ADVANCING COPPER DISCOVERIES

ESCACENA PROJECT

Iberian Pyrite Belt

Spain

INVESTOR PRESENTATION APRIL 18, 2024

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.

Qualified Person

Álvaro Merino is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

INVESTMENT MERITS:

Pan Global has one of the few new copper discoveries with potential to be in production within the next decade when copper prices are expected to escalate

EXPLORING FOR METALS ESSENTIAL TO ENERGY TRANSITION

Copper and tin have excellent long-term price fundamentals and are essential to the Energy Transition

BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO UNLOCK VALUE

Proven management team with successful record from discovery to mining, and strategic decision making

ADVANCED COPPER DISCOVERY, DISTRICT POTENTIAL

Expanding copper-tin discovery in the Escacena Project, well suited to low-costopen-pit mining, and strong pipeline of nearby copper targets

IDEAL LOCATION

Tier One Mining supportive jurisdiction with rapid mine permitting track record. Surrounded by operating mines and development projects, and excellent infrastructure

STRATEGIC LAND PACKAGE

Underexplored, highly prospective mineral rights in a famous mining region; and growing exploration target portfolio in Spain with multi- metal discovery potential

CASH - WELL-FINANCED FOR 2024 PROGRAM

$6.8M CAD as at October 31, 2023

ESCACENA

PROJECT:

IN THE

WORLD'S MOST PROLIFIC

MULTI-METAL VMS MINING DISTRICT

  • Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB)
  • Prolific 250km long metallogenic belt
  • Hosts large number of Tier One VMS deposits (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Au, Sn)
  • 7 active mines and major mining companies:
    • Riotinto (Atalaya)
    • Las Cruces (First Quantum)
    • Neves Corvo (Lundin)
    • Sotiel-Migollas,Aguas Teñidas, and
      Magdalena (Sandfire MATSA)
    • Aljustrel (Almina)
  • A number of advanced projects, including neighbouring Aznalcóllar-Los Frailes (Grupo México)

ESCACENA PROJECT: NEIGHBOURING PRODUCERS

ATALAYA MINING

Riotinto

Copper

  • Surrounded by mines and development
  • Infrastructure and future optionality
  • Unexplored since the mid-1980s

PAN GLOBAL

ESCACENA PROJECT

>5,700 Ha

Copper, Lead, Zinc

GRUPO MEXICO

Aznalcóllar

Los Frailes

Copper

FIRST QUANTUM

Las Cruces

12 km

Copper, Tin, Silver

Copper, Gold

La Romana

Cañada Honda

There is no assurance that Pan Global Resources' results will be similar or mirror those of adjacent properties.

Map Image: Google Digital Globe 2019

ESCACENA PROJECT: GEOPHYSICS AND NEW COPPER TARGETS

4158000

4153000

730000735000

GRAVITY

ZARCITA

GEOPHYSICS

Cañada Honda

SURVEY

PGZ Drill hole

Historic Mine Works

El POZO

BARBACENA

SAN PABLO

ROMANA

DEEP

ROMANA

NORTE

2.5km

730000

La Romana

735000

  • Significant exploration upside - VMS deposits occur in clusters
  • New high-quality gravity survey confirms
    multiple untested targets4158000

AZNALCÓLLAR*

LOS FRAILES*

HORNITOS

LA JAROSA

Grupo Mexico

BRAVO

NORTE

PILAR

Historical Mine

4153000

SOUTH

Gravity target

PILAR

Active drill target

BRAVO

740000

745000

  • Aznalcollar and Los Frailes gravity anomalies are shown for comparison. There is no assurance that Pan Global Resources's results will be similar or mirror those of adjacent properties.

CAÑADA HONDA: LARGE COPPER AND GOLD TARGET

Large gravity target extends over 2km, drilling in progress

Potential ore grade/thickness copper & gold from surface to 600m down-dip, extending along-strike

Previous news release from the current drill program:

CHD08

8.0m @ 0.12% Cu, 2.6g/t Auand

14m @ 0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 4g/t Ag, incl.

