Pan International Industrial : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Provided by: Pan-International Industrial Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
17:23:56
Subject
Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
- P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th
Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Date of events
2022/05/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Accepted
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Mr.Lee Cheow Kooi、Mr. Wong Thai Sun and Mr. Lim Chien Ch'eng are
re-elected as Directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1) The payment of Directors' Fees of up to RM81,000.00 for the financial
year ended 31 December 2021 are accepted.
(2) The benefits payable (excluding Directors' Fees) to the Non-Executive
Directors up to an amount of RM35,200.00 from 1 June 2022 until the next
Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company are accepted.
(3) Messrs. Deloitte PLT be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company for the
ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration are
accepted.
(4) Authorization of Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections
75&76of the Company Act, 2016 are accepted.
(5) Approval of the authority to purchase company own share are accepted.
(6) Approval of the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders Mandate for Recurrent
Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature are accepted.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Pan-International Industrial Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.