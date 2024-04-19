ADVANCING COPPER DISCOVERIES
ESCACENA PROJECT
Iberian Pyrite Belt
Spain
INVESTOR PRESENTATION APRIL 18, 2024
FORWARD
LOOKING STATEMENT
&
QUALIFIED
PERSON
This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.
Qualified Person
Álvaro Merino is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.
INVESTMENT MERITS:
Pan Global has one of the few new copper discoveries with potential to be in production within the next decade when copper prices are expected to escalate
EXPLORING FOR METALS ESSENTIAL TO ENERGY TRANSITION
Copper and tin have excellent long-term price fundamentals and are essential to the Energy Transition
BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO UNLOCK VALUE
Proven management team with successful record from discovery to mining, and strategic decision making
ADVANCED COPPER DISCOVERY, DISTRICT POTENTIAL
Expanding copper-tin discovery in the Escacena Project, well suited to low-costopen-pit mining, and strong pipeline of nearby copper targets
IDEAL LOCATION
Tier One Mining supportive jurisdiction with rapid mine permitting track record. Surrounded by operating mines and development projects, and excellent infrastructure
STRATEGIC LAND PACKAGE
Underexplored, highly prospective mineral rights in a famous mining region; and growing exploration target portfolio in Spain with multi- metal discovery potential
CASH - WELL-FINANCED FOR 2024 PROGRAM
$6.8M CAD as at October 31, 2023
ESCACENA
PROJECT:
IN THE
WORLD'S MOST PROLIFIC
MULTI-METAL VMS MINING DISTRICT
- Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB)
- Prolific 250km long metallogenic belt
- Hosts large number of Tier One VMS deposits (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au, Sn)
- 7 active mines and major mining companies:
- Riotinto (Atalaya)
- Las Cruces (First Quantum)
- Neves Corvo (Lundin)
Sotiel-Migollas,Aguas Teñidas, and
Magdalena (Sandfire MATSA)
- Aljustrel (Almina)
- A number of advanced projects, including neighbouring Aznalcóllar-Los Frailes (Grupo México)
ESCACENA PROJECT: NEIGHBOURING PRODUCERS
ATALAYA MINING
Riotinto
Copper
- Surrounded by mines and development
- Infrastructure and future optionality
- Unexplored since the mid-1980s
PAN GLOBAL
ESCACENA PROJECT
>5,700 Ha
Copper, Lead, Zinc
GRUPO MEXICO
Aznalcóllar
Los Frailes
Copper
FIRST QUANTUM
Las Cruces
12 km
Copper, Tin, Silver
Copper, Gold
La Romana
Cañada Honda
There is no assurance that Pan Global Resources' results will be similar or mirror those of adjacent properties.
Map Image: Google Digital Globe 2019
ESCACENA PROJECT: GEOPHYSICS AND NEW COPPER TARGETS
4158000
4153000
730000735000
GRAVITY
ZARCITA
GEOPHYSICS
Cañada Honda
SURVEY
PGZ Drill hole
Historic Mine Works
El POZO
BARBACENA
SAN PABLO
ROMANA
DEEP
ROMANA
NORTE
2.5km
730000
La Romana
735000
- Significant exploration upside - VMS deposits occur in clusters
New high-quality gravity survey confirms
multiple untested targets4158000
AZNALCÓLLAR*
LOS FRAILES*
HORNITOS
LA JAROSA
Grupo Mexico
BRAVO
NORTE
PILAR
Historical Mine
4153000
SOUTH
Gravity target
PILAR
Active drill target
BRAVO
740000
745000
- Aznalcollar and Los Frailes gravity anomalies are shown for comparison. There is no assurance that Pan Global Resources's results will be similar or mirror those of adjacent properties.
CAÑADA HONDA: LARGE COPPER AND GOLD TARGET
• Large gravity target extends over 2km, drilling in progress
• Potential ore grade/thickness copper & gold from surface to 600m down-dip, extending along-strike
• Previous news release from the current drill program:
CHD08
▪ 8.0m @ 0.12% Cu, 2.6g/t Auand
▪ 14m @ 0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 4g/t Ag, incl.