6.8m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.7g/t Au, 7.2g/t Ag

CHD09

20m @ 1.1g/t Auand

13m @ 0.51% Cu, 0.36g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, incl. 8.1m @ 0.61% Cu, 0.52g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag

CHD10

13m @ 0.59% Cu, 0.34g/t Au, 2g/t Ag, incl. 5.6m @ 1.15% Cu, 0.67g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

CAÑADA HONDA: LARGE COPPER AND GOLD TARGET

F

  • Large gravity target extends over 2km
  • Copper-goldmineralization and geophysics coincident

(new DHEM extends target)

CAÑADA HONDA

GRAVITY TARGET

CHD13

CHD12 A' B' CHD14

  • Potential ore grade/thickness copper & gold from surface to 600m down-dip, extending along-strike
  • Latest drill results include best gold intersection and widest copper intersection:

Rock grab sample Historical mine Downhole EM New Downhole EM

Drillholes

Completed

New Results

In-progress

F

CHD6

A B

1.03 g/t Au 8.98 g/t Au

CHD11

F

Soil Cu-Au

Anomaly

CHD12

  • 17m @ 1.58g/t Au, incl.
    • 11m @ 2.36g/t Au (or 9m @ 2.79g/t Au), and
  • 22m @ 0.41% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag

CHD11

    • 4.25m @ 1.17g/t Au, 17.7g/t Ag(35m from surface)
  • Wide-spacedstep out drilling in-progress

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

CAÑADA HONDA: COPPER-GOLD MINERALIZATION WIDE OPEN

A

Cañada Honda

Historical Mine

100

10m @ 0.38 g/t Au

Inc. 1m @ 0.42% Cu, 1.30g/t Au, 1.7g/t Ag

0Sulphides

DHEM

10m @ 0.35% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 1.1g/t Ag Inc. 2m @ 0.80% Cu, 0.15g/t Au, 2.9g/t Ag

CHD13

Sandstone

CHD12 A'

Oxidation Zone

13.35m @ 0.32g/t Au

Inc. 1m @ 1.35g/t Au Inc. 1m @ 1.04g/t Au

Slates and

Quartzites

17m @ 1.58g/t Au

Inc. 11m @ 2.36 g/t Au QuartzitesInc. 2m @ 8.20g/t Au

VMS style copper-gold stockwork, semi- massive and massive sulphides

Stacked gold veins in the hanging wall

Wide-open downdip and along-strike

Target concept validated - VMS beneath thrust fault e.g. Sotiel-Migollas Mine

Open-pit / underground mining target

Cu %

Au g/t

(Left)

(Right)

-200

>0.8

>0.5

>0.5

>0.2

>0.2

>0.1

Dacites

>0.1

>0.05

>0.02

4156000 4156100 4156200

22m @ 0.41% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag Inc. 3m @ 0.68% Cu, 0.61g/t Au, 2.6g/t Ag

Fault Zone (F)

0m 100m

4156300 4156400 4156500 4156600

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

CAÑADA HONDA: COPPER-GOLD MINERALIZATION WIDE OPEN

B

CHD11 CHD06

B'

150

35m

Oxidation

4.25m @ 1.70 g/t Au, 17.7g/t Ag

Zone

Slates and

2m @ 1.33g/t Au &

Quartzites

1m @ 1.44g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag

50

1m @ 1.23 g/t Au

Dacites

2m @ 1.36 g/t Au

  • Latest drilling confirms near surface gold in the east of the target area, potentially comes to surface
  • Copper-goldVMS style mineralization increasing downdip
  • Open downdip and to the east

-50

-150

Cu %

Au g/t

(Left)

(Right)

>0.8 >0.5

>0.5 >0.2

>0.2 >0.1 >0.1 >0.05 >0.02

Dacites

7m @ 0.64% Cu, 0.8g/t Au, 6.5g/t Ag Inc. 3m @ 0.91% Cu, 1.1g/t Au, 5.5g/t Ag

Sulphides

0m 100m

4

15610

0

4

15620

0

4

15630

0

4

15640

0

4

15650

0

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

