Pan Global Resources Inc.(TSXV:PGZ) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1700 CAD
|0.00%
|+3.03%
|-63.04%
|Oct. 19
|Pan Global Resources Upsizes Private Placement Financing
|MT
|Oct. 04
|Pan Global Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 2 million in funding
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Says Drilling Extends Strike of La Romana Copper-Tin-Silver Mineralization to 1.35 Kilometers
|MT
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Announces Assay Results for the First Six Holes Drilling At the Romana West Target
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Reports 'Positive' Drill Results For Canada Honda, Zarcita Targets at Escacena Project, Spain; Down 10%
|MT
|Pan Global Resources Reports 'Positive' Drill Results For Canada Honda, Zarcita Targets at Escacena Project, Spain
|MT
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Reports Drill Results for Canada Honda and Zarcita Targets At the Escacena Project, Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Outlined Assay Results from La Romana Discovery at Escacena Project
|MT
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Reports Assay Results for 15 Drill Holes at La Romana Discovery at its 100% Owned Escacena Project in Iberian Pyrite Belt in Southern Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Brief: Graduating to OTCQX Market In the United States
|MT
|Pan Global Reports Near-Surface Copper-Tin Mineralization At Romana West in the Escacena Project, Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results for the First of Three Follow-Up Drill Holes At the Canada Honda Target At the Company's 100%-Owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Southern Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Brief: Closed Slightly Lower After Saying Before Trade It Had Commenced Drilling at the Romana West target at the Co's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain
|MT
|Pan Global Commences Drilling At Romana West Copper-Tin-Silver Target in the Escacena Project, Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 30, 2023
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Announces Positive Assay Results for Two New Diamond Drill Holes at the Canada Honda Target
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2023
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Pan Global Secures Surface Access to Explore A 680 Hectare Area West of the La Romana Copper-Tin Discovery At the Escacena Project, Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Inc. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Caada Honda Target at the Company's 100%-Owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Southern Spain
|CI
|Pan Global Resources Drilling at its La Romana Project in Spain Shows High-Grade Mineralization
|MT
|Pan Global Resources Highlights 'Positive' Metallurgical Test Results of Over 86% Copper Recovery for La Romana Copper Mineralization, Spain
|MT
|+16.24%
|54 272 M $
|-10.84%
|48 572 M $
|-.--%
|26 704 M $
|-12.89%
|7 589 M $
|-15.51%
|7 382 M $
|-27.74%
|7 127 M $
|-3.65%
|7 032 M $
|-31.25%
|6 709 M $
|-15.24%
|4 318 M $