Pan Jamaica Group Limited, formerly Panjam Investment Limited, is an investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property management and development, investment management, food and beverage, office rental and hotel management. The Company operates through two segments: Investments and Property management and rental. The Investments segment incorporates investment management and securities trading. The Property management and rental segment consists of rental and management of commercial real estate. The Company's subsidiaries include Jamaica Property Company Limited, Portfolio Partners Limited, Baywest Development Limited, Scottâs Preserves Limited, PanJam Hospitality Limited, ROK Operating Company Limited, Knutsford Holdings Limited, PJ-AL Corp Limited, Simcoe Investments Limited and Castleton Investments Limited.