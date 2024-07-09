ADVANCING COPPER EXPLORATION

-

ESCACENA & CARMENES

PROJECTS

Spain

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

INVESTOR WEBCAST JULY 9 2024

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENT

&

QUALIFIED

PERSON

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.

Qualified Person

Álvaro Merino is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

2

IBERIAN PYRITE BELT, SPAIN: MAIN DEPOSIT AND MINES

Lomero-Poyatos 3. Aguas Teñidas

2. San Telmo

3. Magdalena

4. Riotinto

1. La Zarza

La Romanera

5. Aznalcóllar

Tharsis

Sotiel

23 km

Los Frailes 6. Las Cruces

Masa Valverde

12 km

Escacena

SEVILLA

Project

HUELVA

  1. La Zarza (Tharsis Mining)
  2. San Telmo (Tharsis Mining)
  3. Aguas Teñidas & Magdalena (Sandfire MATSA)
  4. Riotinto (Atalaya Mining)
  5. Aznalcóllar & Los Frailes (Grupo México)
  6. Las Cruces (First Quantum)

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

4

IBERIAN PYRITE BELT - Aznalcóllar/Los Frailes (Grupo México)

>5,700 Ha

PAN GLOBAL

ESCACENA PROJECT

Copper, Gold

La Zarcita

Cañada Honda

Pozo

Hornitos

Proposed

Processing

Aznalcóllar

Caridad

Plant Los Frailes

Village

Aznalcóllar

Cuchichón

  • Total Historical Deposit: @ Aznalcóllar plus Los Frailes 161Mt @ average 0.4%Cu, 1.4%Pb, 2.7%Zn life of open pit
  • Los Frailes massive sulfides: 73.5Mt @ 0.3%Cu, 2%Pb, 4%Zn
  • Mined between 1975-2001 by Boliden-APIRSA.
  • Los Frailes planned for underground mine development by Grupo México

Barbalomas

Copper, Tin, Silver

La Romana

Cortijo

Bravo

La Jarosa

3 Km

There is no assurance that Pan Global Resources' results will be similar or mirror those of adjacent properties.

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

5

LA ROMANA: GRAVITY TARGET & COPPER COINCIDENT

Results pending

Planned holes

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

Upside Potential

  • New drill results confirm new higher-grade copper area in the northwest (open)
  • Gravity and DHEM target, indicates potential northwest continuation of higher grades
  • Drilling in-progress targeting near- surface northwestern extension
  • Other targets nearby

1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using Cu, Sn and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies. The CuEq calculation uses US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

6

LA ROMANA: NEAR SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER OVER 1.4KM

LRD173

9.7m @ 1.69 (1.61 / 0.02 / 3.8) Inc. 5.7m @ 2.70 (2.58 / 0.03 / 6.2)

DHEM

Conductor A'

LRD179

18.1m @ 0.65 (0.61 / 0.01 / 1.5) Inc. 6.1m @ 1.50 (1.42 / 0.02 / 3.5)

LRD171

15.9m @ 1.13 (1.04 / 0.03 / 2.3) Inc. 9.9m @ 1.70 (1.57 / 0.04 / 3.6)

B'

CuEq %1 ( Cu% / Sn% / Ag g/t )

La Romana

Cu-Sn-Ag

Grade Shell

>0.2% CuEq1

New Drilling Extends West

Drilling in-progress, results pending

Copper-tin-silver mineralization

continuous for >1.4 km and growing

Defined by 180 drill holes

Size increased by 25% in 2023, excellent

copper & tin metallurgy

A

LRD177

8m @ 1.48 (1.21 / 0.1 / 1.5)

Inc. 3.4m @ 2.86 (2.72 / 0.04 / 3.2)

B

LRD172

12m @ 0.74 (0.60 / 0.05 / 1.4) Inc. 6m @ 1.36 (1.09 / 0.10 / 2.6)

Results pending

Near surface mineralization and

geometry, well suited to potential low

cost open-pit mining

30-hole drill program to delineate the

western extension

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using Cu, Sn and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies. The CuEq calculation uses commodity prices of US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

7

CAÑADA HONDA: 2nd DISCOVERY AT ESCACENA PROJECT

  • Copper-goldmineralization and geophysics coincident - wide-open greenfield target
  • VMS style stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides and stacked gold veins in the hanging wall
  • Target concept validated - VMS beneath thrust fault e.g. Sotiel- Migollas Mine

Open-pit / underground mining target

1% CuEq standard for underground mining in the Iberian Pyrite Belt

CHD08: 4.8% Cu, 2.12g/t Au, 26.1g/t Ag, 0.9% Zn

(Massive Sulphides) over 1m from 207.8m

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

8

CAÑADA HONDA: LARGE COPPER AND GOLD TARGET

CAÑADA HONDA GRAVITY TARGET

Results pending for drill holes CHD 14, 15 & 16

CHD14 CHD12 CHD16

A CHD08

CHD15

CHD11

A'

F

New Discovery

  • Large gravity & Heli-EM target extends over 2km
  • Copper-goldmineralization and geophysics coincident
  • Potential ore grade/thickness copper & gold from surface, extending along-strike
  • Latest drill results include best gold intersection and widest copper intersection:

CHD08

8m @ 2.63g/t Au, and

14m @ 0.77% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 4g/t Ag, incl.

Rock grab sample Historical mine Downhole EM New Downhole EM

Drillholes

Completed

Results pending Planned

F

Soil Cu-Au

Anomaly

1.03 g/t Au 8.98 g/t Au

6.8m @ 1.48% Cu, 0.65g/t Au, 7.2g/t Ag

CHD12

17m

@ 1.58g/t Au, incl.

11m @ 2.36g/t Au (or 9m @ 2.79g/t Au), and

22m

@ 0.41% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag

CHD11

  • 4.25m @ 1.17g/t Au, 17.7g/t Ag(35m from surface)

Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

9

ESCACENA PROJECT: BRAVO TARGET - LARGE AND UNTESTED

Gravity anomaly map

LA ROMANA

EL CORTIJO

BRAVO

Significant upside at

new targets

  • Bravo Gravity Target (Pending Access)
    • Coincident Heli-Electro Magnetic anomaly
    • Along-trendeast from La Romana
    • Historical Exxon IP anomaly on southern margin of gravity anomaly

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pan Global Resources Inc. published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 20:34:06 UTC.