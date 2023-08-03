- August 3, 2023
- 3:50 pm
PJAM wishes to advise that Ms. Joanna Banks has tendered her resignation from the Board of Directors of PJAM with effect from July 31, 2023.
PJAM expresses its sincere gratitude to Ms. Banks for her significant contribution to the Board of Directors.
Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.