This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.

Qualified Person

Álvaro Merino is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.