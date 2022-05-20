Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pan-International Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2328   TW0002328002

PAN-INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(2328)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
34.60 TWD   -1.14%
05:35aPAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results.
PU
05:35aPAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
PU
05/11Pan-International Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pan International Industrial : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pan-International Industrial Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:23:56
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
- P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th
Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Accepted
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
Mr.Lee Cheow Kooi、Mr. Wong Thai Sun and Mr. Lim Chien Ch'eng are
re-elected as Directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) The payment of Directors' Fees of up to RM81,000.00 for the financial
year ended 31 December 2021 are accepted.
(2) The benefits payable (excluding Directors' Fees) to the Non-Executive
Directors up to an amount of RM35,200.00 from 1 June 2022 until the next
Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company are accepted.
(3) Messrs. Deloitte PLT be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company for the
ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration are
accepted.
(4) Authorization of Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections
75&76of the Company Act, 2016 are accepted.
(5) Approval of the authority to purchase company own share are accepted.
(6) Approval of the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders Mandate for Recurrent
Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature are accepted.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Pan-International Industrial Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
