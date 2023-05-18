Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pan Jamaica Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJAM   JMP749981081

PAN JAMAICA GROUP

(PJAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-16
50.50 JMD   -6.48%
10:09aPan Jamaica : PJAM) – Issue of Stock Grants
PU
05/16Pan Jamaica : PJAM) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended 31 March 2023
PU
05/16Pan Jamaica : PJAM) Announces Change of Company Secretary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Pan Jamaica : PJAM) – Issue of Stock Grants

05/18/2023 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PJAM has advised that on 16 May 2023, four members of the executive team were issued Stock Grants totaling 230,470 shares under the company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

PJAM has also advised that a connected party sold 230,470 shares on 16 May 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAN JAMAICA GROUP
10:09aPan Jamaica : PJAM) – Issue of Stock Grants
PU
05/16Pan Jamaica : PJAM) Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ende..
PU
05/16Pan Jamaica : PJAM) Announces Change of Company Secretary
PU
05/12Pan Jamaica : PJAM) – 2023 Q2 Dividend Payment
PU
05/11Pan Jamaica : PJAM) – Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/02Pan Jamaica : PJAM) – 2023 Q2 Dividend Payment Consideration
PU
05/01Pan Jamaica : PanJam Investment Limited (PJAM) 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/17Pan Jamaica : PJAM) Announces Executive Management Changes
PU
04/03Panjam Investment : PJAM) Announces Successful Completion of Amalgamation and Name Change ..
PU
04/03Panjam Investment : PJAM) – Trading of Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 311 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net income 2022 4 746 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net Debt 2022 6 585 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 82 200 M 526 M 526 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart PAN JAMAICA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Pan Jamaica Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joanna Banks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric G. Scott Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen B. Facey Executive Chairman
Karen Vaz Group VP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Paul A. B. Facey Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN JAMAICA GROUP-11.40%526
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.81%38 416
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.09%29 599
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-10.58%25 749
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.39%23 714
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.76%20 551
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer