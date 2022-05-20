Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Pan-International Industrial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2328   TW0002328002

PAN-INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL CORP.

(2328)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
34.60 TWD   -1.14%
05:35aPAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results.
PU
05:35aPAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for outcome of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
PU
05/11Pan-International Industrial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Pan International Industrial : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results.

05/20/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Pan-International Industrial Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:24:23
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
- P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for 2022 First Quarter
Consolidated Financial Results.
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors: 2022/05/20
2.Date of approval by the audit committee: 2022/05/20
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):thousand RM 266,984
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 19,441
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD): N/A
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):thousand RM 23,574
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):thousand RM 18,830
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): N/A
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD): RM 4.90 sen
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 794,096
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):thousand RM 258,511
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD): N/A
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Above financial results were reported according to MFRS 134:
Interim Financial Reporting in Malaysia.
2.According to regulations of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad,
"Net operating income"and "Equity attributable to owners of
parent" are not reported.

Disclaimer

Pan-International Industrial Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
