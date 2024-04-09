  • April 9, 2024
  • 2:06 pm

Pan Jamaica Group Limited has advised that a connected party purchased 25,680 shares on 3 April 2024.

Disclaimer

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 19:14:04 UTC.