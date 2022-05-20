Pan International Industrial : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary – P.I.E. Industrial Berhad for 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors: 2022/05/20 2.Date of approval by the audit committee: 2022/05/20 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 266,984 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 19,441 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): N/A 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 23,574 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 18,830 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): N/A 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD): RM 4.90 sen 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 794,096 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):thousand RM 258,511 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD): N/A 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.Above financial results were reported according to MFRS 134: Interim Financial Reporting in Malaysia. 2.According to regulations of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, "Net operating income"and "Equity attributable to owners of parent" are not reported.