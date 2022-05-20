Pan International Industrial : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/20 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Accepted 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Mr.Lee Cheow Kooi、Mr. Wong Thai Sun and Mr. Lim Chien Ch'eng are re-elected as Directors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1) The payment of Directors' Fees of up to RM81,000.00 for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 are accepted. (2) The benefits payable (excluding Directors' Fees) to the Non-Executive Directors up to an amount of RM35,200.00 from 1 June 2022 until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company are accepted. (3) Messrs. Deloitte PLT be re-appointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration are accepted. (4) Authorization of Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections 75&76of the Company Act, 2016 are accepted. (5) Approval of the authority to purchase company own share are accepted. (6) Approval of the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature are accepted. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None