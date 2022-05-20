Pan International Industrial : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results.

|
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors: 2022/05/20
2.Date of approval by the audit committee: 2022/05/20
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):thousand RM 266,984
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 19,441
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD): N/A
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):thousand RM 23,574
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):thousand RM 18,830
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): N/A
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD): RM 4.90 sen
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 794,096
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):thousand RM 258,511
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD): N/A
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Above financial results were reported according to MFRS 134:
Interim Financial Reporting in Malaysia.
2.According to regulations of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad,
"Net operating income"and "Equity attributable to owners of
parent" are not reported.