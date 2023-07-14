- July 14, 2023
- 1:52 pm
PJAM has advised that on 13 July 2023, a member of the executive team was issued Stock Grants totalling 2,500 shares under the company's Executive Long Term Incentive Plan.
PJAM has also advised that a connected party sold 2,500 shares on 13 July 2023.