▪ 6.8m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.7g/t Au, 7.2g/t Ag
CHD09
▪ 20m @ 1.1g/t Auand
▪ 13m @ 0.51% Cu, 0.36g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, incl. ▪ 8.1m @ 0.61% Cu, 0.52g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag
CHD10
▪ 13m @ 0.59% Cu, 0.34g/t Au, 2g/t Ag, incl. ▪ 5.6m @ 1.15% Cu, 0.67g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
CAÑADA HONDA: LARGE COPPER AND GOLD TARGET
F
- Large gravity target extends over 2km
- Copper-goldmineralization and geophysics coincident
(new DHEM extends target)
CAÑADA HONDA
GRAVITY TARGET
CHD13
CHD12 A' B' CHD14
- Potential ore grade/thickness copper & gold from surface to 600m down-dip, extending along-strike
- Latest drill results include best gold intersection and widest copper intersection:
Rock grab sample Historical mine Downhole EM New Downhole EM
Drillholes
Completed
New Results
In-progress
F
CHD6
A B
1.03 g/t Au 8.98 g/t Au
CHD11
F
Soil Cu-Au
Anomaly
CHD12
- 17m @ 1.58g/t Au, incl.
- 11m @ 2.36g/t Au (or 9m @ 2.79g/t Au), and
- 22m @ 0.41% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag
CHD11
- 4.25m @ 1.17g/t Au, 17.7g/t Ag(35m from surface)
- Wide-spacedstep out drilling in-progress
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
CAÑADA HONDA: COPPER-GOLD MINERALIZATION WIDE OPEN
A
Cañada Honda
Historical Mine
100
10m @ 0.38 g/t Au
Inc. 1m @ 0.42% Cu, 1.30g/t Au, 1.7g/t Ag
0Sulphides
DHEM
10m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 1.1g/t Ag Inc. 2m @ 0.80% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 2.9g/t Ag
CHD13
Sandstone
CHD12 A'
Oxidation Zone
13.35m @ 0.32g/t Au
Inc. 1m @ 1.35g/t Au Inc. 1m @ 1.04g/t Au
Slates and
Quartzites
17m @ 1.58g/t Au
Inc. 11m @ 2.36 g/t Au QuartzitesInc. 2m @ 8.20g/t Au
•
•
•
•
•
VMS style copper-gold stockwork, semi- massive and massive sulphides
Stacked gold veins in the hanging wall
Wide-open downdip and along-strike
Target concept validated - VMS beneath thrust fault e.g. Sotiel-Migollas Mine
Open-pit / underground mining target
Cu %
Au g/t
(Left)
(Right)
-200
>0.8
>0.5
>0.5
>0.2
>0.2
>0.1
Dacites
>0.1
>0.05
>0.02
4156000 4156100 4156200
22m @ 0.41% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag Inc. 3m @ 0.68% Cu, 0.61g/t Au, 2.6g/t Ag
Fault Zone (F)
0m 100m
4156300 4156400 4156500 4156600
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
CAÑADA HONDA: COPPER-GOLD MINERALIZATION WIDE OPEN
B
CHD11 CHD06
B'
150
35m
Oxidation
4.25m @ 1.70 g/t Au, 17.7g/t Ag
Zone
Slates and
2m @ 1.33g/t Au &
Quartzites
1m @ 1.44g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag
50
1m @ 1.23 g/t Au
Dacites
2m @ 1.36 g/t Au
- Latest drilling confirms near surface gold in the east of the target area, potentially comes to surface
- Copper-goldVMS style mineralization increasing downdip
- Open downdip and to the east
-50
-150
Cu %
Au g/t
(Left)
(Right)
>0.8 >0.5
>0.5 >0.2
>0.2 >0.1 >0.1 >0.05 >0.02
Dacites
7m @ 0.64% Cu, 0.8g/t Au, 6.5g/t Ag Inc. 3m @ 0.91% Cu, 1.1g/t Au, 5.5g/t Ag
Sulphides
0m 100m
4
15610
0
4
15620
0
4
15630
0
4
15640
0
4
15650
0
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
