Pan Global Resources Inc.(TSXV:PGZ) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Pan Global Resources Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the discovery of copper, tin, and other metal deposits in southern Spain. The Companyâs flagship project is the Escacena Copper Project (the Escacena Project or Escacena) located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, near Seville in Andalucia, which is the volcanic-hosted massive sulphide district. Escacena covers an area of approximately 5,800 hectares. The Escacena Project covers several large gravity anomalies, including the Canada Honda and La Romana targets. In addition, the Company is actively exploring the Aguilas Copper Project (the Aguilas Project or Aguilas), near Cordoba in northern Andalucia, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 hectares. The Aguilas Project includes over nine Investigation Permits. The Companyâs business activities include the acquisition of additional mineral rights in Spain for the purpose of further mineral exploration.