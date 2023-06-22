- June 22, 2023
- 3:07 pm
PJAM has advised that on 21 June 2023, two directors were issued a total of 22,514 PJAM shares in lieu of directors' fees for Q2 2023.
PJAM has also advised that a connected party bought 3,011 shares on 21 June 2023.
Disclaimer
Panjam Investment Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 20:14:34 UTC.