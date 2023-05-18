Pan Jamaica : PJAM) – Issue of Stock Grants
PJAM has advised that on 16 May 2023, four members of the executive team were issued Stock Grants totaling 230,470 shares under the company's Long Term Incentive Plan.
PJAM has also advised that a connected party sold 230,470 shares on 16 May 2023.
Disclaimer
Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:08:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAN JAMAICA GROUP
Sales 2022
7 311 M
46,8 M
46,8 M
Net income 2022
4 746 M
30,4 M
30,4 M
Net Debt 2022
6 585 M
42,1 M
42,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,8x
Yield 2022
1,35%
Capitalization
82 200 M
526 M
526 M
EV / Sales 2021
7,63x
EV / Sales 2022
9,21x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
19,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.