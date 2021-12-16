Log in
    PGZ   CA69806A1084

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.

(PGZ)
Pan Global Resources Announces Exercise of Warrants

12/16/2021 | 08:05am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced all outstanding investor and broker warrants issued as part of the December 16, 2019 private placement have been exercised, for gross proceeds to the Company of $3.55 million.

Tim Moody, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are grateful to our warrant holders for this show of continued support. We are continuing to advance the La Romana copper-tin discovery and focused on an accelerated exploration program on the adjoining recently permitted Al Andaluz property."

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
www.panglobalresources.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
info@panglobalresources.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107783


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,54 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net cash 2021 3,88 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 140 M 108 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pan Global Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,72 CAD
Average target price 1,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 80,6%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Charles Moody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina Cepeliauskas Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Charles Evans Chairman
Patrick Gerard Downey Independent Director
Brian Kerzner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.44.00%108
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.43.16%54 701
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-12.32%44 143
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.111.24%18 494
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.76%10 641
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.37.33%5 155