$
6,862
Supplemental disclosure
Reallocation from reserves on warrant and stock option exercise
$
39
$
858
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, except share amounts)
Number of
common
Share
Accumulated
shares
capital
Reserves
deficit
Total
Balance, January 31, 2022
203,101,114
$
43,684
$
7,421
$
(32,962)
$
18,143
Share issue costs
-
(5)
-
-
(5)
Exercise of warrants (Note 8)
9,043,386
3,391
(858)
-
2,533
Share-based compensation
-
-
492
-
492
Loss for the year
-
-
-
(10,153)
(10,153)
Balance, January 31, 2023
212,144,500
$
47,070
$
7,055
$
(43,115)
$
11,010
Private placement (Note 8)
30,350,000
5,463
607
-
6,070
Share issue costs (Note 8)
-
(367)
-
-
(367)
Exercise of options (Note 8)
250,000
85
(39)
-
46
Share-based compensation
-
-
1,387
-
1,387
Loss for the year
-
-
-
(10,777)
(10,777)
Balance, January 31, 2024
242,744,500
$
52,251
$
9,010
$
(53,892)
$
7,369
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
-
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Pan Global Resources Inc. (hereafter referred to as the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and was established as a legal entity on February 1, 2006.
The Company's principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Pan Global Resources Inc. is targeting copper-rich mineral deposits and the Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain.
The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the trading symbol "PGZ", on the OTCQX under the symbol "PGZFF" and on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol "2EU". The
Company's principal office is located at 1150 - 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2G8.
These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue operations, which assumes that the Company will be able to meet its obligations and continue its operations for its next fiscal year. Realization values may be substantially different from the carrying values shown and these consolidated financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. The Company's continuing operations and the ability of the Company to meet exploration and evaluation assets and other commitments may be dependent upon the ability of the Company to continue to raise additional equity or debt financing and to seek joint venture partners. At the date of these consolidated financial statements, the Company has not identified a known body of commercial- grade mineral on any of its properties. The Company has not achieved profitable operations and has accumulated losses since inception. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
- SUMMARY OF MATERTIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Preparation and Measurement
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss, which are stated at their fair value. In addition, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting except for cash flow information.
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
2. SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont'd…)
Principles of Consolidation
These consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the parent company and its subsidiaries after eliminating intercompany balances and transactions. Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Company has exposure to variable returns from its involvement and has the ability to use power over the investee to affect its returns. The existence and effect of potential voting rights that are currently exercisable or convertible are considered when assessing whether the Company controls another entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Company until the date on which control ceases. The Company's principal operating subsidiaries are its 100%-owned Minera Sabina S.L.U. ("MSSL") and Minera Aguila S.L.U ("MASL") in Spain.
Foreign Currency
These consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is also the functional currency of each of the entities in the group. The functional currency was determined based on an analysis of the consideration factors identified in IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. Transactions in currencies other than the Canadian dollar are recorded at exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, the monetary assets and liabilities of the Company that are denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange at the reporting date while non-monetary assets and liabilities are translated at historical rates. Revenues and expenses are translated at the exchange rates approximating those in effect on the date of the transactions. Exchange gains and losses arising on translation are included in profit or loss.
Exploration and Evaluation Assets
Acquisition costs for mineral properties, net of recoveries, are capitalized on a property-by-property basis. Acquisition costs include cash consideration and the value of common shares, based on recent issue prices, issued for mineral properties pursuant to the terms of the agreement. Exploration expenditures, net of recoveries, are charged to operations as incurred. After a property is determined by management to be commercially feasible, exploration and development expenditures on the property will be capitalized. When there is little prospect of further work on a property being carried out by the Company or its partners, when a property is abandoned, or when the capitalized costs are no longer considered recoverable, the related property costs are written down to management's estimate of their net recoverable amount. The costs related to a property from which there is production, together with the costs of production equipment, will be depleted and amortized using the unit of production method.
A mineral property acquired under an option agreement where payments are made at the sole discretion of the Company, is capitalized at the time of payment. Option payments received are treated as a reduction of the carrying value of the related acquisition cost for the mineral property until the payments are in excess of acquisition costs, at which time they are then credited to profit or loss. Option payments are at the discretion of the optionee and, accordingly, are accounted for when receipt is reasonably assured.
