ADVANCING COPPER EXPLORATION
-
ESCACENA & CARMENES
PROJECTS
Spain
INVESTOR WEBCAST JULY 9 2024
FORWARD
LOOKING STATEMENT
&
QUALIFIED
PERSON
This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Presentation and Pan Global Resources Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future exploration, success of exploration activities, expenditures, permitting, and requirements for additional capital and access to data. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to enter into joint ventures or to acquire or dispose of property interests; future prices of mineral resources; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; ability to obtain financing; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities Pan Global Resources Inc.
Qualified Person
Álvaro Merino is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.
IBERIAN PYRITE BELT, SPAIN: MAIN DEPOSIT AND MINES
Lomero-Poyatos 3. Aguas Teñidas
2. San Telmo
3. Magdalena
4. Riotinto
1. La Zarza
La Romanera
5. Aznalcóllar
Tharsis
Sotiel
23 km
Los Frailes 6. Las Cruces
Masa Valverde
12 km
Escacena
SEVILLA
Project
HUELVA
- La Zarza (Tharsis Mining)
- San Telmo (Tharsis Mining)
- Aguas Teñidas & Magdalena (Sandfire MATSA)
- Riotinto (Atalaya Mining)
- Aznalcóllar & Los Frailes (Grupo México)
- Las Cruces (First Quantum)
IBERIAN PYRITE BELT - Aznalcóllar/Los Frailes (Grupo México)
>5,700 Ha
PAN GLOBAL
ESCACENA PROJECT
Copper, Gold
La Zarcita
Cañada Honda
Pozo
Hornitos
Proposed
Processing
Aznalcóllar
Caridad
Plant Los Frailes
Village
Aznalcóllar
Cuchichón
- Total Historical Deposit: @ Aznalcóllar plus Los Frailes 161Mt @ average 0.4%Cu, 1.4%Pb, 2.7%Zn life of open pit
- Los Frailes massive sulfides: 73.5Mt @ 0.3%Cu, 2%Pb, 4%Zn
- Mined between 1975-2001 by Boliden-APIRSA.
- Los Frailes planned for underground mine development by Grupo México
Barbalomas
Copper, Tin, Silver
La Romana
Cortijo
Bravo
La Jarosa
3 Km
There is no assurance that Pan Global Resources' results will be similar or mirror those of adjacent properties.
LA ROMANA: GRAVITY TARGET & COPPER COINCIDENT
Results pending
Planned holes
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
Upside Potential
- New drill results confirm new higher-grade copper area in the northwest (open)
- Gravity and DHEM target, indicates potential northwest continuation of higher grades
- Drilling in-progress targeting near- surface northwestern extension
- Other targets nearby
1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using Cu, Sn and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies. The CuEq calculation uses US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]
LA ROMANA: NEAR SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER OVER 1.4KM
LRD173
9.7m @ 1.69 (1.61 / 0.02 / 3.8) Inc. 5.7m @ 2.70 (2.58 / 0.03 / 6.2)
DHEM
Conductor A'
LRD179
18.1m @ 0.65 (0.61 / 0.01 / 1.5) Inc. 6.1m @ 1.50 (1.42 / 0.02 / 3.5)
LRD171
15.9m @ 1.13 (1.04 / 0.03 / 2.3) Inc. 9.9m @ 1.70 (1.57 / 0.04 / 3.6)
B'
CuEq %1 ( Cu% / Sn% / Ag g/t )
La Romana
Cu-Sn-Ag
Grade Shell
>0.2% CuEq1
New Drilling Extends West
• Drilling in-progress, results pending
• Copper-tin-silver mineralization
continuous for >1.4 km and growing
• Defined by 180 drill holes
• Size increased by 25% in 2023, excellent
copper & tin metallurgy
•
A
LRD177
8m @ 1.48 (1.21 / 0.1 / 1.5)
Inc. 3.4m @ 2.86 (2.72 / 0.04 / 3.2)
B
LRD172
12m @ 0.74 (0.60 / 0.05 / 1.4) Inc. 6m @ 1.36 (1.09 / 0.10 / 2.6)
Results pending
Near surface mineralization and
geometry, well suited to potential low
cost open-pit mining
• 30-hole drill program to delineate the
western extension
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated using Cu, Sn and Ag grades. Metallurgical recoveries include 86% for Cu, 68% for Sn and 56% for Ag, based on preliminary studies. The CuEq calculation uses commodity prices of US$ 8,693/tonne Cu, US$ 29,069/tonne Sn and US$ 23.72/oz Ag. The effective formula is [CuEq %] = [Cu %] + 2.6440 * [Sn %] + 0.0057 * [Ag ppm]
CAÑADA HONDA: 2nd DISCOVERY AT ESCACENA PROJECT
- Copper-goldmineralization and geophysics coincident - wide-open greenfield target
- VMS style stockwork, semi-massive and massive sulphides and stacked gold veins in the hanging wall
- Target concept validated - VMS beneath thrust fault e.g. Sotiel- Migollas Mine
•
•
Open-pit / underground mining target
1% CuEq standard for underground mining in the Iberian Pyrite Belt
CHD08: 4.8% Cu, 2.12g/t Au, 26.1g/t Ag, 0.9% Zn
(Massive Sulphides) over 1m from 207.8m
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
CAÑADA HONDA: LARGE COPPER AND GOLD TARGET
CAÑADA HONDA GRAVITY TARGET
Results pending for drill holes CHD 14, 15 & 16
CHD14 CHD12 CHD16
A CHD08
CHD15
CHD11
A'
F
New Discovery
- Large gravity & Heli-EM target extends over 2km
- Copper-goldmineralization and geophysics coincident
- Potential ore grade/thickness copper & gold from surface, extending along-strike
- Latest drill results include best gold intersection and widest copper intersection:
CHD08
▪ 8m @ 2.63g/t Au, and
▪ 14m @ 0.77% Cu, 0.4g/t Au, 4g/t Ag, incl.
Rock grab sample Historical mine Downhole EM New Downhole EM
Drillholes
Completed
Results pending Planned
F
Soil Cu-Au
Anomaly
1.03 g/t Au 8.98 g/t Au
▪ 6.8m @ 1.48% Cu, 0.65g/t Au, 7.2g/t Ag
CHD12
▪
17m
@ 1.58g/t Au, incl.
▪ 11m @ 2.36g/t Au (or 9m @ 2.79g/t Au), and
▪
22m
@ 0.41% Cu, 0.20g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag
CHD11
- 4.25m @ 1.17g/t Au, 17.7g/t Ag(35m from surface)
Source: Selected drill highlights from published drill results available on the company's website Published Drill Hole Intersections
ESCACENA PROJECT: BRAVO TARGET - LARGE AND UNTESTED
Gravity anomaly map
LA ROMANA
EL CORTIJO
BRAVO
Significant upside at
new targets
- Bravo Gravity Target (Pending Access)
- Coincident Heli-Electro Magnetic anomaly
- Along-trendeast from La Romana
- Historical Exxon IP anomaly on southern margin of gravity anomaly
